A Professional Google Workspace Administrator transforms business objectives into tangible Google Workspace configurations, policies, and security practices as they relate to users, content, and integrations. Through their understanding of their organization's infrastructure, Google Workspace Administrators let people work together, communicate, and access data in a secure and efficient manner. Operating with an engineering and solutions mindset, Google Workspace Administrators use tools, programming languages, and APIs to automate workflows, educate end users, and increase operational efficiency while they advocate for Google Workspace and its toolset.

Related job roles: IT systems administrator, cloud solutions engineer, collaboration engineer, systems engineer

The Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam assesses your ability to:

  • Manage objects
  • Configure services
  • Troubleshoot
  • Access and authenticate data
  • Support business initiatives
About this certification exam

Length: 2 hours

Registration fee: $200 (plus tax where applicable)

Languages: English, Japanese

Exam format: 50-60 multiple choice and multiple select questions

Exam Delivery Method:

a) Take the online-proctored exam from a remote location. Review the online testing requirements.

b) Take the onsite-proctored exam at a testing center. Locate a test center near you.

Prerequisites: None

Recommended experience: 3+ years of industry experience including 1+ year Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) administration experience.

Certification Renewal / Recertification: Candidates must recertify in order to maintain their certification status. Unless explicitly stated in the detailed exam descriptions, all Google Cloud certifications are valid for two years from the date of certification. Recertification is accomplished by retaking the exam during the recertification eligibility time period and achieving a passing score. You may attempt recertification starting 60 days prior to your certification expiration date.

Exam overview

1. Review the exam guide

Theexam guidecontains a complete list of topics that may be included on the exam. Review the exam guide to determine if your skills align with the topics on the exam.

2. Training

Prepare for the exam by following the Professional Google Workspace Administrator learning path. Explore online training, in-person classes, hands-on labs, and other resources from Google Cloud.

Get valuable tips and tricks to help you prepare for Google Cloud's Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam.

In-depth discussions on the concepts and critical components of Google Workspace:

Google Workspace Home

Google Workspace Admin Help

3. Sample questions

Review sample questions to familiarize yourself with the format of exam questions and example content that may be covered on the Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam.

4. Schedule your exam

Register and select the option to take the exam remotely or at a nearby testing center.

Review exam terms and conditions and data sharing policies.

Follow the Google Workspace Administrator learning path.

FAQs

Which cloud certification is best for system administrator? ›

Top System Administrator Certifications
  • CompTIA Server+ ...
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate. ...
  • Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) ...
  • VMware Certified Professional - Data Center Virtualization (VCP-DCV) ...
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate.

Is Google Cloud Professional Certificate worth it? ›

There is definitely value in obtaining a Google Cloud certification or any other cloud/technology certification. Currently google cloud is evolving and in future google cloud engineers will be in great demand.

How do I become a Google Workspace administrator? ›

Assign an admin role
  1. Sign in to your Google Admin console. ...
  2. In the Admin console, go to Menu Directory. ...
  3. Select the user you want to assign an admin role to.
  4. Click Admin roles and privileges.
  5. Next to the Super Admin role, click the slider so it's marked Assigned . ...
  6. Click Save.

How much does it cost to get G Suite certified? ›

With a registration fee of $75 and about two hours of education and an exam, one can show productivity and knowledge on most Google products on their resume. This can signal to employers that they are tech-savvy and collaborative with things like Google Docs, Sheets, and more.

What is the salary range for cloud administrator? ›

Cloud System Administrator salary in India ranges between ₹ 3.1 Lakhs to ₹ 16.0 Lakhs with an average annual salary of ₹ 6.4 Lakhs. Salary estimates are based on 140 latest salaries received from Cloud System Administrators. 2 - 9 years exp. 2 - 9 years exp.

What is the highest paid cloud certification? ›

Here is a list of the 10 top highest paying cloud certifications in 2023:
  1. Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect. ...
  2. AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional. ...
  3. Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert. ...
  4. Salesforce Certified Technical Architect. ...
  5. Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals.

Do employers like Google certifications? ›

Google Career Certificates are recognized by more than 150 employers in the U.S., including companies like Deloitte and Verizon.

What is the highest paying Google certification? ›

Professional Cloud Architect

It's the highest-paying IT certification overall in the U.S. and the most popular Google Cloud certification, according to the IT Skills and Salary survey.

Which cloud certification is best for beginners? ›

Beginners interested in cloud concepts should focus on getting a vendor-neutral cloud certification, such as CompTIA Cloud+, before any others. According to Security Degree Hub, people who choose to earn CompTIA Cloud+ first, and then add a vendor-specific certification are more established in the field.

How much do Google Workspace administrators make? ›

Google Workspace Administrator Salary
Annual SalaryWeekly Pay
Top Earners$150,000$2,884
75th Percentile$121,500$2,336
Average$106,135$2,041
25th Percentile$96,000$1,846

Is the professional Google Workspace Administrator worth it? ›

A significant increase in salary potential. Certified professionals are known to earn more than their non-certified counterparts, owing to their specialized skills and knowledge. Diving headfirst into the world of Google Workspace administration with this certification can be a game-changer for IT professionals.

What is Google Professional Workspace Administrator? ›

A Professional Google Workspace Administrator transforms business objectives into tangible Google Workspace configurations, policies, and security practices as they relate to users, content, and integrations.

How much does Google Cloud certification cost? ›

Each certification costs between $99 and $200, so it's essential to consider finances when deciding which Google Cloud certifications to pursue. Check with your employer to see if it will cover the cost, especially if the company benefits from increasing your skill levels.

Is Google Cloud certification worth it? ›

As cloud computing becomes more integral to various industries, the demand for professionals with expertise in this field has skyrocketed. This has made cloud certifications a valuable asset for IT professionals looking to advance their careers.

Is Google Workspace the same as G Suite? ›

Google rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace on October 6, 2020 to meet the needs of its highly distributed (remote/hybrid) users. Google Workspace is a collection of cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools for businesses, institutes and nonprofit organizations.

Which Azure course is best for system administrator? ›

Fundamentals certifications.

If you're a system administrator, developer, or data and AI professional who is just starting on Azure or the cloud, consider the Azure Fundamentals certification. This validates your basic knowledge of cloud services and how those services are provided with Azure.

How do I become a cloud administrator? ›

The role of a cloud administrator often requires a relevant undergraduate degree, together with years of experience in IT or cloud computing fields. In addition, some employers require that cloud administrators obtain a master's degree.

Which of the following certifications would a system administrator pursue? ›

As a system administrator, you can obtain certifications such as CompTIA A+, Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate, and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) to help improve your profile.

Which certification is best in cloud? ›

The 5 Best Cloud Certifications to Kick-Start Your Career in 2024
  • Google Professional Cloud DevOps Engineer.
  • Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP)
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Administrator Associate.
  • AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate (CSAA)
  • CompTIA Cloud+

