- Learn
Contact Us Start free
- Home
- Learn
- Certification
Get a certification voucher, access to all on-demand training and $500 Google Cloud credits through Innovators Plus. Explore all benefits.
A Professional Google Workspace Administrator transforms business objectives into tangible Google Workspace configurations, policies, and security practices as they relate to users, content, and integrations. Through their understanding of their organization's infrastructure, Google Workspace Administrators let people work together, communicate, and access data in a secure and efficient manner. Operating with an engineering and solutions mindset, Google Workspace Administrators use tools, programming languages, and APIs to automate workflows, educate end users, and increase operational efficiency while they advocate for Google Workspace and its toolset.
Related job roles: IT systems administrator, cloud solutions engineer, collaboration engineer, systems engineer
The Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam assesses your ability to:
- Manage objects
- Configure services
- Troubleshoot
- Access and authenticate data
- Support business initiatives
Quick links
-
Train for the exam
- Review sample questions
- See the Google Cloud Free Tier
-
Community: Learning & Certification Hub
- Exam guide
-
Partner training for the exam
About this certification exam
Length: 2 hours
Registration fee: $200 (plus tax where applicable)
Languages: English, Japanese
Exam format: 50-60 multiple choice and multiple select questions
Exam Delivery Method:
a) Take the online-proctored exam from a remote location. Review the online testing requirements.
b) Take the onsite-proctored exam at a testing center. Locate a test center near you.
Prerequisites: None
Recommended experience: 3+ years of industry experience including 1+ year Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) administration experience.
Certification Renewal / Recertification: Candidates must recertify in order to maintain their certification status. Unless explicitly stated in the detailed exam descriptions, all Google Cloud certifications are valid for two years from the date of certification. Recertification is accomplished by retaking the exam during the recertification eligibility time period and achieving a passing score. You may attempt recertification starting 60 days prior to your certification expiration date.
Exam overview
1. Review the exam guide
Theexam guidecontains a complete list of topics that may be included on the exam. Review the exam guide to determine if your skills align with the topics on the exam.
Theexam guidecontains a complete list of topics that may be included on the exam. Review the exam guide to determine if your skills align with the topics on the exam.
2. Training
Prepare for the exam by following the Professional Google Workspace Administrator learning path. Explore online training, in-person classes, hands-on labs, and other resources from Google Cloud.
Prepare for the exam by following the Professional Google Workspace Administrator learning path. Explore online training, in-person classes, hands-on labs, and other resources from Google Cloud.
Get valuable tips and tricks to help you prepare for Google Cloud's Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam.
Get valuable tips and tricks to help you prepare for Google Cloud's Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam.
Sign up
In-depth discussions on the concepts and critical components of Google Workspace: Google Workspace Home Google Workspace Admin Help
In-depth discussions on the concepts and critical components of Google Workspace:
Google Workspace Home
Google Workspace Admin Help
3. Sample questions
Review sample questions to familiarize yourself with the format of exam questions and example content that may be covered on the Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam.
Review sample questions to familiarize yourself with the format of exam questions and example content that may be covered on the Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam.
4. Schedule your exam
Register and select the option to take the exam remotely or at a nearby testing center. Review exam terms and conditions and data sharing policies.
Register and select the option to take the exam remotely or at a nearby testing center.
Review exam terms and conditions and data sharing policies.
Take the next step
Follow the Google Workspace Administrator learning path.
Start preparing
Take the next step
Follow the Google Workspace Administrator learning path.
Start preparing
-
New to cloud computing?Jumpstart your cloud career
-
Earn a skill badgeStart now
-
Prepare with Certification Prep webinarsWatch Cloud OnAir
-
New to cloud computing?Jumpstart your cloud career
-
Earn a skill badgeStart now
-
Prepare with Certification Prep webinarsWatch Cloud OnAir
[{ "type": "thumb-down", "id": "hardToUnderstand", "label":"Hard to understand" },{ "type": "thumb-down", "id": "incorrectInformationOrSampleCode", "label":"Incorrect information or sample code" },{ "type": "thumb-down", "id": "missingTheInformationSamplesINeed", "label":"Missing the information/samples I need" },{ "type": "thumb-down", "id": "otherDown", "label":"Other" }] [{ "type": "thumb-up", "id": "easyToUnderstand", "label":"Easy to understand" },{ "type": "thumb-up", "id": "solvedMyProblem", "label":"Solved my problem" },{ "type": "thumb-up", "id": "otherUp", "label":"Other" }]