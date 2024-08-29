A Professional Google Workspace Administrator transforms business objectives into tangible Google Workspace configurations, policies, and security practices as they relate to users, content, and integrations. Through their understanding of their organization's infrastructure, Google Workspace Administrators let people work together, communicate, and access data in a secure and efficient manner. Operating with an engineering and solutions mindset, Google Workspace Administrators use tools, programming languages, and APIs to automate workflows, educate end users, and increase operational efficiency while they advocate for Google Workspace and its toolset.

Related job roles: IT systems administrator, cloud solutions engineer, collaboration engineer, systems engineer

The Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam assesses your ability to: