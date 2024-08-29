Professional Workspace Administrator Certification  |  Learn  |  Google Cloud (2024)

Get a certification voucher, access to all on-demand training and $500 Google Cloud credits through Innovators Plus. Explore all benefits.

A Professional Google Workspace Administrator transforms business objectives into tangible Google Workspace configurations, policies, and security practices as they relate to users, content, and integrations. Through their understanding of their organization's infrastructure, Google Workspace Administrators let people work together, communicate, and access data in a secure and efficient manner. Operating with an engineering and solutions mindset, Google Workspace Administrators use tools, programming languages, and APIs to automate workflows, educate end users, and increase operational efficiency while they advocate for Google Workspace and its toolset.

Related job roles: IT systems administrator, cloud solutions engineer, collaboration engineer, systems engineer

The Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam assesses your ability to:

  • Manage objects
  • Configure services
  • Troubleshoot
  • Access and authenticate data
  • Support business initiatives
About this certification exam

Length: 2 hours

Registration fee: $200 (plus tax where applicable)

Languages: English, Japanese

Exam format: 50-60 multiple choice and multiple select questions

Exam Delivery Method:

a) Take the online-proctored exam from a remote location. Review the online testing requirements.

b) Take the onsite-proctored exam at a testing center. Locate a test center near you.

Prerequisites: None

Recommended experience: 3+ years of industry experience including 1+ year Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) administration experience.

Certification Renewal / Recertification: Candidates must recertify in order to maintain their certification status. Unless explicitly stated in the detailed exam descriptions, all Google Cloud certifications are valid for two years from the date of certification. Recertification is accomplished by retaking the exam during the recertification eligibility time period and achieving a passing score. You may attempt recertification starting 60 days prior to your certification expiration date.

Exam overview

1. Review the exam guide

Theexam guidecontains a complete list of topics that may be included on the exam. Review the exam guide to determine if your skills align with the topics on the exam.

2. Training

Prepare for the exam by following the Professional Google Workspace Administrator learning path. Explore online training, in-person classes, hands-on labs, and other resources from Google Cloud.

Get valuable tips and tricks to help you prepare for Google Cloud's Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam.

In-depth discussions on the concepts and critical components of Google Workspace:

Google Workspace Home

Google Workspace Admin Help

3. Sample questions

Review sample questions to familiarize yourself with the format of exam questions and example content that may be covered on the Professional Google Workspace Administrator exam.

4. Schedule your exam

Register and select the option to take the exam remotely or at a nearby testing center.

Review exam terms and conditions and data sharing policies.

Follow the Google Workspace Administrator learning path.

