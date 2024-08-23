Program: College of Engineering - University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2024)

Jul 04, 2024 Undergraduate Catalog | 2020-2021 Catalog Navigation Catalog Home What’s New This Year? Catalog FAQs ATTENDING UNC CHARLOTTE Welcome to UNC Charlotte About the University Admission to the University Campus Life and Student Resources Financial Information University Regulation of Student Conduct Academic Programs Course Descriptions General Education Requirements Accreditations Degree Requirements and Academic Policies COLLEGES/UNITS College of Arts + Architecture College of Business College of Computing and Informatics College of Education College of Engineering College of Health and Human Services School of Data Science Office of Undergraduate Education (Honors College, University College) DOWNLOADS Download PDF Catalog Previous Catalog PDFs HELPFUL GUIDES Academic Calendar Campus Map Campus Phone/Office Numbers Catalog User Guides Glossary LOG IN My Catalog Bookmarks HELP Undergraduate Catalog | 2020-2021 Previous Edition Print Academic Plan of Study (opens a new window) | Print-Friendly Page (opens a new window) Facebook this Page (opens a new window) Tweet this Page (opens a new window) Introduction

Additional Engineering Programs and Opportunities Introduction The William States Lee College of Engineering’s vision is that: The College is the engineering college of first choice for students, faculty, staff, and industry partners discovering, integrating, applying, and disseminating knowledge. The College provides quality educational experiences and discovers and disseminates knowledge that serves the citizens and industries of the Carolinas, and the national and the international communities. The Lee College of Engineering offers baccalaureate degree programs in Engineering, Engineering Technology, and Construction Management. On the graduate level, the College offers programs leading to master’s degrees in Engineering, Construction and Facilities Engineering, Energy and Electromechanical Systems, Fire Protection and Safety Management, and Engineering Management; Ph.D.s in Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering; and an interdisciplinary Ph.D. in Infrastructure and Environmental Systems. For details on the graduate programs, refer to the UNC Charlotte Graduate Catalog. The College of Engineering consists of the following departments: Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management

Department of Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Science

Department of Systems Engineering and Engineering Management Degree Programs Engineering Programs The baccalaureate programs in engineering offer a professional engineering education that can be used as the foundation for several different career objectives: careers as professional engineers in industry, business, or consulting; graduate study to prepare for careers in research, development, or teaching; and a more general and more liberal engineering education with the objective of keeping a variety of career paths open. Whatever the career objective of the student, a sound engineering educational program is provided. The course of study will involve the humanities, social sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, and engineering sciences and design. The student expecting to accept employment in industry may emphasize the engineering design and engineering science aspects of his or her program, while the student preparing for graduate study might emphasize the mathematics and science aspects. Some engineering graduates ultimately take on executive and management responsibilities in industries and firms that are based upon engineering products and engineering services. These students may choose to construct an elective option in their program, including economics and business-related courses that strengthen their communication skills and other non-technical skills. Engineering students are strongly encouraged to pursue the requirements for registration as a Professional Engineer (PE). The first step in the registration process is the successful completion of the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Examination. Students are encouraged to take this examination during their Senior year. Additional requirements for professional licensure subsequent to graduation include the accumulation of at least four years of progressive engineering experience and successful completion of the Professional Engineer Examination (PE Exam). Students who complete the Cooperative Education Program or who complete their master’s degree only need three years of progressive engineering experience to be eligible to take the PE Exam in North Carolina. Majors Civil Engineering, B.S.C.E.

Civil Engineering, Energy Infrastructure Concentration, B.S.C.E.

Civil Engineering, Environmental/Water Resources Engineering Concentration, B.S.C.E.

Civil Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering Concentration, B.S.C.E.

Civil Engineering, Land Development Engineering Concentration, B.S.C.E.

Civil Engineering, Structures Concentration, B.S.C.E.

Civil Engineering, Transportation Concentration, B.S.C.E.

Computer Engineering, B.S.Cp.E.

Physics and Computer Engineering, B.S. Dual Degree

Electrical Engineering, B.S.E.E.

Electrical Engineering, Power and Energy Systems Concentration, B.S.E.E.

Physics and Electrical Engineering, B.S. Dual Degree

Mechanical Engineering, B.S.M.E.

Mechanical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering Concentration, B.S.M.E.

Mechanical Engineering, Energy Engineering Concentration, B.S.M.E.

Mechanical Engineering, Motorsports Engineering Concentration, B.S.M.E.

Physics and Mechanical Engineering, B.S. Dual Degree

Systems Engineering, B.S.S.E.

Systems Engineering, Energy Systems Concentration, B.S.S.E. Minors Electrical Engineering, Minor

Computer Engineering, Minor Honors Programs Engineering, Honors Program Graduate Early Entry Programs Civil Engineering, M.S., Early Entry

Electrical Engineering, M.S. or Ph.D., Early Entry

Engineering Management, M.S., Early Entry

Fire Protection and Safety Management, M.S., Early Entry

Mechanical Engineering, M.S., Early Entry

Optical Science and Engineering, M.S. or Ph.D., Early Entry Engineering Technology Programs Engineering technology is the profession in which knowledge of mathematics and natural sciences gained by higher education, experience, and practice is devoted primarily to the implementation and extension of existing technology for the benefit of humanity. Engineering technology education focuses primarily on the applied aspects of science and engineering aimed at preparing graduates for practice in that portion of the technological spectrum closest to the product improvement, manufacturing, construction, and engineering operational functions. Engineering technology programs are characterized by a focus on application and practice and on an approximately equal mix of theory, practice, and laboratory experience. Graduates of the engineering technology programs are recruited by most major technological companies in the U.S. They are employed across the technological spectrum but are best suited to areas that deal with application, implementation, production, and construction. Technical sales and customer service fields also account for many placements. Engineering technology students are encouraged to pursue the requirements for registration as a Professional Engineer. The first step in the registration process is the successful completion of the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Examination. Students are encouraged to take this examination during their Senior year. Additional requirements for professional licensure following graduation include the accumulation of at least eight years of progressive experience and successful completion of the Professional Engineer Examination (PE Exam). Students who complete the Cooperative Education Program or who complete their master’s degree only need seven years of progressive engineering experience to be eligible to take the PE Exam in North Carolina. Majors Civil Engineering Technology, B.S.E.T.

Civil Engineering Technology, Applied Energy and Sustainable Systems Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Electrical Engineering Technology, B.S.E.T.

Electrical Engineering Technology, Applied Energy Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Electrical Engineering Technology, Electromechanical Systems Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Fire and Safety Engineering Technology, Fire Protection Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Fire and Safety Engineering Technology, Fire Safety Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Fire and Safety Engineering Technology, Occupational Safety Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Mechanical Engineering Technology, B.S.E.T.

Mechanical Engineering Technology, Applied Energy Concentration, B.S.E.T.

Mechanical Engineering Technology, Electromechanical Systems Concentration, B.S.E.T. Honors Programs Engineering, Honors Program Graduate Early Entry Programs Applied Energy and Electromechanical Systems, M.S., Early Entry Construction Management Program Construction management provides the education necessary for entry into the construction industry in a variety of careers in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, as well as infrastructure, and heavy horizontal construction. Related careers in real estate and land development, infrastructure development, code enforcement, and insurance are also career options. The program is enhanced by a business/management core that includes courses in statistics, computer applications, economics, accounting, engineering economics, business management, business law, finance, and construction law. The Construction Management program shares a common lower division (Freshman and Sophom*ore year) curriculum with the Civil Engineering Technology Program. This provides a two-year opportunity to determine which program best fits the desired academic objective and allows students who are interested to complete a double major in both Construction Management and Civil Engineering Technology. Majors Construction Management, B.S.C.M. Honors Programs Engineering, Honors Program Graduate Early Entry Programs Construction and Facilities Engineering, M.S., Early Entry Additional Engineering Programs and Opportunities Maximizing Academic and Professional Success Program (MAPS) The MAPS Program helps improve the retention and academic performance of students who are committed to earning degrees from the Lee College of Engineering. The program connects students to college and campus-wide resources, extra-curricular opportunities, and organizations with the goal of developing independent learners and problem solvers. MAPS transition coaching helps students improve their time management, study, and learning skills through a variety of interactive sessions facilitated by successful College of Engineering students. MAPS also offers peer-led Supplemental Instruction (SI) and/or tutoring for courses such as calculus, chemistry, and physics, and core College of Engineering courses as funding is available. Assessment results indicate that students who regularly participate in MAPS perform well academically and are much more likely to graduate from the College. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu/maps-program. Freshman Learning Community (FLC) The FLC is home to more than 200 College of Engineering freshmen who live, study, and interact in a single residence hall. Students benefit from having similar interests and course schedules. In addition, MAPS peer coaching and tutoring for a variety of Freshman courses are offered on-site. Other events such as engineering site visits, special study nights, and social activities are also available to participants. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu/freshman-learning-community. Student Leadership Academy The Leadership Academy is an optional extracurricular program designed to develop the leadership potential of College of Engineering students through a series of weekend retreats with other students, faculty and industry partners. Top industry executives help facilitate specific activities providing some real-world perspective on being a successful leader in business and in the community. Students who fulfill all requirements of the program receive transcript notation. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu/leadership-academy. Engage ME! Engage ME! is a diversity and inclusion program intended to build a strong community of College of Engineering students and to connect them with multiple opportunities outside of the college. The program recruits, retains, and graduates multicultural students from all degree programs. Social networking opportunities and activities, mentoring programs, and events foster academic and professional development. The program positions students to recognize and seize opportunities for success. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu/engage-me/3. WE Engage! WE Engage! supports the academic and professional development of women in engineering, engineering technology and construction management. The program promotes and fosters peer and professional networking among women engineers through interactions that increase the recruitment, retention, graduation, and job placement for College of Engineering women students. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu/we-engage/about-we-engage. Experiential Learning and Service Learning Opportunities Students are encouraged to participate in professional work experiences in support of their academic and career development through the cooperative education, internships and service learning programs offered to students in the College. The College works with the University Career Center to expand experiential learning offerings to enable more students to graduate with career related experience. For more information about experiential learning opportunities, see the University Career Centersection of this Catalog and visit osds.uncc.edu . Cooperative Education (Co-op) Program Students may obtain practical work experience while pursuing their degree by participating in cooperative education whereby a student alternates semesters of full-time academic study with semesters of full-time work experience in industry. Students may also do back-to-back Co-op experiences if their Fall or Spring semester Co-op session is combined with a Summer session. The work experience is under the direction of the student’s major department and is closely related to his or her field of study. Students who fulfill all requirements of the Co-op program receive transcript notation, can earn up to three credit hours for a technical elective, and will receive partial credit toward the professional practice requirement for registration as a Professional Engineer in North Carolina. To be eligible for the Co-op program, a student must have completed at least 30 credit hours at UNC Charlotte, including a number of specified courses with an overall minimum GPA of 2.5. A transfer student is expected to have completed at least 12 credit hours at UNC Charlotte. For an undergraduate to be officially designated as a Co-op student, he or she must participate in at least three full-time semesters of work experience (three work sessions and three seminar courses). Consequently, participation in Co-op Education usually means that graduation can be delayed up to one year. However, students who participate in Co-op traditionally are more highly recruited at higher starting salaries than other students. Students interested in learning more about the advantages and opportunities of participating in this program should contact the College’s Director for Student Professional Development and Employer Relations or the University Career Center. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu . Domestic Internships A number of opportunities for internships (either for-credit or not) exist for students at local and regional employers. Internships for College of Engineering students are almost always paid positions. UNC Charlotte University Career Center defines an Internship as requiring a minimum of 80 work hours which need to be completed in no less than five weeks for one semester. Fall and Spring semester internships are part-time. Summer internships may be full- or part-time. All students are eligible to apply for and accept internships posted in Hire-A-Niner. Internships posted by the University Career Center do not routinely offer academic credit. Students can earn credit, when other options are not available, by registering for UCOL 3410 (Career Development Internship). UCOL 3410 allows Junior- and Senior-level students to earn one to three hours of elective credit, depending on criteria set by the employer and the University Career Center in consultation with the student’s major department. Approval for enrollment must be arranged before the student begins the work experience. Students interested in learning more about the advantages and opportunities of participating in this program should contact the College’s Director for Student Professional Development and Employer Relations or the University Career Center. For details, visit osds.uncc.edu . International Experiences The College provides opportunities for overseas study, research, and/or an industrial experience. In many cases, students who meet eligibility requirements receive special scholarships and/or grants to help defray the cost of these programs. Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Exam The first step in professional licensure is the FE exam. Students in ABET accredited programs may take the FE Exam at any time. The College encourages students to take and successfully pass this national examination during their Senior year. For details, visit pd.uncc.edu/fe-exam. Continuing Engineering Studies The College of Engineering sponsors various special educational programs for practicing engineers, technologists, technicians, and others, in addition to its regular academic degree programs and courses. These include conferences, short courses, seminars, and other continuing education programs designed to aid those practicing in technical professions and occupations to keep abreast of the latest developments in the rapidly expanding technology. For more information, visit the Office of Extended Academic Programs at exap.uncc.edu.

