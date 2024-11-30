Program: Theatre and Dance (BFA) - Missouri State University (2024)

Acting option (47 hours):

  • THE 122 - The Tools of the Actor
  • THE 221 - Acting Studio II
  • THE 226 - Intermediate Voice and Movement
  • THE 228 - Singing for the Actor
  • THE 321 - Acting Studio III
  • THE 327 - Advanced Movement for the Actor
  • THE 328 - Combat and Violence for Stage and Screen
  • THE 421 - Acting Studio IV
  • THE 424 - Dialects
  • THE 451 - Auditions
  • THE 489 - Advanced Actor Seminar
  • THE 511 - Structures and Styles Shakespeare
  • THE 522 - Auditioning and Acting for the Camera
  • THE 524 - Acting on Film
Three hours from:
  • THE 510 - Scripting and Performing
  • THE 530 - Directing II
  • THE 543 - Development of Modern Theatre

  • OR

  • THE 545 - Contemporary Theatre
Three hours from approved performance related electives

from Dance, Music, or Theatre courses.

Each candidate will have a formal assessment

with the Acting faculty at the end of each spring semester to evaluate individual progress, strengths, and goals.

Public Affairs Capstone Experience will be fulfilled by completion of:
  • THE 489 - Advanced Actor Seminar
  • THE 513 - Acting Senior Project
Each candidate will complete five elective hours from approved courses inside or outside the department.
Practicum (required in the major core): Each candidate will complete the following:
Three hours of acting performance in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
Three hours of acting performance in a MSU mainstage project or a non-mainstage MSU faculty supervised initiative to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum

  • OR

  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours as a crew member in a MSU sponsored mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum

  • OR

  • DAN 520 - Practicum

Dance option (47 hours):

Dance Technique (24 hours):

Six hours in each category. Must achieve the 300 level in two categories in order to graduate.

Contemporary:
  • DAN 216 - Elementary Contemporary
  • DAN 316 - Intermediate Contemporary
  • DAN 416 - Advanced Contemporary
Tap:
  • DAN 225 - Elementary Tap
  • DAN 325 - Intermediate Tap
  • DAN 425 - Advanced Tap
Ballet:
  • DAN 230 - Elementary Ballet
  • DAN 330 - Intermediate Ballet
  • DAN 430 - Advanced Ballet
Jazz:
  • DAN 245 - Elementary Jazz
  • DAN 345 - Intermediate Jazz
  • DAN 445 - Advanced Jazz
Partnering Techniques (6 hours):
  • DAN 319 - Contact Improvisation
  • DAN 348 - Partnering
Additional Choreography (5 hours):
  • DAN 372 - Music Resources for Dancers
  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Dance Theory (6 hours):
  • DAN 364 - Applied Kinesiology for the Dancer
  • DAN 565 - Dance Pedagogy
Electives (5 hours):

Five hours from THE/DAN approved by advisor.

Introduction to the Profession (1 hour):
  • DAN 240 - First-Year Seminar: Introduction to the Profession
Public Affairs Capstone Experience will be fulfilled by completion of:
  • DAN 565 - Dance Pedagogy
Practicum (required in the major core): Each candidate will complete the following:
Three hours of performance in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours of choreography in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours as a crew member in a MSU sponsored mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Dance majors

are strongly encouraged to takeDAN 180and one course from the following:MUS 241(fulfills a General Education requirement),MUS 345orMUS 346.

Design/Technology/Stage Management option (47 hours):

Design/Technology core course sequence (3 hours) not selected in major core from:
  • THE 250 - Stagecraft and Construction I AND
  • THE 251 - Stagecraft and Construction Lab
  • THE 260 - Costume Construction I AND
  • THE 261 - Costume Construction Lab
Design/Technology Specialties and BFA Reviews (33 hours):
  • THE 275 - Drafting for the Stage
  • THE 280 - Design Seminar Design Principles
  • THE 292 - BFA Review
  • THE 354 - Stage Management
  • THE 224 - Stage Makeup I
  • THE 392 - BFA Review
  • THE 453 - Design Seminar: Lighting Design
  • THE 455 - Design Seminar: Lighting Design
  • THE 461 - Design Seminar-Costume Design
  • THE 558 - Sound Design for the Theatre
  • THE 561 - History of Costume and Decor I
  • THE 562 - History of Costume and Decor II
11 hours from:
  • THE 324 - Stage Makeup II
  • THE 350 - Stagecraft and Construction II
  • THE 454 - Scene Painting
  • THE 460 - Costume Construction II
  • THE 530 - Directing II
  • THE 552 - Scene Design II
  • THE 555 - Lighting Design II
  • THE 565 - Costume Design II
  • COM 205 - Interpersonal Communication Theory and Skills

  • OR

  • COM 332 - Small Group Communication
Practicum (required in the major core): Each candidate will complete the following:
Three hours of a design/production assignment in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum

  • OR

  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours of a design/production assignment in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum

  • OR

  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours as a crew member in a MSU sponsored mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum

  • OR

  • DAN 520 - Practicum
Public Affairs Capstone Experience will be fulfilled by completion of:
  • THE 492 - Senior BFA Project
  • THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
