Program: Theatre and Dance (BFA) - Missouri State University (2024)

Acting option (47 hours):
- THE 122 - The Tools of the Actor
- THE 221 - Acting Studio II
- THE 226 - Intermediate Voice and Movement
- THE 228 - Singing for the Actor
- THE 321 - Acting Studio III
- THE 327 - Advanced Movement for the Actor
- THE 328 - Combat and Violence for Stage and Screen
- THE 421 - Acting Studio IV
- THE 424 - Dialects
- THE 451 - Auditions
- THE 489 - Advanced Actor Seminar
- THE 511 - Structures and Styles Shakespeare
- THE 522 - Auditioning and Acting for the Camera
- THE 524 - Acting on Film
Three hours from:
- THE 510 - Scripting and Performing
- THE 530 - Directing II
- THE 543 - Development of Modern Theatre
OR
- THE 545 - Contemporary Theatre
Each candidate will have a formal assessment
with the Acting faculty at the end of each spring semester to evaluate individual progress, strengths, and goals.
Public Affairs Capstone Experience will be fulfilled by completion of:
- THE 489 - Advanced Actor Seminar
- THE 513 - Acting Senior Project
Each candidate will complete five elective hours from approved courses inside or outside the department.
Three hours of acting performance in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
- THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
Three hours of acting performance in a MSU mainstage project or a non-mainstage MSU faculty supervised initiative to be approved by major advisor:
- THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
OR
- DAN 520 - Practicum
Dance Technique (24 hours):
Six hours in each category. Must achieve the 300 level in two categories in order to graduate.
Contemporary:
- DAN 216 - Elementary Contemporary
- DAN 316 - Intermediate Contemporary
- DAN 416 - Advanced Contemporary
Introduction to the Profession (1 hour):
- DAN 240 - First-Year Seminar: Introduction to the Profession
Three hours of performance in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
- THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
- DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours of choreography in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
- THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
- DAN 520 - Practicum
Design/Technology core course sequence (3 hours) not selected in major core from:
- THE 250 - Stagecraft and Construction I AND
- THE 251 - Stagecraft and Construction Lab
- THE 260 - Costume Construction I AND
- THE 261 - Costume Construction Lab
Design/Technology Specialties and BFA Reviews (33 hours):
- THE 275 - Drafting for the Stage
- THE 280 - Design Seminar Design Principles
- THE 292 - BFA Review
- THE 354 - Stage Management
- THE 224 - Stage Makeup I
- THE 392 - BFA Review
- THE 453 - Design Seminar: Lighting Design
- THE 455 - Design Seminar: Lighting Design
- THE 461 - Design Seminar-Costume Design
- THE 558 - Sound Design for the Theatre
- THE 561 - History of Costume and Decor I
- THE 562 - History of Costume and Decor II
11 hours from:
- THE 324 - Stage Makeup II
- THE 350 - Stagecraft and Construction II
- THE 454 - Scene Painting
- THE 460 - Costume Construction II
- THE 530 - Directing II
- THE 552 - Scene Design II
- THE 555 - Lighting Design II
- THE 565 - Costume Design II
- COM 205 - Interpersonal Communication Theory and Skills
OR
- COM 332 - Small Group Communication
Three hours of a design/production assignment in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
- THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
OR
- DAN 520 - Practicum
Three hours of a design/production assignment in a MSU mainstage project to be approved by major advisor:
- THE 495 - Theatre Practicum
OR
- DAN 520 - Practicum