Program: Theatre and Dance (BFA) - Missouri State University (2024)

THE 522 - Auditioning and Acting for the Camera

THE 522 - Auditioning and Acting for the Camera

THE 328 - Combat and Violence for Stage and Screen

THE 328 - Combat and Violence for Stage and Screen

THE 327 - Advanced Movement for the Actor

THE 327 - Advanced Movement for the Actor

THE 228 - Singing for the Actor

THE 228 - Singing for the Actor

THE 122 - The Tools of the Actor

THE 122 - The Tools of the Actor

Three hours from: THE 510 - Scripting and Performing

THE 530 - Directing II



THE 543 - Development of Modern Theatre

OR

THE 545 - Contemporary Theatre

Three hours from approved performance related electives from Dance, Music, or Theatre courses.

Each candidate will have a formal assessment with the Acting faculty at the end of each spring semester to evaluate individual progress, strengths, and goals.

Public Affairs Capstone Experience will be fulfilled by completion of: THE 489 - Advanced Actor Seminar

THE 513 - Acting Senior Project

Each candidate will complete five elective hours from approved courses inside or outside the department.