Project Zomboid – How to Get and Siphon Gas - Gamer Empire (2024)

Fuel plays a vital role in every aspect of your survival in Project Zomboid, as you need it to refill your car, generator, and even ignition.

However, since resources in the post-apocalyptic world are limited, you need to learn how to manage your gas sources efficiently.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to get and siphon gas in Project Zomboid.

In Project Zomboid, you can get gas from the gas cans found in gas stations, sheds, and storage lots. You can also siphon gas from cars or gas stations. If the power is out, you need a generator to power the gas stations.

Table of Contents

How to Get And Siphon Gas in Project Zomboid

How to Get Gas After Power is Out

Gas is a primary and drainable fuel for transportation, generators, and ignition. In Project Zomboid, there are 3 ways to get gas:

Find gas cans

Siphon gas from cars

Siphon gas from gas stations

Read on to figure out the details!

1. Find a Gas Can

The easiest way to get gas in Project Zomboid is to find the gas can, which is distributed in gas stations, sheds, storage lots, and in the trunks of cars.

There’s no guarantee that you’ll find a full gas can. Instead, its remaining fuel may vary. You can check the gas can’s remaining fuel by hovering your mouse on it and observing the remaining bar.

Once you’ve got a gas can, you can fuel your generator by right-clicking on it and selecting “Add Fuel” => “Gas Can”. Alternatively, to refill the car, press “V” while standing aside from the car, then choose the “Add Gasoline” option.

The gas can, after being used, becomes an empty gas can. And you can use it to siphon gas from cars and gas stations.

2. Siphon Gas From Cars

Due to the limited availability of gas cans in specific locations, you might face challenges while traveling and run out of fuel. In such situations, you can siphon gas from other cars to keep moving forward.

First, ensure you have an empty gas can in your inventory and some cars around you. Next, come close to those cars, press “E”, and check the gas tank’s remaining fuel.

It’s advisable to siphon gas from vehicles with higher gas tanks rather than from those with lower gas tanks to save time.

Next, press “V” while standing next to a car and select the “Siphon Gasoline” option. Remember that cars running out of gas won’t display this option.

Considering that each vehicle has a different gas tank size, while the gas can’s maximum capacity is 8, you will mostly be able to completely refill the gas can.

3. Siphon Gas From The Gas Station

As mentioned previously, you may find it challenging to fully fill your gas tank, as you need multiple gas cans. Instead, you can fill up your gas tank at the gas station.

The gas stations are typically located in the center of every starting location, so make your way downtown and find a possible spot to refill.

The gas stations have gas pump systems, and the remaining fuel in a gas pump is considered unlimited, as it contains up to more than 10,000 units.

So, how to use gas pumps in the gas station?

To refuel at the gas pump, drive your car next to it, then get out and press “V”, and select the “Refuel from Gas Pump” option. If you don’t see this option, drive your car to the other side of the pump station and try again.

Alternatively, you can right-click on the gas pump and select “Take Fuel” => “Fill All” to fill all your gas cans.

Based on our experience, you should fill all your gas cans, then put them in your car’s trunk to ensure a long journey.

How to Get Gas After Power is Out

First, you can still get gas by finding gas cans or siphoning from cars even when the power is out.

However, the gas pump is only accessible until the power shuts off. When that happens, you need a power source to turn things on again, and the generator is what you are looking for.

Make sure you have the following items in your inventory:

A generator.

A “How to Use The Generator” magazine.

magazine. And a gas can with some gas.

Next, read the magazine to learn how to use the generator, then drop the generator next to the gas pump (or within 20 tiles), right-click on the generator, and select “Connect Generator”.

After that, you need to check the generator’s fuel by right-clicking on it and selecting “Generator Info”. If the fuel is low, right-click on the generator again and select “Add Fuel” => “Gas Can”.

Next, right-click on the generator and select “Turn On”. Now you can use the gas pumps as usual.

Remember that the generator is noisy while working, which will attract zombies, so prepare yourself with melee weapons in such a situation.

That’s how to get and siphon gas in Project Zomboid.

Have any suggestions for this guide? Let us know in the comment section below.