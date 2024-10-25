PROLOGIX GPIB-USB CONTROLLER USER MANUAL Pdf Download (2024)

- Manuals
Quick Links
- 1 Installation
- 2 Commands
- Download this manual
PROLOGIX
GPIB-USB CONTROLLER
USER MANUAL
VERSION 6.102
April 18, 2011
PROLOGIX.BIZ
Table ofContents
Table of Contents
-
Page 2: Table Of ContentsPrologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual Table of Contents Introduction ..........................4 Installation..........................4 Firmware Upgrade .......................4 Host Software ........................4 Configuration........................5 Operating Modes........................5 6.1. Controller Mode......................5 6.2. Device Mode........................6 Data Transmission .......................6 7.1. Binary Data Transmission..................7 Commands ..........................8 8.1. addr..........................8 8.2. auto..........................8 8.3.
- Page 3 Prologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual Change Log April 18, 2011 Added ++lon command description. Sept 14, 2009 Added ++savecfg command descripion. Corrected maximum value of read_tmo_ms to 3000 ms. April 21, 2009 Added ++status command description. Updated ++addr, ++spoll and ++trg command descriptions to include secondary address.
-
Page 4: IntroductionPrologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual 1. Introduction Prologix GPIB-USB controller converts any computer with a USB port into a GPIB Controller or Device. In Controller mode, Prologix GPIB-USB controller can remotely control GPIB enabled instruments such as Oscilloscopes, Logic Analyzers, and Spectrum Analyzers.
-
Page 5: ConfigurationDetails on how to configure these tools are available at prologix.biz. 5. Configuration Prologix GPIB-USB controller can be configured using any of the following methods: Prologix.exe – Prologix.exe is an open source tool developed by John Miles for configuring the controller. Web link to the tool can be found at prologix.biz.
-
Page 6: Device ModeAll data received from the host over USB is buffered until the GPIB controller addresses Prologix GPIB-USB controller to talk, at which time the buffered data is passed along to the GPIB port. The controller can buffer only one command. A subsequent command received over USB will overwrite the previously buffered one, if the previous one has not yet been transmitted over GPIB.
-
Page 7: Binary Data TransmissionThe ++eot_char command may be used to detect GPIB EOI signal assertion. 7.1. Binary Data Transmission Prologix GPIB-USB controller can send and receive binary data to and from GPIB enabled instruments. No special action is necessary to receive binary data from instruments. Any binary data received from the instrument is transmitted over USB to PC unmodified, just as with ASCII data.
-
Page 8: CommandsGPIB address depends on the operating mode of the controller. In CONTROLLER mode, it refers to the GPIB address of the instrument being controlled. In DEVICE mode, it is the address of the GPIB peripheral that Prologix GPIB-USB controller is emulating.
-
Page 9: ClrPrologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual Read-After-Write, saves the user from having to issue read commands repeatedly. This command enabled or disabled the Read-After-Write feature. In addition, auto command also addresses the instrument at the currently specified address to TALK or LISTEN. ++auto 0 addresses the instrument to LISTEN and ++auto 1 addresses the instrument to TALK.
-
Page 10: EosPrologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual MODES AVAILABLE: CONTROLLER, DEVICE EXAMPLES: ++eoi 1 Enable EOI assertion with last character ++eoi 0 Disable EOI assertion ++eoi Query if EOI assertion is enabled or disabled 8.5. This command specifies GPIB termination characters. When data from host is received...
-
Page 11: Eot_CharMODES AVAILABLE: CONTROLLER 8.10. lon This command configures the GPIB-USB controller to listen to all traffic on the GPIB bus, irrespective of the currently specified address. This configuration is also known as “listen-only” mode. In this mode, the controller can only receive, but cannot send any data.
-
Page 12: Mode++lon Query “listen-only” mode 8.11. mode This command configures the Prologix GPIB-USB controller to be a CONTROLLER or DEVICE. If the command is issued without any arguments, the current mode is returned. SYNTAX: ++mode [0|1] where 1 – CONTROLLER, 0 – DEVICE...
-
Page 13: RstPrologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual SYNTAX: ++read_tmo_ms <time> where <time> is decimal value between 1 and 3000 MODES AVAILABLE: CONTROLLER 8.14. rst This command performs a power-on reset of the controller. The process takes about 5 seconds. All input received over USB during this time are ignored.
-
Page 14: SrqPrologix GPIB-USB Controller User Manual SYNTAX: ++spoll [<PAD> [<SAD>]] PAD (Primary Address) is a decimal value between 0 and 30. SAD (Secondary Address) is a decimal value between 96 and 126. SAD is optional. MODES AVAILABLE: CONTROLLER EXAMPLE: ++spoll 5...
-
Page 15: TrgSYNTAX: ++trg [<PAD1> [<SAD1>] <PAD2> [SAD2] … <PAD15> [<SAD15>]] MODES AVAILABLE: CONTROLLER 8.20. ver This command returns the version string of the Prologix GPIB-USB controller. SYNTAX: ++ver MODES AVAILABLE: CONTROLLER, DEVICE 8.21. help This command prints a brief summary of all available commands.