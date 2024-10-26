Pros and Cons of Sono Bello - Pros & Cons Reviews (2024)

Table of Contents
What is Sono Bello? Sono Bello Techniques Cons of Sono Bello Liposuction How Does Sono Bello Work? How Does Sono Bello Remove Fat? Sono Bello History Sono Bello Contact Number Sono Bello Alternatives What is the recovery time for Sono Bello? What is Sono Bello weight loss? How does Sonobello remove fat? What are the side effects of Sono Bello? Does fat come back after Sono Bello? How much weight can you lose with Sono Bello? Does Sonobello tighten skin? Is SonoBello painful? Is SonoBello dangerous? Is Sono bello more effective than traditional Lipo? Which is better Sonobello or CoolSculpting? Are Sono bello reviews god? What is the cost of Sono Bello Liposuction 2024 Sono Bello Prices List 2024 Can Sono bello help you transform your body on a budget? Does sono bello work permanently? Why Was Sono BelloSued? FAQs References

In this post we will focus on Pros and Cons of Sono Bello.

What is Sono Bello?

Sono Bello, a laser treatment, claims to utilize safe technologies for weight loss and body contouring, as asserted by its provider. The treatment incorporates various noninvasive and pain-free liposuction techniques. The company boasts a team of over a hundred qualified plastic surgeons, labeling itself as America’s premier cosmetic surgery center.

The rise of non-invasive body contouring is noted in the 2015 medical review, with techniques like low-level laser therapy, cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, and high-intensity focused ultrasound gaining popularity in the cosmetic industry.

Sono Bello Techniques

Sono Bello procedures, such as TriSculpt, Trisculpt E/X, Venus Free, Venus Legacy, and Lift, align with these techniques in their methodology.

Here are the benefits or advantages of Sono Bello:

    • Sono Bello is a laser liposuction procedure. That means fat is removed manually by surgeon through incisions in targeted areas. And laser let surgeons to take or remove the fat easier and it has the potential to tighten the skin in the area.
    • Larger Treatment Areas: Sono Bello is a procedure in which surgery can be performed on any part of your body.

    Cons of Sono Bello Liposuction

    Here are the side effects or disadvantages of Sono Bello:

    • As with all surgical operations, Sono Bello operation has some risks, too. Experts state that you may experience slight bleeding from the incision site immediately after the sono bello surgery or an infection may occur in the incision area.
    • Visible scarring is also possible with procedures that do not heal due to the removal of the treated skin from healthy skin, and some people experience permanent or temporary numbness and tingling from nerve damage.
    • Customer who had Sono Bello operation before reviews show that some people felt pain during the process because they weren’t given general anesthesia. Other costumers mentioned that sono bello is painful, there are slow-healing infections because of incisions that went too deep.
    • One of the most common side effects is to end up with physical irregularities, for example bumpy, weathered skin or fat bulges because of uneven fat removal or poor healing.
    • The risk of sono bello complications increases if surgeon is working on a large area and if the recommended precautions during the healing phases are not taken.

    • Tugging sensation at the treatment site.

    • Pain, stinging, or aching at the treatment site.

    • Temporary redness, swelling, bruising, and skin sensitivity at the treatment site.

    • Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia at the treatment site
    • Anesthesia: Sono Bello requires local anesthesia

    However, those side effects of sono bello mentioned above seems to be the exception, not the norm. For now solo bello is so far so good because most patients who undergo Sono Bello surgery don’t suffer from unexpected side effects.

    Pros and Cons of Sono Bello - Pros & Cons Reviews (1)

    How Does Sono Bello Work?

    Sono Bello offers highly effective and individualized body contouring treatments that help you get rid of excess fat, especially stubborn ones.

    It promotes collagen formation in your body, tightens your skin and gives it a smooth appearance. Sono Bello provides services with a surgeon who evaluates your situation individually and develops a strategy that works.

    See Also
    My Personal Sono Bello Review: What to Expect from Body Contouring Procedures - 33rd SquareHow Does Sono Bello Work?Sono Bello Review: Wie effektiv ist diese Laser-Fettabsaugung und Körperkonturierung?How Much Does Belly Fat Removal Cost? 

    How Does Sono Bello Remove Fat?

    Sono Bello offers noninvasive treatments for body fat reduction and cellulite removal, each targeting lipolysis, the breakdown of fat deposits. TriSculpt procedures utilize laser technology to liquefy fat layers, with micro-cannulas used for fat extraction under local anesthesia. The Lift procedure employs micro-laser technology to tighten sagging facial skin, under the eyes, and the neck. Additionally, cellulite reduction procedures use radiofrequency technology to smooth and tighten the skin.

    Sono Bello History

    How Did Sono Bello Start?: Sono Bello was founded by Dr. Tom Garrison, who holds an MD from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and served as a flight surgeon with the United States Air Force for five years. Following his military service, Dr. Garrison worked in Emergency Medicine for 20 years in the Intermountain Health Care system. In 1998, he established Laser Aesthetics LLC, later expanding to Aesthetics Physicians PC in 2008.

    Sono Bello holds accreditation from the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating and is also accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. Over the past three years, the BBB has recorded 381 closed complaints, with 151 of them occurring within the past 12 months.

    Sono Bello Contact Number

    Call:1-800-995-1136

    Address:1200 112th Ave Northeast Bellevue, WA 98004-3817

    Sono Bello Alternatives

    BrandPrice
    CoolSculpting$2000-$4000 per session
    Slimfit 180$48
    V Shred Programs$225.00
    Zerona$4000
    I-Lipo$2400
    Thrive Patch$140

    What is the recovery time for Sono Bello?

    Healing period varies person to person, but most patients end up using their compression devices at least 2-6 months. Most of costumers who has sono bello surgery will start to see results in the first days to weeks with a final result seen by 6 months aproximately.

    What is Sono Bello weight loss? How does Sonobello remove fat?

    Does Sono Bello reduce fat?: Solo Bello is a liposuction which is an effective surgical procedure to slim and reshape specific areas of body.

    What are the side effects of Sono Bello?

    Does Sono Bello Cause Side Effects?: Side effects can occur with Sono Bello treatments, as with any liposuction procedure. A 2021 meta-study reviewing the safety of liposuction found that out of 3,583 patients, 11.62% experienced minor surgical complications, and 3.35% experienced major ones. Among the major complications, the most frequent was significant blood loss necessitating a transfusion. Pulmonary embolism, a more severe complication, occurred in 0.18% of patients.

    Does fat come back after Sono Bello?

    Yes, it is possible to get weight again in the treated area after Sono Bello

    How much weight can you lose with Sono Bello?

    Maximum of 4000-5000cc of fat can be removed in Sono Bello.

    Does Sonobello tighten skin?

    Yes, sono bello surgery tighten skin.

    Is SonoBello painful?

    Some says yes even there is anesthesia.

    Is SonoBello dangerous?

    There is not that much worse side effect of Sono Bello reported till now but time will show it up.

    Is Sono bello more effective than traditional Lipo?

    Yes. Because Sono Bello includes both fat reduction and skin-tightening.

    Which is better Sonobello or CoolSculpting?

    Is Sono bello better than CoolSculpting?

    If you want clear and fast results, Sono Bello may be more suitable for you. Because it is possible to achieve the desired result quickly with surgical intervention.

    If you want a non-invasive method and short recovery time, CoolSculpting may be your choice. You can shape your body with a less invasive method without taking surgical risks.

    Are Sono bello reviews god?

    Reviews of Sono Bello present a diverse range of experiences, with some commending the helpful and informative staff, while others express frustration due to communication gaps and post-operative support issues.

    What is the cost of Sono Bello Liposuction 2024

    How Much Does Sono Bello Cost?:

    The cost of Sono Bello treatments is contingent upon the extent of the procedure needed. Patients opting for multiple treatments targeting significant fat reduction may incur higher expenses compared to those seeking minor contouring treatments.

    While Sono Bello does not disclose prices on their website, online reviews suggest a price range of approximately $1,250 to $5,000 for liposuction treatments. However, Sono Bello offers complimentary consultations on their Pricing page, and their pricing structure appears transparent, with the option of a 0% Annual Percentage Rate (APR) if the full treatment cost is paid within 12 months using their financing partner, CareCredit credit card.

    Given that the cost to the provider can vary significantly based on factors like health insurance coverage, some medical procedures, including those offered by Sono Bello, may not have publicly available price sheets. Thus, the absence of published price ranges on their site is understandable.

    Sono Bello Prices List 2024

    https://www.sonobello.com/affordability/

    Can Sono bello help you transform your body on a budget?

    Sono Bello promises to assist individuals in achieving body transformations affordably.

    Does sono bello work permanently?

    The body contouring procedures provided by Sono Bello are the permanent removal of fat cells. This means that the removed fat cells do not return. However, the longevity of the results depends on your lifestyle and general health. If you gain weight after the procedure, the remaining fat cells in your body expand and store fat. In short, weight gain negatively affects the appearance of results. To prevent this, it is important to have a healthy diet and regular exercise. However, your skin elasticity is also important. As you age, your skin naturally loses elasticity and may change its appearance in the long run. In conclusion, the fat reduction treatments provided by Sono Bello may be permanent, but maintaining the results depends on maintaining your healthy lifestyle habits.

    Why Was Sono BelloSued?

    Sono Bello settled a lawsuit for $1.8 million related to a patient’s death, as reported by local news. This highlights the inherent risks of invasive procedures like liposuction, where death, though rare, is documented in medical literature. Thus, caution is advised regarding such treatments. Click to read.

    See Other Posts:

    Air Sculpt Pros and Cons

    Stomach Surgery to Lose Weight

    Stomach Reduction Surgery Risks

    Related Searchs: is sono bello safe and effective, sono bello reviews complaints, sono bello negative reviews, does sono bello actually work

    Pros and Cons of Sono Bello - Pros & Cons Reviews (2024)

    FAQs

    What are the negatives of Sono Bello? ›

    Side Effects

    When it comes to body contouring, there are varying CoolSculpting and Sono Bello reviews. Sono Bello's side effects symptoms include pain, body swelling, and skin appearing redness, while the CoolSculpting process rarely has side effects beyond mild discomfort.

    View More
    What is the Sono Bello controversy? ›

    Sono Bello Body Contour Center, a cosmetic clinic in Bellevue, Washington, has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the family of a bride-to-be who went to the clinic for liposuction in May 2009 and died hours later. The 28-year-old went to the clinic for the procedure then checked into a nearby hotel to recover.

    See Details
    Is Sono Bello worth it? ›

    Sono Bello body transformation procedures work and have been highly successful helping a variety of patients achieve their ideal body shape over the years. That is why so many Sono Bello patients see a dramatic change in their appearance followed by a continued boost to their self-confidence.

    View Details
    Who is not a good candidate for Sono Bello? ›

    If you have a BMI over 42, wear a pacemaker, have uncontrolled diabetes, are actively receiving chemotherapy, had a recent heart attack within five years, are pregnant, on dialysis or use an oxygen tank, are on an organ transplant waiting list, take blood-thinning medication, have heart disease, or kidney or liver ...

    Discover More Details
    What is better than Sono Bello? ›

    While Sono Bello and CoolSculpting are both viable options for non-invasive body contouring, CoolSculpting stands out for its effectiveness, safety, minimal downtime, and cost-efficiency.

    Find Out More
    Does fat come back after Sono Bello? ›

    Does fat come back after Sono Bello? Because Sono Bello procedures like liposuction permanently remove fat cells from the body, the actual fat in those body areas will not come back. Fat cells do not appear or disappear when a person loses weight; rather, they shrink and grow as that person's weight changes.

    Explore More
    Why is Sono Bello so expensive? ›

    The skill of the surgeon performing the Mommy Makeover procedure, as well as the technology and techniques employed during the surgery, all play a role in the overall cost of the Mommy Makeover procedure. Sono Bello utilizes state-of-the-art technology and advanced surgical techniques to deliver superior results.

    View More
    Is Sono Bello safe for seniors? ›

    Is Sono Bello Safe? Yes, Sono Bello procedures are safe for patients of nearly all patient needs and sizes. While there are some important considerations to keep in mind when choosing a Sono Bello procedure, they are indeed safe for patients in good health. Your browser can't play this video.

    Continue Reading
    How much weight does Sono Bello take off? ›

    Each liposuction event may result in a maximum of 4000-5000cc of fat being removed. It is not uncommon for some patients to lose 20-30 pounds following liposuction with maintenance of a well balanced healthy life style.

    Continue Reading
    Can you drive yourself home after Sono Bello? ›

    You'll be able to drive yourself home immediately after our appointment. With Sono Bello, you'll receive local anesthetics to numb the targeted area. However, you'll be able to remain awake throughout your procedure. You'll need to arrange to have someone else drive you home.

    See More

    Is Sono Bello painful? ›

    Because localized anesthesia is used during the AbEX procedure, most patients feel only minimal discomfort while undergoing AbEX abdominal sculpting. After the procedure and during recovery time, there is typically some soreness and swelling in the affected area as incisions heal.

    Tell Me More
    Does Sono Bello get rid of loose skin? ›

    Proprietary Excess Skin and Fat Removal

    The AbEX™ procedure, when coupled with micro-laser liposuction, is the ideal solution to give you natural-looking results. Eliminate excess skin on your abdomen. Return to your everyday life, sooner: minimally invasive means no lengthy downtime.

    Discover More Details
    How long does Sono Bello last? ›

    How long do Sono Bello results last? The TriSculpt® Body Contouring Micro-Laser Liposuction immediately and permanently removes fat cells1. Because adults do not create new fat cells, as long as the patient maintains their weight, the results are permanent. Sono Bello Chief Medical Officer Dr.

    Learn More
    Are there any side effects to Sono Bello? ›

    Sono Bello side effects can be more pronounced and longer-lasting and include swelling (that can last several months), bruising, scarring at incision sites, tenderness, contour irregularities, and adverse reaction to tumescent or local anesthesia.

    Learn More
    Do you get put to sleep with Sono Bello? ›

    Our patients remain awake throughout their procedure. Because the surgery is minimally invasive, it is not necessary for you to be put completely to sleep. In fact, it's better for you to be awake so you can communicate with your physician to help them give you the best possible results.

    See More
    What does Sono Bello do to your body? ›

    Sono Bello is a laser liposuction procedure. That means that a surgeon manually removes fat through incisions in your target areas. Lasers make the fat easier to remove and have the potential to tighten the skin in the area.

    Learn More
    Is Sono Bello FDA-approved? ›

    Both CoolSculpting and Sono Bello are FDA-approved procedures that accomplish body fat reduction in multiple treatment areas.

    Show Me More

    References

    Top Articles
    Kamco Ceiling Tiles
    How to Get Started with Lucid in Canvas - CTLD Ready
    Mississippi weather: Wednesday school closures, road conditions
    Latest Posts
    Geckos Florida Craigslist
    Carol D Codrington Democrat
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6320

    Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

    Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

    Birthday: 1997-10-17

    Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

    Phone: +3571527672278

    Job: Manufacturing Agent

    Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

    Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.