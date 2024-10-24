PSA: These Makeup Kits Make Contouring a Freakin' Breeze (2024)

Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan , where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? Gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.

Contouring has the power to change the face through lifting and sculpting your features . By adding even more darkness to the areas where natural shadows are cast, you can add definition and dimension to your face. On the contrast, when you add lighter-than-your skin products to highlight, those areas reflect light and really pop.

THE REVIEWS: “I love how this gives my face a fresh, moisturized look,” one reviewer writes. “This layers really nicely with all my other makeup,” another review reads.

Got extra dry skin? Unfortunately, powder-based contours can make that more noticeable, since they’re more likely to settle into fine lines and dry spots. Go for a cream-based contour kit instead, like this one, that moisturizes and sculpts your skin at the same damn time.

THE REVIEWS: “This is great for beginners,” one tester writes, adding, “I love all the different options and can blend them so easily.”

Not only is this contour kit formulated with sustainability in mind (the pans are removable and refillable), it’s vegan and cruelty-free too. Not to mention the formulas will look really effing good on your face—the cream-based shades are easily built up and leave your cheekbones looking snatched.

THE REVIEWS: “I love everything about this palette! I purchased the light version and I use it everyday. It is so versatile—I can use it to contour/blush/accent and it works great in a pinch for eyeshadow, liner, and eyebrows too.”

You can build up your contour with this kit without worrying about caking, creasing, pilling, or an uneven texture. It won’t look muddy at all, promise, and the formula looks so natural on, you can rock a contoured look every day of the week.

THE REVIEWS: “This contouring kit is beautiful, luxurious, and the packaging is gorgeous too,” one tester’s review reads. “It’s wonderfully creamy and blends easily,” another tester writes.

This luxury highlighter and contour duo is pricy, but it’s legit worth all of your coins. Both formulas slide onto your skin like butter on a hot pan, giving you a subtle glow and sculpt. Tap the highlighter onto your cheekbones and temples, and swipe the contour along your jawline and underneath your cheekbones.

THE REVIEWS: “This gives a nice contour without being too dramatic—plus the highlighter is perfect...not too much shimmer/glitter,” reads one review.

Sweep this contour kit on your cheeks and you’ll get an instant lit-from-within glow that looks amazing on fair skin tones. The smooth formula blends seamlessly into your skin, and it’s buildable too, so you can go from super natural to extra AF—the choice is yours.

THE REVIEWS: “This is my first true contour palette and while I’m still dabbling, the colors are smooth, rich and blendable,” one tester writes. “So far, I have nothing but great things to say about the formula.”

When you know your way around a contour kit, two shades sometimes isn’t enough. Enter this kit from Lorac: There are six concealer and contour shades that you can use alone or mix together, along with four cream highlighters that blend right into your skin and instantly level up your look . Plus, it comes with a convenient makeup brush.

THE REVIEWS: “I love the convenience of all three shades in the same palette,” one tester writes. “And it doesn’t not irritate my sensitive skin either.”

If you literally just learned how to contour and don’t know WTF to do with a contour kit that has more than, like, three shades, this compact is for you. Pick one of the three sets that best fits your skin tone, and you’ll get a highlighter , blush, and contour that takes all the guesswork out of the process .

THE REVIEWS: “Beautiful and soft! I love this palette! It also works amazingly for wedding makeup artistry. I’m sure l will pick up another.”

Not only do you get a bronzing powder that's great for subtle contouring, but you also get two glowy highlighters that look just as pretty on their own as they do layered. Pro tip: This bb is a really excellent travel companion, so don’t forget to throw it in your makeup bag before your next trip.

THE REVIEWS: “I love love love this palette!! Morphe never fails! I use it contour, highlight, and give my cheeks a rosy glow too.”

For those days when you want to take your makeup to the next level, look to this contour palette from Morphe. It’s loaded with everything you’ll need for a full-face look (a matte contour, a matte brightening powder, two bronzers, two blushes, and two highlighters), and it comes in five hues (8R, pictured here, is great for deep skin tones).

THE REVIEWS: “I never included contouring/highlighting in my makeup regimen because it seems complicated, but OMG this is so easy to use,” writes one reviewer.

Overwhelmed by the whole contouring thing? This kit is as simple as they come. Inside, you’ll find three powders (a bronzer, a highlighter, and a contour powder) that make sculpting your face so easy. Just sweep ’em on with the included brush, and you’ll get buildable coverage that blends super nicely . P.S. Don’t forget to prep your skin with a good primer before you get started.

THE REVIEWS: “I got so many compliments on my makeup after using this,” one tester writes, adding, “The colors are beautiful—this is a must have for every Black girl.”

It’s often hard to find a contour kit for deep skin tones that doesn’t end up looking muddy or ashy. But the shades and undertones in this contour kit strike just the right balance. It defines your cheekbones and jawline without taking any of the light out of your face.

THE REVIEWS: “Hands down this is the best sculpting kit I’ve ever tried,” one reviewer writes. “It leaves me with a soft, natural-looking glow—I’m genuinely obsessed.”

Have trouble differentiating between contour and bronzer? Well, this lil cutie makes it easy for you. The lighter of the two is a cream that shades and defines your face (aka contour), while the darker powder sets it all in place with a bit of warmth (aka bronzer). Choose between three shades ranging from lighter to darker bronze. The best part? Each product can work on its own for whichever look you’re going for.

THE REVIEWS: “I’m obsessed with this stack—the pigment is strong enough that you can easily build up to the perfect look and the creamy texture blends like nothing I’ve ever put on my face.”

If powders aren’t really your thing, you’ll love how soft and creamy this contour kit is. The five stackable shades leave your skin with a soft matte finish that’s far from tight or drying (the formula’s spiked with hydrating castor oil—which, score ), and they’re great for contouring, concealing, highlighting, and adding warmth.

THE REVIEWS: “This is the only contour kit I use and I’ve tried them all,” one tester writes. “It builds well and blends well, creating natural shadows and highlights, and leaves my skin with a nice matte finish.”

If your skin turns into an oil slick by the middle of the day, opt for a powder-based contour kit. This one will give you fire cheekbones and keep your oil production in check without drying out your skin or getting all cakey.

THE REVIEWS: “I love these sticks—I’ve used other contour formulas and nothing comes even slightly close to being as good,” reads one tester’s review. “The shade range is impressive and the staying powder is unmatched,” another tester writes.

These sticks are a complete game changer. The cream-to-powder formula glides right on and basically melts into your skin (without leaving behind any streaks). Oh, and you don’t have to worry about it sliding off. Once you blend it in, it stays put all day.

THE REVIEWS: “This is my first time using a cream contour palette and I was amazed how easy it applies,” one reviewer writes. “The quality is amazing for the affordable price.”

With three sculpting bronzing shades, this kit makes it super easy to find the perfect contour shade for you. Plus, the super creamy palette blends like a dream—so you don’t have to worry about your contour look being way too obvious. Need another reason to add this palette to your cart? It’s under $10. Sold.

THE REVIEWS: “This product is foolproof,” one review reads. “Even if you don’t know what you’re doing (like me) and you try this product, it blends so well on the skin that’s it’s nearly impossible to mess it up.”

These dual-ended contour and blush sticks are a mainstay in my makeup bag. They’re available in eight different shade pairings and pack creamy pigment that leaves your skin with a healthy flush and natural-looking contour. I glide them straight onto my skin from the stick and then use clean fingers to buff and blend.

THE REVIEWS: “This is such a lovely texture and formula,” one reviewer writes. “It builds and blends well and the color isn’t muddy at all—I have fair skin and I went for the medium color which is perfect for contour.”

I was intimidated by this liquid contour at first, but once I got the hang of it, I was obsessed with the results. The gel-like formula is incredibly lightweight and blends into skin seamlessly for a soft, streak-free contour.

THE REVIEWS: “I always keep this duo in my bag—it’s the perfect compact size” one reviewer writes, adding, “I use it as bronzer, highlighter, and sometimes even an eyeshadow.”

This pocket-sized palette is about as big as a credit card , but has everything you need to achieve a contour and highlighter look on the go. I love how the velvety smooth formulas can be applied with your fingers or a brush—plus they make for gorge eyeshadows in a pinch too.

So to help you get started on your super-soft, totally natural ~contour journey~, I tested tons of sticks, powders, and cream contour kits (and also tapped a few celebrity makeup artists) to create this list of the 19 best contouring makeup products of 2023. Whether you're embracing the soft makeup revival or sticking to the OG chiseled look, you'll find just what you need below.

If the word "contour" conjures up images of sharp, Kardashian-esque cheekbones and lots of heavy makeup, you're not alone. For years, contouring your face has been associated with the over-the-top Instagram aesthetic, but recently, a new contour style has emerged: the soft sculpt. The technique focuses less on changing your features and more on enhancing them (in the most flattering way possible, OFC). "It's like creating the illusion that you are in perfect lighting all the time," says celebrity makeup artist Nick Lujan .

FAQs

This method can help to make certain areas appear slimmer, add depth and dimension to others, and create an overall more symmetrical appearance. While contouring has long been a makeup artist technique, in the last decade or so it's also become a major beauty trend for pros and casual makeup wearers alike.

What Products Should You Use to Contour? Cream foundation sticks, cream bronzers, liquid concealers, powder bronzer, and face powders slightly darker than your skin tone are the most popular products to contour with.

The number one rule with blending your contour is that there's no such thing as over-blending. Simply take your larger cheek brush to blend in your contour on your cheeks, jawline and temples, tapping it in small circular and sweeping motions to soften harsh lines for a seamless finish.

Do you contour before or after foundation? Contouring makeup is usually applied after foundation and concealer. Cream, liquid, and stick contours can be applied directly on top of foundation and then blended out for a seamless finish.

The simple answer is yes, body contouring treatments can produce real, visible results when it comes to slimming, sculpting, and smoothing out trouble spots during your weight loss journey.

It helps you reduce fat deposits and cellulite and firm up your body and facial skin. If you are looking to tighten loose skin, this is a perfect option for you.

Apply foundation before you contour your face. Foundation gives you the base you need to apply smooth contour make-up. Applying foundation after the rest of your make-up can wipe out all your contouring and highlighting work.

Best Contour Makeup for Mature Skin



Erin finds that cream or gel contour products are best for mature skin. In general, powders and some liquids are less forgiving, and they can sometimes settle into fine lines. So, if you are new to the contour game, we recommend starting with a cream or gel stick.

Powder contours are best for everyday wear and makeup beginners. This option is perfect if do not have the time or the patience to blend or layer cream products. Powders also tend to be buildable, so you can easily create your desired intensity.

“Just apply it to the high points of the face: across the forehead, on the very tops of the cheekbones, a little on the tip of the nose and finally, a small amount on the chin. Place the bronzer exactly where you'd get color if you were to tan your face.”

If you're looking to simplify your beauty routine, you'll be happy to know that bronzer can be used to contour—the trick is to use the right formula and apply it properly. Cream-based bronzers are best for contouring because they blend easily for a natural look.

Once you've successfully applied and blended your highlighter, it's time to use the darker concealer to contour your face. Apply the product directly below the cheekbone, as well as above the top of the eyebrow.

Contouring is a deepening of the skin to create a shadow and bring out what is next to it, so it is generally applied alongside highlighting techniques. The highlighter is applied to the areas you want to bring attention to and contour is applied to the spots you want to lessen the focus on.