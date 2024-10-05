Pteranodon Cheat Codes (2024)

Table of Contents
Choose the Right Spawn Code SDF Cheat Command Pteranodon SDF Code SDFRide Cheat Command Pteranodon SDFRide Code GMSummon Cheat Command Pteranodon GMSummon Code SummonTamed Cheat Command Pteranodon SummonTamed Code Summon Cheat Command Pteranodon Summon Code SpawnDino Cheat Command Pteranodon SpawnDino Code SpawnActor Cheat Command Pteranodon SpawnActor Code Blueprint Path Pteranodon Blueprint Path Creature ID Pteranodon Creature ID How to Use Cheat Codes FAQ's How do I change Parameters Should I use Admincheat or Cheat? Do I need a password? Why does my code not work?
* these codes are supposed to spawn tamed creatures but in some cases the code will still work but will only spawn wild creatures (bosses and event creatures). In thoses cases it is noted on their cheat code page.

SDF Cheat Command

ASE: This is the SDF Code to spawn a tamed level 150 Pteranodon.

ASA: Using this SDF code in ASA (Ark Survival Ascended) will spawn a perfectly tamed Pteranodon. This mean is will gain 50% of the level you specify, for example if you specify a 150 you will spawn a level 225 (150+75). If you choose to spawn a wild creature it will be exactly the level you have specified.

You can easily change this to wild / tamed or a different level using the options below.

If the creature does not have the level you expected then put it into and out of a cryopod to reset.

Pteranodon SDF Code

admincheat SDF Ptero_Character_BP 1 150 1

How to tame a Pteranadon in Ark: Survival Evolved

Parameters - admincheat SDF [Creature ID] [Tamed = 1, Wild = 0] [Level] - How to change?

SDFRide Cheat Command

This is the SDFRide code to actually become and play as the Pteranodon.

You can specify the level (I have used 150 as the default here but you can change the 150 to any number you choose).

If you log out the Pteranodon will remain as a tamed Pteranodon belonging to you when you log back in.

Pteranodon SDFRide Code

admincheat SDFRide Ptero_Character_BP 150 1

Parameters - admincheat SDFRide [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?

GMSummon Cheat Command

GMSummon Code for Pteranodon. This will spawn in a tamed Pteranodon.

It is not cheat tamed so puts on levels (50% taming bonus) just as if you had tamed it.

I have used the maximum official level 150 here so the Pteranodon will be level 225. If I had used 100 it would be level 150.

Pteranodon GMSummon Code

admincheat GMSummon "Ptero_Character_BP_C" 150

Parameters - admincheat GMSummon [Creature ID] [Level] - How to change?

SummonTamed Cheat Command

This is the SummonTamed Code for Pteranodon.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned using the SummonTamed command will not need a saddle if usually required to ride.

Pteranodon SummonTamed Code

admincheat SummonTamed Ptero_Character_BP_C

Parameters - admincheat SummonTamed [Creature ID] - How to change?

Summon Cheat Command

This is the Summon Code for Pteranodon.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned will be wild.

Pteranodon Summon Code

admincheat Summon Ptero_Character_BP_C

Parameters - admincheat Summon [Creature ID] - How to change?

SpawnDino Cheat Command

This is the SpawnDino Code for Pteranodon.

You can specify the level with this code but the creature spawned will be wild.

Pteranodon SpawnDino Code

admincheat SpawnDino "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Ptero/Ptero_Character_BP.Ptero_Character_BP'" 500 0 0 150

Parameters - admincheat SpawnDino [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] [Level] - How to change?

SpawnActor Cheat Command

This is the SpawnActor Code for Pteranodon.

This code will only spawn in a wild creature and you cannot specify the level.

Pteranodon SpawnActor Code

admincheat SpawnActor "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Ptero/Ptero_Character_BP.Ptero_Character_BP'" 500 0 0

Parameters - admincheat SpawnActor [BlueprintPath] [SpawnDistance] [SpawnYOffset] [SpawnZOffset] - How to change?

Blueprint Path

This is the blueprint path for Pteranodon.

Pteranodon Blueprint Path

Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/Dinos/Ptero/Ptero_Character_BP.Ptero_Character_BP'

Creature ID

ID Code for Pteranodon.

Pteranodon Creature ID

Ptero_Character_BP_C

How to Use Cheat Codes

  • Press the TAB key on your keyboard to open your console (bottom of screen)
  • Paste a spawn command from the list below into the console and press the ENTER key on your keyboard.
  • Note: If on multiplayer you must first enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console.

FAQ's

  • How do I change Parameters?
  • Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?
  • Do I need a password?
  • Why does my code not work?

How do I change Parameters

  • [Command] - The cheat command such as SDF, Giveitem or Summon.
  • [Creature ID] - Each creature has a unique code you can copy from above. Be aware the some spawn codes require _C after the Creature ID.
  • [Blueprint Path] - Each creature has a unique blueprint path. Be aware that some spawn codes require " " around the blueprint path to work.
  • [Tame Status] - This value should be 1 or True for tamed, or 0 / false for wild. Not all commands will spawn a tamed creature, each creatures own cheat code page will specify which codes you can use.
  • [Level] - The level which you want the creature to spawn. This spawns the exact level for all codes here except GMSummon which spawns a creature with additional taming bonus.
  • [SpawnDistance] - The distance in front of you.
  • [SpawnYOffset] - Spawns to the right or left of you, negative numbers spawn to the left, positive numbers spawn to the right.
  • [SpawnZOffset] - Spawns above or below you - positive numbers spawn above, negative numbers spawn below.

Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?

I have included admincheat by default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.

Single player you can use the command cheat or simply the command alone instead.

Do I need a password?

Singleplayer: On single player you do not need to use a password.

Multiplayer: If on multiplayer you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.

Why does my code not work?

Sometimes spawn codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.

EASY CODE NOT WORKING SOLUTION - Use the full GMSummon cheat code above.

You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this consistent solution (in my experience, let me know if you know otherwise).

Pteranodon Cheat Codes

FAQs

What is the cheat code for a Pteranodon in Ark? ›

To spawn a Pteranodon, you can use the GMSummon command "Ptero_Character_BP_C".

What is the GFI code for the Pteranodon? ›

Pteranodon Saddle GFI

The GFI code for Pteranodon Saddle is PteroSaddle. Use this command to give yourself one or more Pteranodon Saddle.

What is the spawn code for Pteranodon saddle? ›

Engram Pteranodon Saddle
ModArk Prime
Map AvailabilityThe Island, Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1, Genesis Part 2, The Center, Ragnarok, Valguero, Crystal Isles, Lost Island, and Fjordur
Item ID241
Spawn Codecheat gfi pte 1 1 0
Stack Size1
11 more rows

Is there a fly cheat in Ark? ›

Ark creative mode cheats

Also lets you toggle flight by double-tapping your jump key.

What are the cheat codes in Ark? ›

Player skills
CheatFunction
GodGod mode makes your character invincible.
LeaveMeAloneMakes you invincible. Values are increased to maximum and dinosaurs do not attack.
GMBuffAlso makes you invincible including maximum stats and additional experience points.
FlyThe player can fly.
24 more rows
Nov 9, 2023

Are Pteranodons hard to tame? ›

Taming a pteranodon in ARK can be difficult but rewarding. You need the correct equipment and supplies, such as tranquilizer darts, ordinary kibble, and narcotics, in order to do the task effectively. To avoid the creature waking up too soon, you must also monitor its torpidity level and feed it frequently.

What is the GFI code for the Pteranodon egg? ›

The GFI code for Pteranodon Egg is Egg_Ptero. Use this command to give yourself one or more Pteranodon Egg.

What is the command to tame in Ark? ›

Next you need to get up close to the creature until you can see its name and level appear on screen. With your crosshair aimed at the creature open the command console and enter the command “forcetame”. This will forcefully tame the creature and any creatures tamed with this command can also be ridden without a saddle.

What to feed Pteranodon to tame? ›

Pteranodons are carnivorous creatures in ARK: Survival Evolved that need flesh to thrive. Taming food options include Normal Kibble, Raw Mutton, Cooked Lamb Chop, Raw Prime Meat, Cooked Prime Meat, Raw Prime Fish Meat, Cooked Meat, Raw Fish Meat, and Cooked Fish Meat.

What is the spawn code for a Megalodon saddle? ›

The GFI code for Megalodon Tek Saddle is MegalodonSaddle_Tek. Use this command to give yourself one or more Megalodon Tek Saddle.

What is the GFI code for Giga saddle? ›

The GFI code for Giganotosaurus Saddle is GigantSaddle.

What is the tame cheat command in Ark? ›

Next you need to get up close to the creature until you can see its name and level appear on screen. With your crosshair aimed at the creature open the command console and enter the command “forcetame”. This will forcefully tame the creature and any creatures tamed with this command can also be ridden without a saddle.

How do you force tame a Pteranodon in Ark? ›

You can tame a Pteranodon in addition to utilizing tranquilizer darts and ordinary food. For instance, you may use tranquilizer darts or bolas to knock the animal unconscious from a distance and then give it raw meat or kibble.

What is the easiest flying dino in Ark? ›

Pteranodon makes a great early-game flying mount for its speed and ease to tame. While they're likely to fly away quickly when hit, it's easier to wait for them to land and take them out with a bola. Though they aren't as impressive as late-game flying mounts, they make for a great introduction to the skies.

