Pteranodon Cheat Codes (2024)

You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this consistent solution (in my experience, let me know if you know otherwise).

Sometimes spawn codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.

Multiplayer: If on multiplayer you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.

Singleplayer: On single player you do not need to use a password.

Single player you can use the command cheat or simply the command alone instead.

I have included admincheat by default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.

This code will only spawn in a wild creature and you cannot specify the level.

You can specify the level with this code but the creature spawned will be wild.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned will be wild.

You cannot specify the level with this code so it will always be a random level. The creature spawned using the SummonTamed command will not need a saddle if usually required to ride.

I have used the maximum official level 150 here so the Pteranodon will be level 225. If I had used 100 it would be level 150.

It is not cheat tamed so puts on levels (50% taming bonus) just as if you had tamed it.

If you log out the Pteranodon will remain as a tamed Pteranodon belonging to you when you log back in.

You can specify the level (I have used 150 as the default here but you can change the 150 to any number you choose).

This is the SDFRide code to actually become and play as the Pteranodon.

If the creature does not have the level you expected then put it into and out of a cryopod to reset.

You can easily change this to wild / tamed or a different level using the options below.

ASA: Using this SDF code in ASA (Ark Survival Ascended) will spawn a perfectly tamed Pteranodon. This mean is will gain 50% of the level you specify, for example if you specify a 150 you will spawn a level 225 (150+75). If you choose to spawn a wild creature it will be exactly the level you have specified.

* these codes are supposed to spawn tamed creatures but in some cases the code will still work but will only spawn wild creatures (bosses and event creatures). In thoses cases it is noted on their cheat code page.

FAQs

To spawn a Pteranodon, you can use the GMSummon command "Ptero_Character_BP_C".

Pteranodon Saddle GFI



The GFI code for Pteranodon Saddle is PteroSaddle. Use this command to give yourself one or more Pteranodon Saddle.

Engram Pteranodon Saddle Mod Ark Prime Map Availability The Island, Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1, Genesis Part 2, The Center, Ragnarok, Valguero, Crystal Isles, Lost Island, and Fjordur Item ID 241 Spawn Code cheat gfi pte 1 1 0 Stack Size 1 11 more rows

Ark creative mode cheats



Also lets you toggle flight by double-tapping your jump key.

Player skills Cheat Function God God mode makes your character invincible. LeaveMeAlone Makes you invincible. Values are increased to maximum and dinosaurs do not attack. GMBuff Also makes you invincible including maximum stats and additional experience points. Fly The player can fly. 24 more rows Nov 9, 2023

Taming a pteranodon in ARK can be difficult but rewarding. You need the correct equipment and supplies, such as tranquilizer darts, ordinary kibble, and narcotics, in order to do the task effectively. To avoid the creature waking up too soon, you must also monitor its torpidity level and feed it frequently.

The GFI code for Pteranodon Egg is Egg_Ptero. Use this command to give yourself one or more Pteranodon Egg.

Next you need to get up close to the creature until you can see its name and level appear on screen. With your crosshair aimed at the creature open the command console and enter the command “forcetame”. This will forcefully tame the creature and any creatures tamed with this command can also be ridden without a saddle.

Pteranodons are carnivorous creatures in ARK: Survival Evolved that need flesh to thrive. Taming food options include Normal Kibble, Raw Mutton, Cooked Lamb Chop, Raw Prime Meat, Cooked Prime Meat, Raw Prime Fish Meat, Cooked Meat, Raw Fish Meat, and Cooked Fish Meat.

The GFI code for Megalodon Tek Saddle is MegalodonSaddle_Tek. Use this command to give yourself one or more Megalodon Tek Saddle.

The GFI code for Giganotosaurus Saddle is GigantSaddle.

Next you need to get up close to the creature until you can see its name and level appear on screen. With your crosshair aimed at the creature open the command console and enter the command “forcetame”. This will forcefully tame the creature and any creatures tamed with this command can also be ridden without a saddle.

You can tame a Pteranodon in addition to utilizing tranquilizer darts and ordinary food. For instance, you may use tranquilizer darts or bolas to knock the animal unconscious from a distance and then give it raw meat or kibble.

Pteranodon makes a great early-game flying mount for its speed and ease to tame. While they're likely to fly away quickly when hit, it's easier to wait for them to land and take them out with a bola. Though they aren't as impressive as late-game flying mounts, they make for a great introduction to the skies.