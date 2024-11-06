Pteranodon Saddle Cheat Codes (2024)

FAQ's

Why does my code not work?

How do I change Parameters

Parameters:

GFI [Item ID] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint] Example GFI:

GFI MetalPick 1 0 0

[Command] - the cheat command such as GFI or GiveItem.

[Item ID] - the unique item identifier you can copy from above.

- the unique item identifier you can copy from above. [Blueprint Path] - the unique blueprint path you can copy from above. This needs to be enclosed within " " to work.

- the unique blueprint path you can copy from above. This needs to be enclosed within " " to work. [Quantity] - how many you want to spawn.

- how many you want to spawn. [Quality] - the quality of the item (1-100). For example for Armor it relates to the Armor value, the durability, plus the materials you require to craft. Unfortunately you cannot specify the exact quality you want. Using 100 will guarantee a random Ascendant item or blueprint, it will be high blueprint, perhaps even too high to actually craft, but still random. Using quality of 1 will guarantee Ramshackle. There is no other way than just trial and error trying different numbers between 1-100 to get the quality you require. Leave as 0 if quality is not relevant to the item.

- the quality of the item (1-100). For example for Armor it relates to the Armor value, the durability, plus the materials you require to craft. Unfortunately you cannot specify the exact quality you want. Using 100 will guarantee a random Ascendant item or blueprint, it will be high blueprint, perhaps even too high to actually craft, but still random. Using quality of 1 will guarantee Ramshackle. There is no other way than just trial and error trying different numbers between 1-100 to get the quality you require. Leave as 0 if quality is not relevant to the item. [ForceBlueprint] - 0 for the item / 1 for a blueprint. Leave as 0 if a blueprint is not possible.

Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?

I have included admincheat as default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.

In single player you can use cheat or simply the command alone instead.

Do I need a password?

Singleplayer: In single player you do not need to use a password.

Multiplayer: If on a multiplayer server you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.

Why is my GFI code not working?

Sometimes GFI codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.

EASY GFI CODE NOT WORKING SOLUTION - Use the full GiveItem blueprint cheat code above.

You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this failsafe solution.