Pteranodon Saddle Cheat Codes (2024)

  • Max Stack Size: 1

How to Use Cheat Codes

  • Press the TAB key on your keyboard to open your console (bottom of screen)
  • Paste a spawn command from the list below into the console and press the ENTER key on your keyboard.
  • Note: If on multiplayer you must first enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console.

How to use Cheat Codes / Spawn Commands and FAQ's?

Shortest GFI Code

This is the shortest GFI code for Pteranodon Saddle. I have tested every single one of the shortest codes listed on this site and they really do work!

Pteranodon Saddle Shortest GFI Spawn Command

admincheat gfi pte 1 0 0

Parameters - GFI [Item ID] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint] - How to change?

Full GFI Code

This is the Full GFI code for Pteranodon Saddle.

Pteranodon Saddle Full GFI Spawn Command

admincheat gfi Ptero 1 0 0

Parameters - GFI [Item ID] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint] - How to change?

GiveItem Codes

Command to spawn Pteranodon Saddle using the GiveItem Blueprint code.

Pteranodon Saddle GiveItem Spawn Command

admincheat giveitem "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Saddles/PrimalItemArmor_PteroSaddle.PrimalItemArmor_PteroSaddle'" 1 0 0

Parameters - GiveItem [Blueprint Path] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint] - How to change?

Unlock Engram

This is cheat code to unlock the Engram for Pteranodon Saddle.

Pteranodon Saddle Unlock Engram Command

admincheat unlockengram "Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Saddles/PrimalItemArmor_PteroSaddle.PrimalItemArmor_PteroSaddle'"

Parameters - UnlockEngram [Blueprint Path] - How to change?

This cheat code unlocks EVERY engram.

Unlock ALL Engrams Command

admincheat giveengrams

Please be careful using the giveengrams command, it may freeze or crash your game (although I have had no problems with it). Make a server save before using.

Blueprint Path

Blueprint Path for Pteranodon Saddle.

Pteranodon Saddle Blueprint Path

Blueprint'/Game/PrimalEarth/CoreBlueprints/Items/Armor/Saddles/PrimalItemArmor_PteroSaddle.PrimalItemArmor_PteroSaddle'

Item ID

Item ID for Pteranodon Saddle.

Pteranodon Saddle Item ID

Ptero

Item ID Number

Item ID Number for Pteranodon Saddle.

Pteranodon Saddle Item ID Number

130

FAQ's

  • How do I change Parameters?
  • Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?
  • Do I need a password?
  • Why does my code not work?

How do I change Parameters

Parameters:
GFI [Item ID] [Quantity] [Quality] [ForceBlueprint]

Example GFI:
GFI MetalPick 1 0 0

  • [Command] - the cheat command such as GFI or GiveItem.
  • [Item ID] - the unique item identifier you can copy from above.
  • [Blueprint Path] - the unique blueprint path you can copy from above. This needs to be enclosed within " " to work.
  • [Quantity] - how many you want to spawn.
  • [Quality] - the quality of the item (1-100). For example for Armor it relates to the Armor value, the durability, plus the materials you require to craft. Unfortunately you cannot specify the exact quality you want. Using 100 will guarantee a random Ascendant item or blueprint, it will be high blueprint, perhaps even too high to actually craft, but still random. Using quality of 1 will guarantee Ramshackle. There is no other way than just trial and error trying different numbers between 1-100 to get the quality you require. Leave as 0 if quality is not relevant to the item.
  • [ForceBlueprint] - 0 for the item / 1 for a blueprint. Leave as 0 if a blueprint is not possible.

Should I use Admincheat or Cheat?

I have included admincheat as default in all the commands you can copy above for convenience as it works everywhere.

In single player you can use cheat or simply the command alone instead.

Do I need a password?

Singleplayer: In single player you do not need to use a password.

Multiplayer: If on a multiplayer server you must enter the code enablecheats adminpassword in the console before any cheats / commands will work. You can get your password from your server provider / host or admin.

Why is my GFI code not working?

Sometimes GFI codes fail, by far the most likely cause is a conflict with a mod, or sometimes it appears to be an issue with not having the item already in your cache (this cause is iffy but I have seen it mentioned quite often), or maybe an update has temporarily broken the codes.

EASY GFI CODE NOT WORKING SOLUTION - Use the full GiveItem blueprint cheat code above.

You could spend lots of time tracking down the root cause but I suggest you save time and just use this failsafe solution.

