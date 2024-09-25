Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich served on a Parmesan Crusted Bun! (2024)

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Parmesan Crusted Bun is one of my family’s favorites! I love that I can make it using leftover chicken, or from a grocery store rotisserie chicken. I make these BBQ Chicken Sandwiches in less than 20 minutes, which is perfect in our busy life. The parmesan crusted bun is so delicious all on its own. I seriously can eat it alone. But it’s perfect in a saucy sandwich as it keeps the bun together and keeps the soggy away.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches with Parmesan Crusted Bun Ingredients

You don’t need a lot to make these great chicken sandwiches!

brioche buns

butter

parmesan cheese

leftover chicken

salt and pepper

bbq sauce

your favorite coleslaw

How to Make Parmesan Crusted Buns

I love using brioche buns for these sandwiches, but I’ve made them many times with hamburger buns. You can also use texas toast to make parmesan cheese toast too using the same method.

You start by spreading softened butter on the buns. Then sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese. Then I spread the cheese into the butter.

Then I put my buttered buns on a HOT griddle. I let me griddle heat up about 8 minutes. It only takes 1-2 minutes to get that great parmesan crust on these buns.

Don’t they look good!!! The surface has crisped up, but the center of the bun is still tender.

How to Make Pulled BBQ Chicken with Leftovers

I love cooking up big batches of boneless skinless chicken breasts in my instapot. I will use it for salads, quesadillas, and to make these pulled chicken sandwiches.

I’ll shred the chicken breast with a couple of forks and then put it in a skillet with some butter over medium heat. Add some salt and pepper and give it a stir.

Add some of your favorite barbecue sauce, that has the flavor you love. Stir to combine. Then it’s just stirring it frequently until the chicken has heated up.

Then it’s time to assemble the Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich with that glorious Parmesan Crusted Bun.

The first step is to pile the pulled chicken onto the parmesan crusted bun. That parmesan crust really helps to keep the bun from getting soggy and makes it so much easier to pick up and eat.

I like to drizzle some more bbq sauce on before adding my favorite coleslaw. I use just a prepared, bagged coleslaw. This one is an apple coleslaw, which is great with the bbq sauce. Piling on that coleslaw.

Then finish up with that top cheesy bun! Then dig in and enjoy!

Other Great Toppings

frizzled onions – you know the ones in the can would add some great flavor and crunch

cheese – you could go spicy with a Pepperjack cheese, or something more mild like Provolone

5 from 1 vote Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Parmesan Crusted Bun BBQ Chicken Sandwich with Parmesan Crusted Bun is easy to make with leftover chicken and the bun is epic with that parmesan crusting – no soggy bun here! Print Recipe Prep Time:10 minutes mins Cook Time:5 minutes mins Total Time:15 minutes mins Ingredients Parmesan Crusted Buns 4 brioche buns I've used regular hamburgers too and they work great

2 tbsp soften butter

2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese Pulled BBQ Chicken 2 cups cooked chicken shredded

1 tbsp butter

salt and pepper to taste

2-3 tbsp bbq sauce Coleslaw Apple Coleslaw – I used a packaged prepared bag Instructions Parmesan Crusted Buns Start by heating up your griddle. My griddle takes about 6-8 minutes to heat up. You can also use a skillet, which should only take 2-4 minutes to heat.

Open your buns and spread the softened butter onto each side. Sprinkle with the grated parmesan cheese and then use a knife to spread the cheese into the butter.

Once the griddle or skillet is hot place buttered side down, and press lightly so the surface of the bun gets equal heat. Watch closely as it will only take 1-2 minutes for the bun to brown. I find that a thin-edged, metal spatula is the easiest way to keep that great parmesan crust intact.

Remove from heat and set aside. Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwiches Put your butter in a skillet and turn the heat to medium.

Add your shredded chicken to the melted butter.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir.

Add BBQ sauce and stir frequently.

Takes about 5 minutes to heat completely. Then turn off the heat. Sandwich Assembly Place the bottom parmesan crusted bun on a plate. Piled some bbq chicken on top. Drizzle with additional BBQ sauce if desired.

Add coleslaw if desired.

Finish with the top of the parmesan crusted bun. Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: BBQ, chicken, coleslaw, parmesan cheese Servings: 4 sandwiches

I hope you get a chance to try this BBQ Chicken Sandwich soon! It’s perfect for the summer, no turning on that oven!

