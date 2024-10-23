Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (2024)

Table of Contents
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders – The EASY Way! Why I LOVE this recipe! What to Serve with Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders Side Dish Ideas Recipe Notes Ingredients + Substitutions Recipe Tips Recipe Short Cuts Recipe Variations Freezer Meal Instructions Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders Leftovers More Chicken Recipes BBQ Chicken Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls Ingredients Instructions Nutrition Information Sign up to join our free recipe club & receive new recipes each week! Leave a Reply References

Home / Recipes / Chicken Recipes / Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

Jump to Recipe

A

Author:

Kimber Matherne

Published:

Modified:

This site runs ads and generates income from affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

Whether you serve them up as a game day appetizer or as a filling family dinner, these Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders are a guaranteed winner! Sweet, smoky shredded BBQ chicken is topped with melty cheddar, thinly sliced onions, and then baked to toasty perfection on garlic butter Hawaiian rolls. These sliders have ALL the flavor and then some!

this Recipe

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders – The EASY Way!

Let’s face it: any recipe with barbecue sauce is going to be a hit. That sweet, tangy, smoky flavor is absolutely irresistible, whether it’s our Crockpot BBQ Chicken, or in Barbecue Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Flautas, or BBQ Brisket Tacos. And this recipe for Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders is no exception!

Their small size makes BBQ chicken sliders great for potlucks and parties—is there a game day snack better than a plate full of sliders?!—but your kids will cheer when you make them for dinner, too. Sliders are easier for small kids to handle, and this recipe is effortless enough for the busiest school nights.

Serve your Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders with a simple side dish and you’ll have dinner on the table lickety-split!

Why I LOVE this recipe!

  • Weeknight Winner – With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep work, these Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders are quick and easy.
  • Fun for Parties – No one can resist sliders at a party! With smoky BBQ sauce, cheddar, and sweet Hawaiian rolls, these sliders will disappear fast. (You might even want to make extra!)
  • Customizable – There are so many ways you can make this recipe your own. I share some of my favorite ideas below, but don’t be afraid to put your own spin on it either!
  • Family-Friendly –Kids and adults love barbecue chicken—and it’s even better when it’s tucked into toasty Hawaiian rolls baked with a garlic butter glaze!

What to Serve with Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

Since this dish has the classic flavors of barbecue, it will pair well with many of your favorite All-American side dishes. There are both classic options and some healthy options to keep it light.

Side Dish Ideas

  • Easy Baked Macaroni and Cheese – For a hearty dinner, pair your sliders with a classic mac and cheese recipe.
  • Incredible Baked Potato Wedges – Sliders and fries are a perfect match!
  • Summer Fruit Salad – Keep things light by serving Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders with fresh fruit.
  • Broccoli Cauliflower Salad – Another lighter option for an easy weeknight dinner.
  • Southwest Corn Dip – If I’m making a hot appetizer like sliders for a party, I’ll also serve a cold dip that I can make ahead.

You can choose one or add a few sides to make a wholesome, well rounded dinner.

Recipe Notes

This Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders recipe is as simple as promised! Just a few minutes for a family friendly meal.

In this section I am going to go through a few tips and tricks I use for how to make BBQ Chicken Sliders with the absolute best and most delicious results.

Make sure to scroll to the bottom for the FULL recipe card.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (2)

Ingredients + Substitutions

  • Hawaiian rolls – The best! Any variety of dinner roll works here, but Hawaiian rolls pair well with the flavors in this recipe.
  • Shredded chicken – Use rotisserie chicken, shred up our Baked Chicken Breast, or use leftovers from our easy Crockpot BBQ Chicken
  • Barbecue sauce –Store-bought or Homemade BBQ Sauce.
  • Red onion
  • Cheddar cheese– I prefer sharp.

For the glaze

  • Butter
  • Garlic salt – If you use salted butter, you can use garlic powder instead.

Garnish (optional)

  • Cilantro
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (3)

Recipe Tips

  1. Use a barbecue sauce you love – It’s the main flavor in these Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders, so you want to choose a good one! This isn’t the best time to try out a new-to-you brand or variety.
  2. Slice the onion super thin – You can use a mandoline slicer to shave the red onion into very thin slices, which adds flavor without overpowering the sliders or adding too much crunch.
  3. Or soak the onion – If you’re really not an onion fan, you can cut some of the bite by soaking the onion slices in ice cold water for 30 minutes. Dry them well before adding them to the sliders.
  4. Keep the rolls together for assembling, but cut them before baking – It’s easier to assemble sliders with the whole “sheet” of rolls still together, but then by separating them before you bake them, you allow all that delicious garlic butter glaze to drip down the sides and infuse the entire slider with flavor. (Plus, you don’t have to pull them apart before serving and make a mess!)

Recipe Short Cuts

If you need to make this recipe, but are extra short on time, here are a few ideas that can help make this recipe even faster!

  • Use leftover barbecue chicken – Make barbecue chicken for dinner the night before and use the leftovers to make Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders. Two dinners in one!
  • Buy pre-sliced onion – Your grocery store’s salad bar is likely to have pre-sliced onion, streamlining your prep work.
  • Use shredded chicken – Some grocery stores sell already shredded rotisserie chicken; you may also find packages of BBQ pulled chicken in the refrigerated section, eliminating the need to add barbecue sauce.

Recipe Variations

If you love this recipe as much as we do and want some quick ways to change it up for variety, these little tips will do the trick!

  • Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sliders – Add pineapple rings to the sliders before adding the sliced cheese.
  • BBQ Pork Sliders – Swap the shredded chicken for Zesty Crock Pot BBQ Pulled Pork.
  • BBQ Beef Sliders – Brown ground beef in a skillet, then stir in the BBQ sauce. Use this in place of the chicken.
  • BBQ Meatball Sliders – Make a batch of Honey BBQ Meatballs and use them as the meat in your sliders.
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (4)

Freezer Meal Instructions

Making this Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders recipe into a freezer meal is simple! Follow the steps below and you can store this recipe in the freezer for up to 6 months.

  1. Assemble the sliders as directed.
  2. Wrap them tightly in a baking dish and freeze.
  3. Let them thaw in the refrigerator, then bake according to the recipe instructions.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders Leftovers

If you have leftovers after making Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders, then it is your lucky day! They save and reheat well, and can make the start of another delicious dish.

To save leftovers, separate into meal sized portions and then place in an airtight container and store:

  • in the refrigerator for 3-4 days
  • in the freezer up to a month

More Chicken Recipes

If you enjoyed this recipe, I really hope you will take a moment to grab a few more easy recipes for another busy night!

You can check out all of my chicken recipes here, or see a few of our readers favorite recipes below.

  • Hot Honey Chicken Breast
  • Marry Me Chicken
  • Salsa Fresca Chicken
  • Caprese Chicken
  • Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders
  • Creamy Chicken Piccata

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (5)

BBQ Chicken Sliders on Hawaiian Rolls

5 from 3 votes

These easy Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders pair shredded BBQ chicken with cheddar, red onions, and garlic butter infused Hawaiian rolls. So good, and it comes together with minimal prep!

Prep Time: 10 minutes mins

Cook Time: 20 minutes mins

Total Time: 30 minutes mins

6

Rate this Recipe Print Pin

Save

Ingredients

  • 12 Hawaiian rolls
  • 3 cups shredded chicken
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces cheddar cheese, sliced

For the glaze

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Garnish (optional)

  • freshly chopped cilantro

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350˚F.

  • Prepare ingredients by mixing together the shredded chicken and barbecue sauce. Set aside.

    Then mix together the melted butter and garlic salt. Set aside.

  • Cut the rolls in half horizontally and lay the bottoms in a baking dish. Spread the BBQ chicken evenly over the rolls. Place the sliced onion over the chicken and cheese slices evenly on top. Fit the tops of the rolls back on.

  • Cut between the sandwiches with a sharp knife. Then brush the tops of the rolls with the garlic butter mixture letting it run between the rolls.

  • Bake for 20-30 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Garnish with cilantro if desired. Serve warm.

Last step!Share a picture on Instagram and tag me at @easyfamilyrecipes!

Nutrition Information

Serving: 2sliders, Calories: 491kcal (25%), Carbohydrates: 50g (17%), Protein: 28g (56%), Fat: 19g (29%), Saturated Fat: 9g (56%), Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Trans Fat: 0.2g, Cholesterol: 101mg (34%), Sodium: 1059mg (46%), Potassium: 300mg (9%), Fiber: 1g (4%), Sugar: 24g (27%), Vitamin A: 442IU (9%), Vitamin C: 1mg (1%), Calcium: 161mg (16%), Iron: 1mg (6%)

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (6)
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (7)

Sign up to join our free recipe club & receive new recipes each week!

5 from 3 votes (2 ratings without comment)

Leave a Reply

  1. Carol

    Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (8)
    Easy for timid bakers

    Reply

  2. Kathy

    Cheddar sounds odd with BBQ chicken. Instead of cheese & onion, add French’s Fried Onions on top of chicken. Yum!

    Reply

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (2024)

References

Top Articles
Why cashier’s check scams are so popular online
Beware of these Craigslist scams (things to watch out for in 2024)
How to sell a car on Craigslist: 5 things to know
Latest Posts
12 Used Car-Buying Scams To Watch Out For — and How To Avoid Them
To spot a Craigslist Scammer | Rare Car Network
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6060

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.