Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders (2024)

Whether you serve them up as a game day appetizer or as a filling family dinner, these Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders are a guaranteed winner! Sweet, smoky shredded BBQ chicken is topped with melty cheddar, thinly sliced onions, and then baked to toasty perfection on garlic butter Hawaiian rolls. These sliders have ALL the flavor and then some!

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders – The EASY Way!

Let’s face it: any recipe with barbecue sauce is going to be a hit. That sweet, tangy, smoky flavor is absolutely irresistible, whether it’s our Crockpot BBQ Chicken, or in Barbecue Chicken Pizza, BBQ Chicken Flautas, or BBQ Brisket Tacos. And this recipe for Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders is no exception!

Their small size makes BBQ chicken sliders great for potlucks and parties—is there a game day snack better than a plate full of sliders?!—but your kids will cheer when you make them for dinner, too. Sliders are easier for small kids to handle, and this recipe is effortless enough for the busiest school nights.

Serve your Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders with a simple side dish and you’ll have dinner on the table lickety-split!

Why I LOVE this recipe!

What to Serve with Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders

Since this dish has the classic flavors of barbecue, it will pair well with many of your favorite All-American side dishes. There are both classic options and some healthy options to keep it light.

Side Dish Ideas

Easy Baked Macaroni and Cheese – For a hearty dinner, pair your sliders with a classic mac and cheese recipe.

– For a hearty dinner, pair your sliders with a classic mac and cheese recipe. Incredible Baked Potato Wedges – Sliders and fries are a perfect match!

– Sliders and fries are a perfect match! Summer Fruit Salad – Keep things light by serving Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders with fresh fruit.

– Keep things light by serving Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders with fresh fruit. Broccoli Cauliflower Salad – Another lighter option for an easy weeknight dinner.

– Another lighter option for an easy weeknight dinner. Southwest Corn Dip – If I’m making a hot appetizer like sliders for a party, I’ll also serve a cold dip that I can make ahead.

You can choose one or add a few sides to make a wholesome, well rounded dinner.

Recipe Notes

This Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders recipe is as simple as promised! Just a few minutes for a family friendly meal.

In this section I am going to go through a few tips and tricks I use for how to make BBQ Chicken Sliders with the absolute best and most delicious results.

Make sure to scroll to the bottom for the FULL recipe card.

Ingredients + Substitutions

Hawaiian rolls – The best! Any variety of dinner roll works here, but Hawaiian rolls pair well with the flavors in this recipe.

– The best! Any variety of dinner roll works here, but Hawaiian rolls pair well with the flavors in this recipe. Shredded chicken – Use rotisserie chicken, shred up our Baked Chicken Breast , or use leftovers from our easy Crockpot BBQ Chicken

– Use rotisserie chicken, shred up our , or use leftovers from our easy Barbecue sauce –Store-bought or Homemade BBQ Sauce .

–Store-bought or . Red onion

Cheddar cheese– I prefer sharp.

For the glaze

Butter

Garlic salt – If you use salted butter, you can use garlic powder instead.

Garnish (optional)

Cilantro

Recipe Tips

Use a barbecue sauce you love – It’s the main flavor in these Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders, so you want to choose a good one! This isn’t the best time to try out a new-to-you brand or variety. Slice the onion super thin – You can use a mandoline slicer to shave the red onion into very thin slices, which adds flavor without overpowering the sliders or adding too much crunch. Or soak the onion – If you’re really not an onion fan, you can cut some of the bite by soaking the onion slices in ice cold water for 30 minutes. Dry them well before adding them to the sliders. Keep the rolls together for assembling, but cut them before baking – It’s easier to assemble sliders with the whole “sheet” of rolls still together, but then by separating them before you bake them, you allow all that delicious garlic butter glaze to drip down the sides and infuse the entire slider with flavor. (Plus, you don’t have to pull them apart before serving and make a mess!)

Recipe Short Cuts

If you need to make this recipe, but are extra short on time, here are a few ideas that can help make this recipe even faster!

Use leftover barbecue chicken – Make barbecue chicken for dinner the night before and use the leftovers to make Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders. Two dinners in one!

– Make for dinner the night before and use the leftovers to make Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders. Two dinners in one! Buy pre-sliced onion – Your grocery store’s salad bar is likely to have pre-sliced onion, streamlining your prep work.

– Your grocery store’s salad bar is likely to have pre-sliced onion, streamlining your prep work. Use shredded chicken – Some grocery stores sell already shredded rotisserie chicken; you may also find packages of BBQ pulled chicken in the refrigerated section, eliminating the need to add barbecue sauce.

Recipe Variations

If you love this recipe as much as we do and want some quick ways to change it up for variety, these little tips will do the trick!

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sliders – Add pineapple rings to the sliders before adding the sliced cheese.

– Add pineapple rings to the sliders before adding the sliced cheese. BBQ Pork Sliders – Swap the shredded chicken for Zesty Crock Pot BBQ Pulled Pork .

Swap the shredded chicken for . BBQ Beef Sliders – Brown ground beef in a skillet, then stir in the BBQ sauce. Use this in place of the chicken.

– Brown ground beef in a skillet, then stir in the BBQ sauce. Use this in place of the chicken. BBQ Meatball Sliders – Make a batch of Honey BBQ Meatballs and use them as the meat in your sliders.

Freezer Meal Instructions

Making this Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders recipe into a freezer meal is simple! Follow the steps below and you can store this recipe in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Assemble the sliders as directed. Wrap them tightly in a baking dish and freeze. Let them thaw in the refrigerator, then bake according to the recipe instructions.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders Leftovers

If you have leftovers after making Pulled BBQ Chicken Sliders, then it is your lucky day! They save and reheat well, and can make the start of another delicious dish.

To save leftovers, separate into meal sized portions and then place in an airtight container and store:

in the refrigerator for 3-4 days

in the freezer up to a month

