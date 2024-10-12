R | Trader Pro | Rithmic Data (2024)

Desktop. Web. Mobile.

Trade on the Web, iOS and Android devices on the all-new Rithmic Trader Pro™ App.

Provides real-time streaming quotes, charting order entry and position management.

Anyone using the Rithmic datafeed can manage their server-side positions and working orders directly from their smart phone or mobile browser.

Simply login and connect using the same username and password you use for any trading platform powered by Rithmic.

Organize workspaces to display your favorite futures contracts from the top down.

Each tile displays a different contract and allows traders to swipe through three different panels within each tile.

Manage and monitor your Optimus Futures account from anywhere when you trade on platforms powered by Rithmic

How Do I Get Started?

After you open an account, we will give you a username and password that you can use to login to R | Trader Pro and Rithmic Trader Pro™ Mobile App with live market data.

If you would like to place trades on your live Rithmic account, simply login using your existing live credentials provided by Optimus Futures during your account application.

Open Live Account