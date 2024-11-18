Racetrac.okta (2024)

This guide explains how you can find your Okta org domain. Are you an end user? If you require assistance to sign in or access your organization's Okta org, ...

Easily connect Okta with Workday or use any of our other 7,000+ pre-built integrations.

29 jun 2021 · Okta and Workday partner to make lifecycle management easier, faster, and safer for you and your company. Okta's pre-built integration unifies ...

As we head into this new decade, organizations are facing unprecedented challenges as they try to rapidly innovate and keep pace with their competition.

FAQs

Usually the login page is “companyname”.okta.com. Alternatively, if you were sent an activation link email, the sign in page will be in the email body. Otherwise, contact your company's IT department to obtain the correct okta login page URL.

Okta integrates with Workday to drive IT provisioning. When a Workday user is imported into Okta, Workday continues to manage them. Updates and terminations made in Workday are reflected in Okta and downstream apps. This arrangement enables Workday to manage employee and contractor access to apps.

Uninstalling Okta Verify, Changing Phones, Transferring or Restoring your Phone Data, using Mobile Phone Cleaning Apps, or Resetting your Phone are some of the things that may result in the binding being broken between your phone and Okta Verify, and you will need to re-enroll your device in Okta Verify.

If you don't know your username, contact your company's help desk who set up your organization's Okta accounts. If you forgot your password, use the Forgot Password link at the bottom of the sign-in page to generate a new one. If the link isn't available, contact your IT department.

List of companies using Okta Company Country Industry EY United Kingdom It Services And It Consulting Dice United States Software Development Atlas Technica United States It Services And It Consulting KPMG-Canada 6 more rows

Okta's adaptive MFA provides strong authentication across all applications, and supports more third-party MFA factors like U2F, YubiKey, Smart Cards, Google Authenticator and more. Okta requires no on-premises MFA servers, and is easy to use for both administrators and end users.

An okta is a unit for measuring cloud cover. Okta may also refer to: OKTA, a Macedonian oil company. Okta, Inc., an American identity management company.

Click the user name at the top of the home page, and then select Settings. In the Forgot Password Text Message section, click Add phone number. Enter a mobile phone number to receive an initial verification code. Enter the verification code to authenticate in to Okta.

Start this task Start on the device where you already have an Okta Verify account. ... Install Okta Verify on your new Android device. Open the app, and then tap Add account from another device and follow the instructions. Set up the account. ... Confirm that you're pairing the right devices. More items...

Sign in to your organization's app dashboard to access apps protected by Okta. In your browser, type your organization's sign-in URL, such as https://example.okta.com, or https://atko.biz. Enter your username and password and follow the authentication prompts.