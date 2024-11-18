Racetrac.okta (2024)

Het datalek dat het authenticatieplatform Okta eind september trof, heeft tevens betrekking op alle klanten die van de supportfunctie van het bedrijf gebruikmaakten. Eerder werd naar buiten gebracht dat het slechts om een beperkte groep klanten ging.
Usually the login page is “companyname”.okta.com. Alternatively, if you were sent an activation link email, the sign in page will be in the email body. Otherwise, contact your company's IT department to obtain the correct okta login page URL.
Okta integrates with Workday to drive IT provisioning. When a Workday user is imported into Okta, Workday continues to manage them. Updates and terminations made in Workday are reflected in Okta and downstream apps. This arrangement enables Workday to manage employee and contractor access to apps.
Uninstalling Okta Verify, Changing Phones, Transferring or Restoring your Phone Data, using Mobile Phone Cleaning Apps, or Resetting your Phone are some of the things that may result in the binding being broken between your phone and Okta Verify, and you will need to re-enroll your device in Okta Verify.
If you don't know your username, contact your company's help desk who set up your organization's Okta accounts. If you forgot your password, use the Forgot Password link at the bottom of the sign-in page to generate a new one. If the link isn't available, contact your IT department.
Okta's adaptive MFA provides strong authentication across all applications, and supports more third-party MFA factors like U2F, YubiKey, Smart Cards, Google Authenticator and more. Okta requires no on-premises MFA servers, and is easy to use for both administrators and end users.
Sign in to your organization's app dashboard to access apps protected by Okta. In your browser, type your organization's sign-in URL, such as https://example.okta.com, or https://atko.biz.Enter your username and password and follow the authentication prompts.
Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.
We notice you're using an ad blocker
Without advertising income, we can't keep making this site awesome for you.