Rail Freight | FreightCenter (2024)

Rail freight shipping can be an efficient and cost-effective way to transport large quantities of goods over land. However, coordinating rail shipments and navigating the various logistics involved can be challenging. At FreightCenter, we offer rail shipping solutions that take the hassle out of the process. With our experience and industry connections, we can help you find the right carrier, negotiate rates, and manage all the details of your rail freight shipments.

Whether you need to move a single rail car or an entire trainload of freight, we have the expertise and resources to get your shipment where it needs to go. Our comprehensive rail shipping services include everything from arranging pick-up and delivery to handling all necessary documentation and customs clearance. With FreightCenter, you can trust that your rail freight is in good hands and that you’ll receive the best possible rates and customer service. Contact us today to learn more about our rail shipping solutions.

Steps To Ship A Container?

Container freight often entails more than one form of conveyance, making it a tall order for an infrequent shipper to arrange. Infrequent shippers rely on 3PLs (3rd Party Logistics companies) like FreightCenter to arrange to ship with the carrier(s that provide the best combination of rate and service. Carriers prefer to work with companies that sign a long-term contract guaranteeing a minimum number of shipments.

Shipping container freight can seem overwhelming if you’re new to it, but it’s a straightforward process that involves the following steps:

Determine your shipping needs: Decide on the type of cargo you need to ship, the volume of cargo, the destination, and the timeline for delivery. This information will help you choose the right container size and shipping method. Get a freight quote: Contact a freight forwarder or shipping company for a container shipping quote. You’ll need to provide information about the cargo, the origin and destination, and any special requirements. Choose a container size: Based on the volume of cargo you need to ship, choose a size that best fits your needs. Standard container sizes are 20 feet, 40 feet, and 45 feet. Book your shipment: Once you’ve received a quote and chosen a container size, book your shipment with the freight forwarder or shipping company. You must provide details about the cargo, pickup, delivery locations, and special requirements. Prepare the cargo: Pack your cargo securely in the container, making sure it is appropriately labeled and any necessary customs documentation is completed. Transport the container: The shipping company will transport the container to the port and load it onto the ship. Once it reaches the destination port, it will be unloaded and transported to the final destination. Receive your cargo: Once the container arrives at the destination port, you’ll need to arrange for customs clearance and for the container to be delivered to the final destination.

Overall, shipping container freight involves careful planning, preparation, and coordination with the shipping company, but it can be a reliable and low-cost way to transport goods across long distances.

How to Save Money on Shipping Container Freight?

Rely on FreightCenter

FreightCenter can help save you money when shipping container freight in a few ways:

Carrier network: FreightCenter has partnerships with a wide range of carriers, which allows them to compare rates and find the most cost-effective shipping option for your specific needs.

Advanced technology: FreightCenter’s technology-driven approach helps to streamline the shipping process, reducing the risk of errors and saving time and money in the long run.

Expertise and guidance: FreightCenter’s team of shipping experts can guide everything from choosing the right container size to navigating customs regulations, which can help avoid costly mistakes and delays.

Customized solutions: FreightCenter offers customized shipping solutions based on your specific needs, whether expedited shipping, specialized handling, or other requirements. This can help to minimize costs and optimize efficiency.

Freight consolidation: FreightCenter can consolidate your cargo with other shipments going to the same destination, which can help reduce shipping costs by sharing the cost of transportation.

Overall, FreightCenter’s combination of the carrier network, advanced technology, expertise, customized solutions, and freight consolidation can help save you money when shipping container freight while still ensuring your cargo arrives at its destination safely and on time.

3PLs arrange shipping services for shippers large and small. Some 3PLs, like FreightCenter, specialize in working with small-to-medium-size businesses that do not ship frequently enough to make signing a contract with one carrier worthwhile. Because of the high volume of sending FreightCenter does, we hold heavily-discounted contracts with many carriers. Our customers enjoy the benefits of those discounts, frequently saving 25%, 50%, 75%, or more compared with booking directly through the same carrier.

FreightCenter arranges pickup and delivery of container freight, whether the mode is intermodal or international ocean cargo. We work with an extensive network of trucking and freight companies specializing in container freight shipping. Whether you have a full container load (FCL) or partial container load (PCL), our booking agents can find a suitable carrier at a great rate.