Ranch Pork Bites - Plain Chicken (2024)

Ranch Pork Bites Recipe – hands down the BEST pork tenderloin I’ve ever eaten! Only 2 ingredients and ready to eat in 15 minutes. Pork tenderloin and ranch seasoning. Cook on the stovetop in a little olive oil for 5 or 6 minutes and dinner is done. Can serve as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice and vegetables.

Easy Pork Dinner Recipe

We are obsessed with these Ranch Pork Bites. Only two main ingredients and ready to eat in 15 minutes. You can’t beat that! We made this for dinner a few weeks ago and it is back on the menu again this week. This might be my favorite pork recipe! This is a great weeknight meal or an easy meal for company. Add this to your menu ASAP! It is sure to become a family favorite!

How to Make Ranch Pork Tenderloin Bites

This recipe is super easy to make with only two ingredients and minimal prep. Trim two pork tenderloins and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Place pork cubes in a large bowl. Add Ranch Dressing Mix bowl and Toss to coat to pork in the spices. Refrigerate the pork for 10 or 15 minutes. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork to the pan and sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Sprinkle cooked pork with some chopped fresh parsley.

Helpful Tips & Frequently Asked Questions

For best results, remove the silver skin on the side of each pork tenderloin. The silver skin is a silver membrane on the pork tenderloins. It is a thick connective tissue and it doesn’t break down when the pork is cooked. The best way to remove the silver skis is to use a sharp knife and carefully cut it off. If you don’t remove the silver skin, you will have a tough uneatable area on each tenderloin.

How to Serve Pork Bites

These easy pork bites have quickly become a family favorite. They are so simple to make and pack a ton of great flavor. You can serve this dish as an appetizer or main dish. If serving as an appetizer, dip in your favored dipping sauce. We like ranch dressing or some garlic butter.

If serving as a main dish, give ourSteakhouse Scalloped PotatoesandItalian Green Beansa try! SO good!

Recipe Print Recipe Ranch Pork Bites Author: Plain Chicken See Also Pesto Chicken Noodle Soup Yield: 6 people Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 7 minutes mins Total Time 17 minutes mins Ranch Pork Bites Recipe – hands down the BEST pork tenderloin I’ve ever eaten! Only 2 ingredients and ready to eat in 15 minutes. Pork tenderloin and ranch seasoning. Cook on the stovetop in a little olive oil for 5 or 6 minutes and dinner is done. Can serve as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice and vegetables. Equipment: 12-inch Non-Stick Skillet

Cutting Board Ingredients: 2 (1-lb) pork tenderloins, trimmed

1 (1-oz) package ranch dressing mix

2 Tbsp olive oil Instructions: Trim silverskin from pork tenderloins. Cut pork into bite-sized chunks. Place chunks in a bowl.

Add ranch seasoning to the bowl. Toss to coat. Refrigerate 5 to 10 minutes.

Heat oil in a large skillet. Add pork bites and cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Notes: For best results,remove the silver skinon the side of each pork tenderloin. The silver skin is a silver membrane on the pork tenderloins. It is a thick connective tissue and it doesn’t break down when the pork is cooked. The best way to remove the silver skis is to use a sharp knife and carefully cut it off. If you don’t remove the silver skin, you will have a tough uneatable area on each tenderloin.

Cansubstitute pork chops orpork loinfor pork tenderloin.

Here is our recipe forHomemade Ranch Dressing Mixmade with buttermilk powder, parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, chives, dill, salt, and black pepper: https://www.plainchicken.com/homemade-ranch-dressing-mix/ This recipe will need 3 to 4 tablespoons of homemade ranch dressing mix. If you are sensitive to ranch seasoning, adjust the amount to your personal preference. Use homemade ranch dressing mix for a reduced sodium dish.

Are Ranch Pork Bites Keto? Yes! All of the ingredients in this recipe are low-carb and keto-friendly. This recipe is also gluten-free.

Can Pork be pink?Yes! It is perfectly SAFE to eat pink pork. Pork needs to have a minimum internal temperature of 145ºF. We like to cook it on the higher end of medium-rare and let the meat rest for about 5 minutes covered in aluminum foil before slicing. It only takes about 15 minutes to reach 145ºF, depending on how big your pork tenderloins are.

