Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
11. Western Michigan Broncos (Week 2 at Home) 9. Indiana Hoosiers (Week 13 at Home) 7. Northwestern Wildcats (Week 12 at Wrigley Field) 5. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Week 9 at Home) 3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Week 10 at University Park, PA) 1. Oregon Ducks (Week 7 at Eugene, OR) FAQs References

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off the season in less than a month, so it's time to look at the toughest matchups for Ohio State in 2024.

Here are the rankings of the opponents on this year's schedule, from weakest to strongest:

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (1)

Ohio State gets a nice tune-up game Week 1 against the Akron Zips. This game will allow for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Will Howard to get on the same page.

11. Western Michigan Broncos (Week 2 at Home)

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (2)

Like Akron, the Western Michigan Broncos will be a perfect game for all the new Buckeyes additions to learn the system.

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (3)

Marshall is the final game before Big 10 games begin for Ohio State, which means head coach Ryan Day has one more contest to get his team read for conference play.

9. Indiana Hoosiers (Week 13 at Home)

The Hoosiers are usually overlooked by Buckeyes fans. However, they could be a potential trap game this year. Indiana will come to Columbus the week before "The Game," which could be an issue for Ohio State if they are looking ahead.

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (5)

Michigan State faced a ton of setbacks last season after the firing of Mel Tucker. But the Spartans are beginning to change the direction of the program with the hiring of former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. Joining him in East Lansing is rising star Aidan Chiles, who was the No. 2 quarterback for the Beavers last season.

7. Northwestern Wildcats (Week 12 at Wrigley Field)

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (6)

The Wildcats are coming off a turnaround season, going 8-5 with an upset win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. Second-year head coach David Braun will look to build off Northwestern's recent success when the team takes on Ohio State Week 12 at Wrigley Field.

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (7)

Year 1 of the Ryan Walters era at Purdue was underwhelming. The Boilermakers finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, which was the first time since 2020 that Purdue finished below .500. However, with the help of key veterans, Walters and the Boilermakers are poised for better days in 2024.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Week 9 at Home)

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (8)

Second-year head coach Matt Rhule has formed the bases of a bright future in Nebraska after landing five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers' roster is filled with potential, which could cause trouble for any opponent.

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (9)

While the Iowa Hawkeyes struggle offensively, the longtime Big Ten program features a stout defense that can cause problems for opponents. If the hiring of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester helps elevate the poor unit, the Hawkeyes will be a tough matchup for the Buckeyes.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Week 10 at University Park, PA)

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (10)

Head coach James Franklin will finally get to see his 2022 recruiting class in full effect this year.

Penn State finished last season with a 10-3 record and begins this season ranked No. 8 in the AP Preseason Poll. Led by junior quarterback and Ohio native Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions have a chance to be special this year.

Even though this is probably the third toughest game for Ohio State this year, the Week 10 battle is a pivotal game for the Buckeyes.

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (11)

Surprisingly, "The Game" is not the toughest matchup on the Buckeyes' schedule this year.

Michigan's program was ravaged by the NFL, as former head coach Jim Harbaugh and 13 players made the jump to the pros. The former national champions may be depleted, but new head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines will always pose as a serious threat to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State will face a stout defense that includes cornerback Will Johnson and defense lineman Mason Graham.

1. Oregon Ducks (Week 7 at Eugene, OR)

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (12)

Ohio State will get its first test of 2024 when it travels to Eugene, OR on Oct. 12 to face the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks were on the cusp of potentially making the College Football Playoffs last season, but unfortunately fell short after suffering two critical loses to the University of Washington.

Despite losing star quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin, head coach Dan Lanning has done a terrific job of recruiting and landing talented players in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel brings his veteran experience to the offense, while former Texas A&M wideout Evan Stewart and Tez Johnson will likely become the leading pass catchers for the Ducks.

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (2024)

FAQs

Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024? ›

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had one of the best offseasons in program history, adding key recruits and transfers in preparation for a national championship run. On3 has the Buckeyes ranked as No. 4 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten on their list of the best 2024 recruiting classes.

Where does Ohio State 2024 recruiting class rank? ›

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had one of the best offseasons in program history, adding key recruits and transfers in preparation for a national championship run. On3 has the Buckeyes ranked as No. 4 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten on their list of the best 2024 recruiting classes.

Who has the most wins against Ohio State? ›

Michigan

What is the most points Ohio State has ever scored? ›

The 128 points scored against Oberlin remains a single-game Ohio State record. Halfback Chic Harley was a consensus first-team pick on the 1916 All-America college football team.

How many times has Ohio State been undefeated? ›

The Buckeyes claim eight national championships along with 38 conference championships and ten undefeated seasons (six perfect seasons).

Who will be the QB for Ohio State in 2024? ›

Ohio State will start Will Howard, a transfer from Kansas State, at quarterback to open the 2024 season, coach Ryan Day announced Thursday.

Who is the number one recruit in 2024? ›

Ellis Robinson IV

Who is Ohio State's biggest rivalry? ›

Michigan vs.

The granddaddy of all college football rivalries is the University of Michigan vs. Ohio State University. These two midwestern Big Ten powerhouses have been at it since 1897, with the Wolverines and Buckeyes meeting for "The Game" around Thanksgiving weekend for over a century.

What teams has Ohio State never beaten? ›

Football Bowl Subdivision Teams Ohio State Has Played And Never Beaten
  • Clemson (0-4) ...
  • Florida State (0-3) ...
  • Florida (0-2) ...
  • South Carolina (0-2) ...
  • Auburn (0-1-1) ...
  • Air Force (0-1) ...
  • Georgia (0-1) ...
  • Tennessee (0-1)

Who has more wins all time Ohio State or Michigan? ›

Michigan officially leads the overall series 60-51-6. Ohio State vacated the 2010 matchup, which it won 37-7, as a self-imposed sanction for NCAA rules violations.

Who is the greatest Ohio State QB ever? ›

  • C.J. Stroud. 976 votes. Agree or Disagree? ...
  • Justin Fields. 4,025 votes. Buckeyes career: 2019-2020. ...
  • Troy Smith. Age: 40. 3,966 votes. ...
  • J.T. Barrett. 4,012 votes. ...
  • Braxton Miller. Age: 31. 3,289 votes. ...
  • Dwayne Haskins. 3,429 votes. Buckeyes career: 2017-2018. ...
  • Terrelle Pryor. Age: 35. 2,539 votes. ...
  • Art Schlichter. Age: 64. 1,472 votes.

Who is the best Ohio State football player ever? ›

Archie Griffin

He is college football's only two-time Heisman Trophy winner.

Who is the only player in Ohio State history to win the Heisman twice in Ohio State history? ›

Archie Griffin (born August 21, 1954, Columbus, Ohio, U.S.) is an American football player. Griffin played college football for the Ohio State University, and he is the only two-time winner, in 1974 and 1975, of the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player.

Has Ohio State ever gone 15 0? ›

No Ohio State team has ever played 15 games, so a 15-0 mark would be a new frontier, one better than Jim Tressel's 14-0 champions in the BCS Era, which was pre-Big Ten title game. "The first thing is you have to believe, you have to believe that you belong as national champs," Day said. "You go from there.

What is the longest winning streak for Ohio State football? ›

Below is a rundown of the five longest winning streaks.
  • (Update: See 2015 update, with new streak)
  • 2012-2013 -
  • 23-game streak.
  • 2005-2006 -19-game streak.
  • 2002-2003 - 19-game streak.
  • 1967-1969 - 22-game streak.
  • 1915-1917 - 17-game streak.
Nov 26, 2013

Who is the best Ohio State running back of all time? ›

Featuring some of the greatest college running backs of all time, the best Ohio State RBs include Ezekiel Elliott, Archie Griffin, Braxton Miller, and Carlos Hyde.

What is Ohio State ranked in recruiting? ›

Ohio State currently boasts the nation's top recruiting class with 310.02 points in 247Sports' nationwide rankings, leading Alabama by nearly 20 points (290.47).

What is the acceptance rate for Ohio State University 2024? ›

Q: Which is better, Purdue or The Ohio State University?
Name of The UniversityRankingAcceptance Rate
Ohio State University#12053%
Purdue University# 10069%
May 7, 2024

How many 5 star recruits are on Ohio State? ›

Ohio State Signs Five Composite Five-Star Recruits, The Most of Any School, in 2024 Class
#Schools
5OHIO STATE
4GEORGIA, TEXAS
3ALABAMA
2AUBURN, CLEMSON, FLORIDA, MIAMI, SOUTH CAROLINA, TENNESSEE, TEXAS A&M
1 more row
Dec 20, 2023

What is the class of 2024 Ohio State University? ›

The Class of 2024 includes Christy Blough (men's volleyball), Chase Buchanan (men's tennis), Tiffany Cameron (women's soccer), Michael Hartfield (men's track and field), Jeff Logan (football), Marisa Main (women's volleyball), Brian Mannino (baseball), Braxton Miller (football), Kathy Monard (women's cross country/ ...

