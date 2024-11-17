Ranking The Toughest Ohio State Buckeyes Games In 2024 (2024)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to kick off the season in less than a month, so it's time to look at the toughest matchups for Ohio State in 2024.

Here are the rankings of the opponents on this year's schedule, from weakest to strongest:

Ohio State gets a nice tune-up game Week 1 against the Akron Zips. This game will allow for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Will Howard to get on the same page.

11. Western Michigan Broncos (Week 2 at Home)

Like Akron, the Western Michigan Broncos will be a perfect game for all the new Buckeyes additions to learn the system.

Marshall is the final game before Big 10 games begin for Ohio State, which means head coach Ryan Day has one more contest to get his team read for conference play.

9. Indiana Hoosiers (Week 13 at Home)

The Hoosiers are usually overlooked by Buckeyes fans. However, they could be a potential trap game this year. Indiana will come to Columbus the week before "The Game," which could be an issue for Ohio State if they are looking ahead.

Michigan State faced a ton of setbacks last season after the firing of Mel Tucker. But the Spartans are beginning to change the direction of the program with the hiring of former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. Joining him in East Lansing is rising star Aidan Chiles, who was the No. 2 quarterback for the Beavers last season.

7. Northwestern Wildcats (Week 12 at Wrigley Field)

The Wildcats are coming off a turnaround season, going 8-5 with an upset win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. Second-year head coach David Braun will look to build off Northwestern's recent success when the team takes on Ohio State Week 12 at Wrigley Field.

Year 1 of the Ryan Walters era at Purdue was underwhelming. The Boilermakers finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, which was the first time since 2020 that Purdue finished below .500. However, with the help of key veterans, Walters and the Boilermakers are poised for better days in 2024.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Week 9 at Home)

Second-year head coach Matt Rhule has formed the bases of a bright future in Nebraska after landing five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola. The Cornhuskers' roster is filled with potential, which could cause trouble for any opponent.

While the Iowa Hawkeyes struggle offensively, the longtime Big Ten program features a stout defense that can cause problems for opponents. If the hiring of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester helps elevate the poor unit, the Hawkeyes will be a tough matchup for the Buckeyes.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Week 10 at University Park, PA)

Head coach James Franklin will finally get to see his 2022 recruiting class in full effect this year. Penn State finished last season with a 10-3 record and begins this season ranked No. 8 in the AP Preseason Poll. Led by junior quarterback and Ohio native Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions have a chance to be special this year. Even though this is probably the third toughest game for Ohio State this year, the Week 10 battle is a pivotal game for the Buckeyes.

Surprisingly, "The Game" is not the toughest matchup on the Buckeyes' schedule this year. Michigan's program was ravaged by the NFL, as former head coach Jim Harbaugh and 13 players made the jump to the pros. The former national champions may be depleted, but new head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines will always pose as a serious threat to the Buckeyes. Ohio State will face a stout defense that includes cornerback Will Johnson and defense lineman Mason Graham.

1. Oregon Ducks (Week 7 at Eugene, OR)