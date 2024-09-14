Rapper G-Eazy Net Worth And Income Sources 2024 (2024)

The following is a breakdown of rapper G-Eazy net worth and main income sources.

Gerald Earl Gillum, who goes by the stage name, G-Eazy, is an American rapper and record producer from Oakland, California. He is known for his singles I Mean It and When It’s Dark Out, which peaked on Billboard charts. The rapper also received widespread praise for his first major-label studio album, These Things Happen, which was released in 2014.

G-Eazy has built a great music career and is considered one of the wealthiest rappers of the 2010s

According to reputable online sources, G-Eazy net worth is around $12 million.

So how did this relatively West Coast native build his massive fortune? Let’s examine G-Eazy’s estimated net worth and income sources.

G-Eazy Net Worth: $12 million

G-Eazy Income Sources

G-Eazy earns income from three main sources. The first source is music sales. The West Coast rapper also earns ad revenue from his Youtube channel. Lastly, G-Eazy earns profits from merchandise sales.

G-Eazy’s income sources are summarized below:

Profits from Music Sales ($265,000 to $398,000)

Earnings from YouTube ($101,000 to $169,000 per month)

Profits from Merchandise Sales (Income not known)

Income Source 1: Music Sales

G-Eazy began making music as a member of the local hip-hop group, The Bay Boyz. The group released their songs on MySpace in the early 2010s.

G-Eazy released a series of mixtapes that did not receive much traction during this period. However, his 2011 release, The Endless Summer, featured a cover of the track, Runaround Sue, and gained popularity on Youtube.

The West Coast rapper released his first full-length album, Must Be Nice, independently in 2012. He then released These Things Happen through RCA records in 2014.

G-Eazy has released three more studio albums since 2014. This includes When It’s Dark Out from 2015, The Beautiful & Damned from 2017, and These Things Happen Too from 2021 [1].

These Things Happen sold 265,000 copies to date, while sales figures for G-Eazy’s other albums are unknown. Assuming each copy was sold for $10 and that G-Eazy received 10 to 15% in royalties, he may have earned between $265,000 and $398,000 from album sales.

Income Source 2: YouTube

G-Eazy started his Youtube channel, G-Eazy, on 23rd January 2009 [2]. He uploads music videos, singles, album tracks, and live performance videos to this account.

The G-Eazy channel currently has over 8.2 million subscribers and 5.4 billion views. This amounts to an average of 33.7 million views per month. If Youtube pays channel owners $3 to $5 per 1000 views, the G-Eazy channel could be earning be $101,000 and $169,000 per month. Youtube Account Name Subscribers Total Views Est. Net Earnings per month G-Eazy 8.2 million 5.4 billion $101,000 to $169,000

Income Source 3: Merchandise Sales

G-Eazy sells a wide range of merchandise on his website [3]. The online store stocks socks, beanies, t-shirts, and hoodies priced between $5 and $65.

G-Eazy has not stated how much he earns from merchandise sales. This makes it difficult to tell how much the Oakland rapper earns from this income source.

G-Eazy Bio/Early Life

Gerald Earl Gillum was born on 24th May 1989 in Oakland, California. Little is known about his early personal life. However, it is believed he began living with his grandparents in Berkley, California, as a child after his mother left his father.

Music Career

Gillum began producing records while studying at the Loyola University at New Orleans with fellow producer Christoph Andersson. The pair gained minor recognition in the East Bay Area and were frequently associated with other artists such as The Cataracts and Lil B.

G-Eazy then joined local hip-hop group, The Bay Boyz, who released their songs on MySpace in the early 2010s. The Oakland rapper then released his solo debut studio album, Epidemic LP, in 2009. The rapper cited Lil Wayne as one of his main influences and began honing his rapping skills.

G-Eazy released a series of mixtapes in the early 2010s. His 2011 release, The Endless Summer, received moderate attention online for his cover of the track, Runaround Sue.

G-Eazy released his first full-length album, Must Be Nice, independently in 2012. He then released These Things Happen through RCA records in 2014.

G-Eazy has released three more studio albums since 2014. This includes When It’s Dark Out from 2015, The Beautiful & Damned from 2017, and These Things Happen Too from 2021. The rapper is still massively popular and continues drawing huge crowds at shows.

Fans love G-Eazy’s music for his tight rap flows and interesting production. The rapper has maintained popularity for many years thanks to a string of consistent releases. No one can predict how long G-Eazy’s success will last, but he isn’t likely to stop anytime soon.

G-Eazy Accomplishments

G-Eazy has opened for acts such as Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. In 2017, he won a People’s Choice Award in the Favorite Hip Hop Artist category. He was also notably nominated for Best Hip-Hop Artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2016 [4].

G-Eazy Controversy/Criticism

G-Eazy reported a split from his girlfriend Halsey in 2018 after evidence of his infidelity was posted online [5].

G-Eazy’s most popular video is:

Best G-Eazy Quotes

“Less is more. Simplicity is awesome. That’s all you need in life.”

“I think it’s important to evolve and grow and take risks creatively instead of repeating yourself and doing the same thing over and over.”

“Something I stand for is being brave enough to invest in creative ideas that I firmly believe in and bringing those to life.”

G-Eazy Biography

Legal Name Gerald Earl Gillum Net Worth $12 million Source of Wealth Music Sales, Youtube, Merchandise sales Date of Birth 24th May 1989 Place of Birth Oakland, California, USA Gender Male Height 193 cm, 6 ft 3 inches Weight 80 kg, 176 lbs Religion N/A Marital Status Single Partner N/A Children N/A Names of Children N/A Nationality American

Frequently Asked Questions About G-Eazy

Why is G-Eazy famous?

G-Eazy became a prominent rap artist in the music industry after releasing many consistent albums and singles in the 2010s. He has opened for famous rappers such as Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg.

Is G-Eazy white?

G-Eazy is of Ukrainian descent and is one of the most prominent white rappers to emerge from California in recent decades.

Who are G-Eazy’s parents?

G-Eazy’s parents are Edward Gillum and Suzanne Olmsted.

