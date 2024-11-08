Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (2024)

Table of Contents
Raz-Plus

Raz-Plus is worth it if you want your students to love reading. Many new students don’t feel confident reading aloud in class, but they like reading aloud and recording themselves in Raz-Plus. I’m able to monitor their progress and listen to their recordings all within the product. I can play the recording in class, and I see how proud and more confident it makes my students. It’s been a great way to keep students motivated to read more.

Dengwei J, Classroom Teacher, PS160; New York

$241.00

Start 14-Day Free Trial.

Raz-Plus

Raz-Plus equips every teacher, engages every student, and boosts every core curriculum while improving literacy outcomes.

  • Easy-to-use resources to build foundational skills to reading comprehension
  • Over 3,000 decodable texts and high-interest books
  • Playful student portal for independent reading practice that students love!

Start a trial for 40+ educators with adistrict trial today.

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (3)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (4) Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (5)

$241.00

for 1-year subscription
(That’s only $20.00 a month!)

The displayed price is presented on a per classroom/family/home basis.

Awards & Accolades

Recognized as One of the Strongest Supplemental Literacy Solutions

Focus on Foundational Skills. Build a Love of Reading.

Help teachers apply best practices to accelerate student literacy outcomes with high-quality resources that can support the Science of Reading in their classrooms.

Let teachers focus on teaching with an easy-to-use platform that offers planning, assigning, and reporting tools. Every resource is printable, projectable, and assignable for all learning settings.

Increase literacy across the content areas with a huge library of texts designed to appeal to every reader- including graphic novels!

Raz-Plus Overview

Learn how Raz-Plus provides more essential resources to add breadth and depth to your core curriculum and support Science of Reading-aligned instruction.

See How Teachers Are
Using Raz-Plus!

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (6)

Raz-Plus is worth it if you want your students to love reading. Many new students don’t feel confident reading aloud in class, but they like reading aloud and recording themselves in Raz-Plus. I’m able to monitor their progress and listen to their recordings all within the product. I can play the recording in class, and I see how proud and more confident it makes my students. It’s been a great way to keep students motivated to read more.

Dengwei J
Classroom Teacher, PS160

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (7)

What makes me happiest about using Raz-Plus is the student growth and ease of use. By using Raz-Plus, my students have been able to read more at school and at home. I especially love the comprehension activities and being able to assign and listen to recordings of my students reading for Running Records.

Allison B
Bilingual / ESL Teacher, Omaha Public Schools

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (8)

Raz-Plus is a resource I use daily and what makes me happiest is the ease with which I can find materials. With Raz-Plus, my students have improved their reading skills while being exposed to new and unfamiliar topics. I love being able to use the Books By Skill chart, which allows my students to work in small groups on the same skill but at their individual levels.

Bethany R
Classroom Teacher, Acero Charter Schools

McREL Study Examines Effects of Raz-Plus on Reading Achievement and Motivation

Research Applies to: Raz-Kids, Raz-Plus, Reading A-Z
Grade Level: K-5

View Report

Independent Study: Raz-Plus and Reading Achievement in Students in Grades 3–5

Research Applies to: Raz-Kids, Raz-Plus, Reading A-Z
Grade Level: 3-5

View Report

Raz-Plus is Essential for Educators

“It's so versatile that, even though everyone isn't on the same reading level, they can always find something that they enjoy to read. I know that I can always find things for Science, and I can definitely find something for Social Studies, but also incorporate all of the different strategies that we are doing and reading. So I do love that I can always get a three-for-one special.”

Diana Guy
5th Grade Teacher

Take a look at how Clear Creek Elementary has used Raz-Plus and other Learning A-Z products to incorporate literacy in all facets of education effortlessly while elevating literacy levels.

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (9)

The Trusted Supplemental Reading Solution

As the educational landscape continues to evolve, so do we. For 20 years, we have grown alongside educators like you. We are continuously refining our products to ensure educators have access to high-quality materials that reflect current research and instructional best practices that are flexible enough to accommodate a busy teacher’s schedule.

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (10)

Strengthen Literacy With Learning A-Z

Three flexible K–5 solutions to help you create confident readers.

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (11)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (12)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (13)

FOR EVERYONE

Essential K-5 literacy suite that pairs the teacher resources of Reading A-Z and the student practice opportunities of Raz-Kids, plus more


Features

  • Digital assignments and assessments
  • Independent practice aligned with instruction
  • Detailed performance reports
  • Printable, projectable, and digitally assignable books and materials

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (14)

FOR TEACHERS

Resources to support teacher-led instruction and student books to print and project


Features

  • Printable and projectable books and resources
  • Standards-aligned K–5 lesson plans
  • Decodables, comprehension resources, language practice materials, and much more
  • Assessments

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (15)

FOR STUDENTS

Gamified student portal with digital library designed for active learning and independent practice


Features

  • Vast customizable library
  • E-tools for active reading
  • Accessible online from anywhere
  • Simple performance reports
  • Student, parent, and teacher access

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (16)

FOR EVERYONE

Essential K-5 literacy suite that pairs the teacher resources of Reading A-Z and the student practice opportunities of Raz-Kids, plus more:

  • Digital assignments and assessments
  • Independent practice aligned with instruction
  • Detailed performance reports
  • Printable, projectable, and digitally assignable books and materials

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (17)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (18)

FOR TEACHERS

Resources to support teacher-led instruction and student books to print and project

  • Printable and projectable books and resources
  • Standards-aligned K–5 lesson plans
  • Decodables, comprehension resources, language practice materials, and much more
  • Assessments

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (19)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (20)

FOR STUDENTS

Gamified student portal with digital library designed for active learning and independent practice

  • Vast customizable library
  • E-tools for active reading
  • Accessible online from anywhere
  • Simple performance reports
  • Student, parent, and teacher access

The Perfect Complement to Your Literacy Block

Regardless of your choice for a core program, teachers need more! Raz-Plus has flexible resources to support learning in every Science of Reading aligned classroom.

A variety of curated packs with supporting instructional materials helps educators deliver purposeful, targeted small group instruction.

The personalized Reading Room offers students books and passages that appeal to their diverse interests and encourages them to increase their reading strength and stamina.

Build key literacy skills like critical thinking, differentiate instruction, increase content area knowledge for social studies, science, and more, and encourage collaboration with project-based learning.

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (21)

Bring Parents Along for the Journey

Education is more impactful when caregivers play an integral role in their child’s education.Our easy-to-access Parent Portal and digital resources enable parents to read with their students, keep up with progress, and stay connected.

Add Even More to Your Literacy Toolkit

Expand your Raz-Plus license with add-ons that seamlessly integrate to give you even more literacy resources. Find the right add-on for your classroom.

Empower Dual-Language Educators

Raz-Plus Español has hundreds of flexible Spanish resources to help Dual Language students achieve biliteracy. Learn More.

Help ELL Students at Every Level

Raz-Plus ELL provides research-based resources for teaching English language learners. Learn More.

Create Personalized Learning Pathways

Raz-Plus Connected Classroom delivers resources and tools to accelerate and personalize learning. Learn More.

Drive Student Outcomes With Learning A-Z

Sign up for a free trial of our products today! Trials include free samples for 40+ classrooms.
Request a quote today to obtain 10+ licenses.

What is Raz-Plus?

Raz-Plus is a supplemental K-5 literacy solution that provides a variety of instructional materials to help educators buildfoundational reading skills,reading comprehension and other key literacy skills. Raz-Plus also comes with an engaging online portal for students to complete digital assignments and reading practice while earning rewards. Designed to offer flexibility while supporting your core curriculum, Raz-Plus is perfect for small group instruction, independent practice, learning stations, and at-home access.

How do Learning A-Z’s products work?

Learning A-Z offers a wealth of literacy resources that align with research-based best practices and foster Social-Emotional Learning. Created to allow teachers to blend instruction using varied research platforms and tools, Learning A-Z products act as the perfect companion for instruction.

How does Raz-Plus help teachers personalize learning instruction?

Raz-Plus makes differentiating instruction easy by offering instructional materials, foundational reading skills texts, and additional reading resources that cover a variety of genres and topics that are sure to meet varying student interests and proficiencies. Resources are available in printable, projectable, online, and mobile formats.

What professional learning options are available?

Learning A-Z provides a variety of live and on-demand professional learning options. To get started, we recommend viewing our recorded webinars and/or micro-learning videos. You can also sign up for our weekly live webinars, which highlight our various resources and provide on-the-spot opportunities to have your questions answered. You may also purchase professional learning and curriculum services that we tailor to meet your needs.

What is included with my subscription?

Subscriptions include one year of access to the purchased product(s) for up to 36 students per classroom, a dedicated support team available by chat, and complimentary webinars, videos, and guides to help you get started.

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (25)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (27)

Raz-Plus Literacy Essentials for PreK-6 (2024)

