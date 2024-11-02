Reading Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief - Chapter 1 - megapichu - Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2024)

Chapter Text

Percy and Annabeth were sitting on the beach of Long Island Sound, watching the sunset and trying to avoid thinking about, well, everything except for the fact that they were both alive and that they were both safe. The sun was high up in the cloudless sky, an endless expanse of azure blue reaching until it met the water on the horizon. The scene was beautiful with gently rolling waves, warm sun and a pleasant sea breeze. A well-deserved gift from the gods.

Sure, at some point they would have to face everything that had happened, all the grief and pain that had been building up for the past five years without a long enough chance to rest and work through without the looming threat of one war or another. Percy looked down at his camp necklace: four beads, soon to be five.

They were both exhausted and traumatised and on the verge of being swallowed by their own grief but, for now, they could sit on the beach and look out to sea and pretend that everything was okay, that everything will be okay (even if it feels like nothing will ever be the same again, after the Pit).

They were coping.

It was while they were curled up together on the beach that they were blinded by a flash of white light and transported away from their peaceful afternoon.

Piper and Jason had found that doing something productive, especially together, was a far more effective tool to push away the pain than trying to relax or slow down.

They split their time between both of the camps to help secure a long lasting peace between the Greeks and Romans. It could work, in fact, Jason was certain they could make it work, after all, he and Percy were living proof that it was possible. Their futures were uncertain, but a little hope had the ability to make everything seem a little lighter, even if Leo was gone. Gods, Leo was gone. Jason refused to say dead, despite the fact that Leo almost certainly was.

On this occasion they were stood in front of the entrance to Bunker 9. It shouldn’t have been so hard. Why did it have to be so hard? Just as Jason was about to walk up to the doors, he and Piper were engulfed in a flash as bright as any of his father’s lightning bolts.

Hazel divided her time between her brother and Frank. Frank was busy being the new praetor of New Rome and Nico had just been released from his sick bed.

The daughter of Pluto was lighter now than she had been in… she couldn’t remember. It didn’t matter. She was finally happy and had the rest of her life ahead of her and she was determined to live it.

Hazel was alone in the pegasus stables of Camp Half Blood when she was suddenly blinded by a flash of white light.

See Also
The Past Gods Read The Percy Jackson Series (Book 1) - 💞Artemis Diana Jackson💞Past and Future Demigods Put Together to Read - orphan_account - Percy Jackson and the OlympiansPast and Future Demigods Put Together to Read - Chapter 1 - orphan_account - Percy Jackson and the Olympians

When she next opened her eyes, she was in an unfamiliar room with twelve gods staring down at her from their thrones. Not just her, but a large group of other half-bloods, fauns, Chiron and Rachel. She recognised most of the demigods but there were a few she didn’t.

While she tried her best to hide it, she was terrified. Why had the gods summoned them? Had they done something to anger the gods? She hoped not but only time would tell.

There was silence in the room (despite having never visited Olympus, Hazel was confident in saying that this was throne room of the gods- the Greek gods, to be precise ) as everyone waited for someone else to speak. The silence was broken by none other than the king of the gods with a crash of thunder and flash of lightning.

Glaring down at the assembled half-bloods, fauns, Chiron and Rachel, Jupiter- wait, no, Zeus- said with a voice like the thunder he wields, “What are you doing on Olympus?”

“Brother, I do not know why we have been brought here, I was hoping that you would be able to explain,” Pluto- Hades- replied, his voice was cold and challenging and made Hazel want to either cower in fear or kneel in respect. She hadn’t even noticed him in the room.

There were a few tense moments as the two gods directed their glares to each other and a round of quiet muttering broke out among some of the demigods.

Eventually there was a small flash near Athena who, after quickly reading a piece of paper that had landed in her lap, broke the silence.

“I have received a letter to read to everyone that explains the situation.”

Silence settled over the room. The wisdom goddess waited until she had the attention of the room focus on her before continuing.

“Dear Gods, mortals and immortals, we invite you here to read stories of the lives of the assembled demigods. In the books, that will arrive shortly, the quests of demigods involved in the Great Prophecy and the Prophecy of the Seven will be detailed. The purpose of this is to allow for a more mutual understanding between gods and demigods.

“Time will be frozen for you whilst you are in the room so there is no pressure to attempt to rush through the books. It should also be noted that the people in this room come from different times and may not all be on the side of the gods. While the books are being read, we request that children sit with their parents or patrons.

“Reading these books will be subject to a short list of rules. First, all books must be read in order with everyone present whilst they are being read.

“Second, the gods must not smite anyone, regardless of how much the one who caused an offence may be believed to deserve it. Attempts to break this rule will be met with severe consequences.

Third, no one who knows the events written about in the books should give away clues about what will happen in the books.

“Finally, the books carry a shared curse. As for what this means, you will find out for yourself in time.

“Sincerely, the Fates.”

There was a general uproar amongst the crowd. The gods were complaining about being forced to do something, people were shouting about the curse and trying to guess what it might be, all the while the few people not shouting were either trying to move out of the crowd or calm everyone down.

While everyone in the room was squabbling, fourteen sofas popped up around the room, forming a loose circle. Each sofa was clearly designed for each god. The Venus/ Aphrodite one was pink and plush while the Vulcan/ Hephaestus one appeared to be made of celestial bronze with, were those cup holders in the arms? The Pluto/ Hades one was made of black stone with soft, equally black cushions for comfort.

When Hazel moved to sit down on the seat, she realized that, apparently, her father had come up with the same idea. Hazel smiled awkwardly at her father and he seemed to attempt to do the same back but he looked somewhat distracted and turned to survey the room.

The arguments were continuing still, however, they all quietened when the goddess Hestia stood up from her place near the hearth. She was so unassuming that Hazel thought that it was remarkable that she managed to quell the fighting so quickly.

Hestia suggested that the gods all sit on the sofas and allow the crowd of demigods to introduce themselves. This idea was met with reasonable success. There was a bit of grumbling from put out gods who wanted to continue with their arguing but, eventually, the gods all sat on their sofas and waited for the demigods to introduce themselves.

Most of the half-bloods she knew. The rest of the Seven (including Leo- it hurt to see him alive) introduced themselves and went to sit by their parents (Jason had briefly looked towards Juno but sat beside his father instead), as did Reyna, Gwen, Dakota, Octavian (unfortunately), Clarisse, Chris, Drew, the Stoll’s, Will Solace, Katie Gardner and Thalia, who chose to sit with Lady Artemis.

There were a few protests at the introduction of the big three kids but, probably due to the fates promise in the letter, no one did anything worse than give the demigods dirty looks.

The two children of Dionysus introduced themselves as Castor and Pollux (she was sure that there was only one at camp), as did two other children of Apollo, Lee Fletcher and Michael Yew. Silena Beauregard was a daughter of Aphrodite and Charles Beckendorf was a son of Hephaestus. Finally, out of the people she didn’t know, was Luke, son of Hermes. There was also Bianco di Anglo who sat with Lady Artemis and Thalia without a second glance towards her brother (Nico seemed pained to look at her and Hades frowned).

When the Romans introduced themselves the gods forms flickered but soon settled down into their Greek forms without issue, which was strange but the magic surrounding the room may have had a hand in it.

When it came time for Nico and Hazel to introduce themselves, she could have sworn that the gods scowling at both of them and their father.

Grover and Coach Hedge sat with Dionysus and Chiron remained sat in his wheelchair beside the Dionysus/ Bacchus group.

The strangest thing happened when Rachel introduced herself as the Oracle of Delphi. Hazel’s father’s eyes locked onto the Oracle and after a few moments he smiled and settled back on the sofa. The rest of the gods started gossiping again, some were excited than others though. Hazel thought that Hermes looked somewhat mournful for a second before he was happily congratulating Rachel on becoming the Oracle. Apollo dragged her over to his group with a one-armed hug.

Also, apparently the gods were from about twenty years before the Giant War, as they had been calling it.

Once everybody was settled down, a pile of books appeared on Percy’s lap and he groaned reading the title of the one on top. Poseidon moved the rest of the books onto the floor near their seat and awkwardly smiled at his son after reading the title as well.

“It’s best we get started soon. Seaweed brain, you can read it first, seeing as though you’ve already got the book.”

“You got it wise girl,” Percy said, smiling at his girlfriend before opening the book, “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.”

Reading Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief - Chapter 1 - megapichu - Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2024)

FAQs

What happens in chapter 1 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians? ›

Summary: Chapter One

His life changes dramatically after a school field trip to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Here, students admire ancient Greek and Roman art and share knowledge on the Greek gods. Previous field trips did not bode well for Percy after mysterious accidents occurred.

View More
Do you read Heroes of Olympus or Percy Jackson first? ›

Book wise I'd suggest reading the first five "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" first, you can do the Kane chronicles after or go straight to "The Heros of Olympus" after that is "Trials of Apolo" and you can follow it up with "The Magnus Chase Chronicles"! any of the others can be read after the 'main' three series!

Know More
How many pages are in Percy Jackson book 1? ›

The Lightning Thief
First edition cover
AuthorRick Riordan
Pages377
ISBN0-7868-5629-7
OCLC60786141
9 more rows

Discover More
Who betrays Percy in book 1? ›

Upon returning to Camp Half Blood, Percy is betrayed by his friend Luke, son of Hermes, who turns out to be the human hero whom Kronos used for the theft. Luke poisons Percy, and tells him before leaving that Kronos will rise and destroy the age of the gods. Western Civilization is unraveling.

Get More Info
Does Percy save his mother? ›

Percy thinks his mom died when he got to camp, but it turns out she was only kidnapped, and he went to the underworld to save her, but he was forced to leave her behind to bring the master Bolt back to Zeus. Hades (or Zeus or Poseidon, can't remember which) brings her back to her apartment in New York and that's that.

Continue Reading
Do Percy and Annabeth kiss? ›

It's page 192 :DD, Battle of The Labyrinth, the fourth book of Percy Jackson. Hope this helped </3!! It's kinda ironic when I put it this way but in the last chapter of the final book (the fifth one in the PJO series) they kiss.

Explore More
Do Percy and Annabeth get married? ›

Yes, Annabeth is married to Percy Jackson, and has three kids: Cast, Ethan, and Zoe. How was Annabeth Chase born? Annabeth Chase is the half-blood daughter of the goddess Athena and the mortal man Frederick Chase.

Find Out More
Is there a 7th Percy Jackson book? ›

Wrath of the Triple Goddess: Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book 7 — International Edition (Paperback) This title is a pre-order and will be available within 4-6 weeks from Sep 24, 2024.

View Details
Can I read Hoo before PJO? ›

Shaun Harris It's not a requirement to read the original Percy Jackson series to understand what's going on in the Heroes of Olympus series. In fact, it seems like Rick made a point to make it easier for new readers to enjoy the series.

Discover More Details
Can a first grader read Percy Jackson? ›

Common Sense Media (my go-to spot for judging what media is appropriate for what age of kids) rates the Percy Jackson books as for kids aged 9–10. I'd probably pull that down a year to ages 8–9, but either way much is lost in reading those books if you don't know the myths they are referencing.

Find Out More

Is Percy in trials of Apollo? ›

Believing that he must only undertake a simple quest to regain his immortality, Apollo and Meg travel to Camp Half-Blood with the help of Percy Jackson, where they learn that most of the world's oracles have stopped working.

Discover More
How old is Percy in book 1? ›

Twelve-year-old Percy Jackson is on the most dangerous quest of his life. With the help of a satyr and a daughter of Athena, Percy must journey across the United States to catch a thief who has stolen the original weapon of mass destruction — Zeus' master bolt.

Continue Reading
How tall is Percy in book 1? ›

But none of the books, nor website tell us how tall is Percy. In the Official UK Percy Jackson site, Percy says he's 13 years old, and 5'10, and a bit slim.

Read On
Is Percy one of the 7? ›

Unraveling the Prophecy

The first line refers to seven half-bloods that will try and save Olympus from Gaea and her most powerful children, the Gigantes. The seven half-bloods are, Jason Grace, Leo Valdez, Piper McLean, Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, Hazel Levesque, and Frank Zhang.

Continue Reading
Review: The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and ...Pages and Coffee Cupshttps://pagesandcoffeecups.com ›

4/5 ☕ | I kicked myself more than enough already for not reading this series sooner than I had. But I'm glad that I finally gave it a try. Now I understand ...
Percy Jackson, demigod son of Poseidon, has barely settled at Camp Half-Blood when he's sent on a quest to find a stolen weapon.
Percy Jackson is the much-loved Greek mythology fantasy series for ages 9+ written by Rick Riordan. The books are great for reading alone from 9 upwards or for ...

Read On
What is Percy Jackson book 1 about? ›

Twelve-year-old Percy Jackson is on the most dangerous quest of his life. With the help of a satyr and a daughter of Athena, Percy must journey across the United States to catch a thief who has stolen the original weapon of mass destruction — Zeus' master bolt.

Get More Info
How does Percy describe himself in chapter 1? ›

The chapter proper starts with Percy narrating a bit about himself, namely that he goes to a school for “troubled kids” and has been kicked out of six school before this one without explicitly trying to. His previous expulsions were all accidents (although how someone accidentally fires a cannon is beyond me).

Tell Me More
What challenges does Percy Jackson face in Chapter 1? ›

The challenge Percy faces was having to fight his Pre-Algebra teacher, Mrs. Dodds, who was really a monster in disguise. He defeated her with a pen that turned into a sword that Mr. Brunner gave him.

Show Me More
What happened at the end of Percy Jackson 1? ›

Grover got the Searcher's license to go look for Pan, while Annabeth went back to see her father, Frederick Chase. Percy finally reunited with his mother as Hades kept his end of the bargain and brought her back to life in exchange for his Helm of Darkness.

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
Nexus Mods API released
API Acceptable Use Policy
Scopus Database API Interface
Latest Posts
Harford County Public Schools Current Vacancies
Baltimore County Public Schools hiring Paraeducator - Special Education, Posted to Create a Candidate Pool (10 month; FY2024-2025) in Baltimore, MD | LinkedIn
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6357

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.