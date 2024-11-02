Reading Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief - Chapter 1 - megapichu - Percy Jackson and the Olympians (2024)

Chapter Text

Percy and Annabeth were sitting on the beach of Long Island Sound, watching the sunset and trying to avoid thinking about, well, everything except for the fact that they were both alive and that they were both safe. The sun was high up in the cloudless sky, an endless expanse of azure blue reaching until it met the water on the horizon. The scene was beautiful with gently rolling waves, warm sun and a pleasant sea breeze. A well-deserved gift from the gods.

Sure, at some point they would have to face everything that had happened, all the grief and pain that had been building up for the past five years without a long enough chance to rest and work through without the looming threat of one war or another. Percy looked down at his camp necklace: four beads, soon to be five.

They were both exhausted and traumatised and on the verge of being swallowed by their own grief but, for now, they could sit on the beach and look out to sea and pretend that everything was okay, that everything will be okay (even if it feels like nothing will ever be the same again, after the Pit).

They were coping.

It was while they were curled up together on the beach that they were blinded by a flash of white light and transported away from their peaceful afternoon.

Piper and Jason had found that doing something productive, especially together, was a far more effective tool to push away the pain than trying to relax or slow down.

They split their time between both of the camps to help secure a long lasting peace between the Greeks and Romans. It could work, in fact, Jason was certain they could make it work, after all, he and Percy were living proof that it was possible. Their futures were uncertain, but a little hope had the ability to make everything seem a little lighter, even if Leo was gone. Gods, Leo was gone. Jason refused to say dead, despite the fact that Leo almost certainly was.

On this occasion they were stood in front of the entrance to Bunker 9. It shouldn’t have been so hard. Why did it have to be so hard? Just as Jason was about to walk up to the doors, he and Piper were engulfed in a flash as bright as any of his father’s lightning bolts.

Hazel divided her time between her brother and Frank. Frank was busy being the new praetor of New Rome and Nico had just been released from his sick bed.

The daughter of Pluto was lighter now than she had been in… she couldn’t remember. It didn’t matter. She was finally happy and had the rest of her life ahead of her and she was determined to live it.

Hazel was alone in the pegasus stables of Camp Half Blood when she was suddenly blinded by a flash of white light.

When she next opened her eyes, she was in an unfamiliar room with twelve gods staring down at her from their thrones. Not just her, but a large group of other half-bloods, fauns, Chiron and Rachel. She recognised most of the demigods but there were a few she didn’t.

While she tried her best to hide it, she was terrified. Why had the gods summoned them? Had they done something to anger the gods? She hoped not but only time would tell.

There was silence in the room (despite having never visited Olympus, Hazel was confident in saying that this was throne room of the gods- the Greek gods, to be precise ) as everyone waited for someone else to speak. The silence was broken by none other than the king of the gods with a crash of thunder and flash of lightning.

Glaring down at the assembled half-bloods, fauns, Chiron and Rachel, Jupiter- wait, no, Zeus- said with a voice like the thunder he wields, “What are you doing on Olympus?”

“Brother, I do not know why we have been brought here, I was hoping that you would be able to explain,” Pluto- Hades- replied, his voice was cold and challenging and made Hazel want to either cower in fear or kneel in respect. She hadn’t even noticed him in the room.

There were a few tense moments as the two gods directed their glares to each other and a round of quiet muttering broke out among some of the demigods.

Eventually there was a small flash near Athena who, after quickly reading a piece of paper that had landed in her lap, broke the silence.

“I have received a letter to read to everyone that explains the situation.”

Silence settled over the room. The wisdom goddess waited until she had the attention of the room focus on her before continuing.

“Dear Gods, mortals and immortals, we invite you here to read stories of the lives of the assembled demigods. In the books, that will arrive shortly, the quests of demigods involved in the Great Prophecy and the Prophecy of the Seven will be detailed. The purpose of this is to allow for a more mutual understanding between gods and demigods.

“Time will be frozen for you whilst you are in the room so there is no pressure to attempt to rush through the books. It should also be noted that the people in this room come from different times and may not all be on the side of the gods. While the books are being read, we request that children sit with their parents or patrons.

“Reading these books will be subject to a short list of rules. First, all books must be read in order with everyone present whilst they are being read.

“Second, the gods must not smite anyone, regardless of how much the one who caused an offence may be believed to deserve it. Attempts to break this rule will be met with severe consequences.

Third, no one who knows the events written about in the books should give away clues about what will happen in the books.

“Finally, the books carry a shared curse. As for what this means, you will find out for yourself in time.

“Sincerely, the Fates.”

There was a general uproar amongst the crowd. The gods were complaining about being forced to do something, people were shouting about the curse and trying to guess what it might be, all the while the few people not shouting were either trying to move out of the crowd or calm everyone down.

While everyone in the room was squabbling, fourteen sofas popped up around the room, forming a loose circle. Each sofa was clearly designed for each god. The Venus/ Aphrodite one was pink and plush while the Vulcan/ Hephaestus one appeared to be made of celestial bronze with, were those cup holders in the arms? The Pluto/ Hades one was made of black stone with soft, equally black cushions for comfort.

When Hazel moved to sit down on the seat, she realized that, apparently, her father had come up with the same idea. Hazel smiled awkwardly at her father and he seemed to attempt to do the same back but he looked somewhat distracted and turned to survey the room.

The arguments were continuing still, however, they all quietened when the goddess Hestia stood up from her place near the hearth. She was so unassuming that Hazel thought that it was remarkable that she managed to quell the fighting so quickly.

Hestia suggested that the gods all sit on the sofas and allow the crowd of demigods to introduce themselves. This idea was met with reasonable success. There was a bit of grumbling from put out gods who wanted to continue with their arguing but, eventually, the gods all sat on their sofas and waited for the demigods to introduce themselves.

Most of the half-bloods she knew. The rest of the Seven (including Leo- it hurt to see him alive) introduced themselves and went to sit by their parents (Jason had briefly looked towards Juno but sat beside his father instead), as did Reyna, Gwen, Dakota, Octavian (unfortunately), Clarisse, Chris, Drew, the Stoll’s, Will Solace, Katie Gardner and Thalia, who chose to sit with Lady Artemis.

There were a few protests at the introduction of the big three kids but, probably due to the fates promise in the letter, no one did anything worse than give the demigods dirty looks.

The two children of Dionysus introduced themselves as Castor and Pollux (she was sure that there was only one at camp), as did two other children of Apollo, Lee Fletcher and Michael Yew. Silena Beauregard was a daughter of Aphrodite and Charles Beckendorf was a son of Hephaestus. Finally, out of the people she didn’t know, was Luke, son of Hermes. There was also Bianco di Anglo who sat with Lady Artemis and Thalia without a second glance towards her brother (Nico seemed pained to look at her and Hades frowned).

When the Romans introduced themselves the gods forms flickered but soon settled down into their Greek forms without issue, which was strange but the magic surrounding the room may have had a hand in it.

When it came time for Nico and Hazel to introduce themselves, she could have sworn that the gods scowling at both of them and their father.

Grover and Coach Hedge sat with Dionysus and Chiron remained sat in his wheelchair beside the Dionysus/ Bacchus group.

The strangest thing happened when Rachel introduced herself as the Oracle of Delphi. Hazel’s father’s eyes locked onto the Oracle and after a few moments he smiled and settled back on the sofa. The rest of the gods started gossiping again, some were excited than others though. Hazel thought that Hermes looked somewhat mournful for a second before he was happily congratulating Rachel on becoming the Oracle. Apollo dragged her over to his group with a one-armed hug.

Also, apparently the gods were from about twenty years before the Giant War, as they had been calling it.

Once everybody was settled down, a pile of books appeared on Percy’s lap and he groaned reading the title of the one on top. Poseidon moved the rest of the books onto the floor near their seat and awkwardly smiled at his son after reading the title as well.

“It’s best we get started soon. Seaweed brain, you can read it first, seeing as though you’ve already got the book.”

“You got it wise girl,” Percy said, smiling at his girlfriend before opening the book, “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief.”