Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (2024)

Bhad Bhabie proudly displayed her baby bump outside their luxurious new residence in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bhad Bhabie made her first public appearance since the significant pregnancy announcement a week ago. The 20-year-old 'Dr Phil' star, accompanied by her partner Le Vaughn, proudly displayed her baby bump outside their luxurious new residence in Los Angeles.

In the constantly evolving landscape of Bhad Bhabie's love life, her latest romantic interest, Le Vaughn, has become the subject of recent speculation. Although not as widely recognized as some of her previous partners, Le Vaughn has captured the rapper's affection.

Details about their relationship started surfacing in 2021, and it's evident that the couple has maintained a low profile.

Bhad Bhabie's decision to delete her Instagram account and start fresh in November 2023, sharing only updates about her pregnancy and moments with the couple, added an air of mystery to their connection.

The couple went a step further by getting matching tattoos with each other's names. This public display of affection, captured by TMZ in April 2023, showcased their deep connection and love for one another.

Additionally, the rapper took an extra step by getting a tattoo of Le Vaughn's birthdate, November 11.

While there is limited comprehensive public information about Le Vaughn, the couple's Instagram posts and tattoo expressions provide glimpses into their relationship, sparking intrigue and interest.

Bhad Bhabie's child will not be Le Vaughn's first as he is already a father to a son.

On July 2023, he posted a couple of adorable pictures of his baby on Instagram and extended birthday wishes to him.

On December 7, Bhad Bhabie proudly displayed her bare baby bump in an unusually casual outfit. In photos obtained by The US Sun, she sported a small black crop top paired with loose dark green sweatpants, showcasing her significant pregnancy.

She was also seen with snacks and a paper bag containing a Jersey Mike's Sub, satisfying her pregnancy cravings, and she capped it off with a snarky pout. Shortly after, Le Vaughn, Bhabie's boyfriend, was spotted emerging, indicating that their relationship is still going strong as they prepare to become parents.

How much does Bhad Bhabie earn?

Rapper Bhabie released a monthly breakdown of her OnlyFans profits on her Instagram Stories.

Bhad Bhabie joined OnlyFans just six days after turning 18 in 2021, rapidly amassing a substantial subscriber base. In a snapshot, she asserted to have earned $18 million in her initial month on the platform.

Although the figure dipped somewhat to $6.7 million in May, she sustained income through her OnlyFans subscription group. By November, the earnings had fallen below $1 million, but she had still accumulated over $38.6 million in pre-tax profits in less than a year.

As of now, Bhad Bhabie continues to operate on OnlyFans, charging new customers a monthly fee of $23.99.

Who was Bhad Bhabie dating before welcoming her first child with Le Vaughn?

Le Vaughn is a relatively unknown person, but some of the other people from Bhabie's purported dating history are better recognized.

Bhad Bhabie's past romantic involvements are documented on WhosDatedWho.com.

According to the website, she was reportedly in a romantic relationship with musician Trippie Redd from SoundCloud, rapper Kid Trunks from 2018 to 2019, artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again in 2017, and rappers Yung Bans and Oca8oo in 2020.

Some of these reported connections are substantiated by evidence found online. For example, HotNewHipHopreported that in 2019, Bhabie shared a text conversation that appeared to show Trippie inviting her over.

According to XXL, a Snapchat video from 2018 purportedly showed Bhabie embracing YoungBoy.

An Instagram video from 2020 captured Bhabie and Yung in a comparable situation. Bhabie addressed on Instagram that their relationship became legally acceptable after overcoming initial challenges related to their age difference (she was 17, and he was 20), according to Capital Xtra.

Bhad Bhabie lists $7.9M Boca Raton Mansion before welcoming first child

Danielle Bregoli, more widely recognized as Bhad Bhabie, the rapper and online personality, has put her Boca Raton, Florida, residence on the

She acquired the expansive Florida mansion from NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul last year for $6.1 million, and sources indicate that the transaction was an all-cash deal. Originally built in 1983, the house underwent extensive renovations in 2020.

The approximately 9,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is located in the exclusive Fieldbrook Estates area. It also has a two-story guesthouse, giving it a two-for-one deal.