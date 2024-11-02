Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (2024)

Bhad Bhabie proudly displayed her baby bump outside their luxurious new residence in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Bhad Bhabie made her first public appearance since the significant pregnancy announcement a week ago. The 20-year-old 'Dr Phil' star, accompanied by her partner Le Vaughn, proudly displayed her baby bump outside their luxurious new residence in Los Angeles.

In the constantly evolving landscape of Bhad Bhabie's love life, her latest romantic interest, Le Vaughn, has become the subject of recent speculation. Although not as widely recognized as some of her previous partners, Le Vaughn has captured the rapper's affection.

Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (1)

Details about their relationship started surfacing in 2021, and it's evident that the couple has maintained a low profile.

Bhad Bhabie's decision to delete her Instagram account and start fresh in November 2023, sharing only updates about her pregnancy and moments with the couple, added an air of mystery to their connection.

The couple went a step further by getting matching tattoos with each other's names. This public display of affection, captured by TMZ in April 2023, showcased their deep connection and love for one another.

Additionally, the rapper took an extra step by getting a tattoo of Le Vaughn's birthdate, November 11.

While there is limited comprehensive public information about Le Vaughn, the couple's Instagram posts and tattoo expressions provide glimpses into their relationship, sparking intrigue and interest.

Bhad Bhabie's child will not be Le Vaughn's first as he is already a father to a son.

On July 2023, he posted a couple of adorable pictures of his baby on Instagram and extended birthday wishes to him.

On December 7, Bhad Bhabie proudly displayed her bare baby bump in an unusually casual outfit. In photos obtained by The US Sun, she sported a small black crop top paired with loose dark green sweatpants, showcasing her significant pregnancy.

She was also seen with snacks and a paper bag containing a Jersey Mike's Sub, satisfying her pregnancy cravings, and she capped it off with a snarky pout. Shortly after, Le Vaughn, Bhabie's boyfriend, was spotted emerging, indicating that their relationship is still going strong as they prepare to become parents.

Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (2)

How much does Bhad Bhabie earn?

Rapper Bhabie released a monthly breakdown of her OnlyFans profits on her Instagram Stories.

Bhad Bhabie joined OnlyFans just six days after turning 18 in 2021, rapidly amassing a substantial subscriber base. In a snapshot, she asserted to have earned $18 million in her initial month on the platform.

Although the figure dipped somewhat to $6.7 million in May, she sustained income through her OnlyFans subscription group. By November, the earnings had fallen below $1 million, but she had still accumulated over $38.6 million in pre-tax profits in less than a year.

As of now, Bhad Bhabie continues to operate on OnlyFans, charging new customers a monthly fee of $23.99.

Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (3)

Who was Bhad Bhabie dating before welcoming her first child with Le Vaughn?

Le Vaughn is a relatively unknown person, but some of the other people from Bhabie's purported dating history are better recognized.

Bhad Bhabie's past romantic involvements are documented on WhosDatedWho.com.

According to the website, she was reportedly in a romantic relationship with musician Trippie Redd from SoundCloud, rapper Kid Trunks from 2018 to 2019, artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again in 2017, and rappers Yung Bans and Oca8oo in 2020.

Some of these reported connections are substantiated by evidence found online. For example, HotNewHipHopreported that in 2019, Bhabie shared a text conversation that appeared to show Trippie inviting her over.

According to XXL, a Snapchat video from 2018 purportedly showed Bhabie embracing YoungBoy.

An Instagram video from 2020 captured Bhabie and Yung in a comparable situation. Bhabie addressed on Instagram that their relationship became legally acceptable after overcoming initial challenges related to their age difference (she was 17, and he was 20), according to Capital Xtra.

Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (4)

Bhad Bhabie lists $7.9M Boca Raton Mansion before welcoming first child

Danielle Bregoli, more widely recognized as Bhad Bhabie, the rapper and online personality, has put her Boca Raton, Florida, residence on the

She acquired the expansive Florida mansion from NFL player Jason Pierre-Paul last year for $6.1 million, and sources indicate that the transaction was an all-cash deal. Originally built in 1983, the house underwent extensive renovations in 2020.

Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (5)

The approximately 9,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property is located in the exclusive Fieldbrook Estates area. It also has a two-story guesthouse, giving it a two-for-one deal.

Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week (2024)

FAQs

What happened to Bhad Bhabie in 2024? ›

In July 2024, Bhad Bhabie reportedly posted graphic footage alleging abuse by Vaughn, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child. The videos were deleted from her Instagram story but circulated online. They show security camera footage of her being forcibly slammed to the ground and pushed with his knee.

How much did Bhad Bhabie make on OnlyFans? ›

Bhad Bhabie Reveals She's Made More Than $57 Million on OnlyFans.

What is the Catch Me Outside girl's name? ›

Danielle Bregoli (born March 26, 2003, also known as Bhad Bhabie) is an American social media personality and rapper. She became known for the viral video meme and catch phrase "Catch Me Ousside How Bout Dah" after appearing on the Dr. Phil show in September 2016.

Who is the bad baby's baby daddy? ›

Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie or the "Cash Me Ousside" Girl, shared photos that confirmed her pregnancy in December 2023. It was revealed she was having a baby with her longtime boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Little is known about Le Vaughn, except that he's been linked to Bhad Bhabie for a few years.

What is Bhad Bhabie diagnosed with? ›

Bhad Babie has entered rehab to seek treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues, her management has confirmed. The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, has been in the facility for several weeks as she undergoes treatment for a “combination of things”, including childhood trauma and substance abuse.

What happened with Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn? ›

He's reportedly abusive

In July, Bhad Bhabie posted home security footage of herself being attacked violently by a man, said to be Le Vaughn. The video was taken down, but it was reportedly captioned, “This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

Who is the highest paid OnlyFans? ›

Highest earning OnlyFans accounts worldwide 2022

As of August of 2022, the highest earning OnlyFans accounts ever were the musicians Bhad Bhabie and Cardi B, having earned 59.8 million U.S. Dollars and 46.7 million U.S. Dollars respectively.

How much is a 19 year old OnlyFans star? ›

At just 19 years old, Rayna Rose makes an average of $24,000 a month in revenue and has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Who made $52 million on OnlyFans? ›

Bhad Bhabie Shows Receipts After Claims She Made $52 Million on OnlyFans | Billboard News.

Where is Bhad Bhabie's ethnicity? ›

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, was born on March 26, 2003, in Boynton Beach, Florida, USA. She is of Italian and Jewish descent.

How old was Bhad Bhabie when she made Gucci flip flops? ›

Bhad Bhabie turned 15 on Monday (March 26), and to celebrate, she released the new song “Gucci Flip Flops” featuring Lil Yachty. Bhad Bhabie and Lil Boat take turns stunting and rapping about their lives of luxury — assisted by a banging beat to snap your fingers to.

Does Bhad Bhabie have a relationship with her mother? ›

Bhad Bhabie has a very strained relationship with both of her parents.

Who started Baby Daddy? ›

Baby Daddy is an American sitcom created by Dan Berendsen that premiered on June 20, 2012, on ABC Family (Freeform).

Why did they stop Baby Daddy? ›

due to a decision by the cable network Freeform, which is owned by Disney. While there were unofficial indications that the series. had been picked up for a seventh season, the network ultimately chose to discontinue the show, surprising both the cast and fans.

Who is Bhad Bhabie's boyfriend on Instagram? ›

#PressPlay: Bhad Bhabie briefly posted and then deleted disturbing photos and videos, allegedly showing abuse by her estranged boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn aka LV. In one story post, she claimed he is trying to gain custody of their daughter.

What does "cash me outside" mean? ›

"Cash me outside" means go outside and have a fight. It was first said by Danielle Bregoli AKA cash me outside girl. She said this at the Dr. Phil show.

When did Bhad Bhabie get her first tattoo? ›

In an interview with Inked Magazine, Bhad Babie said "I got my first tattoo when I was 12. When I was 13 I had a bigger tattoo on my arm."

