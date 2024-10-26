Recensie The Menu (2022) (2024)

Regie: Mark Mylod | Scenario: Seth Reiss, Will Tracy | Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy (Margot), Ralph Fiennes (Chef Julian Slowik), Nicholas Hoult (Tyler), Hong Chau (Elsa), Janet McTeer (Lillian), e.a. | Speelduur: 107 minuten | Jaar: 2022
De haute cuisine spreekt met haar emulsies, gels, schuimen en haast tot kunstwerk opgemaakte borden tot de verbeelding. Het draait in de gastronomie naast smaak vooral ook om de beleving. De piepkleine gerechtjes tegenover het vaak exorbitant hoge prijskaartje omnevelen de hogere kookkunst met snobisme. The Menu schenkt een cynische blik, met een knipoog, in dit even majestueuze als potsierlijke wereldje, waar de gasten van vanavond een wel heel bijzonder arrangement staat te wachten. De ultíéme culinaire beleving. Een galgenmaal.
Op een eiland niet ver van de kust ligt het zeer exclusieve restaurant Hawthorne, waar gerenommeerd chef-kok Julian Slowik de lakens uitdeelt. Hij heerst over zijn keukenbrigade met militaire discipline, maar zijn liefde voor het vak heeft duidelijk plaats gemaakt voor iets anders. Het voedsel komt hier direct van het land op je bord en de hoge kosten van ruim duizend dollar maken dat de ervaring enkel is weggelegd voor de welgestelden. De gasten van vanavond zijn echter specifiek en met zorg door de chef geselecteerd.
Onder de 'gelukkigen' een zelfvoldane voedselcriticus, een uitgerangeerd acteur, een verveeld en stinkend rijk oud echtpaar, drie malafide techmannetjes en de compleet doorgeslagen foodie Tyler. Alle gasten representeren een verfoeilijk aspect van de dikdoenerij die ervoor zorgt dat chef Slowik het slachtoffer is geworden van zijn eigen succes. Behalve Margot, de vervangende date van Tyler en enige ongenode gast. Na een korte rondleiding over het kille eiland, die duidelijk als amuse-bouche dient voor de kijker, gaan we aan tafel voor het speciaal voor vanavond samengestelde verrassingsmenu van de chef.
De film is opgedeeld in aktes, die parallel lopen met het menu van de avond. Elke gang wordt met een opschrikkende harde klap in de handen aangekondigd, waarna chef Slowik de gerechten op magistrale wijze introduceert. De vergezellende shots van het voedsel lijken afkomstig uit een chic kookprogramma en nemen de kijker mee in de gastronomische beleving. Visuele traktaties die je daadwerkelijk doen watertanden. De tanden van de gasten worden ondertussen alsmaar langer, want het menu wordt met elke gang grimmiger. Het is vanaf het hoofdgerecht, waarbij ze hun zonden krijgen uitgeserveerd op speciaal geprinte tortilla's, dat de avond een lugubere wending krijgt.
De minimalistische uitstraling van de betonnen bunker Hawthorne voelt opeens heel erg koud en steriel aan wanneer de gasten zich realiseren dat ze zijn overgeleverd aan de genade van de chef. Het is ook precies op dit punt dat de film een groot deel van zijn onheilspellende charme verliest, vergelijkbaar met hoe een gemiddelde horrorfilm zijn spanning verliest wanneer het monster wordt getoond en feit het overneemt van de eigen morbide fantasie. Het ligt ditmaal overigens niet aan het 'monster', want Ralph Fiennes' kille vertolking van de narcistische chef is verrukkelijk verontrustend.
The Menu is conceptueel even verrassend als het diabolische menu van de avond en de film wordt geserveerd met een flinke portie sociaal commentaar. Mylod belicht via zijn personages de absurditeit van de compleet doorgeslagen foodiecultuur en drijft op soms heel onsubtiele wijze de spot met het vaak elitair aandoende wereldje. Enkel Margot prikt door alle dikdoenerij heen en symboliseert hiermee de stem van het 'normale' volk. Zo pretentieus als de film zijn gasten beticht, is de film dat ironisch genoeg zelf ook een beetje.
De individuele ingrediënten zijn om je vingers bij af te likken. Van het bijzonder originele plot tot aan de fenomenale cast, en van de zeer sfeervolle cinematografie tot aan de alsmaar zenuwslopender wordende muziek, ieder element ademt de klasse van een sterrenrestaurant. Alles samengevoegd neigt het totaalplaatje echter naar een soort van kunstzinnig absurdisme dat niet bij iedereen in de smaak zal vallen. Net zoals bij de haute cuisine is de opmaak prachtig en de beleving geweldig, maar als je de materie herkauwt blijkt er toch ook een hoop gebakken lucht bij te zitten.
Het verhaal speelt zich grotendeels af in het restaurant en door de enkele set voelt de film soms aan als een toneelstuk. Een donkere en benauwende klucht over de hardwerkende keukenbrigade versus de verwende elite. De film begint ontzettend sterk en het is jammer dat de verfijnde onderhuidse spanningsopbouw halverwege plaats maakt voor een meer rechttoe rechtaan horrorinsteek. Gelukkig pruttelt het verhaal heerlijk verontrustend verder naar het kookpunt van de laatste akte, waarin de gasten worden getrakteerd op chef Slowiks ultieme pièce de résistance. Een dessert dat, in tegenstelling tot zijn wraak, gloeiendheet wordt opgediend. Bon appétit.
Beeld: Hyperobject Industries, Searchlight Pictures
» Alle filminformatie over 'The Menu'
FAQs
The film is not only a satire of food snobbery, critiquing patrons with heavy wallets and no discerning palettes, but also an examination of the inherent power imbalance between waitstaff and diners in any service industry and a more personal exploration of what it means to trade the pure joy of artistry for the ...
Why did the chef let Margot go? ›
However, Margot is unimpressed with his food and its presentation, not understanding what the big deal is. Margot challenging Chef Slowik to make a delicious hamburger catches him off guard, but it's this very request — and Margot's approval of the meal — that is why Margot is allowed to leave.
Is The Menu based on a true story? ›
The answer is no, but there is some real-life inspiration behind the scenes.
Why is The Menu a masterpiece? ›
The movie makes you look around and find yourself in the all the characters; the artist, the art, and those who are (literally) consuming it. All in all, this movie is an insightful parody of the state of not only the word of fine dining, but also fashion, art, filmmaking, music, etc.
Why did Tyler hang himself The Menu? ›
Julian reveals that Tyler was invited personally and knew all along that the dinner would end with everyone's death, so he invited Margot knowing full well she would die. Julian humiliates Tyler further by forcing him to cook and insulting his food, causing Tyler to kill himself in a storeroom.
Are they eating people in the movie The Menu? ›
Mistaking where the film was screening, a worker directed us down the street, first asking “Oh, you mean the cannibal movie?” Spoiler alert: There is no cannibalism on this menu. But there will be blood and dead things, beyond what's on the plate.
What did chef whisper to Tyler in The Menu? ›
Slowik presumably whispered that Tyler would not only never earn his praise, but also was no longer considered worthy of being "part" of his menu. That was, perhaps, a fate even worse than death for Tyler, leading to his suicide before The Menu's ending.
Why was Felicity killed in The Menu? ›
For example, personal assistant Felicity is killed for the fact she went to the Ivy League Brown University and has no student loan from it. Her murder is thus made part of the plan without clarifying whether this is because she got a scholarship, or because she comes from wealth.
What does cheeseburger mean in The Menu? ›
The cheeseburger itself is a symbol of the thing that reminded Slowik why he began cooking, and how he fell in love with it. The simple act of preparing something for someone who greatly appreciates it – no bells and whistles, no frills or fuss.
Who is the villain in The Menu? ›
Chef Julian Slowik is the main antagonist of the black comedy/thriller 2022 film The Menu. He is the head chef of highly-acclaimed restaurant Hawthorne. He was portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, who also voiced Rameses in The Prince of Egypt.
Chefs Love It and Food Critics Should Really Watch. People's growing wealth has pushed the food industry forward, especially the high-end dining world. Directed by Mark Mylod and starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, the recently released dark comedy thriller The Menu is a satire on the absurdity of classism.
What is the message in The Menu? ›
The Themes Behind The Menu
What is the whole point of The Menu? ›
The film itself was an allegory that speaks to how much social media and the world of self-professed "foodies" have contributed to the bastardization of an art form that takes master chefs years of training and experience to excel at.
A satire about what's wrong with the food world, The Menu explores the restaurant industry, foodie culture, food media, and their relationships to one another. From sexual harassment and abuse in the kitchen to the idolization of chefs and snobbery of the rich, the film tells harsh truths from beginning to end.
Why did Anne say thank you in The Menu? ›
Anne is the one who gestures for her to leave them, showing that she's forgiven Margot for having an affair with her husband. Then, when Chef Slowik prepares his s'more, all the patrons are terrified except one. Anne actually looks at Slowik and tells him "thank you". She is finally free.
What was Tyler's sin in The Menu? ›
How Tyler Represents Gluttony In The Menu. Considering how Tyler mindlessly chows down everything placed on his table at the Hawthrone, his place as the glutton is quite obvious.
What is the purpose of The Menu? ›
The purpose of a menu is to inform the consumers on exactly what dishes are being offered at the time and in what way. Information on the dishes will includes the name, components (protein, starch, veggies, sauce and garnish), order and pricing.
What is The Menu a metaphor for? ›
The Menu seems like it's one big metaphor for how the entertainment industry destroys artistry. : r/movies.
What does the cheeseburger mean in The Menu movie? ›
The cheeseburger itself is a symbol of the thing that reminded Slowik why he began cooking, and how he fell in love with it. The simple act of preparing something for someone who greatly appreciates it – no bells and whistles, no frills or fuss.