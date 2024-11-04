Recommendations | Hypertension in adults: diagnosis and management | Guidance | NICE (2024)

Full details of the evidence and the committee's discussion are in evidence review H: relaxation therapies.

For a short explanation of why the committee deleted the recommendation on relaxation therapies and how this might affect practice, see the rationale and impact section on relaxation therapies.

Inform people about local initiatives by, for example, healthcare teams or patient organisations that provide support and promote healthy lifestyle change, especially those that include group work for motivating lifestyle change. [2004]

Offer advice and help to smokers to stop smoking. See NICE's guideline on tobacco. [2004]

Do not offer calcium, magnesium or potassium supplements as a method for reducing blood pressure. [2004]

Encourage people to keep their dietary sodium intake low, either by reducing or substituting sodium salt, as this can reduce blood pressure. Note that salt substitutes containing potassium chloride should not be used by older people, people with diabetes, pregnant women, people with kidney disease and people taking some antihypertensive drugs, such as ACE inhibitors and angiotensinII receptor blockers. Encourage salt reduction in these groups. [2004, amended 2019]

Ask about people's alcohol consumption and encourage a reduced intake if they drink excessively, because this can reduce blood pressure and has broader health benefits. See the recommendations for practice in NICE's guideline on alcohol-use disorders. [2004, amended 2019]

Ask about people's diet and exercise patterns because a healthy diet and regular exercise can reduce blood pressure. Offer appropriate guidance and written or audiovisual materials to promote lifestyle changes. [2004]

Offer lifestyle advice to people with suspected or diagnosed hypertension, and continue to offer it periodically. [2004]

For guidance on the prevention of obesity and cardiovascular disease, see NICE's guidelines on obesity prevention and cardiovascular disease prevention.

Starting antihypertensive drug treatment

NICE has produced a patient decision aid on treatment options for hypertension to help people and their healthcare professionals discuss the different types of treatment and make a decision that is right for each person.

For advice on shared decision making for medicines, see the information on patient decision aids in NICE's guideline on medicines optimisation.

To support adherence and ensure that people with hypertension make the most effective use of their medicines, see NICE's guideline on medicines adherence.

1.4.9 Offer antihypertensive drug treatment in addition to lifestyle advice to adults of any age with persistent stage2 hypertension. Use clinical judgement for people of any age with frailty or multimorbidity (see also NICE's guideline on multimorbidity). [2019]

1.4.10 Discuss starting antihypertensive drug treatment, in addition to lifestyle advice, with adults aged under80 with persistent stage1 hypertension who have 1 or more of the following: target organ damage

established cardiovascular disease

renal disease

diabetes

an estimated 10‑year risk of cardiovascular disease of 10% or more. Use clinical judgement for people with frailty or multimorbidity (see also NICE's guideline on multimorbidity). [2019]

1.4.11 Discuss with the person their individual cardiovascular disease risk and their preferences for treatment, including no treatment, and explain the risks and benefits before starting antihypertensive drug treatment. Continue to offer lifestyle advice and support them to make lifestyle changes (see the section on lifestyle interventions), whether or not they choose to start antihypertensive drug treatment. [2019]

1.4.12 Consider antihypertensive drug treatment in addition to lifestyle advice for adults aged under60 with stage1 hypertension and an estimated 10‑year risk below 10%. Bear in mind that 10‑year cardiovascular risk may underestimate the lifetime probability of developing cardiovascular disease. [2019]

1.4.13 Consider antihypertensive drug treatment in addition to lifestyle advice for people aged over80 with stage1 hypertension if their clinic blood pressure is over 150/90mmHg. Use clinical judgement for people with frailty or multimorbidity (see also NICE's guideline on multimorbidity). [2019]

1.4.14 For adults aged under40 with hypertension, consider seeking specialist evaluation of secondary causes of hypertension and a more detailed assessment of the long-term balance of treatment benefit and risks. [2019]