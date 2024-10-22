Refrigerant and A/C compressor oil filling quantities (2024)

Get more information

Which filling quantities apply to which vehicles? Our latest filling quantity manual for refrigerant and A/C compressor oil provides the answer for the most common vehicle types.

Safety precautions and comments

The information in the following tables has been compiled using data from vehicle manufacturers and other sources, and it is applicable only to air conditioning systems in their original designs. Only specially trained professionals should carry out work on air conditioning systems, taking into account the relevant safety precautions and country-specificlegislation.

All rights reserved, including translation. No part of this table may be reproduced in any form—mechanical, electronic, photocopy, microfilm,or otherwise, including extracts thereof—without our written permission.This information has been compiled carefully. As the material is extensive,we cannot guarantee the correctness of all the information. When this information is published, previous versions lose their validity.

Notes passenger cars

1Condenser with round pipes
2Condenser with flat pipes
3Condenser 16 mm
4Condenser 23 mm
5Rear engine
6Front engine
7Expansion valve, old type
8Expansion valve, new type
9See sticker in engine compartment
n.aOverall quantity for system not known or not specified by manufacturer – if appropriate, see sticker in the engine compartment or on the compressor
qQuantity depends on version – see sticker in the engine compartment or on the compressor
wCondenser 18 mm
eCondenser 20 mm
fThickness of the condenser’s flat pipe
gWithout oil radiator
hCondenser module, dryer integrated in the condenser
iOrga/manuf. no. /see information near A/B pillar
VIN=Vehicle Identification Number

Notes commercial vehicles

(1)OEBEHR
CompressorUnicla: PAG OIL UNIDAPPAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
CompressorZexel: PAG OIL ZEXEL ZXL 100PG PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
CompressorSanden: PAG OIL SANDEN SP 20 PAO 68 or PAG ISO 100
CompressorNippondenso: PAG OIL ND 8 PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
CompressorKiki: FUCHS RENISO PAG 46” PAO 68 or PAG ISO 46
Oil filling quantity "n.a." = quantity unknown or not specified by the manufacturer

Oils in comparison

Type of oilApplicationNotes
PAG oils
for refrigerant R134a		There are various PAG oils with different flow characteristics (viscosities) for use with refrigerant R134a. PAG oils are hygroscopic. This means that cans do not have a long shelf life once opened.Standard PAG oils are not suitable for refrigerant R1234yf or for electrically driven air conditioning compressors.
PAG oil YF
for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a		There are also various PAG oils with different flow characteristics (viscosities) for use with refrigerant R1234yf.
What makes these PAG oils from the BEHR sales brand special is that they are not only suitable for use with the refrigerant R1234yf but can also be used with the refrigerant R134a. As PAG oils are hygroscopic, cans do not have a long shelf life once opened.		PAG oil YF is suitable for both R1234yf and R134a refrigerants.
PAG oil SP-A2
for refrigerants R1234yf and R134a		For use in electrically driven air conditioning compressors that have been filled ex works
with a special PAG oil.
PAO 68 oil
for refrigerant R134a, and in some cases for refrigerant R1234yf and others		Can be used as an alternative to the various PAG oils that are offered for R134a (has the advantage of not being hygroscopic—i.e., in contrast to other oils, it does not absorb
any moisture from the ambient air). The two different PAO 68 oils offered by MAHLE under the BEHR sales brand (AA1 and AA3) can be used in conjunction with numerous
different refrigerants (see product overview).		The AA1 clear version of PAO 68 oil (without
leak detecting agent) can also be used with the
new refrigerant R1234yf as well as in electrically
driven air conditioning compressors in hybrid and electric vehicles.

PAO and other oils

ProductApplicationAir conditioning
compressor type		RefrigerantViscosity classContentsMAHLE
reference no.		Former Behr Hella
Service reference no.
PAG oilVehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R134aPAG I (ISO 46) 250 mlACPL 19 000P8FX 351 213-031
Vehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R134aPAG II (ISO 100 250 mlACPL 20 000P8FX 351 213-051
Vehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R134aPAG III (ISO 150) 250 mlACPL 21 000P8FX 351 213-041
PAG YF oilVehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R1234yf,
R134a		PAG I (ISO 46) 250 mlACPL 22 000P8FX 351 213-121
Vehicle air conditioning systems*All types**R1234yf,
R134a		PAG II (ISO 100 250 mlACPL 23 000P8FX 351 213-131
PAG SP-A2 oilAir conditioning systems in
hybrid and electric vehicles		Electrically driven compressors filled ex works with special PAG oilR1234yf,
R134a		PAG I (ISO 46) 250 mlACPL 9 000P8FX 351 213-141
PAO 68 oilVehicle air conditioning systems*All types (except vane compressors)R1234yf,
R134a,
R413a,
R22,
R513a		AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)		500 ml
1.0 L
5.0 L		ACPL 11 000P
ACPL 10 000P
ACPL 14 000P		8FX 351 214-031
8FX 351 214-021
8FX 351 214-101
Air conditioning systems
in hybrid and electric vehicles		Electric compressorsR1234yf,
R134a,
R513a
Refrigerated trucks (fresh produce delivery vehicles)Reciprocating compressors**R1234yf,
R134a,
R507a,
R500,
R513a
Refrigerated trucks (freezer vans)Reciprocating compressors**R507a,
R502,
R513a,
R22
Vehicle air conditioning systems* Vane compressors** R134a,
R413a,
R513a		AA3 (ISO 100)1.0 L ACPL 13 000P8FX 351 214-081
PAO 68 Plus UV oil Vehicle air conditioning systems* All types** (except vane compressors)R134a,
R413a,
R22		AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)
AA1 (ISO 68)		500 ml
1.0 L
5.0 L		ACPL 15 000P
ACPL 16 000P
ACPL 17 000P		8FX 351 214-201
8FX 351 214-211
8FX 351 214-221
Refrigerated trucks (fresh produce delivery vehicles)Reciprocating compressors**R134a,
R507a,
R500
Refrigerated trucks (freezer vans)Reciprocating compressors**R507a,
R502,
R22
Vehicle air conditioning systems*Vane compressors** R134a,
R413a		AA3 (ISO 100) 1.0 LACPL 18 000P 8FX 351 214-281

* Passenger cars, trucks, and agricultural and construction machinery
** Except for electric air conditioning compressors

The appropriate air conditioning compressor oil is determined on the basis of the air conditioning compressor type and the refrigerant used. The wrong choice can lead to damage.
Vehicle- or manufacturer-specific instructions must be followed carefully.

FAQs

How much oil to put in an AC compressor? ›

The goal is to maintain the new OEM amount of oil. 3 ounces In this example the removed compressor contains 3 ounces so the new compressor should have 3 ounces as well.

How much oil to add when recharging an AC? ›

The AC system in most modern vehicles needs a total of 4 ounces (120 ml) of oil. So, checking the manual is a good idea to be sure of the exact amount and to avoid over- or under-filling the system. A low level of oil may cause compression failure, and overfilling will also hurt cooling performance.

What should the oil level be on a refrigerant compressor? ›

In most compressors, the oil level in the sight glass should be between ¼ and ½ sight glass. Too little oil in the compressor results in an obvious oil trip. Too much oil in the compressor can also cause oil trips.

How much refrigerant does it take to fill an air conditioner? ›

Each make and model of air conditioner needs a slightly different amount of AC refrigerant. According to PG&E, most central air conditioning systems use two to four pounds of refrigerant per ton of cooling capacity. A three-ton air conditioner would typically have six to 12 pounds of refrigerant for a proper charge.

How do I know how much oil to put in my air compressor? ›

It may be found on the base of the pump for reciprocating type compressors or on the sump tank in a rotary screw compressor. In the middle of the sight glass, you will see a dot. Ideally, you want the oil level to be in the center of the dot. If the oil level is below the dot, your unit needs more oil.

How do I know if my AC compressor has enough oil? ›

If you hear a strange humming noise when switching on your car's A/C system, you may lack compressor oil. Remember, compressor oil's main function is lubrication. When there isn't enough oil to lubricate the parts in your car's A/C compressor, they may grind together, causing a humming noise.

Do I need to add oil after evacuating AC? ›

In most cases the only time it is necessary to add an oil charge is if there is major damage or if a component is replaced in the system. If the system has become low due to a small leak, it is likely that most of the refrigerant oil is still in the system despite the fact that refrigerant has escaped.

What happens if you put too much oil in your air conditioner system? ›

Excess oil may accumulate in the evaporator and then return to the compressor in a slug. This could overfill the crankcase and possibly damage the compressor. Excessive amounts of oil in an evaporator decrease the capacity of a system.

What happens if you put too much oil in a compressor? ›

Putting too much oil in the compressor will not shorten its life. But if this oil gets ejected through the compressed air line, you will notice a drop in the compressor's air quality. In short, putting too much oil in the compressor will cause the compressor to leak oil or compressor oil to get into the compressed air.

Does AC compressor oil mix with refrigerant? ›

In refrigeration compressors, oil and refrigerant mix continuously. Refrigeration oils are soluble in liquid refrigerant and at normal room temperatures they will mix completely.

Does a new AC compressor come with oil in it already? ›

Under normal circumstances, you shouldn't need to refill or change the oil in your AC system's compressor. Most new compressors already come with oil. And because compressors are sealed, neither oil nor refrigerant should escape. But compressors can leak.

What is the correct amount of refrigerant? ›

This is a very difficult question to answer. It depends on the size (capacity), equipment selection, refrigerant type, and length of refrigerant piping. Typical residential systems hold between 5 and 20 pounds of refrigerant. On average it's about 3 pounds per ton (12,000 BTU) of air conditioning.

How do I calculate how much refrigerant I need? ›

No complicated math required, you simply add together the gas in the pipe, the compressor/condenser section, and the evaporator = total charge.

How much to add refrigerant to an AC unit? ›

Most homeowners will pay in the range of $200 to $400 for a refill, depending on the type and size of their HVAC unit. If you own a larger r22 unit, you may have to spend $600 or more. To break this down for you, a 25lbs unit of r410A costs anything between $100 and $175.

Can you put too much oil in a compressor? ›

Putting too much oil in the compressor will not shorten its life. But if this oil gets ejected through the compressed air line, you will notice a drop in the compressor's air quality. In short, putting too much oil in the compressor will cause the compressor to leak oil or compressor oil to get into the compressed air.

Do I need to add oil to my AC compressor? ›

If you recharged your vehicle's air conditioning system with freon and it still isn't working, or if you have a newly installed AC compressor, you may need to put oil in it. Take your vehicle to a certified mechanic if you don't have a reclaimer machine, which you need to capture the freon from the AC system.

How much oil do I put in my AC after evacuating? ›

For a full system evacuate and recharge (R134a, '94 Jag XJ6), how much oil should go into the system with the refrigerant? According to my Haynes techbook, you need 4 to 5 oz.

Does PAG oil go in the high or low side? ›

You add PAG oil to the high side of the AC system. The high side is typically the yellow hose.

