Reimbursement Accounts (2024)

Table of Contents
Start with more support Premiums keep skyrocketing Help people find their balance Turn spenders into savers Strategize your healthcare spend Employ one platform More of what's possible with Alight Smart-Choice Accounts® For employers For employees Customer story Driving value to a workforce — deploying integrated benefits for H-E-B Ready to get started? Explore our other solutions Alight Total Health Benefits Administration Healthcare Navigation FAQs References

Alight named by Fortune as one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ in 2024
Reimbursement Accounts (11)

Now your people can save and feel secure with strategic cost-saving reimbursement accounts.

Start with more support

Putting money aside for now or what’s to come matters to your people. And your benefits strategy. Our suite of reimbursement accounts supports healthcare, child care, transportation, education costs and more — the things your people want now and your next talent is looking for.

Get started

Here’s the Challenge

Premiums keep skyrocketing

As healthcare and other costs rise, employees fear out-of-pocket spending. You want to protect them with competitive benefits while managing costs yourself.

Here’s how we solve it

Help people find their balance

You need a simple reimbursement account solution that actually saves and supports your benefits plan.

Turn spenders into savers

Educational resources communicate the value of an HSA or FSA, so your people know the power behind their reimbursement options.

  • Lifestyle accounts
  • Health savings accounts
  • Flexible spending accounts
  • Health reimbursement accounts
  • Dependent care accounts
  • Adoption assistance
  • Commuter benefits plans
  • Tuition assistance
Reimbursement Accounts (12)

Strategize your healthcare spend

Together we find which reimbursement accounts are the right fit, ensuring employee adoption and amplifying your benefits investment.

Reimbursement Accounts (13)

Employ one platform

Multiple logins, a multitude of vendors – leave it behind. All of your accounts integrate into the Alight platform – enabling a simple user and payment experience for employees and stronger spending insights for you.

More of what's possible with Alight Smart-Choice Accounts®

For employers

Ensure your people have funds to cover important life expenses with an innovative payment solution and benefits platform in one. Leverage insights that improve business decision making and deliver on employee expectations even if healthcare plans change.

Benefits

  • Consolidate vendors
  • Increase adoption and use of various accounts
  • Track spending trends on analytics dashboard
Reimbursement Accounts (14)

For employees

Give your people help setting aside funds for current and future needs right when they need them. They get access to reimbursement accounts along with enrollment, benefits and customer care all with a single sign on, anytime, anywhere.

Benefits

  • One debit card and login for all account details
  • Real-time transactions and claims processing
  • Free library of resources, calculators
Reimbursement Accounts (15)

Customer story

Reimbursement Accounts (16)

Driving value to a workforce — deploying integrated benefits for H-E-B

Alight is dedicated to providing better benefits support and options to H-E-B’s 100,000 strong workforce through solutions like Smart-Choice Accounts and benefits administration.

Read more

Reimbursement Accounts (17)

Ready to get started?

Learn more about how we can help your business.

Loading…

Explore our other solutions

Reimbursement Accounts (18)

Alight Total Health

A comprehensive health benefits solution with guaranteed ROI.

Reimbursement Accounts (19)

Benefits Administration

Administer benefits and boost wellbeing at enrollment and throughout the year.

Reimbursement Accounts (20)

Healthcare Navigation

Guide your people to the right care and savings from the start.

Reimbursement Accounts (21)

Stay on top of regulations and avoidable expenses, even as things change.

Reimbursement Accounts (2024)

FAQs

Reimbursement Accounts? ›

When you enroll in a health reimbursement account, a predetermined amount is added to the account by your employer. These funds are tax free and aren't reported as income. However, an HRA isn't a bank account. That means you won't be able to earn interest or use the balance to invest.

Tell Me More
What is a healthcare reimbursement account? ›

Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) are account-based health plans that employers can offer to their employees. They reimburse employees for their medical expenses. Your employer may offer you either an. individual coverage HRA.

Get More Info Here
How do you record reimbursement in accounting? ›

Add the expense and reimbursement to your accounting records. You may choose to add the reimbursement as a short-term loan so that it disappears from your books after the client pays it. Another option is to list your original payment under expenses and the repayment from the client under revenue or income.

Learn More
What is the journal entry for reimbursement? ›

Enter each reimbursement item as a Manual Journal Entry (MJE), debiting the expense, and crediting "Employee Reimbursement - Clearing" (you could do a full expense report in one go or one MJE for each individual receipt).

Read More
What are the IRS rules on health reimbursement accounts? ›

An HRA must receive contributions from the employer only. Employees may not contribute. Contributions aren't includible in income. Reimbursements from an HRA that are used to pay qualified medical expenses aren't taxed.

Learn More Now
What is a disadvantage of a health reimbursement account? ›

The Drawbacks:

Employer Control: Since HRAs are employer-funded, the employer has control over the funds in the account. This means that if you leave your job, you may no longer have access to the funds remaining in your HRA. It's important to consider this aspect when evaluating the long-term benefits of an HRA.

Explore More
Is a health reimbursement account worth it? ›

An HRA offered in conjunction with a high deductible health plan (HDHP) can result in reduced healthcare costs. And you can typically use HRA funds to pay for deductibles, co-insurance, co-payments, and prescriptions, among other out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, depending on your plan details.

Continue Reading
What is an example of a reimbursement account? ›

Examples of Reimbursement Account in a sentence

The Union will allow the Employer to offer a pre-tax cafeteria plan that includes Health Care Expense Account-Premium Option, Health Care Reimbursement Account, and the Dependent Care Reimbursement Account to members of the bargaining unit.

See More
How do I categorize a reimbursement in QuickBooks? ›

To create a reimbursement category, navigate to the Chart of Accounts in QuickBooks, select 'New,' and then choose the account type as 'Other Current Liabilities. ' Next, specify the name of the category, such as 'Reimbursed Expenses,' and assign it to the appropriate subaccount.

Show Me More
How reimbursement is treated in accounting? ›

On the other hand, a reimbursement is typically recorded as a reduction of the previously recorded expense; thus, eliminating part or all of the initial transaction (typically, a debit to cash and a credit to expense).

Get More Info

What are the stages of reimbursement accounting? ›

Purpose: To describe the procedures and processes for the four stages in reimbursable accounting; funding; orders received; earned reimbursements, and the collection of accounts receivable.

Find Out More
Is reimbursement an expense or income? ›

Even if the funds are reimbursed through payroll, the expense reimbursement amount should appear as a separate item that is not subject to any taxes. For the business, an expense reimbursement is considered an expenditure and will likely reduce the amount of tax you'll pay.

Continue Reading
Is a reimbursement a debit or credit? ›

You generate a credit for reimbursement.

Continue Reading
What type of reimbursement is taxable? ›

Non-accountable plan reimbursements will require paying income taxes, FICA taxes, and unemployment taxes. Essentially reimbursements under a non-accountable plan are wages, and need to be recorded on the employee's W-2.

Continue Reading
Are reimbursements reported to IRS? ›

In short, no. But that's provided your employer completes the pay stub accurately as part of their expense reimbursement process. If they incorrectly lump the reimbursed amount with your wages, it's taxed. If you're worried, talk to your accounting department before your employer reimburses you.

Learn More
Do healthcare reimbursements count as income? ›

When an HRA complies with federal rules, employers can reimburse medical expenses, such as health insurance premiums, with money free of payroll taxes for both the employer and employee. An HRA is also free of income tax for the employee.

Get More Info
Can you take money out of a health reimbursement account? ›

An HRA is not an account. Therefore, employees cannot withdraw funds in advance and then use them to pay medical expenses. Instead, they must incur the expense first, then have it reimbursed.

Discover More Details
What does healthcare reimbursement mean? ›

What is healthcare reimbursement? Healthcare reimbursement describes the payment received by a healthcare provider, hospital, diagnostic facility, or another healthcare facility for providing a medical service. Fee-for-service (FFS) is the most common reimbursement method.

Find Out More
What is the difference between HSA and health care reimbursement account? ›

HSAs are owned by individuals, funded through pre-tax contributions, and are portable even if you change jobs. HRAs are typically funded solely by employers, have no individual ownership, and may not be portable.

Read The Full Story
How much should I put in my health care reimbursement account? ›

If your out-of-pocket medical bills typically amount to $221 a month or more — or roughly $2,650 a year — consider contributing the maximum to your FSA. If your medical expenses are generally low, contributing the total of your approximate copays, dental and vision expenses for next year is probably enough.

Know More

References

Top Articles
Current Productions - Theatre and Dance - School of the Arts - Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities
Missouri State 'not the same university' after $250M+ fundraising campaign
Answer Man: What can you tell me about 'Windy City' off Highway 160 in Christian County?
Latest Posts
Transcript Information
Visit IU's Archives of Traditional Music
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Last Updated:

Views: 5577

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Birthday: 1998-02-19

Address: 64841 Delmar Isle, North Wiley, OR 74073

Phone: +17844167847676

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: LARPing, Kitesurfing, Sewing, Digital arts, Sand art, Gardening, Dance

Introduction: My name is Amb. Frankie Simonis, I am a hilarious, enchanting, energetic, cooperative, innocent, cute, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.