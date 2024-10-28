Renewing Your Vehicle Registration Pages (2024)

. Eligible customers are encouraged to take advantage of this program as license plates may wear over time from exposure to the elements, making them difficult to​ read.

Customers renewing a vehiclewith license plates 15 years or older will have the option to replace the front and rear license plates for free. This option is currently only available when renewing through

You may also renew your vehicle registration at title service agents throughout the state of Maryland. Additional fees will apply. The title service agents also supply titling services. A complete list of title service agent​​s accredited with the MVA is available.

You may also renew plates Monday through Friday at County Treasurer's offices, for an extra fee.

Enclose your renewal notice(s) and your check or money order payable to MVA in the envelope provided. DO NOT SEND CASH . The check must include preprinted name and address. Please write driver's license number and home or work phone number on the check.

Complete any enclosed certifications which may be required with your renewal notice.

Check the insurance information to make sure it's complete and correct. If none is printed on your renewal notice, you must fill it in.

Please check the information on each registration renewal notice. Enter any corrections or changes in the gray area, then sign each notice (only one owner is required to sign the renewal notice).

Marylanders register their cars and most other vehicles for 2 years at a time. Fees​ differ, so check the renewal form to see what your registration renewal costs. Please note: Those with insurance violations or other MVA problems will need to visit an MVA full-service location. Outstanding parking tickets need to be paid directly in the district they were received, not at an MVA office. You will receive your new registration card and sticker within 10 days. There are several convenient ways to renew your vehicle registration.

FAQs

This document is a valid registration, by law, which can be printed out, saved, or downloaded for display as an electronic image on devices such as a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

License/ID and registration renewals that can't be completed online require an appointment. Renewals are not available on a walk-in basis.

Issue a temp tag in less than 5 minutes. Easy. A temp tag is available to print immediately from your computer...no more hand-written forms, control paper, and log books!

Fees for duplicate or a replacement of original registration documentation. $5 for one-year passenger or commercial registrations. $5 for the last year of a Four-Year Accelerated Registration. $5 for a replacement boat decal.

Walk-ins are only allowed for first time licenses/IDs/permits, name changes, and red decals at Licensing Centers. Other MVC transactions that can't be completed online require an appointment that customers need to schedule at NJMVC.gov. Appointments at Licensing and Vehicle Centers must be scheduled at NJMVC.gov.

In New Jersey, a police officer is authorized to remove unregistered vehicles from the roadway. What's more, police can charge vehicle owners or lessees for the towing and storage expense of an unregistered vehicle. A person driving with no registration is subject to a fine up to $100.

39:3-4. Except as hereinafter provided, every resident of this State and every nonresident whose automobile or motorcycle shall be driven in this State shall, before using the vehicle on the public highways, register the same, and an automobile or motorcycle shall not be driven unless so registered.

If you have already submitted the registration renewal and it has not yet been returned, please call the MVC's Database Corrections Unit at 609 292-6500 ext. 5058.

The copy of the vehicle registration or information pertaining to the vehicle registration application record will be mailed to you in approximately three to four weeks of receipt of your completed form and payment.

NJ Vehicle Registration Renewal



NJ vehicle registration is valid for one year and must be renewed annually. The renewal process is the same as the initial registration process. Vehicle owners may choose to renew their registration online, through the mail, or in-person.

If you are registering a car in New Jersey as a new owner, you must complete the process in person at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. If you are renewing an existing car registration, this can be done in-person, online, or via U. S. Mail.

You can replace registration documents online for most vehicles. You can download and print a temporary registration in PDF format that is valid until the expiration date listed on the temporary. We also attach a copy to your confirmation email.

If you're wondering if you can get a hard copy of your vehicle title via an entirely online process, the answer is no. You can take the first steps online via the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) website. However, the complete process requires additional steps to be carried out by mail or in person.