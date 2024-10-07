Reroll or Keep? The Grand Summoners Tiers List (2024)

This article is over 6 years old and may contain outdated information

Say goodbye to your free time: Japanese mobile battle game Grand Summonershas made its debut in the USA in English. The spiritual successor to Brave Frontier brings with it an immersive story, tons of quests, and, of course, massively powerful units to battle with.

Recommended Videos

As in many other battle mobile games, Grand Summoners allows players to summon powerful warriors and magical beasts to fight alongside your main character. Each of your four-unit party can be equipped with various trinkets and spells, enhanced and upgraded to unlock its maximum potential, and combined with other units of the same type to enhance its stats.

See Also
Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, PlayGrand Summoners Tier List 2021Grand Summoners tier list July 2024Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked

Of course, the characters in your party contribute greatly to the game’s difficulty, as well as to how you fare against other players. This leads to a number of questions: Who should you hope to draw in your summon? What are the Grand Summoner rarity tiers? Is there any way to reroll in Grand Summoners?

Read on to uncover the answers to all of the above, and more!

How to Reroll in Grand Summoners

Grand Summoners, as the name suggests, places a large emphasis on summoning fighter units. Summons cost in-game money in the form of gems, which you receive for completing certain quests and challenges, logging in on consecutive days, or simply buying them. To give all players a leg up when they are first starting out, players receive 175 gems following the tutorial and introduction — enough to summon 11 heroes 3 times and still have gems for equip draws. While there are other ways to get units (through questing or Invasion quests, for instance), this initial lump of gems can make acquiring good units much easier.

Not all summons will be worth keeping, and you will undoubtedly get some doubles. Didn’t get the top summons on your first try? The units you start with will determine your strength (or lack thereof) as you progress through the game. Having the best starter units is essential — and to do that, you may need to reroll.

There is no official way to reroll, but if you want to reset the game and get another shot at a highly ranked summon, here are three unofficial ways to reroll in Grand Summoners:

  • Android devices: Clear the game’s data.
  • iOS devices: Reinstall the game.

(Owners of rooted devices can directly delete certain files to reset the gem count, but we won’t go into that here).

Once you do this, all you have to do is play through until you receive 175 gems again, and give the summoning another try.

See Also
Grand Summoners Tier List (2021 Update): Our Picks for the Best 5-Star Units in the Game - Level Winner

Who should you reroll for? We have a few suggestions below.

Reroll or Keep? The Grand Summoners Tiers List (1)

Grand Summoners Tiers List

The Grand Summoners tiers and rarity levels are based on the numbers of stars a unit can potentially have. The following is a breakdown of the tier list:

  • No rarity rating:2 stars
  • Rare: 3 stars
  • Super Rare: 4 stars
  • Hyper Rare: 5 stars
  • Evolved Blade Master: The Blade Master you choose in the beginning of the game can be evolved into a higher tier later in the game.

The higher the potential power, the better ranked the unit is. Many units can also be evolved into higher rarity versions of themselves by raising their level to the maximum and using special items. (However, this is a lengthy process.) These are all things to keep in mind when you roll (or reroll) for summons in Grand Summoners.

Grand Summoner Unit Types

To have a truly balanced team, it isn’t enough to have just high-tier characters. When putting together your dream team of fighters, you’ll need to consider their types as well. Different types of units can equip different types of equipment, and it’s a good idea to have a balanced team with a variety of units for the best effect.

While most good summons can equip three items, which equipment they can wield varies by type. The unit types and the equipment slots they come with are:

  • Attacker: The offensive unit which provides high damage. Can usually equip two attack items.
  • Supporter: The buff unit which provides temporary stat boosts for the whole team. Can usually equip one attack item and one support item.
  • Breaker: The boss-hunting unit which specializes in breaking the boss gauge. Can usually equip 2 attack items.
  • Healer: The, well, healer unit. This is generally the only unit capable of equipping healing items. Can usually equip one defense item and one healing item.
  • Defender: The tank unit which protects your team from enemy damage. Can usually equip one defense item.

Grand Summoners allows you to have more than one loadout, so try different party configurations until you find what works for you.

Reroll or Keep? The Grand Summoners Tiers List (2)

Best Grand Summoners Characters to Use

Of course, not all top-tier summons in Grand Summoners are equal. The trick to creating the best team is to mix and match unit types into a cohesive 4-summon army.

Here are a few current fan favorites to aim for, as well as their unit type and element, and their strengths as a unit:

  • Valhalla: Healer; Wood. Although this unit is not very powerful, its healing and buffing skills are top-notch.
  • Ragna: Breaker; Fire. A solid unit with great resists and buffs for the team.
  • Eden: Defender; Light. A defender unit with a 5-star healing slot and potential for damage negation.
  • Toto: Supporter; Wood. A reliable party buffer with support equip slots and regenerating health.
  • Yomi:Attacker; Water. A powerful attacker with physical and support equip slots and high water damage.
  • Arosdea: Attacker; Fire. A strong unit with three physical attack slots and useful skills.

Whichever of the three starter units you choose will also serve you well later in the game, as the Blade Masters — Clyde, Corsair, and Arth — have the potential to become even stronger than the summoned units. It is also recommended that you check in for future limited-time-events, which provide higher chances of landing a prized or limited unit.

Now that Grand Summoners has gone global (or at least has a U.S. release), English speakers can join in on the fun of this expansive battle mobile game. And with our Grand Summoners tier list and unit recommendations, you can start your journey into the game with a powerful team!

GameSkinny is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.Learn more about our Affiliate Policy

Reroll or Keep? The Grand Summoners Tiers List (2024)

FAQs

Can you reroll in Grand Summoners? ›

HOW TO REROLL: As said above you uninstall it and then reinstall it but don't download saved data just start it new. Now the way I do it is like this For Android go to setting> apps> scroll down to the game icon and next to It should say grand summoners> go down to storage> clear data> reload back into the game.

Find Out More
What is the best way to increase luck in Grand Summoners? ›

The only way to increase a units' Luck Value is to Limit break it with the same units, Limit Break units if it's a Luck Unit, or applying Luck Gems to that unit. Refer to the section above for ore details. - Luck Points are used to enhance your units, and are applicable to all the copies of any given unit.

Find Out More
Which Grand Charms should I reroll? ›

It's best to reroll ilvl 99 GCs from Hell Diablo, Nihlathak, or Baal. These are the only charms which meet the ilvl 91 requirement for the high life roll (41-45) on the Vita suffix which make the best GCs (+Skill of Vita). You can also get a Vita suffix from ilvl77+ but it will be capped at 40 life.

See Details
Should I reroll fate grand order? ›

Fate Grand Order reroll guide. To have the best possible start in the game, you might want to consider rerolling the moment you start playing the game. The process is fairly easy, and it's something that many players are used to in gacha games.

Show Me More
Is Luck worth leveling? ›

According to uesp, luck provides an invisible bonus to your skills, increading their level when used for calculations. The buff is about 4 points to every skill for every 10 points of luck, but buffs won't apply beyond 100. So a really lucky character will do more slightly damage and have slightly cheaper spells.

View More
Does luck affect ore drops? ›

(Luck does not increase the chance to receive rare minerals and artifacts from breaking geodes.

View Details
Does luck increase drop rate? ›

With a few exceptions, almost all drop rates of items are affected by luck. The luck of the player closest to the defeated enemy is used for the calculation.

Discover More
Can you reroll in Summoners war? ›

It's a pretty simple process that takes about 15-20 minutes per reroll depending on how quickly you can take down the early bosses, so it's not as arduous as rerolls in other games.

See More
How to reset grand summoners? ›

  1. Start a new account.
  2. Choose the starter unit "Corsair".
  3. Skip the tutorial.
  4. Skip the cut scenes.
  5. Skip the free unit summon (it will waste your guaranteed 5* unit on the wrong banner).
  6. Claim all gems from inbox/gift box.

Continue Reading
Can you reroll regeneration? ›

It cannot be used to re-roll a dice that was rolled as part of an Armour, Injury or Casualty roll, a roll that is not made during its own activation (such as Regeneration) or a dice that is not rolled on behalf of the player specifically (such as a Bribe or Argue the Call).

View Details

References

Top Articles
EMF Protection Clothing: Facts You Need To Know
Blushield Product Guide - Which Ones Are Best For Me?
Latest Posts
Solutions for Algebra 1 Common Core 1st by Randall I. Charles,Basia Hall, Dan Kennedy | Book solutions | Numerade
Best EMF Protection Clothing - An In Depth Guide to EMF Shielding Clothing in 2022) - Educate EMF
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 6169

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.