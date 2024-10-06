Research Shows Gains in ST Math Use | KQED (2024)

“The whole industry needs to grow up and say we’re going to track what we’re doing and report out,” Coulson said. So far, that level of accountability and transparency around outcomes has been rare.

“I hope this is one of what will be many scientific studies coming from the industry,” Coulson said. He hopes to conduct a similar study in several years to see how effective the program is at teaching Common Core State Standards.

“It has the side benefit that you don’t need to be proficient in English-language skills in order to use the program,” Coulson said. The MIND Research Institute opened its doors as a nonprofit in 1998 as a spinoff of work done by several professors at UC Irvine. Now, a combination of grants, donations and licensing revenue from schools using ST Math helps pay for research, development and even some reduced-cost licenses for schools who can’t afford to pay.

ST Math features a penguin that guides students through math concepts in a visual way. It doesn’t rely on language to teach math concepts the way a textbook does. “We don’t usually consider the extra cost in complexity of introducing students to math using language,” said Andrew Coulson, chief strategist at the MIND Research Institute, ST Math's publisher. He said that introducing the concepts without the burden of language allows kids to grasp the ideas before learning the vocabulary and symbols that go along with them.

While tests are only one measure of learning, they are often the most public indicator of a school’s performance. For this study, WestEd researchers excluded high-performing schools from the sample, hoping to take a deeper look at how the program affects underperforming students.

“The grades that implemented ST Math selected themselves to do this, so there may have been other factors that influencedimprovement besides the program,” Rice said. Still, the results indicate that teachers who invested more heavily in the program saw better results on tests. Rice said a longitudinal study that looks at individual student growth would give more detailed information about the program’s effect.

“The biggest limitation is the fact that we’re doing a matched comparison study,” said John Rice, senior research associate at WestEd. It’s a quasi-experimental research setup -- not the gold standard randomized control study by any means -- but the best that could be done in this case. Researchers adjusted for factors like race, socioeconomics and starting levels of proficiency, to make the data as even as possible, but comparing grade-level cohorts in this manner is inherently opaque.

However, not all classrooms that used ST Math took a comprehensive approach. For grades that “fully implemented the program,” meaning at least 85 percent of the students used the program to cover at least 50 percent of the content for the class, the difference was greater. These schools invested time in program adoption, rather than just having access to the program and using it intermittently. For that group, 68 percent of students scored proficient.

Researchers found that 65 percent of students who had access to ST Math scored proficient or advanced on the California Standards Test, as compared with 62.5 percent in the comparison group. That difference is statisticallysignificant, but in real terms doesn’t appear to be a very big effect.

A study completed by the independent, not-for-profit research and development agency WestEd is an effort by the MIND Research Institute to document if its program, ST Math , makes a measurable difference on student test scores. The institute commissioned the study to comparethe state test scores of 19,980 second-to-fifth-graders in California, who had access to ST Math’s program in the 2010-2011 school year, with a comparison group of students who did not have the program. All teachers who used ST Mathgot the same training and teacher support from the ST Math staff on how to use the software. They also received help on how to integrate the technology for use in face-to-face teaching.

Technology is making its way into many classrooms across the country, easing the way for schools to use educational software as one part of instruction. While the proliferation of ed-tech products and software programs can seem unending, the research backing up the claims made by companies has yet to catch up. This environment makes it challenging for school leaders to make informed decisions about products that have a big impact on how teachers teach and students learn.

FAQs

ST Math helps redefine how students see themselves in relation to their ability to do math. While building academic success, at the same time, ST Math also increases students' confidence, understanding, and motivation.

A study from Proving Ground, a part of the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University found that just 10 more minutes of ST Math per week increased students' test scores.

Research in mathematics education has primarily two purposes: first, to better understand the nature of mathematical thinking, teaching, and learning, and second to use such knowledge in practice for learning and teaching mathematics.

ST Math's unique, patented approach provides students with equitable access to learning through challenging puzzles, non-routine problem solving, and formative feedback. ST Math is more than a supplemental math program. Students build deep conceptual understanding, and schools see proven, repeatable results.

What happens when a student gets to 100%? They keep going! When a student completes all the puzzles in a grade level, they are started back at the beginning of their current grade level Journey so they always have something to play.

Students will automatically begin the Bonus Journey once they complete the grade-level journey. This provides even more great ST Math games which are added to the student's puzzle count. Bonus Journey games can be assigned to individual students or to the entire class at anytime during the school year.

ST Math is mastery based, which means students must pass each level with a score of 100% (all puzzles correctly solved) before the next level in a sequence becomes available to them. Each student has their own personalized journey and takes as long as they need to achieve mastery.

ST Math is a flexible instructional tool that can fit easily into many different curriculum implementations. In a computer lab, during designated classroom time, station-rotation, or at home - as long as students are using ST Math for 60-90 minutes per week, you will see gains in their math achievement.

If you would like to cancel your subscription, call our support center for assistance at 888-751-5443 or email homeschool@stmath.com.

The importance of research is to increase human knowledge, enrich science, generate progress, improve quality of life, promote innovation, and share scientific findings with the public.

While the level of mathematical proficiency required may vary depending on the specific scientific field, having a solid understanding of core mathematical concepts, such as calculus, linear algebra, probability theory, and statistics, is generally beneficial.

Scienceis the attempt to explain the natural world using systematic observation and experiment. Math is the center of this process. Scientist collect data, much of it numerical, analyze it using statistics, and find mathematical relationships between the things they were observing.

The neuroscientists, mathematicians, and educators who created ST Math harnessed the power of games to allow all students to succeed in math and develop perseverance and problem-solving skills.

“Popular” may be an understatement: ST Math, a product of nonprofit MIND Research Institute, has been around for 20 years, and as of this May, 800,000 students, 31,000 teachers and 2,500 schools in 40 states have used the tool.

ST Math uses visual, spatial-temporal models and immediate, informative feedback to engage students in the perception-action cycle. Through the feedback, students not only learn what was wrong, but they learn how to adapt their strategy, ideas, and understanding to build new learning.

Although ST Math levels are organized by grade, you have the freedom to choose the right level for your child's learning needs and change grade levels at any time.

