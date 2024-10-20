Review Cruel Intentions 3 (2004) Movie

18 aug 2012 · Cruel Intentions 3 never becomes unwatchable, and in some areas, it's actually the best in the series. Overall, it still doesn't match the first film, but it's ...

There are a few things that Cruel Intentions 3 does better than its predecessors. First off, it actually has actors who look their age. These are all college students, not high schoolers who appear and act like they’re 25. Second, its plot is actually kind of complex, even though it’s way more convoluted than it has a right to be. Finally, it isn’t telling the same story over again, which is always a plus.