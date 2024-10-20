Review Cruel Intentions 3 (2004) Movie

1. Cruel Intentions 3 - Rotten Tomatoes
The plot's not very original, but it takes some twists and turns that keeps things interesting. Additionally, Kerr Smith and Kristina Anapau have good onscreen ...
Manipulative college students (Kerr Smith, Kristina Anapau, Nathan Wetherington) amuse themselves by destroying the lives of others.
3 jun 2022 · It's basically a mean-spirited softcore porn. There is no goofy imagination to the titillation like in the first two. It's written by the guy ...
Outlawvern.com’s heroic master of coding Clubside Chris has been going through the old reviews as part of preparing some new features, and he’s noticed that
Drama / Thriller film geregisseerd door Scott Ziehl. Met Kerr Smith, Kristina Anapau en Nathan Wetherington.
22 nov 2023 · Sex, Romance & Nudity. a lot · Violence & Scariness. a lot · Language. a lot · Drinking, Drugs & Smoking. some · Positive Messages. very little.
Bored students use sex to manipulate friends; rape, cursing. Read Common Sense Media's Cruel Intentions 3 review, age rating, and parents guide.
It's watchable though and I didn't hate it. Once again it involves attractive people having sex and manipulating each other in about 80 minutes.
Meet Cassie, Jason and Patrick, three amoral college students who, through a series of sexual wagers, take malicious pleasure in ruining the lives of their fellow classmates.
This is by far the best out of the Cruel Intentions franchise. I was very impressed with the plot & the performances of Kerr Smith, Kristina Anapau, & ...
Check out the exclusive TV Guide movie review and see our movie rating for Cruel Intentions 3.
18 aug 2012 · Cruel Intentions 3 never becomes unwatchable, and in some areas, it's actually the best in the series. Overall, it still doesn't match the first film, but it's ...
There are a few things that Cruel Intentions 3 does better than its predecessors. First off, it actually has actors who look their age. These are all college students, not high schoolers who appear and act like they’re 25. Second, its plot is actually kind of complex, even though it’s way more convoluted than it has a right to be. Finally, it isn’t telling the same story over again, which is always a plus.