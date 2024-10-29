Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (2024)

Read our newsletter and learn more about what is happening at the Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute.

If you need to connect with our team, email us at sales@mays.tamu.edu

Follow our social channels to stay in the loop.

Marketing involves developing goods and services to satisfy customers’ needs and then making them available at the right places, at the right times and at competitive prices. Marketing also provides information to help customers decide whether specific goods and services will meet their needs.

The Department of Marketing at Mays Business School is a distinguished leader in the field of marketing education and research. Our programs and curricula receive global recognition for their strength and continued contributions to the field of marketing. For more information visit the Department of Marketing website.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute was built on a foundation of service. Serving students, industry, academia, and community.

The Sales Leadership Institute is supported by corporate partners and philanthropic gifts that allow us to create programs for students who wish to learn skills related to professional selling. These skills include self-awareness, problem-solving, relationship building, effective communication, and general business acumen. We offer experiential education and networking opportunities for students campus-wide throughout the year. We believe that sales skills are skills for life, and we appreciate the support of our partners, sponsors, and donors.

The Institute hosts multiple events through out the year for students, partners and faculty. We host speed networking, a sales career fair, etiquette dinners, a sales competition, community outreach programs, and more. Click the link below to look at our upcoming events.

We create educational and experiential opportunities for Aggies to learn sales skills such as effective communication, problem solving, critical thinking, and networking, to get exposed to sales career opportunities, and to serve their community.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute, we believe that sales skills are skills for life, and we want to help all students develop successful skills for executing the sales process.

In our commitment to service, the Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE creates opportunities to serve our university and our community through a variety of programs that also create valuable experiences for our students.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute is committed to advancing sales leadership knowledge and insights through collaboration with academic affiliates and industry partners.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute serves industry by providing opportunities to build relationships with students and influence the preparation of their future workforce.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute creates educational and experiential opportunities for Aggies to develop sales skills, build a professional network, learn about career opportunities, and serve their community.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute is dedicated to the success of our students and partners. To learn about the Institute, our research, our programs or become a corporate partner connect with our leaders, faculty and staff, by visiting our directory page. Our professors want to hear from you! Schedule a chat with them when you email them through the directory.

Everything we do is built on the Aggie Core Values and a platform of service to four main groups: Students, Academia, Industry, and Community. As an Institute, we seek to serve all students at Texas A&M University who want to develop sales skills.

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute partners with industry to take a leadership role in the development of ethical well-trained sales professionals, elevate the perception of sales as a career path, and address sales and marketing challenges with research and solutions.

Everything we do is built on the Aggie Core Values and a platform of service to four main groups: Students, Academia, Industry, and Community. As an Institute, we seek to serve all students at Texas A&M University who want to develop sales skills.

The Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE is a group of faculty, staff, and students dedicated to providing transformational education and experiences for Aggies (former, current, and future). We focus on self-awareness, effective communication, problem-solving, relationship building, and general business acumen as keys to success. We accomplish our educational mission by combining industry partnerships, cutting-edge academic research, and award-winning faculty.

FAQs

The accounting department is nationally recognized for excellence. The graduate programs rank within the top ten in the nation.

With a 42% acceptance rate, Mays Business School admissions are fairly selective but just mildly challenging.

Tuition and Financial Aid



Earning an MBA is truly an investment in yourself and your career. The cost of our Full-Time MBA program is approximately $63,000 (based on 2024 entry), which makes our program among the most affordable in the United States.

Texas A&M University--College Station (Mays) Business School.

Students in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science in Business (BSB) degree programs must complete with a 2.0 GPA or greater all courses included in the Core Business Knowledge.

Harvard University

The TAMU average starting salary is around USD 128,905 or INR 1.07 Cr annually. Texas A & M Mays Business School MBA graduates get in industries such as Consulting, Consumer Packaged Goods, Energy, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare Technology, and others.

The Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California once again had the lowest acceptance rate for full-time MBA applicants: 8.42%.

Easiest MBA Programs to Get Into Based on Acceptance Rate Clarkson University Reh School of Business – 81%

Missouri University of Science and Technology School of Business – 81%

University of Buffalo SUNY School of Management – 80%

School of Business at Stevens Institute of Technology – 80% More items... Aug 15, 2024

test score like a 1250-1350 SAT or a 28-31 ACT score, your chances will improve. Also since it's a business school, if you have taken AP Calculus, AP Stats, AP Micro / Macro, that will greatly improve your odds as well.

Application and Admission Requirements



competitive GMAT scores (50th percentile or higher for verbal and quantitative sections) completion of a bachelor's degree from an accredited university with strong academic performance in the last 60 hours.

The tuition fee is $73,440 for a nine month academic year at Harvard Business School. HBS also provides need-based fellowships to students. According to their website 50% of HBS students are eligible for need-based Fellowships. You can also apply for external scholarships or apply for a loan.

Rankings & ratings



Mays Business School is one of the top universities in College Station, United States. It is ranked #29 in World University Rankings - Masters In Business Analytics 2024.

Mays Business School is defined by research excellence. Our renowned scholars represent thought leaders in a broad array of business disciplines. Our research explores all sides of the theoretical and empirical impacts of business.

The new $25 million gift now brings the Mays family's support for Mays Business School to $72 million. Lowry Mays passed away on September 12, 2022, at 87 years of age. However, his influence lives on through his family's involvement at Texas A&M.

AACSB Accreditation



We accredit the best business schools in the world. AACSB accreditation is known, worldwide, as the longest-standing, most recognized form of specialized accreditation that an institution and its business programs can earn.

For the first time ever, No. 18 Texas A&M's Mays School ranked ahead of UT-Austin's McCombs School of Business by three places. Only three years ago, McCombs had a 19-place advantage over Mays, ranking 23rd to Texas A&M”s 42nd place finish. Mays, in fact, wasn't even ranked by Businessweek until 2010.

Actually, Business Honors at Mays is a major. BH is different from all other honors programs at A&M. It is extremely competitive, over 2,200 applied, for incoming class of '25, for 80-85 spots.