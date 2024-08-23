Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (2024)

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute

The Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE is a group of faculty, staff, and students dedicated to providing transformational education and experiences for Aggies (former, current, and future). We focus on self-awareness, effective communication, problem-solving, relationship building, and general business acumen as keys to success. We accomplish our educational mission by combining industry partnerships, cutting-edge academic research, and award-winning faculty.

Everything we do is built on the Aggie Core Values and a platform of service to four main groups: Students, Academia, Industry, and Community. As an Institute, we seek to serve all students at Texas A&M University who want to develop sales skills.