Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (2024)

Table of Contents
Sales Leadership Overview Meet Our Team Explore Programs Give To Us The Sales Leadership Experience Connect With Us Social Email Our Team Newsletter References

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership InstituteRonald Hernandez2024-07-24T12:04:00-05:00

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute

The Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE is a group of faculty, staff, and students dedicated to providing transformational education and experiences for Aggies (former, current, and future). We focus on self-awareness, effective communication, problem-solving, relationship building, and general business acumen as keys to success. We accomplish our educational mission by combining industry partnerships, cutting-edge academic research, and award-winning faculty.

Everything we do is built on the Aggie Core Values and a platform of service to four main groups: Students, Academia, Industry, and Community. As an Institute, we seek to serve all students at Texas A&M University who want to develop sales skills.

Institute Overview

Meet Our Team

Explore Programs

Scholarships

Events

Give

Partner Companies

Department

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (1)

Sales Leadership Overview

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute partners with industry to take a leadership role in the development of ethical well-trained sales professionals, elevate the perception of sales as a career path, and address sales and marketing challenges with research and solutions.

Everything we do is built on the Aggie Core Values and a platform of service to four main groups: Students, Academia, Industry, and Community.  As an Institute, we seek to serve all students at Texas A&M University who want to develop sales skills.

Meet Our Team

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute is dedicated to the success of our students and partners. To learn about the Institute, our research, our programs or become a corporate partner connect with our leaders, faculty and staff, by visiting our directory page. Our professors want to hear from you! Schedule a chat with them when you email them through the directory.

Meet Our Team

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (2)

Explore Programs

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (3)

Student Programs

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute creates educational and experiential opportunities for Aggies to develop sales skills, build a professional network, learn about career opportunities, and serve their community.

Collegiate Sales Competition

Sales Career Fair

Speed Networking

AmplifyU

Professional Distinction in Sales

Solving World Problems

All Student Programs

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (4)

Industry Engagement

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute serves  industry by providing opportunities to build relationships with students and influence the preparation of their future workforce.

Sales Career Fair

Collegiate Sales Competition

Advisory Board

Friends Of The Sales Program

Partnerships and Sponsorships

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (5)

Research Programs

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute is committed to advancing sales leadership knowledge and insights through collaboration with academic affiliates and industry partners.

Research Programs

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (6)

Serving The Community

In our commitment to service, the Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE creates opportunities to serve our university and our community through a variety of programs that also create valuable experiences for our students.

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (7)

Sales Education

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute, we believe that sales skills are skills for life, and we want to help all students develop successful skills for executing the sales process.

BBA Marketing

Professional Selling and Sales Management

Professional Distinction in Sales

Pathstream Certificates

SalesU

Sales ESSENTIALS

Executive Education

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (8)

AmplifyU

We create educational and experiential opportunities for Aggies to learn sales skills such as effective communication, problem solving, critical thinking, and networking, to get exposed to sales career opportunities, and to serve their community.

Learn More about AmplifyU

Scholarships

Applications are currently closed.

Events

The Institute hosts multiple events through out the year for students, partners and faculty. We host speed networking, a sales career fair, etiquette dinners, a sales competition, community outreach programs, and more. Click the link below to look at our upcoming events.

View Our Events Calendar

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (9)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (10)

Give To Us

The Sales Leadership Institute is supported by corporate partners and philanthropic gifts that allow us to create programs for students who wish to learn skills related to professional selling. These skills include self-awareness, problem-solving, relationship building, effective communication, and general business acumen. We offer experiential education and networking opportunities for students campus-wide throughout the year. We believe that sales skills are skills for life, and we appreciate the support of our partners, sponsors, and donors.

Partner Companies

Founding Partner

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (11)

Founding Partner

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (12)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (13)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (14)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (15)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (16)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (17)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (18)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (19)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (20)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (21)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (22)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (23)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (24)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (25)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (26)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (27)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (28)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (29)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (30)

Member Since 2016

The Sales Leadership Experience

The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute was built on a foundation of service. Serving students, industry, academia, and community.

Department

Department of Marketing

The Department of Marketing at Mays Business School is a distinguished leader in the field of marketing education and research. Our programs and curricula receive global recognition for their strength and continued contributions to the field of marketing. For more information visit the Department of Marketing website.

Marketing involves developing goods and services to satisfy customers’ needs and then making them available at the right places, at the right times and at competitive prices. Marketing also provides information to help customers decide whether specific goods and services will meet their needs.

Department of Marketing

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (31)

Connect With Us

Social

Follow our social channels to stay in the loop.

Email Our Team

If you need to connect with our team, email us at sales@mays.tamu.edu

Newsletter

Read our newsletter and learn more about what is happening at the Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute.

Newsletter

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (2024)

References

Top Articles
Taryn Faliszewski on LinkedIn: #creatoreconomy #creators
Scott Van den Berg on LinkedIn: Bridgit Mendler went from Disney star to co-founding a Space Tech startup.…
GDP up by 0.3% and employment up by 0.2% in the euro area
Senior Associate (Project Management Unit-M.P)
General Contractors Nonresidential Bldgs in Mount Enterprise, Oregon
How Much Does an AC Recharge Cost?
Colton Shone KOB, Bio, Wiki, Age, Height, Wife, Son, Salary, and Net Worth
Vanderbilt University
Haley Harmon And Ben Wolford Wedding
Katie Gardner Fox Weather
Add, Subtract, Divide & Multiply Fractions
Divide 40 by 1/2 and add 15. What do you get? – Mind Your Decisions
Latest Posts
Newsreader Jo Hall calls footy star Jack Ginnivan 'a disgrace'
Scott Van den Berg on LinkedIn: TALA, the activewear brand founded by influencer Grace Beverley, raises…
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6326

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.