Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute - Mays Business School (2024)

Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership InstituteRonald Hernandez2024-07-24T12:04:00-05:00
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute
The Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE is a group of faculty, staff, and students dedicated to providing transformational education and experiences for Aggies (former, current, and future). We focus on self-awareness, effective communication, problem-solving, relationship building, and general business acumen as keys to success. We accomplish our educational mission by combining industry partnerships, cutting-edge academic research, and award-winning faculty.
Everything we do is built on the Aggie Core Values and a platform of service to four main groups: Students, Academia, Industry, and Community. As an Institute, we seek to serve all students at Texas A&M University who want to develop sales skills.
Sales Leadership Overview
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute partners with industry to take a leadership role in the development of ethical well-trained sales professionals, elevate the perception of sales as a career path, and address sales and marketing challenges with research and solutions.
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute is dedicated to the success of our students and partners. To learn about the Institute, our research, our programs or become a corporate partner connect with our leaders, faculty and staff, by visiting our directory page. Our professors want to hear from you! Schedule a chat with them when you email them through the directory.
Student Programs
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute creates educational and experiential opportunities for Aggies to develop sales skills, build a professional network, learn about career opportunities, and serve their community.
Collegiate Sales Competition
Sales Career Fair
Speed Networking
AmplifyU
Professional Distinction in Sales
Solving World Problems
Industry Engagement
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute serves industry by providing opportunities to build relationships with students and influence the preparation of their future workforce.
Sales Career Fair
Collegiate Sales Competition
Advisory Board
Friends Of The Sales Program
Partnerships and Sponsorships
Research Programs
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute is committed to advancing sales leadership knowledge and insights through collaboration with academic affiliates and industry partners.
Serving The Community
In our commitment to service, the Reynolds and Reynolds SALES LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE creates opportunities to serve our university and our community through a variety of programs that also create valuable experiences for our students.
Sales Education
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute, we believe that sales skills are skills for life, and we want to help all students develop successful skills for executing the sales process.
BBA Marketing
Professional Selling and Sales Management
Professional Distinction in Sales
Pathstream Certificates
SalesU
Sales ESSENTIALS
Executive Education
AmplifyU
We create educational and experiential opportunities for Aggies to learn sales skills such as effective communication, problem solving, critical thinking, and networking, to get exposed to sales career opportunities, and to serve their community.
Scholarships
Applications are currently closed.
Events
The Institute hosts multiple events through out the year for students, partners and faculty. We host speed networking, a sales career fair, etiquette dinners, a sales competition, community outreach programs, and more. Click the link below to look at our upcoming events.
Give To Us
The Sales Leadership Institute is supported by corporate partners and philanthropic gifts that allow us to create programs for students who wish to learn skills related to professional selling. These skills include self-awareness, problem-solving, relationship building, effective communication, and general business acumen. We offer experiential education and networking opportunities for students campus-wide throughout the year. We believe that sales skills are skills for life, and we appreciate the support of our partners, sponsors, and donors.
Partner Companies
Founding Partner
Founding Partner
Member Since 2016
The Sales Leadership Experience
The Reynolds and Reynolds Sales Leadership Institute was built on a foundation of service. Serving students, industry, academia, and community.
Department
Department of Marketing
The Department of Marketing at Mays Business School is a distinguished leader in the field of marketing education and research. Our programs and curricula receive global recognition for their strength and continued contributions to the field of marketing. For more information visit the Department of Marketing website.
Marketing involves developing goods and services to satisfy customers’ needs and then making them available at the right places, at the right times and at competitive prices. Marketing also provides information to help customers decide whether specific goods and services will meet their needs.
