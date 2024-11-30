Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (2024)

Table of Contents
Choose from 100's of quality, branded ride on mowers, including garden riders, collecting & mulching lawn tractors, front deck and much more. All with FAST Start 'N' Go Premium delivery! FREE TRAILER OFFER (WORTH £299.00!!) All Ride On Mowers (by Category) Recommended Collecting Tractors Recommended Side-Discharge/Mulching Tractors FAQs References

The store will not work correctly in the case when cookies are disabled.

We use cookies to make your experience better.This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of our cookies. Learn more.

THE UK'S NO. 1 ONLINE GARDEN MACHINERY WEBSITE

Links

Basket0Shopping Basket

100% Secure Online Shopping

Fast UK Mainland Delivery

Visit our blog

14 Day Money Back Guarantee

  • Home
  • Garden Machinery
  • Ride On Mowers

Choose from 100's of quality, branded ride on mowers, including garden riders, collecting & mulching lawn tractors, front deck and much more. All with FAST Start 'N' Go Premium delivery!

We know that finding the right ride-on mower or lawn tractor can be daunting, but don't worry. We've got a wide selection of models to fit your needs and budget, and our exclusive deals are unbeatable. But we don't just stop at offering great products. We also have an industry-leading delivery and back-up service that's second to none.

Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (5)Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (6)

FREE TRAILER OFFER (WORTH £299.00!!)

With all lawn tractors and riders *when purchased with a tow-bar. This offer is exclusive to Just Lawnmowers!

Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (9)

Our price promise to you

Here at Just Lawnmowers we aim to offer our customers the best advice and deals available on the Internet. That is why, in the unlikely event that you do find the same lawn tractor cheaper elsewhere, then we will match it! All you have to do is prove the price that you have been offered, either by providing us with the website address, or by sending us a copy of your quote. We will then take a look for you and see what we can do. Simply contact our Sales Team by phone on 0345 222 0231 or have an online chat by clicking on the chat box at the bottom of our website.

All Ride On Mowers (by Category)

Garden RidersLight and manoeuvrable, a garden rider will quickly whip round a complex garden, hugging close to borders and mowing close to trees.Shop Garden Riders
Rear CollectBuilt with collection as standard, our rear collect lawn tractor line-up will have your garden looking great in no time at allShop Rear Collect
Side-DischargeMulching garden tractors cut up the grass clippings very finely so they disappear back into the garden to feed the soil and grass. Shop Side-Discharge
Front DeckThese machines offer greater manoeuvrability and are ideal for areas with bushes and overhanging trees. They also recycle the grass cuttings.Shop Front Deck
Zero TurnThese machines offer great manoeuvrability and are ideal for areas with bushes and overhanging trees. They also recycle the grass cuttings.Shop Zero Turn

Recommended Collecting Tractors

Mountfield MTF 98H Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
  • Hydrostatic Transmission
  • 98cm (38") Cutting Width
  • 200 Litre Grass Collector
  • Stiga ST450 432cc OHV engine
  • Ideal for medium/large sized lawns

Learn More

£2,799.00

RRP: £3,199.00 | SAVE £400

See Also
Used Troybilt TB30R 30 Inch Riding Lawn Mower - RonMowersThe 7 Best Riding Lawn Mowers Make Cutting the Grass EnjoyableRiding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US

Apollo Mastercut 84H Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Powered by a powerful 432cc STIGA ST450 engine
  • 84cm cutting width
  • Hydrostatic transmission
  • 200-litre grass collector
  • Includes mulching plug & battery charger

Learn More

£2,499.00

RRP: £2,899.00 | SAVE £400

Stiga Estate 9122 W Twin-Cylinder Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • High-performance Stiga ST650twin-cylinder engine
  • 122 cm reinforced cutting deck with 4 anti-scalp wheels
  • Stress-less driving with foot-pedal hydrostatic drive
  • Smart 5.5" widescreen display with all operating information and Best Cutting Zone
  • Powerful LED headlights and robust front bumper
  • Comfort is improved by Seat with armrests ad soft-grip steering wheel
  • Ideal for large lawned areas up to 8000m²

Learn More

£4,999.00

RRP: £5,799.00 | SAVE £800

Stiga Estate 598 Lawn Tractor

  • Arrives fully assembled & ready to use
  • 5 Year Manufacturers Warranty*
  • 2 in 1 Cutting System: Collect or Mulch (optional)
  • Hydrostatic Transmission
  • 98cm (38") Cutting Width
  • Optional extras include mulching plug, trailer hitch & battery charger
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 4500m²

Learn More

£2,899.00

RRP: £3,369.00 | SAVE £470

Mountfield MTF 84H Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Powered by STIGA with an ST400 414cc engine
  • 84cm cutting width
  • Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
  • 200-litre grass collector
  • Seven Cutting height positions, 25-80mm
  • Optional mulching plug, battery charger and tow hitch available separately

Learn More

£2,499.00

RRP: £2,899.00 | SAVE £400

Stiga Estate 792 Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Hydrostatic transmission
  • Powered by a 452 cc Stiga ST 500 engine
  • 2 in 1 cutting system: collect or mulch (optional)
  • 92cm/36" Contraflow double bladed cutter deck
  • LED Dashboard
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 4500m²

Learn More

£3,099.00

RRP: £3,599.00 | SAVE £500

Mountfield MTF 92HB *Special Edition* Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Powerful 500cc Briggs & Stratton OHV Engine
  • 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
  • Hydrostatic Transmission
  • 92 cm (36") Cutting Width
  • 290 Litre Grass Collector
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2 acres

Learn More

£2,999.00

RRP: £3,599.00 | SAVE £600

Stiga Estate 598 W Twin-Cylinder Rear Collect Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Powerful 586cc Twin Cylinder Stiga Engine
  • Hydrostatic Transmission
  • Rear Collect & Optional Mulching Modes
  • 98cm Cutter Deck with Anti-Scalp Wheels
  • LED Headlights and robust front bumper
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2 acres

Learn More

£2,999.00

RRP: £3,489.00 | SAVE £490

Available Soon

Atco GT30H Garden Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Powerful 432cc Stiga ST450 engine
  • Hydrostatic transmission
  • 84cm twin bladed cutting deck
  • Large 240 litre capacity grass collector
  • Ideal for a good sized lawns up to 1.5 acres
  • Will fit through a standard garden gate
  • 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)

Learn More

£2,599.00

RRP: £2,999.00 | SAVE £400

Honda HF 2417 HTE Premium Garden Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Electric grass dump emptying
  • New "Speed Hold" system
  • 102 cm (40") cutting width
  • Soft-grip steering and colour LCD display
  • Versamow™ Selective mulching
  • Ideal for large lawns up to 6,000m² (1.5 acres)
  • 5 year domestic / 1 year commercial warranty (terms apply)

Learn More

£4,699.00

RRP: £5,470.00 | SAVE £771

Recommended Side-Discharge/Mulching Tractors

Atco GT38MR *Special Edition* Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Special Edition model - Exclusive to Just Lawnmowers
  • Includes Free mulch kit & battery charger
  • Dedicated mulching and side discharge tractor
  • Powerful and reliable 432cc ST 450 engine
  • 98cm working width twin-bladed cutting deck
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2.5 acres
  • 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)

Learn More

Was£1,999.00Special Price£1,899.00

RRP: £2,399.00 | SAVE £500

Atco GT43HR Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Dedicated side discharge and mulching (optional) tractor
  • Powerful Stiga ST500 452cc engine
  • Hydrostatic transmission
  • 108cm twin bladed cutting deck
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2.5 acres
  • 5 year warranty (Terms & Conditions Apply)

Learn More

£2,499.00

RRP: £2,899.00 | SAVE £400

Mountfield MTF 98H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Stiga ST400 414cc Engine
  • 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
  • Hydrostatic & Reverse Gears
  • 98 cm (38") Cutting Width
  • Deck wash link
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 6000m2

Learn More

£2,199.00

RRP: £2,549.00 | SAVE £350

Mountfield MTF 108H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Advanced Stiga ST450 432cc engine
  • 5 year warranty (conditional)
  • Side discharge & optional mulching
  • Hydrostatic & reverse gears
  • 108cm (43") cutting width (twin-bladed)
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 3 acres

Learn More

£2,399.00

RRP: £2,799.00 | SAVE £400

Mountfield MTF 98M-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Large 98cm (38") Cutting Width
  • Side-Discharge with Optional Mulching
  • Stiga ST350 352cc OHV Engine
  • 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
  • Manual Transmission with 5 Forward and 1 Reverse Gear
  • Suitable for areas of up to 2 acres

Learn More

£1,799.00

RRP: £2,099.00 | SAVE £300

Stiga Tornado 398 Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Stiga ST450 432cc engine with net power output of 7.5 kw @ 2800 RPM
  • Side discharge & optional mulching mode
  • 98cm/38" cutter deck with anti-scalp wheels
  • Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
  • Deck washing link
  • Headlights and robust front bumper
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 6000m²

Learn More

£2,199.00

RRP: £2,549.00 | SAVE £350

Stiga Tornado 5108 Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Side discharge & optional mulching mode
  • STIGA ST 550 452 cc petrol engine
  • 108cm cutter deck with anti-scalp wheels
  • Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
  • LED headlights and robust front bumper

Learn More

£2,499.00

RRP: £2,909.00 | SAVE £410

Stiga Tornado 5108 W Twin-Cylinder Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

  • ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
  • Side discharge & optional mulching mode
  • Twin-cylinder STIGA ST 550 586cc V TWIN petrol engine
  • 108cm cutter deck with anti-scalp wheels
  • Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
  • LED headlights and robust front bumper
  • Ideal for large sized lawns up to 6500m²

Learn More

£2,799.00

RRP: £3,259.00 | SAVE £460

Products with Offers

Mountfield MTF 98M-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

£1,799.00

£2,099.00SAVE £300

Atco GT38MR *Special Edition* Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

Was£1,999.00Special Price£1,899.00

£2,399.00SAVE £500

Stiga Tornado 398 Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

£2,199.00

£2,549.00SAVE £350

Mountfield MTF 72H Lawn Rider

£2,199.00

£2,539.00SAVE £340

Mountfield MTF 98H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

£2,199.00

£2,549.00SAVE £350

Stihl RT 4097 SX Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

£2,399.00

£2,780.00SAVE £381

Mountfield MTF 108H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

£2,399.00

£2,799.00SAVE £400

Atco GT43HR Side-Discharge Garden Tractor

£2,499.00

£2,899.00SAVE £400

Stiga Tornado 5108 Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor

£2,499.00

£2,909.00SAVE £410

Mountfield MTF 84H Lawn Tractor

£2,499.00

£2,899.00SAVE £400

Apollo Mastercut 84H Lawn Tractor

£2,499.00

£2,899.00SAVE £400

Atco GT30H Garden Tractor

£2,599.00

£2,999.00SAVE £400

Ride-on mowers, lawn tractors & riding mowers for sale from the UK's Number 1 online garden machinery retailer

Ride on mowers can make cutting the grass quicker, more efficient and more fun. We offer three types of ride on, the compact lawn rider, the garden tractor and the front deck ride on. Our ride-on mowers feature lawn riders, small enough to get through a garden gate and negotiate around trees and shrubs, making cutting the grass quicker and less strenuous. We also offer a range of lawn and garden tractors, perfect if you have about an acre or more to mow. The front deck ride on offers innovative mulching on a large scale, making it easier and faster to cut those larger areas. Never have to dispose of grass cuttings again. Take a look and see what we offer. Here at Just Lawnmowers, we appreciate that when investing in a ride on mower, you may need help with your decision. If you need help deciding which ride on mower will best suit your requirements and your budget, simply give us a call. We will be happy to offer expert advice, backed up by personal service to get the right ride-on to you!

{{/findAutocomplete}}

+ Refine

{{#second_bar}}

{{/second_bar}}

SORT BY

Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (2024)

FAQs

What is the best time of the year to buy a riding lawn mower? ›

Summer has three prominent sales holidays that will often net you the best deal on a new mower. Memorial Day, Father's Day and Independence Day are all major shopping holidays in the U.S. that happen during the growing season.

Continue Reading
Which riding lawn mower is the most reliable? ›

More
  • Best Overall: Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS1 Zero Turn Riding Mower » ...
  • Best Budget: Troy-Bilt Pony 42 Riding Lawn Tractor » ...
  • Best Electric: EGO Power+ Z6 e-Steer Electric Riding Lawn Mower » ...
  • Best Gas-Powered: John Deere Z530R Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower » ...
  • Best Zero-Turn: Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50 Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower »

Explore More
How long does a rider mower last? ›

What is the Average Lifespan of a Riding Lawn Mower? So, you're wondering how long you can expect your riding lawn mower to last. The lifespan of a well-maintained riding lawn mower typically falls in the range of 10 to 15 years.

Get More Info
Which lawn mower lasts the longest? ›

Push or Self-Propelled: Which Runs Longer? Battery push mowers typically last about 10 minutes longer than comparable self-propelled mowers using the same battery type. That's because push mowers don't need to use their battery power for their propulsion as self-propelled mowers do.

Tell Me More
What time of year are lawn mowers the cheapest? ›

Consumer Reports says that the best months for consumers to make a lawn mower purchase are April, May, August, September and October. One popular school of thought is that it's best to buy a mower right after mowing season ends.

Discover More
Is Cub Cadet as good as John Deere? ›

In our most recent survey of 9,570 lawn tractor owners, John Deere is hands down the most reliable brand: 22 percent of John Deere models are estimated to break by the fourth year of ownership, compared with 37 percent for Cub Cadet. Keep in mind that even though riding tractors are pricey, repair costs can be modest.

Read On
Which mower is better John Deere or Husqvarna? ›

Bottom line: The Husqvarna offers a wider cutting deck and more hp for the price, but is likely to cost you a lot more in the long run. The same size John Deere lawn tractor – John Deere D140-48 – would run you $100 more, but offer much better reliability and lower repair costs.

Tell Me More
Who makes the smoothest riding zero turn lawn mower? ›

For some homeowners, a smooth ride is a top priority and luckily, there are a few brands that have made it one. In particular, we'd recommend either Ferris® or STIHL® for those seeking a smooth ride on their power zero-turn mower because they have built a suspension system into many of their units.

Learn More
What is the easiest zero-turn mower to maintain? ›

The best single-cylinder zero-turn mower is the Toro TimeCutter 75748. If you don't need V-twin power, mowers with single-cylinder engines are more affordable, more fuel-efficient, and easier to maintain. The TimeCutter 75748 is ideal for light-duty mowing on flat lawns up to 2 acres.

Read More
What brand of lawn mower is the most reliable? ›

A Consumer Reports survey of almost 20,000 subscribers found some brands to be more reliable than others. When it comes to gas-powered push mowers, the survey found Murray and Troy-Bilt push mowers are more reliable than Toros. For bigger jobs, gas-powered self-propelled mowers will do some of the work for you.

Continue Reading

Is 500 hours a lot for a zero-turn mower? ›

Starts becoming a reliability issue when it gets that old. Plus, you get somewhat of a trade in/bigger down payment toward a newer machine. We put on about 500 to 600 hours in one season. New2TheGreenIndustry: I would plan on a mower running 2,000 hours minimum.

Discover More Details
Do lawn mower prices go down in the winter? ›

Demand is low and you could potentially score great closeout deals. On the other hand, shopping for a lawn mower in the late winter or early spring can offer you better inventory and newer models. There are a few more seasons to consider, too! In the spring, you'll have access to new models and spring savings sales.

Learn More
Is it better to buy a lawn mower in the spring or fall? ›

Shop for a Lawn Mower in Early Spring for the Best Variety

Spring arrives in late March, which is when the temperatures are (usually) still low enough that your grass isn't yet growing. But that's when hardware stores will have the best stock of lawn mowers.

Get More Info
In which month would a lawn mower manufacturer most likely offer a seasonal discount? ›

The optimal months to purchase a lawn mower are March, April, October, and December. During these months, there are more opportunities to purchase a lawn mower at a lower cost.

Show Me More
What is considered high mileage on a riding lawn mower? ›

As a rough rule of thumb, a single-cylinder mower with 500-750 hours would be considered a high miler, but that's not to say it's all worn out.

Find Out More

References

Top Articles
Das waren die letzten Stunden im Leben von Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Amy Winehouse | Biography, Songs, Death, Documentary, & Facts
Amy Winehouse – Eine Ausnahmesängerin und ihre Dämonen
Latest Posts
CVS Health hiring STORE ASSOCIATE in Fort Myers, Florida, United States | LinkedIn
Calculate Required Daily TDEE Calories To Reach Your Ideal Weight
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 5683

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.