Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (2024)

The store will not work correctly in the case when cookies are disabled.
We use cookies to make your experience better.This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of our cookies. Learn more.
Basket0Shopping Basket
100% Secure Online Shopping
Fast UK Mainland Delivery
Visit our blog
14 Day Money Back Guarantee
- Home
- Garden Machinery
- Ride On Mowers
Choose from 100's of quality, branded ride on mowers, including garden riders, collecting & mulching lawn tractors, front deck and much more. All with FAST Start 'N' Go Premium delivery!
We know that finding the right ride-on mower or lawn tractor can be daunting, but don't worry. We've got a wide selection of models to fit your needs and budget, and our exclusive deals are unbeatable. But we don't just stop at offering great products. We also have an industry-leading delivery and back-up service that's second to none.
FREE TRAILER OFFER (WORTH £299.00!!)
With all lawn tractors and riders *when purchased with a tow-bar. This offer is exclusive to Just Lawnmowers!
Our price promise to you
Here at Just Lawnmowers we aim to offer our customers the best advice and deals available on the Internet. That is why, in the unlikely event that you do find the same lawn tractor cheaper elsewhere, then we will match it! All you have to do is prove the price that you have been offered, either by providing us with the website address, or by sending us a copy of your quote. We will then take a look for you and see what we can do. Simply contact our Sales Team by phone on 0345 222 0231 or have an online chat by clicking on the chat box at the bottom of our website.
All Ride On Mowers (by Category)
Recommended Collecting Tractors
Mountfield MTF 98H Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
- Hydrostatic Transmission
- 98cm (38") Cutting Width
- 200 Litre Grass Collector
- Stiga ST450 432cc OHV engine
- Ideal for medium/large sized lawns
Learn More
£2,799.00
RRP: £3,199.00 | SAVE £400
Apollo Mastercut 84H Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Powered by a powerful 432cc STIGA ST450 engine
- 84cm cutting width
- Hydrostatic transmission
- 200-litre grass collector
- Includes mulching plug & battery charger
Learn More
£2,499.00
RRP: £2,899.00 | SAVE £400
Stiga Estate 9122 W Twin-Cylinder Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- High-performance Stiga ST650twin-cylinder engine
- 122 cm reinforced cutting deck with 4 anti-scalp wheels
- Stress-less driving with foot-pedal hydrostatic drive
- Smart 5.5" widescreen display with all operating information and Best Cutting Zone
- Powerful LED headlights and robust front bumper
- Comfort is improved by Seat with armrests ad soft-grip steering wheel
- Ideal for large lawned areas up to 8000m²
Learn More
£4,999.00
RRP: £5,799.00 | SAVE £800
Stiga Estate 598 Lawn Tractor
- Arrives fully assembled & ready to use
- 5 Year Manufacturers Warranty*
- 2 in 1 Cutting System: Collect or Mulch (optional)
- Hydrostatic Transmission
- 98cm (38") Cutting Width
- Optional extras include mulching plug, trailer hitch & battery charger
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 4500m²
Learn More
£2,899.00
RRP: £3,369.00 | SAVE £470
Mountfield MTF 84H Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Powered by STIGA with an ST400 414cc engine
- 84cm cutting width
- Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
- 200-litre grass collector
- Seven Cutting height positions, 25-80mm
- Optional mulching plug, battery charger and tow hitch available separately
Learn More
£2,499.00
RRP: £2,899.00 | SAVE £400
Stiga Estate 792 Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Hydrostatic transmission
- Powered by a 452 cc Stiga ST 500 engine
- 2 in 1 cutting system: collect or mulch (optional)
- 92cm/36" Contraflow double bladed cutter deck
- LED Dashboard
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 4500m²
Learn More
£3,099.00
RRP: £3,599.00 | SAVE £500
Mountfield MTF 92HB *Special Edition* Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Powerful 500cc Briggs & Stratton OHV Engine
- 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
- Hydrostatic Transmission
- 92 cm (36") Cutting Width
- 290 Litre Grass Collector
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2 acres
Learn More
£2,999.00
RRP: £3,599.00 | SAVE £600
Stiga Estate 598 W Twin-Cylinder Rear Collect Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Powerful 586cc Twin Cylinder Stiga Engine
- Hydrostatic Transmission
- Rear Collect & Optional Mulching Modes
- 98cm Cutter Deck with Anti-Scalp Wheels
- LED Headlights and robust front bumper
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2 acres
Learn More
£2,999.00
RRP: £3,489.00 | SAVE £490
Available Soon
Atco GT30H Garden Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Powerful 432cc Stiga ST450 engine
- Hydrostatic transmission
- 84cm twin bladed cutting deck
- Large 240 litre capacity grass collector
- Ideal for a good sized lawns up to 1.5 acres
- Will fit through a standard garden gate
- 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
Learn More
£2,599.00
RRP: £2,999.00 | SAVE £400
Honda HF 2417 HTE Premium Garden Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Electric grass dump emptying
- New "Speed Hold" system
- 102 cm (40") cutting width
- Soft-grip steering and colour LCD display
- Versamow™ Selective mulching
- Ideal for large lawns up to 6,000m² (1.5 acres)
- 5 year domestic / 1 year commercial warranty (terms apply)
Learn More
£4,699.00
RRP: £5,470.00 | SAVE £771
Recommended Side-Discharge/Mulching Tractors
Atco GT38MR *Special Edition* Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Special Edition model - Exclusive to Just Lawnmowers
- Includes Free mulch kit & battery charger
- Dedicated mulching and side discharge tractor
- Powerful and reliable 432cc ST 450 engine
- 98cm working width twin-bladed cutting deck
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2.5 acres
- 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
Learn More
Was£1,999.00Special Price£1,899.00
RRP: £2,399.00 | SAVE £500
Atco GT43HR Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Dedicated side discharge and mulching (optional) tractor
- Powerful Stiga ST500 452cc engine
- Hydrostatic transmission
- 108cm twin bladed cutting deck
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 2.5 acres
- 5 year warranty (Terms & Conditions Apply)
Learn More
£2,499.00
RRP: £2,899.00 | SAVE £400
Mountfield MTF 98H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Stiga ST400 414cc Engine
- 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
- Hydrostatic & Reverse Gears
- 98 cm (38") Cutting Width
- Deck wash link
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 6000m2
Learn More
£2,199.00
RRP: £2,549.00 | SAVE £350
Mountfield MTF 108H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Advanced Stiga ST450 432cc engine
- 5 year warranty (conditional)
- Side discharge & optional mulching
- Hydrostatic & reverse gears
- 108cm (43") cutting width (twin-bladed)
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 3 acres
Learn More
£2,399.00
RRP: £2,799.00 | SAVE £400
Mountfield MTF 98M-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Large 98cm (38") Cutting Width
- Side-Discharge with Optional Mulching
- Stiga ST350 352cc OHV Engine
- 5 Year Warranty (Conditional)
- Manual Transmission with 5 Forward and 1 Reverse Gear
- Suitable for areas of up to 2 acres
Learn More
£1,799.00
RRP: £2,099.00 | SAVE £300
Stiga Tornado 398 Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Stiga ST450 432cc engine with net power output of 7.5 kw @ 2800 RPM
- Side discharge & optional mulching mode
- 98cm/38" cutter deck with anti-scalp wheels
- Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
- Deck washing link
- Headlights and robust front bumper
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 6000m²
Learn More
£2,199.00
RRP: £2,549.00 | SAVE £350
Stiga Tornado 5108 Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Side discharge & optional mulching mode
- STIGA ST 550 452 cc petrol engine
- 108cm cutter deck with anti-scalp wheels
- Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
- LED headlights and robust front bumper
Learn More
£2,499.00
RRP: £2,909.00 | SAVE £410
Stiga Tornado 5108 W Twin-Cylinder Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
- ARRIVES FULLY ASSEMBLED & READY TO USE
- Side discharge & optional mulching mode
- Twin-cylinder STIGA ST 550 586cc V TWIN petrol engine
- 108cm cutter deck with anti-scalp wheels
- Pedal operated hydrostatic transmission
- LED headlights and robust front bumper
- Ideal for large sized lawns up to 6500m²
Learn More
£2,799.00
RRP: £3,259.00 | SAVE £460
Products with Offers
Mountfield MTF 98M-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
£1,799.00
£2,099.00SAVE £300
Atco GT38MR *Special Edition* Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
Was£1,999.00Special Price£1,899.00
£2,399.00SAVE £500
Stiga Tornado 398 Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
£2,199.00
£2,549.00SAVE £350
Mountfield MTF 72H Lawn Rider
£2,199.00
£2,539.00SAVE £340
Mountfield MTF 98H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
£2,199.00
£2,549.00SAVE £350
Stihl RT 4097 SX Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
£2,399.00
£2,780.00SAVE £381
Mountfield MTF 108H-SD Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
£2,399.00
£2,799.00SAVE £400
Atco GT43HR Side-Discharge Garden Tractor
£2,499.00
£2,899.00SAVE £400
Stiga Tornado 5108 Side-Discharge Lawn Tractor
£2,499.00
£2,909.00SAVE £410
Mountfield MTF 84H Lawn Tractor
£2,499.00
£2,899.00SAVE £400
Apollo Mastercut 84H Lawn Tractor
£2,499.00
£2,899.00SAVE £400
Atco GT30H Garden Tractor
£2,599.00
£2,999.00SAVE £400
Ride-on mowers, lawn tractors & riding mowers for sale from the UK's Number 1 online garden machinery retailer
Ride on mowers can make cutting the grass quicker, more efficient and more fun. We offer three types of ride on, the compact lawn rider, the garden tractor and the front deck ride on. Our ride-on mowers feature lawn riders, small enough to get through a garden gate and negotiate around trees and shrubs, making cutting the grass quicker and less strenuous. We also offer a range of lawn and garden tractors, perfect if you have about an acre or more to mow. The front deck ride on offers innovative mulching on a large scale, making it easier and faster to cut those larger areas. Never have to dispose of grass cuttings again. Take a look and see what we offer. Here at Just Lawnmowers, we appreciate that when investing in a ride on mower, you may need help with your decision. If you need help deciding which ride on mower will best suit your requirements and your budget, simply give us a call. We will be happy to offer expert advice, backed up by personal service to get the right ride-on to you!
+ Refine
{{#second_bar}}
{{/second_bar}}
SORT BY