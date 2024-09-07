Ride On Mowers, Lawn Tractors & Garden Riders ✅ SALE Now On (2024)

Ride on mowers can make cutting the grass quicker, more efficient and more fun. We offer three types of ride on, the compact lawn rider, the garden tractor and the front deck ride on. Our ride-on mowers feature lawn riders, small enough to get through a garden gate and negotiate around trees and shrubs, making cutting the grass quicker and less strenuous. We also offer a range of lawn and garden tractors, perfect if you have about an acre or more to mow. The front deck ride on offers innovative mulching on a large scale, making it easier and faster to cut those larger areas. Never have to dispose of grass cuttings again. Take a look and see what we offer. Here at Just Lawnmowers, we appreciate that when investing in a ride on mower, you may need help with your decision. If you need help deciding which ride on mower will best suit your requirements and your budget, simply give us a call. We will be happy to offer expert advice, backed up by personal service to get the right ride-on to you!

Zero TurnThese machines offer great manoeuvrability and are ideal for areas with bushes and overhanging trees. They also recycle the grass cuttings.Shop Zero Turn

Front DeckThese machines offer greater manoeuvrability and are ideal for areas with bushes and overhanging trees. They also recycle the grass cuttings.Shop Front Deck

Side-DischargeMulching garden tractors cut up the grass clippings very finely so they disappear back into the garden to feed the soil and grass. Shop Side-Discharge

Rear CollectBuilt with collection as standard, our rear collect lawn tractor line-up will have your garden looking great in no time at allShop Rear Collect

Here at Just Lawnmowers we aim to offer our customers the best advice and deals available on the Internet. That is why, in the unlikely event that you do find the same lawn tractor cheaper elsewhere, then we will match it! All you have to do is prove the price that you have been offered, either by providing us with the website address, or by sending us a copy of your quote. We will then take a look for you and see what we can do. Simply contact our Sales Team by phone on 0345 222 0231 or have an online chat by clicking on the chat box at the bottom of our website.

With all lawn tractors and riders *when purchased with a tow-bar. This offer is exclusive to Just Lawnmowers!

We know that finding the right ride-on mower or lawn tractor can be daunting, but don't worry. We've got a wide selection of models to fit your needs and budget, and our exclusive deals are unbeatable. But we don't just stop at offering great products. We also have an industry-leading delivery and back-up service that's second to none.

Summer has three prominent sales holidays that will often net you the best deal on a new mower. Memorial Day, Father's Day and Independence Day are all major shopping holidays in the U.S. that happen during the growing season.

More Best Overall: Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS1 Zero Turn Riding Mower » ...

Best Budget: Troy-Bilt Pony 42 Riding Lawn Tractor » ...

Best Electric: EGO Power+ Z6 e-Steer Electric Riding Lawn Mower » ...

Best Gas-Powered: John Deere Z530R Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower » ...

Best Zero-Turn: Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50 Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower » More items...

What is the Average Lifespan of a Riding Lawn Mower? So, you're wondering how long you can expect your riding lawn mower to last. The lifespan of a well-maintained riding lawn mower typically falls in the range of 10 to 15 years.

Push or Self-Propelled: Which Runs Longer? Battery push mowers typically last about 10 minutes longer than comparable self-propelled mowers using the same battery type. That's because push mowers don't need to use their battery power for their propulsion as self-propelled mowers do.

Consumer Reports says that the best months for consumers to make a lawn mower purchase are April, May, August, September and October. One popular school of thought is that it's best to buy a mower right after mowing season ends.

In our most recent survey of 9,570 lawn tractor owners, John Deere is hands down the most reliable brand: 22 percent of John Deere models are estimated to break by the fourth year of ownership, compared with 37 percent for Cub Cadet. Keep in mind that even though riding tractors are pricey, repair costs can be modest.

Bottom line: The Husqvarna offers a wider cutting deck and more hp for the price, but is likely to cost you a lot more in the long run. The same size John Deere lawn tractor – John Deere D140-48 – would run you $100 more, but offer much better reliability and lower repair costs.

For some homeowners, a smooth ride is a top priority and luckily, there are a few brands that have made it one. In particular, we'd recommend either Ferris® or STIHL® for those seeking a smooth ride on their power zero-turn mower because they have built a suspension system into many of their units.

The best single-cylinder zero-turn mower is the Toro TimeCutter 75748. If you don't need V-twin power, mowers with single-cylinder engines are more affordable, more fuel-efficient, and easier to maintain. The TimeCutter 75748 is ideal for light-duty mowing on flat lawns up to 2 acres.

A Consumer Reports survey of almost 20,000 subscribers found some brands to be more reliable than others. When it comes to gas-powered push mowers, the survey found Murray and Troy-Bilt push mowers are more reliable than Toros. For bigger jobs, gas-powered self-propelled mowers will do some of the work for you.

Starts becoming a reliability issue when it gets that old. Plus, you get somewhat of a trade in/bigger down payment toward a newer machine. We put on about 500 to 600 hours in one season. New2TheGreenIndustry: I would plan on a mower running 2,000 hours minimum.

Demand is low and you could potentially score great closeout deals. On the other hand, shopping for a lawn mower in the late winter or early spring can offer you better inventory and newer models. There are a few more seasons to consider, too! In the spring, you'll have access to new models and spring savings sales.

Shop for a Lawn Mower in Early Spring for the Best Variety



Spring arrives in late March, which is when the temperatures are (usually) still low enough that your grass isn't yet growing. But that's when hardware stores will have the best stock of lawn mowers.

The optimal months to purchase a lawn mower are March, April, October, and December. During these months, there are more opportunities to purchase a lawn mower at a lower cost.

As a rough rule of thumb, a single-cylinder mower with 500-750 hours would be considered a high miler, but that's not to say it's all worn out.