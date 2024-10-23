Riding and learning on the radio waves (2024)

Taijrani Rampersaud

Introduction

“It leaps around the world on short waves linking the continents in a fraction of a second… It brings the world to those who cannot read and helps maintain a contact for those who cannot see.” These words by Robert McLeish (2005) provide a wonderful synopsis about this phenomenon referred to as ‘radio’. Without a specific definition, we already know what it is capable of – the latent power that radio possesses.

However, what really is radio? How would one describe radio? A textbook definition would highlight the fact that radio is a piece of equipment that can create, change, transmit, and receive audio signals. This definition specifically categorizes radio as a technology while other explanations build on this base and refer to radio as a medium of mass communication used for broadcasting information. If one can go a step further, radio is also seen as a tool for social change that can help empower disenfranchised societies around the world.

Thus, radio encompasses many things and this is why I have a fondness for it; the possibilities are limitless and there is much room for my creativity to flow when using radio whether as a producer or a member of the audience. To me, radio is a teacher, a companion, a way to see the world and paint pictures with my imagination.

History and development

Now that we have an understanding of what radio is and can do, a bit of background information will help us comprehend this medium. There is some disagreement among historians about when radio really began and who should be credited with its development. However, there is consensus that the first developments in radio technology occurred from around the late 1700s to late 1800s when the telegraph and telephone were developed. By 1895 Jagadish Chandra Bose demonstrated the first public use of electromagnetic waves – the base of radio broadcasting. Two years later, Gugliemo Marconi built on Bose’s knowledge and conducted the first successful wireless signal transfer in England, across short distances. In 1899, Marconi was able to transmit signals over the English Channel and in 1901 the signals were transmitted across the Atlantic Ocean.

Following the successful transfer of signals across larger distances, the first news service was established in 1904 followed by the first commercial trans-Atlantic radio service in 1907. The latter ushered in the birth of public radio for consumers and indulged in various experimental works in programming and technology from 1907 to the 1920s.

This foundation gave rise to what many refer to as the ‘Golden Era of Radio’ which occurred from the 1920s to the 1950s. During this period, radio was at its peak and was by and large the main electronic information source. However, radio sets in this era were rather large and bulky and some sought to eliminate this disadvantage. In 1954, the pocket transistor, a small and portable radio, was invented by Regency which resulted in the radio becoming a common communication medium for many.

In the 1960s, it began to be used for aircraft navigation. Following this, the next major event occurred in the early 1990s when experiments in digital transmission were carried out. Towards the end of the 1990s, digital transmission started to become popular as computers were made available in the market for anyone to purchase. By the 21,sup>stCentury, radio had made the jump from analogue transmission (traditional radio sets with antennae to catch passing signals) to digital transmission (internet radio) and continues to change to fit today’s dynamic world.

Activity: The class could build on this basic outline to find more stories about the history of radio and its allied technologies. What role did the radio play during the two world wars? In India, how did the radio bring the nation together during the independence struggle and after? Divide the class into groups and assign each group a specific topic related to the history of radio as a technology or of the role of radio in history. In addition to making a presentation in class, each group could make a chart depicting the timeline related to their topic.

Characteristics of radio

The radio has seen both the ups and the downs and if it has survived into the present times it is because it has adapted to suit the wants and needs of societies over the years. The reasons for the radio’s tumultuous journey are many and the following list is not limited by any means. It simply represents some of the more popular characteristics of the radio which ensured its sustenance.

First, the radio has the distinct characteristic of not having any boundaries. Geographically, it is not restricted to national borders. Once an individual possesses a radio receiver within the range of a transmitter, then that person has access to the programs being broadcast. This means that there is sharing of national cultures across borders. For example, many people living close to national borders have knowledge of their neighbouring cultures as well as their own. This can foster an understanding and acceptance of each other leading to peaceful coexistence. However, it has happened that radio signals have been blocked or jammed by governments that do not wish their citizens to be exposed to ideas that might be unfavourable to them. Ask your students to find examples of this, or of where radio has been used as a propaganda tool.

Radio also has the ability to make pictures for us. Some might question how this is possible as radio technology utilizes sound and not images. The magic lies in the words being used by the presenters. Through the tones used, the technique of combining words and the general content being presented, listeners convert this information into amazing visual images which are easier to relate to. In other words, our imaginations are challenged to make visuals from the information being broadcast. Think of a cricket match and the excitement in an announcer’s voice as a ball is hit for a six. We can imagine the motions of the bowler, batsman, fielders, umpires and the crowd as the sounds are combined to make us visualize being in the stadium. Just sit back and imagine the hoof beat like sounds on the ground as the bowler approaches, the silence as the ball is delivered, the bang of the ball being hit with the bat, the shouts of fielders communicating with each other as they try to save a boundary and the jubilation of the crowd, the whistles, applause and shouts; all these sounds filter through our radio receivers and paint a vibrant picture for us.

With the above characteristic, we can see that radio can act as a companion too. It takes away the lonely feelings we might experience from time to time and makes us feel like we are surrounded by people. Many organizations utilize local radio stations to provide background information as individuals go about their business. One can listen to the latest news broadcast or the top 20 songs on a music chart as one completes shopping in a supermarket or waits in a line to be served. For housewives too, the radio can be a friend. They do not feel isolated and gain useful information through a variety of programs as they multitask.

Additionally, radio is applauded for bridging the illiteracy gap and enabling everyone to have access to information. Many individuals, especially in areas where poverty is high, are not able to afford formal education. Thus, they are unable to read and write and cannot gain knowledge from reading the newspaper and other such media. These individuals rely on orally transmitted information to keep up-to-date with what is happening around. Radio assists in this way as it operates on sound and the information broadcast is done efficiently and effectively, that is, properly constructed programs utilize formats that do not overload listeners with information.

Finally, radio is a relatively inexpensive communication medium especially when compared with televisions and computers. Pocket transistors are very common and can pick up a wide range of radio stations with a variety of programs. In addition, other technologies, such as the mobile phone, have built-in radio, which is more economical for the common person – one device, several uses. The common man and woman can receive news and other important bits of information, without having to spend a lot of money.

Activity: Stories for the ear. Ask the students to work in groups to develop a short radio script describing their journey to school each morning. How will they describe what they see in a way that listeners can build a mental picture of this journey? If possible, get the children to record this as a 5-minute feature, using a simple recording device such as a cell phone or an audio recorder.

Purposes of the radio

Radio serves several purposes, many of which have been highlighted above. However, a focus on these functions individually will ensure a better understanding.

The main purpose of the radio is to inform people about current issues and events in the society. Through news bulletins, public service announcements and even advertisements, people know what is happening around them. For example, if there is a recall of a consumer item due to a defect, radio programs help disseminate this message so that people are informed in a timely manner.

The radio also helps educate. It fulfils the role of a teacher by broadcasting educational content. For example, an illiterate farmer listening to a programme about new irrigation techniques can learn how to adapt to the latest technologies without having to attend formal classes. The farmer still learns through oral transmission of knowledge.

The radio also serves to entertain individuals. Not everyone can afford to attend a concert, or a cricket match. The radio is the medium that can deliver entertaining content to the common man and woman; it can make them feel as if they are part of the crowd at the very location of an event.

Another important purpose is that it creates change. In societies where resources are limited and individuals are marginalized, the radio is used to bring about positive social change. It provides a forum where disenfranchised individuals can voice their concerns and question elitist approaches to problem solving.

The radio is also used to reassure individuals in times of natural disasters. The recent earthquakes in Nepal provide a good example of this. When the earthquakes occurred, roads were inaccessible and communication was hindered. However, community radio stations were able to set up temporary operations to broadcast messages to the affected individuals as well as those outside the disaster areas. Messages about aid and directions for survival were broadcast which helped many individuals in their time of need.

Activity: The media is full of stories about how the radio has been used in times of war and natural disaster. Ask the students to focus on a particular calamity, such as the Tsunami of December 2006 or the Nepal earthquake of April 2015 and see if they can find out how the radio was used, based on an Internet search. This could turn into a creative writing exercise, where they try to reconstruct the way radio saved lives.

Program genres

Another important aspect of radio is the genres of programs that can be produced. Many individuals tend to think that one simply goes on air and speaks to the listeners – this is not so. Programs are created with specific purposes in mind and this informs the structure of the content and how it is delivered. The following are just a few of the more popular genres being produced; however, the list is not limited by any means.

The news bulletin, a widespread genre, is formal in nature and tends to present stories in slots ranging from 30 to 60 seconds, normally. Here the presenter is professional and factual and the tone used is normally serious. Only facts are presented with the most important stories at the beginning as the aim is to remain objective and let the listener internalize the information. The general length of the bulletins can range from five minutes to half an hour, and sometimes more, depending on the radio stations’ mandates.

Documentaries are also considered as serious programs that disseminate facts. However, they incorporate a bit more creativity in that they have beginnings, middle, and endings. In addition, they utilize a wider variety of techniques in order to make them a bit more entertaining to attract listeners. It is also important to understand that the topic of the documentary dictates how creative it can become. A documentary on war will have a more sober feeling while one on love stories will have a romantic slant and one about popular music will be more upbeat.

As we enter into the more creative arena of program production, radio drama formats take the prize. Whether they are about sober or fun topics, the overall tone is filled with emotions. They target specific audiences and are geared towards ensuring all the sound techniques employed fit the stories being told. Think of being in a theatre and listening to a stage play with a blindfold on. Imagine that every movement is translated to sound. Now, enhance the audio to ensure you are tuned into everything happening on the stage. That is a good idea of what a radio drama is.

Finally the music program is the most popular genre. These are easy to produce as they focus mostly on music and a radio jockey (RJ) presents the appropriate information between songs and advertisement breaks. However, it is important to remember that there is a wide variety of music, and program content will differ depending on what kind of music is being featured. For example, some programs will play specifically folk music while others focus on popular regional music, others on world music, and so forth.

Activity: Divide the class into groups of four or five students each. Ask some of the groups to listen to commercial FM radio and the others to listen to All India Radio for a three-hour slot, say from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (they can divide the listening among the group members so each is responsible for half an hour). They have to list the types of programmes that the station broadcasts during this period – what genres do they cover? What is the audience they seem to be targeting? Each group then must report their findings back to the class. This can feed into a discussion of genres and how radio is different from television or newspapers as a medium of information and entertainment.

Additional activities: A note to the teacher

The information in the ‘history and development’ section can be addressed in both history and science classes, depending on what angle the teacher chooses to take. If the teacher wants to share the significant developments then a historical perspective would be better. However, if the teacher wishes to be a bit more detailed with the developments in radio technology, a scientific approach would be good. The following are some simple activities students can undertake to help them better understand this specific area:

1. Broadcasting Ranges – Science Class – students can create a representation of the Earth in order to display the significant transmission ranges that were tested as radio technology developed. Using different colour threads or drawing lines with markers, they will be able to better understand the distances initially used versus the reach today.

2. Electromagnetic Waves Diagrams – Science Class – it is always easier to understand the waves by researching and drawing diagrams that shows where they exist in the earth’s atmosphere. Students can accomplish this easily.

3. Timeline of Radio Development – History Class – students can create a 3D timeline that traces the significant developments in radio. They can use printed images mounted at the different dates to add visuals that will be easier to understand.

The ‘characteristics’ and ‘purposes’ of the radio sections can be addressed in social studies. Here students can understand how radio programs can appeal to individuals.

4. Small Group Presentations – social studies class – each student can be placed in a small group with two or three peers and given a specific characteristic to focus on. Their presentation can centre on explaining the characteristic assigned, and with reference to at least three radio programmes, show how the characteristic is realized. The same activity can be done for the specific roles.

The ‘program genre’ section can best be addressed in a language class where the different formats can be further analyzed with the outcome being the creation of radio scripts.

5. Scripting Radio Programs – Language Class – Students can be divided into groups of three and assigned a genre on which to write a script. I normally find that leaving the subject of the script for the group to decide on is more motivating to the exercise rather than assigning one.

Conclusion

As can be seen, the radio is indeed a beautiful phenomenon and there are several approaches to teach others. It provides information and helps to create social change. It is able to target almost every individual through diverse programming. It has the ability to be integrated into other forms of technologies which makes it more accessible. Radio is a medium of communication that truly is powerful. As Steve Allen said, “Radio is the theatre of the mind…”

The author is currently pursuing her PhD in Communication at the University of Hyderabad. She has six years of experience as a teacher, at both secondary school and university levels, and has a background in audio and video productions. She can be reached at t.rampersaud@gmail.com.