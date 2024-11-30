Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (2024)

Table of Contents
52-in. (132-cm) Quik-Hitch Rotary Broom for X700 Series and CUTs Sorry, no matches found FAQs References

(42 Products Shown)

Price

Offers

Series

Horsepower

Cylinders

Steering

Mower Deck

Fuel Type

Mowing Area

Obstacles

Terrain

Property Care

Available in California

Clear All Filters

  • John Deerehttps://www.deere.comhttps://www.deere.com/assets/images/deere-logo-agriculture.svg

    X350 Tractor, California Model

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 488GM

    $3,699.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (2)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X350R Tractor, 42-Inch rear-discharge deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. (107 cm) Edge™ Rear-discharge Deck
    • Large capacity rear hopper easily emptied from operator seat
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 4897M

    $5,999.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (4)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S100 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 17.5 hp (13 kW)* Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
    • Spring-assisted hand grip lever raises and lowers deck easily
    • Operator station is wide and comfortable
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3000GX001F

    $2,399.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $2,499.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (6)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S110 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 19 hp (14.2 kW)* Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Spring-assisted hand grip lever raises and lowers deck easily
    • Operator station is wide and comfortable
    • 15-in. Open-Back seat
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3010GX001F

    $2,499.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $2,599.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (8)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S120 Lawn Mower

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • 15-in Open-Back seat
    • Easy to read fuel gauge
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3020GX001F

    $2,799.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $2,899.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (10)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S130 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • 15-in Open-Back seat and standard front bumper
    • Easy to read fuel gauge
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3030GX001F

    $2,899.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $2,999.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (12)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S140 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
    • 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Electric PTO, Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
    • Operator station is wide and comfortable
    • 15-in Open-Back seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3040GX001F

  • S160 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
    • 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3060GX001F

    $3,199.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $3,299.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (16)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S170 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
    • 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3070GX001F

    $3,299.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $3,399.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (18)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S180 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
    • 54-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3080GX001F

    $3,599.00

    Freight:

    $100.00

    $3,699.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (20)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S220 Lawn Tractor

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 22 HP* Cyclonic V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
    • Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open-back seat
    • Side-by-side forward and reverse pedals
    • 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 3090GX001F

    $2,999.00

    Limited Time Offer:

    –$200.0013

    $2,799.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (22)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S240 Lawn Tractor, 42-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5 HP* V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
    • Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open back seat
    • K46 heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission
    • Easy read fuel gauge
    • 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 1084GX001F

    $3,499.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (24)

    Delivery Credit31

  • S240 Lawn Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5 HP* V-Twin Engine
    • 48-in. (122-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
    • Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open back seat
    • K46 heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission
    • Easy read fuel gauge
    • 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 1085GX001F

    $3,799.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (26)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X330 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 22-hp (16.4-kW)* Cyclonic engine
    • 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep ™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 4694M

    $3,799.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (28)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X330 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 22-hp (16.4-kW)* Cyclonic engine
    • 48-in. Accel Deep ™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 4695M

    $4,399.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (30)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X350 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 488DM

    $3,999.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (32)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X350 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 488EM

    $4,599.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (34)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X354 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. (107 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • 18-in. cut and sewn seat
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5197M

    $4,999.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (36)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X370 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. (107 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5205M

    $5,099.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (38)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X380 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 521BM

    $5,599.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (40)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X380 Tractor, 54-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 521CM

    $5,899.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (42)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X584 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power four-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5365M_537NM

    $9,899.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (44)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X590 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 25.5-hp (19.0 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Electronic throttle control and power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 486BM_537NM

    $10,199.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (46)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X734 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5822M

    $13,399.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $13,749.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (48)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X380 Tractor, California Model

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 521EM

    $4,799.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (50)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X384 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • 18-in. cut and sewn seat
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5222M

    $6,599.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (52)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X390 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5234M

    $6,799.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (54)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X390 Tractor, 54-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5235M

    $7,099.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (56)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X394 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power four-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5242M

    $7,599.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (58)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5348M

    $7,899.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (60)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5349M

    $8,199.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (62)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, California Model

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 534BM

    $7,099.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (64)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X580 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • 21-in. cut and sewn Seat
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5352M

    $9,199.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (66)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X584 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 mm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power four-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 5365M_537PM

    $10,299.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (68)

    Delivery Credit31

  • Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (69)

    52-in. (132-cm) Quik-Hitch Rotary Broom for X700 Series and CUTs

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 52-in. (132-cm) clearing width straight
    • 48-in. (122-cm) clearing width angled
    • Storage stands
    • 21-in. (533-mm) diameter polypropylene brush
    • Gearbox with 3:1 reduction
    • Heavy-duty no. 50 chain drive
    • Two adjustable rear-mounted caster wheels
    • Brush head height adjustment
    • Three spare driveshaft shear bolts mounted to shell
    • Compact tractors require dual selective control valve and front attaching support kit
    • BM20761 hydraulic coupler kit required on X465, X475, X700, and X710 Tractors

    Item # 3881M

    $4,000.00

    Add to Cart

  • X590 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 25.5-hp (19.0 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Electronic throttle control and power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    Item # 486AM

    $10,099.00

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (71)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X730 Signature Series Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5812M

    $12,189.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $12,539.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (73)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X738 Signature Series 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5832M

    $13,809.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $14,159.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (75)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X739 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer, 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5842M

    $14,669.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $15,019.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (77)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X750 Signature Series Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
    • Power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5854M

    $13,409.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $13,759.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (79)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X754 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
    • Power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5864M

    $14,619.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $14,969.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (81)

    Delivery Credit31

  • X758 Signature Series 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    PRODUCT DETAILS

    • 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
    • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    Item # 5874M

    $15,029.00

    Freight:

    $350.00

    $15,379.00

    Sale Price

    Add to Cart

    Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (83)

    Delivery Credit31

  • Sorry, no matches found

    Please try different criteria or clear filters to start over.

Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (2024)

FAQs

What is the most popular John Deere riding mower? ›

#1 John Deere X350 Lawn Mower
  • 21.5 hp Kawasaki FR651V V-Twin air cooled gas engine*
  • 42 or 48 inch Accel™ Deep deck options, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology.
  • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals.
  • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty**
  • Price starting at $3,999***
May 22, 2024

Read More
What is the most reliable riding lawn mower? ›

More
  • Best Overall: Cub Cadet Ultima ZTS1 Zero Turn Riding Mower » ...
  • Best Budget: Troy-Bilt Pony 42 Riding Lawn Tractor » ...
  • Best Electric: EGO Power+ Z6 e-Steer Electric Riding Lawn Mower » ...
  • Best Gas-Powered: John Deere Z530R Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower » ...
  • Best Zero-Turn: Cub Cadet Ultima ZT1 50 Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower »

See More
What time of year are riding mowers cheapest? ›

If you're in the market for a riding mower, April is the time to take advantage of sales. Shopping in April also ensures that you'll have a wider selection to choose from. You don't need to pay top dollar to get a great rider.

View Details
What is the life expectancy of a John Deere riding mower? ›

Based on that usage, a lower-quality line of residential mowers is expected to last 450-500 hours, while a John Deere residential lawn mower will last around 1,000-1,500 hours. Those estimates are made assuming that proper care and regular maintenance are taking place.

Find Out More
Is cub cadet as good as John Deere? ›

In our most recent survey of 9,570 lawn tractor owners, John Deere is hands down the most reliable brand: 22 percent of John Deere models are estimated to break by the fourth year of ownership, compared with 37 percent for Cub Cadet. Keep in mind that even though riding tractors are pricey, repair costs can be modest.

Read More
Is Kubota or John Deere better? ›

John Deere vs Kubota: A Comparison

Comparing models within similar horsepower ranges, it's clear that both brands deliver solid engine power. However, John Deere's consistent performance across models is a testament to its superior engineering.

Know More
How many years should a riding lawn mower last? ›

The lifespan of a well-maintained riding lawn mower typically falls in the range of 10 to 15 years.

Explore More
Is 500 hours a lot for a riding mower? ›

How Many Hours Should A Riding Mower Last? Most riding mowers last between 500-700 hours, although some can run for as much as 1,000 hours if cared for and maintained properly.

Find Out More
What is considered high mileage on a riding lawn mower? ›

As a rough rule of thumb, a single-cylinder mower with 500-750 hours would be considered a high miler, but that's not to say it's all worn out.

Get More Info
What are the most common problems with John Deere tractors? ›

The main gremlins with 30-series John Deere tractor engines are head gaskets and emissions-reducing add-ons such as the EGR valve and cooler. Serious engine failures are rare, but they can happen, particularly if the driver doesn't spot the early warning signs.

Learn More Now

Do John Deere mowers hold their value? ›

Resale Value

We have several customers that have traded in their mower and attachments that are decades old and still receive up to several hundred dollars for them. That's pretty amazing considering what they originally paid plus all the hours they put on them!

Tell Me More
How many hours is too much for a John Deere riding mower? ›

When I had my mowing business I had two F725 John Deere mowers that had over 2500 hours when I sold the business. Typically a 1000-1500 hrs is getting to be considered higher hrs. Myself when they get close to 800-1000 hrs they are getting where you are going to spend money.

See More
What is the best selling John Deere model? ›

John Deere 5050 4WD, John Deere 5105 4WD, John Deere 3028 EN, John Deere 5045 D Power Pro 4WD are most popular John Deere tractor models.

Read On
What's the difference between a John Deere X330 and X350? ›

Differences Between the X330 and X350

The X330 has a 44J6 Cyclonic engine that exudes 22 HP. The X350 uses an FS600V engine, an iTorque Power System that produces 21.5 HP. Horsepower - The X330 provides more horsepower than the X350 which comes with a V-twin air-cooled engine.

Get More Info
What is the best time of year to buy a John Deere mower? ›

The optimal months to purchase a lawn mower are March, April, October, and December. During these months, there are more opportunities to purchase a lawn mower at a lower cost.

Find Out More

References

Top Articles
Das waren die letzten Stunden im Leben von Amy Winehouse ... jetzt weiterlesen auf Rolling Stone
Amy Winehouse | Biography, Songs, Death, Documentary, & Facts
Amy Winehouse – Eine Ausnahmesängerin und ihre Dämonen
Latest Posts
CVS Health hiring STORE ASSOCIATE in Fort Myers, Florida, United States | LinkedIn
Calculate Required Daily TDEE Calories To Reach Your Ideal Weight
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tish Haag

Last Updated:

Views: 5679

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tish Haag

Birthday: 1999-11-18

Address: 30256 Tara Expressway, Kutchburgh, VT 92892-0078

Phone: +4215847628708

Job: Internal Consulting Engineer

Hobby: Roller skating, Roller skating, Kayaking, Flying, Graffiti, Ghost hunting, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Tish Haag, I am a excited, delightful, curious, beautiful, agreeable, enchanting, fancy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.