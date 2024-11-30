Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (2024)

Please try different criteria or clear filters to start over.

FAQs

#1 John Deere X350 Lawn Mower 21.5 hp Kawasaki FR651V V-Twin air cooled gas engine*

42 or 48 inch Accel™ Deep deck options, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology.

Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals.

4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty**

Price starting at $3,999*** May 22, 2024

If you're in the market for a riding mower, April is the time to take advantage of sales. Shopping in April also ensures that you'll have a wider selection to choose from. You don't need to pay top dollar to get a great rider.

Based on that usage, a lower-quality line of residential mowers is expected to last 450-500 hours, while a John Deere residential lawn mower will last around 1,000-1,500 hours. Those estimates are made assuming that proper care and regular maintenance are taking place.

In our most recent survey of 9,570 lawn tractor owners, John Deere is hands down the most reliable brand: 22 percent of John Deere models are estimated to break by the fourth year of ownership, compared with 37 percent for Cub Cadet. Keep in mind that even though riding tractors are pricey, repair costs can be modest.

John Deere vs Kubota: A Comparison



Comparing models within similar horsepower ranges, it's clear that both brands deliver solid engine power. However, John Deere's consistent performance across models is a testament to its superior engineering.

The lifespan of a well-maintained riding lawn mower typically falls in the range of 10 to 15 years.

How Many Hours Should A Riding Mower Last? Most riding mowers last between 500-700 hours, although some can run for as much as 1,000 hours if cared for and maintained properly.

As a rough rule of thumb, a single-cylinder mower with 500-750 hours would be considered a high miler, but that's not to say it's all worn out.

The main gremlins with 30-series John Deere tractor engines are head gaskets and emissions-reducing add-ons such as the EGR valve and cooler. Serious engine failures are rare, but they can happen, particularly if the driver doesn't spot the early warning signs.

Resale Value



We have several customers that have traded in their mower and attachments that are decades old and still receive up to several hundred dollars for them. That's pretty amazing considering what they originally paid plus all the hours they put on them!

When I had my mowing business I had two F725 John Deere mowers that had over 2500 hours when I sold the business. Typically a 1000-1500 hrs is getting to be considered higher hrs. Myself when they get close to 800-1000 hrs they are getting where you are going to spend money.

John Deere 5050 4WD, John Deere 5105 4WD, John Deere 3028 EN, John Deere 5045 D Power Pro 4WD are most popular John Deere tractor models.

Differences Between the X330 and X350



The X330 has a 44J6 Cyclonic engine that exudes 22 HP. The X350 uses an FS600V engine, an iTorque Power System that produces 21.5 HP. Horsepower - The X330 provides more horsepower than the X350 which comes with a V-twin air-cooled engine.

The optimal months to purchase a lawn mower are March, April, October, and December. During these months, there are more opportunities to purchase a lawn mower at a lower cost.