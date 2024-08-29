Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (2024)

(42 Products Shown)
- John Deerehttps://www.deere.comhttps://www.deere.com/assets/images/deere-logo-agriculture.svgX350 Tractor, California Model
- 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 42-in. Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 488GM
$3,699.00†
- X350R Tractor, 42-Inch rear-discharge deck
- 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 42-in. (107 cm) Edge™ Rear-discharge Deck
- Large capacity rear hopper easily emptied from operator seat
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 4897M
$5,999.00†
- S100 Lawn Tractor
- 17.5 hp (13 kW)* Engine
- 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
- Spring-assisted hand grip lever raises and lowers deck easily
- Operator station is wide and comfortable
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3000GX001F
$2,399.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$2,499.00†
Sale Price
- S110 Lawn Tractor
- 19 hp (14.2 kW)* Engine
- 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Spring-assisted hand grip lever raises and lowers deck easily
- Operator station is wide and comfortable
- 15-in. Open-Back seat
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3010GX001F
$2,499.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$2,599.00†
Sale Price
- S120 Lawn Mower
- 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
- 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
- Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
- 15-in Open-Back seat
- Easy to read fuel gauge
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3020GX001F
$2,799.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$2,899.00†
Sale Price
- S130 Lawn Tractor
- 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
- 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
- 15-in Open-Back seat and standard front bumper
- Easy to read fuel gauge
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3030GX001F
$2,899.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$2,999.00†
Sale Price
- S140 Lawn Tractor
- 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
- 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Electric PTO, Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
- Operator station is wide and comfortable
- 15-in Open-Back seat and standard front bumper
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3040GX001F
$2,899.00†
Freight:
$100.00
- S160 Lawn Tractor
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
- 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
- Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3060GX001F
$3,199.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$3,299.00†
Sale Price
- S170 Lawn Tractor
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
- 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
- Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3070GX001F
$3,299.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$3,399.00†
Sale Price
- S180 Lawn Tractor
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
- 54-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
- Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
- Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
- 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3080GX001F
$3,599.00†
Freight:
$100.00
$3,699.00†
Sale Price
- S220 Lawn Tractor
- 22 HP* Cyclonic V-Twin Engine
- 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
- Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open-back seat
- Side-by-side forward and reverse pedals
- 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 3090GX001F
$2,999.00†
Limited Time Offer:
–$200.0013
$2,799.00†
Sale Price
- S240 Lawn Tractor, 42-inch deck
- 21.5 HP* V-Twin Engine
- 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
- Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open back seat
- K46 heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission
- Easy read fuel gauge
- 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 1084GX001F
$3,499.00†
- S240 Lawn Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 21.5 HP* V-Twin Engine
- 48-in. (122-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
- Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open back seat
- K46 heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission
- Easy read fuel gauge
- 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 1085GX001F
$3,799.00†
- X330 Tractor, 42-inch deck
- 22-hp (16.4-kW)* Cyclonic engine
- 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep ™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 4694M
$3,799.00†
- X330 Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 22-hp (16.4-kW)* Cyclonic engine
- 48-in. Accel Deep ™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 4695M
$4,399.00†
- X350 Tractor, 42-inch deck
- 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 42-in. Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 488DM
$3,999.00†
- X350 Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. (122 cm) Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 488EM
$4,599.00†
- X354 Tractor, 42-inch deck
- 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 42-in. (107 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- 18-in. cut and sewn seat
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5197M
$4,999.00†
- X370 Tractor, 42-inch deck
- 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 42-in. (107 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Power two-wheel steer
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5205M
$5,099.00†
- X380 Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 521BM
$5,599.00†
- X380 Tractor, 54-inch deck
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 521CM
$5,899.00†
- X584 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Power four-wheel steer
- 4 year/500 bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5365M_537NM
$9,899.00†
- X590 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 25.5-hp (19.0 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Electronic throttle control and power two-wheel steer
- 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 486BM_537NM
$10,199.00†
- X734 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
- Power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5822M
$13,399.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$13,749.00†
Sale Price
- X380 Tractor, California Model
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse pedals
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 521EM
$4,799.00†
- X384 Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- 18-in. cut and sewn seat
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5222M
$6,599.00†
- X390 Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Power two-wheel steer
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5234M
$6,799.00†
- X390 Tractor, 54-inch deck
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 54-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Power two-wheel steer
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5235M
$7,099.00†
- X394 Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Power four-wheel steer
- 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5242M
$7,599.00†
- X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5348M
$7,899.00†
- X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5349M
$8,199.00†
- X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, California Model
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 534BM
$7,099.00†
- X580 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- 21-in. cut and sewn Seat
- 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5352M
$9,199.00†
- X584 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck
- 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 54-in. (137 mm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Power four-wheel steer
- 4 year/500 bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 5365M_537PM
$10,299.00†
52-in. (132-cm) Quik-Hitch Rotary Broom for X700 Series and CUTs
- 52-in. (132-cm) clearing width straight
- 48-in. (122-cm) clearing width angled
- Storage stands
- 21-in. (533-mm) diameter polypropylene brush
- Gearbox with 3:1 reduction
- Heavy-duty no. 50 chain drive
- Two adjustable rear-mounted caster wheels
- Brush head height adjustment
- Three spare driveshaft shear bolts mounted to shell
- Compact tractors require dual selective control valve and front attaching support kit
- BM20761 hydraulic coupler kit required on X465, X475, X700, and X710 Tractors
Item # 3881M
$4,000.00†
- X590 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck
- 25.5-hp (19.0 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
- 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
- Electronic throttle control and power two-wheel steer
- 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
Item # 486AM
$10,099.00†
- X730 Signature Series Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
- Power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5812M
$12,189.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$12,539.00†
Sale Price
- X738 Signature Series 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
- Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5832M
$13,809.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$14,159.00†
Sale Price
- X739 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer, 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
- Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5842M
$14,669.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$15,019.00†
Sale Price
- X750 Signature Series Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
- Power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5854M
$13,409.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$13,759.00†
Sale Price
- X754 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
- Power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5864M
$14,619.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$14,969.00†
Sale Price
- X758 Signature Series 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck
- 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
- Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
- 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
- Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes
Item # 5874M
$15,029.00†
Freight:
$350.00
$15,379.00†
Sale Price
