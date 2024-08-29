Riding Mowers for Sale | John Deere US (2024)

  John Deere

    X350 Tractor, California Model

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,699.00

  • X350R Tractor, 42-Inch rear-discharge deck

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. (107 cm) Edge™ Rear-discharge Deck
    • Large capacity rear hopper easily emptied from operator seat
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $5,999.00

  • S100 Lawn Tractor

    • 17.5 hp (13 kW)* Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
    • Spring-assisted hand grip lever raises and lowers deck easily
    • Operator station is wide and comfortable
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $2,399.00

  • S110 Lawn Tractor

    • 19 hp (14.2 kW)* Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Spring-assisted hand grip lever raises and lowers deck easily
    • Operator station is wide and comfortable
    • 15-in. Open-Back seat
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $2,499.00

  • S120 Lawn Mower

    • 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • 15-in Open-Back seat
    • Easy to read fuel gauge
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $2,799.00

  • S130 Lawn Tractor

    • 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • 15-in Open-Back seat and standard front bumper
    • Easy to read fuel gauge
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $2,899.00

  • S140 Lawn Tractor

    • 22 hp (16.4 kW)* V-Twin Engine
    • 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Electric PTO, Hydrostatic Transmission w/side-by-side pedals
    • Operator station is wide and comfortable
    • 15-in Open-Back seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

  • S160 Lawn Tractor

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
    • 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,199.00

  • S170 Lawn Tractor

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
    • 48-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,299.00

  • S180 Lawn Tractor

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* V-Twin Extended Life Series (ELS) Engine
    • 54-in. Edge™ Mower Deck
    • Easy Change™ 30-Second Oil Change System
    • Adjustable lumbar seat and standard front bumper
    • 2 year/120 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,599.00

  • S220 Lawn Tractor

    • 22 HP* Cyclonic V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
    • Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open-back seat
    • Side-by-side forward and reverse pedals
    • 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $2,999.00

  • S240 Lawn Tractor, 42-inch deck

    • 21.5 HP* V-Twin Engine
    • 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
    • Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open back seat
    • K46 heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission
    • Easy read fuel gauge
    • 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,499.00

  • S240 Lawn Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 21.5 HP* V-Twin Engine
    • 48-in. (122-cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit
    • Comfortable 15-in (38-cm) open back seat
    • K46 heavy-duty hydrostatic transmission
    • Easy read fuel gauge
    • 3-year/200-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,799.00

  • X330 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    • 22-hp (16.4-kW)* Cyclonic engine
    • 42-in. (107-cm) Accel Deep ™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,799.00

  • X330 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 22-hp (16.4-kW)* Cyclonic engine
    • 48-in. Accel Deep ™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $4,399.00

  • X350 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $3,999.00

  • X350 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel™ Deep Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $4,599.00

  • X354 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. (107 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • 18-in. cut and sewn seat
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $4,999.00

  • X370 Tractor, 42-inch deck

    • 21.5-hp (16.0-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 42-in. (107 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $5,099.00

  • X380 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $5,599.00

  • X380 Tractor, 54-inch deck

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $5,899.00

  • X584 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power four-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $9,899.00

  • X590 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 25.5-hp (19.0 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Electronic throttle control and power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $10,199.00

  • X734 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $13,399.00

  • X380 Tractor, California Model

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse pedals
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $4,799.00

  • X384 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • 18-in. cut and sewn seat
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $6,599.00

  • X390 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $6,799.00

  • X390 Tractor, 54-inch deck

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $7,099.00

  • X394 Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 23-hp (17.2-kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ mower deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power four-wheel steer
    • 4 year/300 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $7,599.00

  • X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 48-inch deck

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $7,899.00

  • X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $8,199.00

  • X570 Multi-Terrain Tractor, California Model

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 48-in. (122 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Twin Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $7,099.00

  • X580 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • 21-in. cut and sewn Seat
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $9,199.00

  • X584 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    • 24 hp (17.9 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 mm) Accel Deep™ Mower Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Power four-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $10,299.00

    52-in. (132-cm) Quik-Hitch Rotary Broom for X700 Series and CUTs

    • 52-in. (132-cm) clearing width straight
    • 48-in. (122-cm) clearing width angled
    • Storage stands
    • 21-in. (533-mm) diameter polypropylene brush
    • Gearbox with 3:1 reduction
    • Heavy-duty no. 50 chain drive
    • Two adjustable rear-mounted caster wheels
    • Brush head height adjustment
    • Three spare driveshaft shear bolts mounted to shell
    • Compact tractors require dual selective control valve and front attaching support kit
    • BM20761 hydraulic coupler kit required on X465, X475, X700, and X710 Tractors

    $4,000.00

  • X590 Multi-Terrain Tractor, 54-inch deck

    • 25.5-hp (19.0 kW)* iTorque™ Power System
    • 54-in. (137 cm) Accel Deep™ Deck, compatible with optional MulchControl™ kit with one-touch technology
    • Electronic throttle control and power two-wheel steer
    • 4 year/500 hour bumper-to-bumper warranty

    $10,099.00

  • X730 Signature Series Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $12,189.00

  • X738 Signature Series 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $13,809.00

  • X739 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer, 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 25.5-hp (19 kW) iTorque™ Power System
    • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $14,669.00

  • X750 Signature Series Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
    • Power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $13,409.00

  • X754 Signature Series 4-Wheel Steer Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
    • Power four-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $14,619.00

  • X758 Signature Series 4-Wheel Drive Tractor, Less Mower Deck

    • 24-hp (17.9 kW) 3-cylinder diesel engine
    • Hydrostatic four-wheel drive, power two-wheel steer, power lift system, Twin-Touch™ forward and reverse foot pedals, heavy-duty all-purpose tires
    • 4-year/700-hour bumper-to-bumper warranty
    • Available in 48-, 54-, and 60-inch mower deck sizes

    $15,029.00

