Riley County Grade School (2024)

Riley County Grade School

Performance Trends

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsRiley County Grade School ranks better than 86.7% of elementary schools in Kansas.(See more...)

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsIn 2023 the calculated Average Standard Score was 82.79.(See more...)

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsRiley County Grade School ranks better than 98.3% of middle schools in Kansas.(See more...)

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsIn 2023 the calculated Average Standard Score was 94.57.(See more...)

Student Body

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsRacial makeup is: White (86.1%), two or more races (5.8%), Hispanic (5.2%).(See more...)

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetails25.4% of students are receiving a free or discounted lunch.(See more...)

Teachers

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsThe student/teacher ratio at Riley County Grade School is 14.6.(See more...)

Riley County Grade School

CompareRiley County Grade School employs 34.5 full-time teachers.

Finance

Riley County Grade School

CompareDetailsThe average total spent per student at Riley County Grade School is $10,833.

Schooldigger2023Rankings:

Riley County Grade School:

SchoolDigger ranks Riley County Grade School 88th of 660 Kansas public elementary schools. (See Riley County Grade School in the ranking list.)

Elementary School Test Score Ratings by Student Subgroup:


Low Socio Economic Status students:

White students:


SchoolDigger ranks Riley County Grade School 6th of 362 Kansas public middle schools. (See Riley County Grade School in the ranking list.)

Middle School Test Score Ratings by Student Subgroup:


Low Socio Economic Status students:

White students:



Riley County:

SchoolDigger ranks Riley County 4th of 269 Kansas school districts. (See district ranking list.)

Riley County Grade School (Ranked Top 10% for 2024) - Riley, KS

Rank History for Riley County Grade School

Riley County Grade School

Rank History for all elementary school students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Elementary SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
200667.71197th58566.3%
200759.72283rd60052.8%
200860.95288th61453.1%
200971.83146th62176.5%
201070.63171st63072.9%
201166.80223rd63164.7%
201265.82250th66062.1%
201366.85254th66862.0%
201558.54264th67861.1%
201657.84260th65660.4%
201774.02127th65980.7%
201876.04122nd65681.4%
201992.3431st66795.4%
202185.5668th67089.9%
202290.6541st66893.9%
202382.7988th66086.7%

See the entire list of Kansas Elementary School Rankings!

Rank History for elementary school Low Socio Economic Status students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Elementary SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201876.1059th51288.5%
201989.7511th50997.8%
202172.1277th49484.4%
202275.8956th51289.1%
202372.2388th54183.7%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Low Socio Economic Status Students!

Rank History for elementary school Female students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Elementary SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201873.68117th57479.6%
201991.1927th59195.4%
202189.1942nd59192.9%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Female Students!

Rank History for elementary school Male students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Elementary SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201876.20107th57581.4%
201988.2743rd58692.7%
202178.6895th60584.3%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Male Students!

Rank History for elementary school White students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Elementary SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201872.27126th57478.0%
201990.9423rd59296.1%
202181.3270th58788.1%
202286.7546th59692.3%
202379.5384th58485.6%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for White Students!


Data source:test scores: Kansas State Department of Education, rankings: SchoolDigger.com

Rank History for Riley County Grade School

Riley County Grade School

Rank History for all middle school students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
200674.2645th27783.8%
200769.4660th28679.0%
200872.4360th29679.7%
200968.5079th30774.3%
201066.4690th31671.5%
201170.0480th32075.0%
201268.3495th34272.2%
201364.32136th35561.7%
201568.2181st36878.0%
201674.0655th34384.0%
201774.8854th35884.9%
201882.5534th35090.3%
201986.8125th36893.2%
202191.5611th36797.0%
202296.883rd36899.2%
202394.576th36298.3%

See the entire list of Kansas Elementary School Rankings!

Rank History for middle school Special Education students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201998.393rd15798.1%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Special Education Students!

Rank History for middle school Low Socio Economic Status students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201885.017th25597.3%
201998.381st27099.6%
202189.536th27597.8%
202299.991st27099.6%
202396.032nd30099.3%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Low Socio Economic Status Students!

Rank History for middle school Female students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201874.4348th27582.5%
201979.0540th29486.4%
202184.7618th31394.2%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Female Students!

Rank History for middle school Disabled students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201998.393rd15798.1%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Disabled Students!

Rank History for middle school Male students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201886.5925th28091.1%
201990.0211th30196.3%
202193.685th30898.4%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Male Students!

Rank History for middle school White students at Riley County Grade School

YearAvg Standard ScoreStatewide RankTotal # Ranked Middle SchoolsKS State PercentileSchoolDigger Rating
201877.6743rd33387.1%
201983.7527th34492.2%
202190.439th34997.4%
202294.486th34998.3%
202392.388th34997.7%

See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for White Students!


Data source:test scores: Kansas State Department of Education, rankings: SchoolDigger.com

As you review the school rankings data, please be aware that some of the information from certain demographics is missing. The reason for this omission is that the data has been redacted from the source data itself due to low population samples in these specific demographic groups.

Redacting data from low population samples is a necessary step to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the results, as small sample sizes may not be representative of the broader population. Additionally, this measure helps protect the privacy of individuals belonging to these demographic groups.


Riley County Grade School Test Scores

Tests:

Grades:

Years:

Groupby:

DistrictScores:

StateScores:

Subgroup:

Riley County Grade School










Data source:Kansas State Department of Education

  • Enrollment/Ethnicity
  • Free/Disc Lunch
  • Student/Teacher Ratio

Enrollment information for Riley County Grade School

Riley County Grade School

YearWhiteAfrican AmericanAsianHispanicAmerican IndianPacific IslanderTwo or More RacesNot SpecifiedTotal
19883712423n/an/a0382
19893941100n/an/a0396
19904014332n/an/a0413
19914497250n/an/a0463
19924232172n/an/a0435
19934553051n/an/a0464
19945052041n/an/a0512
19954955113n/an/a0505
19964955113n/an/a0505
19974732038n/an/a0486
199843730111n/an/a0452
199941530314n/an/a0435
200038410310n/an/a0398
200135910712n/an/a0379
2002408311210n/an/a0434
2003408311210n/an/a0434
200442782139n/an/a0459
200542975128n/an/a1462
200637674115n/an/a8411
200740088176n/an/a0439
200842165175n/an/a0454
200945083218n/an/a0490
2010459532940130513
2011449742550180508
2012454833450100514
20134661322350180527
20144781312160130532
20154621211960110511
20164461201950200502
2017449901722130492
20184291221421110471
2019426832011180477
20204091003210100462
20214171302930180480
20224331103030190496
2023434932630290504

Data source:National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Dept of Education.

About Enrollment/Ethnicity

For more information about how the Department of Education defines ethnicity, see Defining Race and Ethnicity Data, National Center for Education Statistics

Students eligible for free or discounted lunch at Riley County Grade School

Riley County Grade School

Year# StudentsFull-time TeachersStudent/Teacher ratio% Free/Discounted Lunch
198838222.017.30
198939622.018.0n/a
199041323.217.80
199146327.916.5n/a
199243533.413.022.1
199346430.415.317
199451232.715.712.9
199550534.614.620.6
199650534.614.620.6
199748632.515.013.8
199845237.012.224.1
199943537.011.827.6
200039835.511.227.1
200137931.811.928.8
200243430.514.229.3
200343430.514.229.3
200445933.013.926.1
200546233.014.030.6
200641133.012.531
200743940.910.732.1
200845438.011.928.6
200949042.111.631.6
201051337.313.735.9
201150835.214.435.4
201251438.413.335.6
201352739.413.332.6
201453239.413.530.5
201551141.012.434.2
201650239.012.833.3
201749240.012.330.7
201847140.111.728.9
201947739.712.029.4
202046240.011.526.2
202148039.112.227.7
202249638.212.923.2
202350434.514.625.4

Data source:National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Dept of Education.

About Students eligible for discounted/free lunch:

The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) provides low-cost or free meals to students in U.S. public and nonprofit private schools based on household income. Those with incomes below 130% of the poverty line receive free lunch, while those between 130% and 185% qualify for reduced-price lunch. The percentage of students receiving free or reduced-price lunch serves as a marker for poverty, as it reflects the socioeconomic status of families in a given school or district. A higher FRPL rate typically indicates a higher concentration of low-income families, suggesting that the school or district may face additional challenges in providing adequate resources and support for student success.

Student/Teacher Ratio Riley County Grade School

Riley County Grade School

Year# StudentsFull-time TeachersStudent/Teacher ratio% Free/Discounted Lunch
198838222.017.30
198939622.018.0n/a
199041323.217.80
199146327.916.5n/a
199243533.413.022.1
199346430.415.317
199451232.715.712.9
199550534.614.620.6
199650534.614.620.6
199748632.515.013.8
199845237.012.224.1
199943537.011.827.6
200039835.511.227.1
200137931.811.928.8
200243430.514.229.3
200343430.514.229.3
200445933.013.926.1
200546233.014.030.6
200641133.012.531
200743940.910.732.1
200845438.011.928.6
200949042.111.631.6
201051337.313.735.9
201150835.214.435.4
201251438.413.335.6
201352739.413.332.6
201453239.413.530.5
201551141.012.434.2
201650239.012.833.3
201749240.012.330.7
201847140.111.728.9
201947739.712.029.4
202046240.011.526.2
202148039.112.227.7
202249638.212.923.2
202350434.514.625.4

Data source:National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Dept of Education.

About Student-Teacher Ratio

Student/teacher ratio is calculated by dividing the total number of students by the total number of full-time equivalent teachers. Please note that a smaller student/teacher ratio does not necessarily translate to smaller class size. In some instances, schools hire teachers part time, and some teachers are hired for specialized instruction with very small class sizes. These and other factors contribute to the student/teacher ratio. Note: For private schools, Student/teacher ratio may not include Pre-Kindergarten.

Finances

Per Pupil Expenditures for Riley County Grade School

Riley County Grade School


YearExpenditures from Federal FundsExpenditures from State and Local FundsTotal Expenditures Per Pupil (All Funds)
2019$275 (2.5%)$10,558 (97.5%)$10,833

Data source:Kansas Department of Education

Pre and Post Pandemic Data

Impact of COVID-19 on Riley County Grade School

The coronavirus has had a profound impact on education in America.Learning shifted online overnight, attendance numbers dwindled, and enrollment decreased.SchoolDigger.com is making it easier for you to better assess how COVID-19 has impacted your school.Through the collection of pre-pandemic (2019) and current data, SchoolDigger.com is sharing test scores,enrollment numbers and school demographics from schools across the country – and we make it easy to see how impacted schools compare locally and statewide.

Rankings

Rank
Pre-pandemic (2018-2019)		Rank
Post pandemic (2022-2023)		Change (%)
Ranks 31st of 667 Elementary schoolsRanks 88th of 660 Elementary schools8.7%
Ranks 25th of 368 Middle schoolsRanks 6th of 362 Middle schools5.1%

Test Scores

% proficient
Pre-pandemic (2018-2019)		% proficient
Post pandemic (2022-2023)		Change (%)
3rd Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)63.371.48.2%
3rd Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)63.371.48.2%
3rd Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)40.638.12.5%
3rd Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)73.579.66.1%
3rd Grade Mathematics (Riley County)73.579.66.1%
3rd Grade Mathematics (Kansas)50.350.40.2%
4th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)64.467.32.9%
4th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)64.467.32.9%
4th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)47.642.84.8%
4th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)53.353.80.5%
4th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)53.353.80.5%
4th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)36.137.61.5%
5th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)73.95122.9%
5th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)73.95122.9%
5th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)43.539.64%
5th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)58.72830.7%
5th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)58.72830.7%
5th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)31.931.30.6%
5th Grade Science (Riley County Grade School)80.44931.4%
5th Grade Science (Riley County)80.44931.4%
5th Grade Science (Kansas)43.142.11%
6th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)68.367.31%
6th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)68.367.31%
6th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)38.433.74.7%
6th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)78.378.40.1%
6th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)78.378.40.1%
6th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)31.929.92%
7th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)35.944.88.9%
7th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)35.944.88.9%
7th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)31.831.70%
7th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)51.365.514.2%
7th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)51.365.514.2%
7th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)27.927.50.4%
8th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)46.438.38.1%
8th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)46.438.38.1%
8th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)25.220.84.4%
8th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)58.956.72.3%
8th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)58.956.72.3%
8th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)25.922.83.1%
8th Grade Science (Riley County Grade School)32.139.37.2%
8th Grade Science (Riley County)32.139.37.2%
8th Grade Science (Kansas)30.722.78%

Student Body

Number of students
Pre-pandemic (2018-2019)		Number of students
Post pandemic (2022-2023)		Change (%)
Total Students4775045.7%
African American8912.5%
American Indian13200%
Asian33
Hispanic202630%
Pacific Islander10100%
White4264341.9%
Two or More Races182961.1%
% Free/Discounted Lunch Recipients29.4%25.4%4%
Riley County Grade School

FAQs

