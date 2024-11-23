Riley County Grade School (Ranked Top 10% for 2024) - Riley, KS (2024)

An Overview of the Funding of Public Schools

Review Riley County Grade School. Reviews should be a few sentences in length. Please include any comments on:

See more public schools near to Riley County Grade School

The nearest high school to Riley County Grade School is Riley County High School (2.5 miles away)

Riley County Grade School has a student ration of 13:1, which is equal to the Kansas state average of 13:1.

What is the student:teacher ratio of Riley County Grade School?

87% of Riley County Grade School students are White, 6% of students are Hispanic, 4% of students are Two or more races, 2% of students are Black, and 1% of students are American Indian.

What is the racial composition of the student body?

64% of students have achieved math proficiency (compared to the 29% KS state average), while 56% of students have achieved reading proficiency (compared to the 32% KS state average).

What percent of students have achieved state testing proficiency in math and reading?

Riley County Grade Schoolis often viewed alongside schools like Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School, St George Elementary School, Amanda Arnold Elementary School by visitors of our site.

What schools are Riley County Grade School often compared to?

Riley County Grade School is ranked #68 out of 1,280 schools, which ranks it among the top 10% of public schools in Kansas.

The diversity score of Riley County Grade School is 0.24, which is less than the diversity score at state average of 0.56. The school's diversity has stayed relatively flat over five school years.

Riley County Grade School ranks within the top 10% of all 1,280 schools in Kansas (based off of combined math and reading proficiency testing data).

The teacher population of 38 teachers has stayed relatively flat over five school years.

Riley County Grade School's student population of 496 students has stayed relatively flat over five school years.

Riley County Grade School ranks among the top 20% of public schools in Kansas for:

Minority enrollment is 13% of the student body (majority Hispanic), which is lower than the Kansas state average of 37% (majority Hispanic).

The student:teacher ratio of 13:1 is equal to the Kansas state level of 13:1.

The percentage of students achieving proficiency in math is 64% (which is higher than the Kansas state average of 29%). The percentage of students achieving proficiency in reading/language arts is 56% (which is higher than the Kansas state average of 32%).

Serving 496 students in grades Prekindergarten-8,Riley County Grade School ranks in the top 10% of all schools in Kansas for overall test scores (math proficiency is top 5%, and reading proficiency is top 5%).

FAQs

