Riley County Grade School (Ranked Top 10% for 2024) - Riley, KS (2024)

Serving 496 students in grades Prekindergarten-8,Riley County Grade School ranks in the top 10% of all schools in Kansas for overall test scores (math proficiency is top 5%, and reading proficiency is top 5%).

The percentage of students achieving proficiency in math is 64% (which is higher than the Kansas state average of 29%). The percentage of students achieving proficiency in reading/language arts is 56% (which is higher than the Kansas state average of 32%).

The student:teacher ratio of 13:1 is equal to the Kansas state level of 13:1.