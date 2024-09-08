Riley County Grade School (Ranked Top 10% for 2024) - Riley, KS (2024)

117 N. Remmele
Serving 496 students in grades Prekindergarten-8,Riley County Grade School ranks in the top 10% of all schools in Kansas for overall test scores (math proficiency is top 5%, and reading proficiency is top 5%).
The percentage of students achieving proficiency in math is 64% (which is higher than the Kansas state average of 29%). The percentage of students achieving proficiency in reading/language arts is 56% (which is higher than the Kansas state average of 32%).
The student:teacher ratio of 13:1 is equal to the Kansas state level of 13:1.
Minority enrollment is 13% of the student body (majority Hispanic), which is lower than the Kansas state average of 37% (majority Hispanic).
Quick Stats (2024)
- Grades: Prekindergarten-8
- Enrollment: 496 students
- Student:Teacher Ratio: 13:1
- Minority Enrollment: 13%
Overall Testing Rank: Top 10% in KS
Math Proficiency: 64% (Top 5%)
Reading Proficiency: 56% (Top 10%)
Science Proficiency: 55-59% (Top 10%)
- Source: National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), KS Dept. of Education
Top Rankings
Riley County Grade School ranks among the top 20% of public schools in Kansas for:
Category
Attribute
Overall Rank
Highest overall rank (Top 10%)
Math Proficiency
Highest math proficiency (Top 5%)
Reading/Language Arts Proficiency
Highest reading/language arts proficiency (Top 10%)
Science Proficiency
Highest science proficiency (Top 10%)
School Overview
Riley County Grade School's student population of 496 students has stayed relatively flat over five school years.
The teacher population of 38 teachers has stayed relatively flat over five school years.
Grades Offered
Grades Prekindergarten-8
Total Students
496 students
Gender %
Total Classroom Teachers
38 teachers
Students by Grade
School Rankings
Riley County Grade School ranks within the top 10% of all 1,280 schools in Kansas (based off of combined math and reading proficiency testing data).
The diversity score of Riley County Grade School is 0.24, which is less than the diversity score at state average of 0.56. The school's diversity has stayed relatively flat over five school years.
Definition of Terms
This School
State Level (KS)
Overall Testing Rank
#68 out of 1280 schools
(Top 10%)
Math Test Scores (% Proficient)
64%
29%
Reading/Language Arts Test Scores (% Proficient)
56%
32%
Science Test Scores (% Proficient)
55-59%
31%
Student : Teacher Ratio
13:1
13:1
American Indian
1%
1%
Asian
n/a
3%
Hispanic
6%
21%
Black
2%
6%
White
87%
63%
Hawaiian
n/a
n/a
Two or more races
4%
6%
All Ethnic Groups
Diversity Score
0.24
0.56
Participates in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP)
Yes
Eligible for Free Lunch
15%
34%
Eligible for Reduced Lunch
8%
10%
School Statewide Testing
View Education Department Test Scores
School District Name
Riley County School District
Source: National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), KS Dept. of Education
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Riley County Grade School's ranking?
Riley County Grade School is ranked #68 out of 1,280 schools, which ranks it among the top 10% of public schools in Kansas.
What schools are Riley County Grade School often compared to?
Riley County Grade Schoolis often viewed alongside schools like Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School, St George Elementary School, Amanda Arnold Elementary School by visitors of our site.
What percent of students have achieved state testing proficiency in math and reading?
64% of students have achieved math proficiency (compared to the 29% KS state average), while 56% of students have achieved reading proficiency (compared to the 32% KS state average).
How many students attend Riley County Grade School?
496 students attend Riley County Grade School.
What is the racial composition of the student body?
87% of Riley County Grade School students are White, 6% of students are Hispanic, 4% of students are Two or more races, 2% of students are Black, and 1% of students are American Indian.
What is the student:teacher ratio of Riley County Grade School?
Riley County Grade School has a student ration of 13:1, which is equal to the Kansas state average of 13:1.
What grades does Riley County Grade School offer ?
Riley County Grade School offers enrollment in grades Prekindergarten-8
What school district is Riley County Grade School part of?
Riley County Grade School is part of Riley County School District.
Nearby Public Schools
Popular comparisons: Riley County Grade School vs. Dwight D Eisenhower Middle School, Riley County Grade School vs. St George Elementary School, Riley County Grade School vs. Amanda Arnold Elementary School
The nearest high school to Riley County Grade School is Riley County High School (2.5 miles away)
The nearest middle school is Randolph Middle School (10.0 miles away)
The nearest elementary school is Milford Elementary School (9.7 miles away)
Show me:
School
(Math and Reading Proficiency)
Location
Miles
Grades
Students
Riley County High School
(Math: 30-39% | Reading: 30-39%)
Rank:
6/
10
Top 50%
Grades: 9-12 | 211 students 2.5 miles 12451 Fairview Church Road
Riley, KS 66531
(785) 485-4020
2.5
9-12
211
Milford Elementary School
(Math: 30-39% | Reading: 40-49%)
Rank:
7/
10
Top 50%
Grades: PK-5 | 84 students 9.7 miles 401 West 12th
Milford, KS 66514
(785) 717-4170
9.7
PK-5
84
Randolph Middle School
(Math: 20-24% | Reading: 35-39%)
Rank:
6/
10
Top 50%
Grades: 5-8 | 68 students 10 miles 3 Ram Way
Randolph, KS 66554
(785) 293-5253
10
5-8
68
Blue Valley High School
(Math: ≤20% | Reading: 21-39%)
Rank:
4/
10
Bottom 50%
Grades: 9-12 | 72 students 10.1 miles 2 Ram Way
Randolph, KS 66554
(785) 293-5255
10.1
9-12
72
Wakefield Elementary School
(Math: 25-29% | Reading: 20-24%)
Rank:
4/
10
Bottom 50%
Grades: K-8 | 130 students 11.4 miles 502 Third
Wakefield, KS 67487
(785) 461-5437
11.4
K-8
130
See more public schools near to Riley County Grade School
School Reviews
Review Riley County Grade School. Reviews should be a few sentences in length. Please include any comments on:
- Quality of academic programs, teachers, and facilities
- Availability of music, art, sports and other extracurricular activities
