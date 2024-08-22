Riley County Grade School (2024)

SchoolDigger ranks Riley County Grade School 6 th of 362 Kansas public middle schools. (See Riley County Grade School in the ranking list.)

Rank History for Riley County Grade School

Rank History for all elementary school students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Elementary Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2006 67.71 197th 585 66.3% 2007 59.72 283rd 600 52.8% 2008 60.95 288th 614 53.1% 2009 71.83 146th 621 76.5% 2010 70.63 171st 630 72.9% 2011 66.80 223rd 631 64.7% 2012 65.82 250th 660 62.1% 2013 66.85 254th 668 62.0% 2015 58.54 264th 678 61.1% 2016 57.84 260th 656 60.4% 2017 74.02 127th 659 80.7% 2018 76.04 122nd 656 81.4% 2019 92.34 31st 667 95.4% 2021 85.56 68th 670 89.9% 2022 90.65 41st 668 93.9% 2023 82.79 88th 660 86.7% See the entire list of Kansas Elementary School Rankings! Rank History for elementary school Low Socio Economic Status students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Elementary Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 76.10 59th 512 88.5% 2019 89.75 11th 509 97.8% 2021 72.12 77th 494 84.4% 2022 75.89 56th 512 89.1% 2023 72.23 88th 541 83.7% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Low Socio Economic Status Students! Rank History for elementary school Female students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Elementary Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 73.68 117th 574 79.6% 2019 91.19 27th 591 95.4% 2021 89.19 42nd 591 92.9% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Female Students! Rank History for elementary school Male students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Elementary Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 76.20 107th 575 81.4% 2019 88.27 43rd 586 92.7% 2021 78.68 95th 605 84.3% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Male Students! Rank History for elementary school White students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Elementary Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 72.27 126th 574 78.0% 2019 90.94 23rd 592 96.1% 2021 81.32 70th 587 88.1% 2022 86.75 46th 596 92.3% 2023 79.53 84th 584 85.6% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for White Students!

Data source:test scores: Kansas State Department of Education, rankings: SchoolDigger.com

Rank History for all middle school students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2006 74.26 45th 277 83.8% 2007 69.46 60th 286 79.0% 2008 72.43 60th 296 79.7% 2009 68.50 79th 307 74.3% 2010 66.46 90th 316 71.5% 2011 70.04 80th 320 75.0% 2012 68.34 95th 342 72.2% 2013 64.32 136th 355 61.7% 2015 68.21 81st 368 78.0% 2016 74.06 55th 343 84.0% 2017 74.88 54th 358 84.9% 2018 82.55 34th 350 90.3% 2019 86.81 25th 368 93.2% 2021 91.56 11th 367 97.0% 2022 96.88 3rd 368 99.2% 2023 94.57 6th 362 98.3% See the entire list of Kansas Elementary School Rankings! Rank History for middle school Special Education students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2019 98.39 3rd 157 98.1% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Special Education Students! Rank History for middle school Low Socio Economic Status students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 85.01 7th 255 97.3% 2019 98.38 1st 270 99.6% 2021 89.53 6th 275 97.8% 2022 99.99 1st 270 99.6% 2023 96.03 2nd 300 99.3% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Low Socio Economic Status Students! Rank History for middle school Female students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 74.43 48th 275 82.5% 2019 79.05 40th 294 86.4% 2021 84.76 18th 313 94.2% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Female Students! Rank History for middle school Disabled students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2019 98.39 3rd 157 98.1% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Disabled Students! Rank History for middle school Male students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 86.59 25th 280 91.1% 2019 90.02 11th 301 96.3% 2021 93.68 5th 308 98.4% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for Male Students! Rank History for middle school White students at Riley County Grade School Year Avg Standard Score Statewide Rank Total # Ranked Middle Schools KS State Percentile SchoolDigger Rating 2018 77.67 43rd 333 87.1% 2019 83.75 27th 344 92.2% 2021 90.43 9th 349 97.4% 2022 94.48 6th 349 98.3% 2023 92.38 8th 349 97.7% See the entire list of Best Kansas Elementary Schools for White Students!

As you review the school rankings data, please be aware that some of the information from certain demographics is missing. The reason for this omission is that the data has been redacted from the source data itself due to low population samples in these specific demographic groups.

Redacting data from low population samples is a necessary step to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the results, as small sample sizes may not be representative of the broader population. Additionally, this measure helps protect the privacy of individuals belonging to these demographic groups.