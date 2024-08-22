Riley County Grade School (2024)

Performance Trends
Student Body
Teachers
Finance
Schooldigger2023Rankings:
Riley County Grade School:
SchoolDigger ranks Riley County Grade School 88th of 660 Kansas public elementary schools. (See Riley County Grade School in the ranking list.)
Elementary School Test Score Ratings by Student Subgroup:
Low Socio Economic Status students:
White students:
SchoolDigger ranks Riley County Grade School 6th of 362 Kansas public middle schools. (See Riley County Grade School in the ranking list.)
Middle School Test Score Ratings by Student Subgroup:
Low Socio Economic Status students:
White students:
Riley County:
SchoolDigger ranks Riley County 4th of 269 Kansas school districts. (See district ranking list.)
(Ranking FAQ)
Rank History for Riley County Grade School
Rank History for all elementary school students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Elementary Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2006
|67.71
|197th
|585
|66.3%
|2007
|59.72
|283rd
|600
|52.8%
|2008
|60.95
|288th
|614
|53.1%
|2009
|71.83
|146th
|621
|76.5%
|2010
|70.63
|171st
|630
|72.9%
|2011
|66.80
|223rd
|631
|64.7%
|2012
|65.82
|250th
|660
|62.1%
|2013
|66.85
|254th
|668
|62.0%
|2015
|58.54
|264th
|678
|61.1%
|2016
|57.84
|260th
|656
|60.4%
|2017
|74.02
|127th
|659
|80.7%
|2018
|76.04
|122nd
|656
|81.4%
|2019
|92.34
|31st
|667
|95.4%
|2021
|85.56
|68th
|670
|89.9%
|2022
|90.65
|41st
|668
|93.9%
|2023
|82.79
|88th
|660
|86.7%
Rank History for elementary school Low Socio Economic Status students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Elementary Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|76.10
|59th
|512
|88.5%
|2019
|89.75
|11th
|509
|97.8%
|2021
|72.12
|77th
|494
|84.4%
|2022
|75.89
|56th
|512
|89.1%
|2023
|72.23
|88th
|541
|83.7%
Rank History for elementary school Female students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Elementary Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|73.68
|117th
|574
|79.6%
|2019
|91.19
|27th
|591
|95.4%
|2021
|89.19
|42nd
|591
|92.9%
Rank History for elementary school Male students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Elementary Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|76.20
|107th
|575
|81.4%
|2019
|88.27
|43rd
|586
|92.7%
|2021
|78.68
|95th
|605
|84.3%
Rank History for elementary school White students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Elementary Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|72.27
|126th
|574
|78.0%
|2019
|90.94
|23rd
|592
|96.1%
|2021
|81.32
|70th
|587
|88.1%
|2022
|86.75
|46th
|596
|92.3%
|2023
|79.53
|84th
|584
|85.6%
Data source:test scores: Kansas State Department of Education, rankings: SchoolDigger.com
Rank History for Riley County Grade School
Rank History for all middle school students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2006
|74.26
|45th
|277
|83.8%
|2007
|69.46
|60th
|286
|79.0%
|2008
|72.43
|60th
|296
|79.7%
|2009
|68.50
|79th
|307
|74.3%
|2010
|66.46
|90th
|316
|71.5%
|2011
|70.04
|80th
|320
|75.0%
|2012
|68.34
|95th
|342
|72.2%
|2013
|64.32
|136th
|355
|61.7%
|2015
|68.21
|81st
|368
|78.0%
|2016
|74.06
|55th
|343
|84.0%
|2017
|74.88
|54th
|358
|84.9%
|2018
|82.55
|34th
|350
|90.3%
|2019
|86.81
|25th
|368
|93.2%
|2021
|91.56
|11th
|367
|97.0%
|2022
|96.88
|3rd
|368
|99.2%
|2023
|94.57
|6th
|362
|98.3%
Rank History for middle school Special Education students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2019
|98.39
|3rd
|157
|98.1%
Rank History for middle school Low Socio Economic Status students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|85.01
|7th
|255
|97.3%
|2019
|98.38
|1st
|270
|99.6%
|2021
|89.53
|6th
|275
|97.8%
|2022
|99.99
|1st
|270
|99.6%
|2023
|96.03
|2nd
|300
|99.3%
Rank History for middle school Female students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|74.43
|48th
|275
|82.5%
|2019
|79.05
|40th
|294
|86.4%
|2021
|84.76
|18th
|313
|94.2%
Rank History for middle school Disabled students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2019
|98.39
|3rd
|157
|98.1%
Rank History for middle school Male students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|86.59
|25th
|280
|91.1%
|2019
|90.02
|11th
|301
|96.3%
|2021
|93.68
|5th
|308
|98.4%
Rank History for middle school White students at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Avg Standard Score
|Statewide Rank
|Total # Ranked Middle Schools
|KS State Percentile
|SchoolDigger Rating
|2018
|77.67
|43rd
|333
|87.1%
|2019
|83.75
|27th
|344
|92.2%
|2021
|90.43
|9th
|349
|97.4%
|2022
|94.48
|6th
|349
|98.3%
|2023
|92.38
|8th
|349
|97.7%
Data source:test scores: Kansas State Department of Education, rankings: SchoolDigger.com
As you review the school rankings data, please be aware that some of the information from certain demographics is missing. The reason for this omission is that the data has been redacted from the source data itself due to low population samples in these specific demographic groups.
Redacting data from low population samples is a necessary step to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the results, as small sample sizes may not be representative of the broader population. Additionally, this measure helps protect the privacy of individuals belonging to these demographic groups.
Riley County Grade School Test Scores
Tests:
Grades:
Years:
Groupby:
DistrictScores:
StateScores:
Subgroup:
Data source:Kansas State Department of Education
- Enrollment/Ethnicity
- Free/Disc Lunch
- Student/Teacher Ratio
Enrollment information for Riley County Grade School
|Year
|White
|African American
|Asian
|Hispanic
|American Indian
|Pacific Islander
|Two or More Races
|Not Specified
|Total
|1988
|371
|2
|4
|2
|3
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|382
|1989
|394
|1
|1
|0
|0
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|396
|1990
|401
|4
|3
|3
|2
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|413
|1991
|449
|7
|2
|5
|0
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|463
|1992
|423
|2
|1
|7
|2
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|435
|1993
|455
|3
|0
|5
|1
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|464
|1994
|505
|2
|0
|4
|1
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|512
|1995
|495
|5
|1
|1
|3
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|505
|1996
|495
|5
|1
|1
|3
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|505
|1997
|473
|2
|0
|3
|8
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|486
|1998
|437
|3
|0
|1
|11
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|452
|1999
|415
|3
|0
|3
|14
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|435
|2000
|384
|1
|0
|3
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|398
|2001
|359
|1
|0
|7
|12
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|379
|2002
|408
|3
|1
|12
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|434
|2003
|408
|3
|1
|12
|10
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|434
|2004
|427
|8
|2
|13
|9
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|459
|2005
|429
|7
|5
|12
|8
|n/a
|n/a
|1
|462
|2006
|376
|7
|4
|11
|5
|n/a
|n/a
|8
|411
|2007
|400
|8
|8
|17
|6
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|439
|2008
|421
|6
|5
|17
|5
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|454
|2009
|450
|8
|3
|21
|8
|n/a
|n/a
|0
|490
|2010
|459
|5
|3
|29
|4
|0
|13
|0
|513
|2011
|449
|7
|4
|25
|5
|0
|18
|0
|508
|2012
|454
|8
|3
|34
|5
|0
|10
|0
|514
|2013
|466
|13
|2
|23
|5
|0
|18
|0
|527
|2014
|478
|13
|1
|21
|6
|0
|13
|0
|532
|2015
|462
|12
|1
|19
|6
|0
|11
|0
|511
|2016
|446
|12
|0
|19
|5
|0
|20
|0
|502
|2017
|449
|9
|0
|17
|2
|2
|13
|0
|492
|2018
|429
|12
|2
|14
|2
|1
|11
|0
|471
|2019
|426
|8
|3
|20
|1
|1
|18
|0
|477
|2020
|409
|10
|0
|32
|1
|0
|10
|0
|462
|2021
|417
|13
|0
|29
|3
|0
|18
|0
|480
|2022
|433
|11
|0
|30
|3
|0
|19
|0
|496
|2023
|434
|9
|3
|26
|3
|0
|29
|0
|504
Data source:National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Dept of Education.
About Enrollment/Ethnicity
For more information about how the Department of Education defines ethnicity, see Defining Race and Ethnicity Data, National Center for Education Statistics
Students eligible for free or discounted lunch at Riley County Grade School
|Year
|# Students
|Full-time Teachers
|Student/Teacher ratio
|% Free/Discounted Lunch
|1988
|382
|22.0
|17.3
|0
|1989
|396
|22.0
|18.0
|n/a
|1990
|413
|23.2
|17.8
|0
|1991
|463
|27.9
|16.5
|n/a
|1992
|435
|33.4
|13.0
|22.1
|1993
|464
|30.4
|15.3
|17
|1994
|512
|32.7
|15.7
|12.9
|1995
|505
|34.6
|14.6
|20.6
|1996
|505
|34.6
|14.6
|20.6
|1997
|486
|32.5
|15.0
|13.8
|1998
|452
|37.0
|12.2
|24.1
|1999
|435
|37.0
|11.8
|27.6
|2000
|398
|35.5
|11.2
|27.1
|2001
|379
|31.8
|11.9
|28.8
|2002
|434
|30.5
|14.2
|29.3
|2003
|434
|30.5
|14.2
|29.3
|2004
|459
|33.0
|13.9
|26.1
|2005
|462
|33.0
|14.0
|30.6
|2006
|411
|33.0
|12.5
|31
|2007
|439
|40.9
|10.7
|32.1
|2008
|454
|38.0
|11.9
|28.6
|2009
|490
|42.1
|11.6
|31.6
|2010
|513
|37.3
|13.7
|35.9
|2011
|508
|35.2
|14.4
|35.4
|2012
|514
|38.4
|13.3
|35.6
|2013
|527
|39.4
|13.3
|32.6
|2014
|532
|39.4
|13.5
|30.5
|2015
|511
|41.0
|12.4
|34.2
|2016
|502
|39.0
|12.8
|33.3
|2017
|492
|40.0
|12.3
|30.7
|2018
|471
|40.1
|11.7
|28.9
|2019
|477
|39.7
|12.0
|29.4
|2020
|462
|40.0
|11.5
|26.2
|2021
|480
|39.1
|12.2
|27.7
|2022
|496
|38.2
|12.9
|23.2
|2023
|504
|34.5
|14.6
|25.4
Data source:National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Dept of Education.
About Students eligible for discounted/free lunch:
The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) provides low-cost or free meals to students in U.S. public and nonprofit private schools based on household income. Those with incomes below 130% of the poverty line receive free lunch, while those between 130% and 185% qualify for reduced-price lunch. The percentage of students receiving free or reduced-price lunch serves as a marker for poverty, as it reflects the socioeconomic status of families in a given school or district. A higher FRPL rate typically indicates a higher concentration of low-income families, suggesting that the school or district may face additional challenges in providing adequate resources and support for student success.
Student/Teacher Ratio Riley County Grade School
|Year
|# Students
|Full-time Teachers
|Student/Teacher ratio
|% Free/Discounted Lunch
|1988
|382
|22.0
|17.3
|0
|1989
|396
|22.0
|18.0
|n/a
|1990
|413
|23.2
|17.8
|0
|1991
|463
|27.9
|16.5
|n/a
|1992
|435
|33.4
|13.0
|22.1
|1993
|464
|30.4
|15.3
|17
|1994
|512
|32.7
|15.7
|12.9
|1995
|505
|34.6
|14.6
|20.6
|1996
|505
|34.6
|14.6
|20.6
|1997
|486
|32.5
|15.0
|13.8
|1998
|452
|37.0
|12.2
|24.1
|1999
|435
|37.0
|11.8
|27.6
|2000
|398
|35.5
|11.2
|27.1
|2001
|379
|31.8
|11.9
|28.8
|2002
|434
|30.5
|14.2
|29.3
|2003
|434
|30.5
|14.2
|29.3
|2004
|459
|33.0
|13.9
|26.1
|2005
|462
|33.0
|14.0
|30.6
|2006
|411
|33.0
|12.5
|31
|2007
|439
|40.9
|10.7
|32.1
|2008
|454
|38.0
|11.9
|28.6
|2009
|490
|42.1
|11.6
|31.6
|2010
|513
|37.3
|13.7
|35.9
|2011
|508
|35.2
|14.4
|35.4
|2012
|514
|38.4
|13.3
|35.6
|2013
|527
|39.4
|13.3
|32.6
|2014
|532
|39.4
|13.5
|30.5
|2015
|511
|41.0
|12.4
|34.2
|2016
|502
|39.0
|12.8
|33.3
|2017
|492
|40.0
|12.3
|30.7
|2018
|471
|40.1
|11.7
|28.9
|2019
|477
|39.7
|12.0
|29.4
|2020
|462
|40.0
|11.5
|26.2
|2021
|480
|39.1
|12.2
|27.7
|2022
|496
|38.2
|12.9
|23.2
|2023
|504
|34.5
|14.6
|25.4
Data source:National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Dept of Education.
About Student-Teacher Ratio
Student/teacher ratio is calculated by dividing the total number of students by the total number of full-time equivalent teachers. Please note that a smaller student/teacher ratio does not necessarily translate to smaller class size. In some instances, schools hire teachers part time, and some teachers are hired for specialized instruction with very small class sizes. These and other factors contribute to the student/teacher ratio. Note: For private schools, Student/teacher ratio may not include Pre-Kindergarten.
Finances
Per Pupil Expenditures for Riley County Grade School
|Year
|Expenditures from Federal Funds
|Expenditures from State and Local Funds
|Total Expenditures Per Pupil (All Funds)
|2019
|$275 (2.5%)
|$10,558 (97.5%)
|$10,833
Data source:Kansas Department of Education
Pre and Post Pandemic Data
Impact of COVID-19 on Riley County Grade School
The coronavirus has had a profound impact on education in America.Learning shifted online overnight, attendance numbers dwindled, and enrollment decreased.SchoolDigger.com is making it easier for you to better assess how COVID-19 has impacted your school.Through the collection of pre-pandemic (2019) and current data, SchoolDigger.com is sharing test scores,enrollment numbers and school demographics from schools across the country – and we make it easy to see how impacted schools compare locally and statewide.
Rankings
|Rank
Pre-pandemic (2018-2019)
|Rank
Post pandemic (2022-2023)
|Change (%)
|Ranks 31st of 667 Elementary schools
|Ranks 88th of 660 Elementary schools
|8.7%
|Ranks 25th of 368 Middle schools
|Ranks 6th of 362 Middle schools
|5.1%
Test Scores
|% proficient
Pre-pandemic (2018-2019)
|% proficient
Post pandemic (2022-2023)
|Change (%)
|3rd Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)
|63.3
|71.4
|8.2%
|3rd Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)
|63.3
|71.4
|8.2%
|3rd Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)
|40.6
|38.1
|2.5%
|3rd Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)
|73.5
|79.6
|6.1%
|3rd Grade Mathematics (Riley County)
|73.5
|79.6
|6.1%
|3rd Grade Mathematics (Kansas)
|50.3
|50.4
|0.2%
|4th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)
|64.4
|67.3
|2.9%
|4th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)
|64.4
|67.3
|2.9%
|4th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)
|47.6
|42.8
|4.8%
|4th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)
|53.3
|53.8
|0.5%
|4th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)
|53.3
|53.8
|0.5%
|4th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)
|36.1
|37.6
|1.5%
|5th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)
|73.9
|51
|22.9%
|5th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)
|73.9
|51
|22.9%
|5th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)
|43.5
|39.6
|4%
|5th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)
|58.7
|28
|30.7%
|5th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)
|58.7
|28
|30.7%
|5th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)
|31.9
|31.3
|0.6%
|5th Grade Science (Riley County Grade School)
|80.4
|49
|31.4%
|5th Grade Science (Riley County)
|80.4
|49
|31.4%
|5th Grade Science (Kansas)
|43.1
|42.1
|1%
|6th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)
|68.3
|67.3
|1%
|6th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)
|68.3
|67.3
|1%
|6th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)
|38.4
|33.7
|4.7%
|6th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)
|78.3
|78.4
|0.1%
|6th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)
|78.3
|78.4
|0.1%
|6th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)
|31.9
|29.9
|2%
|7th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)
|35.9
|44.8
|8.9%
|7th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)
|35.9
|44.8
|8.9%
|7th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)
|31.8
|31.7
|0%
|7th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)
|51.3
|65.5
|14.2%
|7th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)
|51.3
|65.5
|14.2%
|7th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)
|27.9
|27.5
|0.4%
|8th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County Grade School)
|46.4
|38.3
|8.1%
|8th Grade English Language Arts (Riley County)
|46.4
|38.3
|8.1%
|8th Grade English Language Arts (Kansas)
|25.2
|20.8
|4.4%
|8th Grade Mathematics (Riley County Grade School)
|58.9
|56.7
|2.3%
|8th Grade Mathematics (Riley County)
|58.9
|56.7
|2.3%
|8th Grade Mathematics (Kansas)
|25.9
|22.8
|3.1%
|8th Grade Science (Riley County Grade School)
|32.1
|39.3
|7.2%
|8th Grade Science (Riley County)
|32.1
|39.3
|7.2%
|8th Grade Science (Kansas)
|30.7
|22.7
|8%
Student Body
|Number of students
Pre-pandemic (2018-2019)
|Number of students
Post pandemic (2022-2023)
|Change (%)
|Total Students
|477
|504
|5.7%
|African American
|8
|9
|12.5%
|American Indian
|1
|3
|200%
|Asian
|3
|3
|Hispanic
|20
|26
|30%
|Pacific Islander
|1
|0
|100%
|White
|426
|434
|1.9%
|Two or More Races
|18
|29
|61.1%
|% Free/Discounted Lunch Recipients
|29.4%
|25.4%
|4%