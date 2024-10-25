Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley (UPDATED) - Get Pricing, See 64 Photos, Read Reviews & See Floor Plans in Allentown, PA | Seniorly (2024)

1263 South Cedar Crest Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18103

Verified

Verified communities

Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley is a verified community.

Seniorly Verified communities are our partners in delivering the best search experience to seniors and families who are looking for a new home. As always, our aim is to make it as simple as possible for you to find a new home that you or your loved one will truly enjoy.

Last updated Sep 24, 2024

(610) 433-9220

(610) 546-2496

Pricing for Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley

Pricing starts from

$3,700/mo

Your monthly costs at Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley will vary depending on room type and the level of care needed. Click the button below to connect with your Seniorly Local Advisor for more accurate pricing.

About Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley

Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley is an Assisted Living community in the Allentown area that also offers Memory Care. Costs for this community start at $3,700, which is lower than the cost of care in the Allentown area of $4,784.

Nestled in a vibrant neighborhood, Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley offers an exceptional senior living experience with a focus on care and medical services. Residents benefit from the proximity to top-tier medical facilities such as Lehigh Valley Hospital, located less than a mile away, ensuring quick access to healthcare. The community's commitment to health is further supported by the nearby Lehigh Valley Physicians Group, making regular medical consultations convenient.

Rittenhouse Village excels in providing comprehensive care services, including 24-hour nursing and a dedicated team that assists with daily living activities. Their SHINE® Memory Care program, recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association, is tailored to enhance the quality of life for residents with memory-related conditions. This program emphasizes personalized care, fostering independence and confidence among residents.

The community is not only about healthcare; it offers a fulfilling lifestyle with a variety of activities and events. With a bustling calendar managed by a dedicated activities director, residents can engage in exercise classes, themed parties, educational programs, and local outings. The Sensations Dining program provides restaurant-style meals, ensuring a delightful culinary experience without leaving the comfort of home.

Rittenhouse Village is situated in a neighborhood rich with amenities. Residents can enjoy a leisurely stroll to nearby parks like Trexler Memorial Park or visit cultural landmarks such as the Allentown Art Museum. For daily conveniences, GIANT Pharmacy and popular cafes like Starbucks are just a short drive away, making errands and social outings easily accessible.

Overall, Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley embodies a harmonious balance of excellent care, engaging activities, and a supportive community environment, making it an ideal choice for seniors seeking a vibrant and worry-free lifestyle.

AI-generated description based on Seniorly's proprietary data.

About Discovery Senior Living

Est. 1991

135 properties

Average rating 4.2

Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley is a member of the Discovery Senior Living portfolio of communities. Founded in 1991, Discovery Senior Living, with 33 years of senior living expertise, operates 135 communities in 23 states. Offering active adult, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, Discovery Senior Living caters to diverse older adults' needs. CEO Richard J. Hutchinson prioritizes modern management practices, technology utilization, and an "Experiential Living" focus, emphasizing a full life beyond healthcare. Recognized for community design, lifestyle programming, and innovation, Discovery Senior Living stands ready to support the thriving next generation of senior living clientele. Discovery Senior Living communities have an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Seniorly.

See all Discovery Senior Living communities

Care at Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley

Care types offered

  • Assisted Living

    For seniors who need some help with daily activities and want a supportive community that’s active, social, and engaging.

    Explore Assisted Living in Allentown

  • Memory Care

    A supervised and secured community designed to support engagement and quality of life for residents living with dementia.

    Explore Memory Care in Allentown

Health care services

  • Mild cognitive impairment

  • 24-hour supervision

  • Dementia waiver

  • Activities of daily living assistance

  • Medication management

  • Assistance with bathing

    Reviews of Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley

    About Seniorly Community Score

    Seniorly Community Score is Seniorly’s proprietary rating system designed to make it easier for families to make more informed decisions about senior living. The highest score a community can receive is 10.

    A community score incorporates a sentiment analysis on ratings and reviews across the web, user-submitted reviews on Seniorly, neighborhood safety and livability, and much more.

    9.3

    Seniorly Community Score

    Based on Seniorly's proprietary scoring, including 81 reviews across the web

    What families are saying

    Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley has received mixed reviews from residents and their families. Many have praised the facility for its cleanliness, attractive rooms, and welcoming community. The staff is often described as friendly, supportive, and attentive. The facility offers a variety of activities and the residents are reported to be active and engaged. The dining experience is also generally well-regarded. However, some reviewers have raised concerns about the level of care provided, particularly in the memory care unit. There have been reports of neglect, poor communication, and inadequate staffing. One reviewer reported a serious incident involving a family member's health that was not promptly communicated to the family. The facility's management has been criticized for their handling of these issues. Some reviewers have also commented on the high cost of living at Rittenhouse Village. Despite these concerns, many reviewers have expressed satisfaction with their experience at the facility and would recommend it to others. In response to the negative reviews, the facility has stated that they have made updates and improvements. They have also emphasized their commitment to providing quality care and a positive living environment for their residents.

    AI-generated summary from the text of family reviews across the internet.

    Activities

    Care Services

    Cleanliness

    Facilities

    Dining Services

    Resident Satisfaction

    Staff

    Value

    Audrey B

    September 2023

    I moved my 100 yr old mother to Rittenhouse Village Lehigh Valley recently and we r so very happy we did! The price was reasonable, and her care in the memory care unit was OUTSTANDING! Everyone is kind, concerned, pleasant and above all WONDERFUL to each resident. I can’t say enough about Doug who helped us thru our tour and any questions we had in moms moving process, Diane at the front desk is ALWAYS warm n welcoming n her dog greets everyone ! The girls n male employees in memory care should be commended daily for a job well done ! I’m so happy mom was a part of Rittenhouse! Thank you to activity personnel and each and every person who touched my mothers life while she was part of your community!

    ... Read More

    Amenities at Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley

    Community amenities

    • Fitness programs

    • Spa / sauna / wellness room

    • Movie nights

    • Barber / Salon

    • Resident-run activities

    • Walking paths

    • Scheduled daily activities

    • Garden

    • Community-sponsored activities

    • Courtyard

    • Game room

    • Activity room

    • Library

    • Music programs

    • Business room

    • Community operated transportation

    • Fitness room

    • Transportation arrangement

    • Pet-friendly

      Yes

    Dining services

    • Dining room

    • Restaurant-style dining

    • Diabetes diet

    • Special dietary restrictions

    • Meal preparation and service

      All day dining

    Licensing for Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley

    Licensing information not available for this community

    Please contact your Seniorly Local Advisor for more info

    About licensing

    Importance of licensing for quality senior living

    Licensing in senior living is essential for ensuring the safety and quality of care for elderly residents. It establishes minimum standards for staffing, safety, and health, demonstrating a commitment to excellence. By providing oversight, licensing prevents abuse and neglect, assuring residents and their families of a facility's adherence to recognized guidelines. In essence, licensing is a crucial protective measure that promotes accountability and transparency in senior living communities.

    Seniorly Neighborhood Insights

    What you need to know for

    Allentown

    ,

    PA

    (

    18103

    )

    Total population: 45,499

    36% of population is 50+ years old, 17% is 65+ years old

    Median income: $60,809

    The poverty rate is 4% higher for this region compared to the Pennsylvania state average, which is 11%

    Diversity

    11% of population identify themselves as Black, 3% as Asian, 38% as Hispanic, and 72% as White

