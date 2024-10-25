Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley (UPDATED) - Get Pricing, See 64 Photos, Read Reviews & See Floor Plans in Allentown, PA | Seniorly (2024)

1263 South Cedar Crest Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18103
Last updated Sep 24, 2024
For residents and staff(610) 433-9220
For pricing and availability(610) 546-2496
Pricing for Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley
Pricing starts from
$3,700/mo
Your monthly costs at Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley will vary depending on room type and the level of care needed. Click the button below to connect with your Seniorly Local Advisor for more accurate pricing.
About Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley
Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley is an Assisted Living community in the Allentown area that also offers Memory Care. Costs for this community start at $3,700, which is lower than the cost of care in the Allentown area of $4,784.
Nestled in a vibrant neighborhood, Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley offers an exceptional senior living experience with a focus on care and medical services. Residents benefit from the proximity to top-tier medical facilities such as Lehigh Valley Hospital, located less than a mile away, ensuring quick access to healthcare. The community's commitment to health is further supported by the nearby Lehigh Valley Physicians Group, making regular medical consultations convenient.
Rittenhouse Village excels in providing comprehensive care services, including 24-hour nursing and a dedicated team that assists with daily living activities. Their SHINE® Memory Care program, recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association, is tailored to enhance the quality of life for residents with memory-related conditions. This program emphasizes personalized care, fostering independence and confidence among residents.
The community is not only about healthcare; it offers a fulfilling lifestyle with a variety of activities and events. With a bustling calendar managed by a dedicated activities director, residents can engage in exercise classes, themed parties, educational programs, and local outings. The Sensations Dining program provides restaurant-style meals, ensuring a delightful culinary experience without leaving the comfort of home.
Rittenhouse Village is situated in a neighborhood rich with amenities. Residents can enjoy a leisurely stroll to nearby parks like Trexler Memorial Park or visit cultural landmarks such as the Allentown Art Museum. For daily conveniences, GIANT Pharmacy and popular cafes like Starbucks are just a short drive away, making errands and social outings easily accessible.
Overall, Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley embodies a harmonious balance of excellent care, engaging activities, and a supportive community environment, making it an ideal choice for seniors seeking a vibrant and worry-free lifestyle.

About Discovery Senior Living
Est. 1991
135 properties
Average rating 4.2
Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley is a member of the Discovery Senior Living portfolio of communities. Founded in 1991, Discovery Senior Living, with 33 years of senior living expertise, operates 135 communities in 23 states. Offering active adult, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing, Discovery Senior Living caters to diverse older adults' needs. CEO Richard J. Hutchinson prioritizes modern management practices, technology utilization, and an "Experiential Living" focus, emphasizing a full life beyond healthcare. Recognized for community design, lifestyle programming, and innovation, Discovery Senior Living stands ready to support the thriving next generation of senior living clientele. Discovery Senior Living communities have an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Seniorly.See all Discovery Senior Living communities
Care at Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley
Care types offered
Assisted Living
For seniors who need some help with daily activities and want a supportive community that’s active, social, and engaging.Explore Assisted Living in Allentown
Memory Care
A supervised and secured community designed to support engagement and quality of life for residents living with dementia.Explore Memory Care in Allentown
Health care services
Mild cognitive impairment
24-hour supervision
Dementia waiver
Activities of daily living assistance
Medication management
Assistance with bathing
Reviews of Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley
9.3
Seniorly Community Score
Based on Seniorly's proprietary scoring, including 81 reviews across the web
What families are saying
Rittenhouse Village at Lehigh Valley has received mixed reviews from residents and their families. Many have praised the facility for its cleanliness, attractive rooms, and welcoming community. The staff is often described as friendly, supportive, and attentive. The facility offers a variety of activities and the residents are reported to be active and engaged. The dining experience is also generally well-regarded. However, some reviewers have raised concerns about the level of care provided, particularly in the memory care unit. There have been reports of neglect, poor communication, and inadequate staffing. One reviewer reported a serious incident involving a family member's health that was not promptly communicated to the family. The facility's management has been criticized for their handling of these issues. Some reviewers have also commented on the high cost of living at Rittenhouse Village. Despite these concerns, many reviewers have expressed satisfaction with their experience at the facility and would recommend it to others. In response to the negative reviews, the facility has stated that they have made updates and improvements. They have also emphasized their commitment to providing quality care and a positive living environment for their residents.

Activities
Care Services
Cleanliness
Facilities
Dining Services
Resident Satisfaction
Staff
Value
Reviews left on Seniorly
Overall rating
Audrey B
September 2023
I moved my 100 yr old mother to Rittenhouse Village Lehigh Valley recently and we r so very happy we did! The price was reasonable, and her care in the memory care unit was OUTSTANDING! Everyone is kind, concerned, pleasant and above all WONDERFUL to each resident. I can’t say enough about Doug who helped us thru our tour and any questions we had in moms moving process, Diane at the front desk is ALWAYS warm n welcoming n her dog greets everyone ! The girls n male employees in memory care should be commended daily for a job well done ! I’m so happy mom was a part of Rittenhouse! Thank you to activity personnel and each and every person who touched my mothers life while she was part of your community!
... Read More
Amenities at Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley
Room amenities
Air conditioning
Telephone
Community amenities
Fitness programs
Scheduled daily activities
Movie nights
Community-sponsored activities
Resident-run activities
Game room
Community services
Housekeeping
Move-in coordination
Laundry service / dry cleaning
Concierge
Dining services
Dining room
Diabetes diet
Restaurant-style dining
Special dietary restrictions
Meal preparation and service
All day dining
Licensing for Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley
Licensing information not available for this community
Please contact your Seniorly Local Advisor for more info
Seniorly Neighborhood Insights
What you need to know for
Allentown
,
PA
(
18103
)
Total population: 45,499
36% of population is 50+ years old, 17% is 65+ years old
Median income: $60,809
The poverty rate is 4% higher for this region compared to the Pennsylvania state average, which is 11%
Diversity
11% of population identify themselves as Black, 3% as Asian, 38% as Hispanic, and 72% as White