Rittenhouse Village At Lehigh Valley (UPDATED) - Get Pricing, See 64 Photos, Read Reviews & See Floor Plans in Allentown, PA | Seniorly (2024)

Atria Bethlehem1745 West Macada Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017Assisted Living, Independent LivingNestled in a vibrant neighborhood, Atria Bethlehem offers a dynamic and supportive environment for seniors seeking to live life to the fullest. With an emphasis on care and medical services, this community ensures residents have access to comprehensive health support. The dedicated staff provides around-the-clock assistance with daily activities, medication management, and more, fostering a sense of well-being and security. From $3,695/mo

Brandywine Living At Upper Providence1133 Black Rock Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460Assisted Living, Memory CareBrandywine Living at Upper Providence is a vibrant senior living community that offers a comprehensive range of care and medical services. Residents benefit from 12-16 hour nursing support, a 24-hour call system, and around-the-clock supervision. The community provides assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and transfers, ensuring that each resident receives personalized care. From $7,502/mo The community provides assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and transfers, ensuring that each resident receives personalized care.......Read moreFrom $7,502/mo9.9(2 reviews)( 2) VerifiedSee all photosSunrise Of North Wales1419 Horsham Road, North Wales, PA 19454Assisted Living, Memory CareAt Sunrise of North Wales, you will enjoy the personal support and memory care services offered by our exceptional and nurturing senior living caregivers. We tailor our assistance, aligning it with the goals identified in your individual plan for success. Country Meadows of Allentown410 North Krocks Road, Allentown, PA 18106Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent LivingCountry Meadows of Allentown offers a vibrant and supportive environment for seniors seeking a fulfilling lifestyle with robust care and medical services. Nestled in a friendly and welcoming neighborhood, this community provides residents with access to a range of healthcare facilities and services. The nearby Kaysch Pavilion is conveniently located just two miles away, ensuring prompt medical attention when needed. From $3,438/mo Moravian Village Of Bethlehem526 Wood Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent LivingMoravian Village of Bethlehem is a thriving senior living community nestled in the historic city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This community, with its rich history of Moravian settlers, is a candidate for a World Heritage Site. Residents have the option to live in "Market Street" cottages or "Point 26" apartments, both offering an exceptional level of care. The community provides a variety of services to support residents' health and well-being. From $3,420/mo Morningside House of Collegeville1421 South Collegeville Road, Collegeville, PA 19426Assisted Living, Memory CareMorningside House of Collegeville is a vibrant senior living community that offers an inviting and supportive environment for its residents. Nestled in the heart of Pennsylvania, this large community is renowned for its exceptional care and medical services. With a dedicated team providing 12-16 hour nursing care, a 24-hour call system, and comprehensive supervision, residents are assured of attentive and responsive care. From $3,984/mo

Whitehall Manor1177 6th Street, Whitehall, PA 18052Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent LivingWhitehall Manor stands as a beacon of exceptional senior living in the heart of the Lehigh Valley. Nestled in a vibrant neighborhood, it is conveniently located on Sixth Street in Whitehall, offering easy access to nearby towns such as Allentown, Macungie, Northampton, and Bethlehem. The community's strategic location ensures that residents have everything they need within reach, including shopping, dining, and medical facilities. From $3,995/mo

Legend Of Allentown6043 Lower Macungie Road, Macungie, PA 18062Assisted Living, Memory CareLocated in Macungie, the second oldest borough and a suburb of Allentown, Legend of Allentown offers personal care and memory care services for residents of Lehigh Valley. Our approach to personal care and memory care is a breath of fresh air, making our residence one of Pennsylvania's most exceptional senior living communities. We invite you to learn more about our residence and schedule a visit to experience the difference. From $5,346/mo

Luther Crest800 Hausman Road, Allentown, PA 18104Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC) About Luther Crest30 Years of Service . . . and CountingLuther Crest is proud of its 30+ years of service providing exceptional lifestyles and health care to Lehigh Valley seniors. From our origins as a neighborhood community for seniors, our continuing care campus now includes:Beautifully designed independent living apartment homes and freestanding cottagesNewly renovated personal care and skilled nursing facilities

Phoebe Allentown1925 West Turner Street, Allentown, PA 18104Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC)About Us- Phoebe Ministries is a non-profit, multi-facility organization specializing in healthcare, housing, and support services for seniors. Founded in 1903 and affiliated with the United Church of Christ, Phoebe Ministries offers a full continuum of care to suit the diverse needs of older adults. Located in seven Pennsylvania counties and serving thousands of seniors annually, Phoebe features a range of services and facilities.

The Willow6488 Alburtis Road, Macungie, PA 18062Assisted LivingThe Willow Community, managed by Inspirit Senior Living, offers a nurturing environment where residents are welcomed with warmth and care. Nestled in the serene setting of Lehigh Valley, this community is committed to providing exceptional care and medical services tailored to each resident's needs. With 24-hour on-site nursing care, The Willow ensures that health and safety are prioritized, offering peace of mind to residents and their families. From $5,948/mo

Arden Courts Of Allentown5151 Hamilton Boulevard, Allentown, PA 18106Nursing Home, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent LivingArden Courts of Allentown, located in the bustling city of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a large community that offers a wide range of care and medical services for its residents. This outstanding facility provides Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living services, ensuring that each resident receives the appropriate level of care tailored to their individual needs.

Legacy Place Cottages2051 Bevin Drive, Allentown, PA 18103Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent LivingLegacy Place Cottages is a welcoming senior living community designed with the needs of Jehovah's Witnesses in mind. It offers a nurturing environment where residents can enjoy a lifestyle that aligns with their spiritual values. The community provides both personal and memory care services, ensuring that each resident receives the attention and support they need. The dedicated staff, including caregivers and nurses, work closely with residents to provide personalized care. From $3,750/mo

Saucon Valley Manor1050 Main Street, Hellertown, PA 18055Assisted Living, Memory Care, Independent LivingSaucon Valley Manor, nestled in the heart of Hellertown, PA, stands as a beacon of exceptional senior living, offering an array of care services that prioritize the well-being and comfort of its residents. This esteemed community is renowned for its comprehensive medical services, ensuring round-the-clock supervision and assistance. With a dedicated team of highly-trained professionals, Saucon Valley Manor provides quality care to its residents. From $4,548/mo

Holiday Walnut Woods35 North Walnut Street, Boyertown, PA 19512Independent LivingWalnut Woods is a pet-friendly, luxury independent living community nestled in the heart of Boyertown, PA. This community offers a choice of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, each with a private bath, kitchenette, and emergency call systems for added safety. Wheelchair-accessible apartments are also available. Residents can enjoy a range of luxury amenities like a library, barber and beauty salon, and various social activities. From $3,219/mo