Roasted Frozen Broccoli (2024)

BUDGET-FRIENDLY – Frozen vegetables are often cheaper than fresh veggies.

CONVENIENT – You can have this tasty dish any time since frozen vegetables are available year-round!

NUTRITIOUS AND DELICIOUS – You’re serving a healthy, vitamin-packed side that also tastes amazing! And frozen veggies are just as healthy as fresh ones.

FROZEN BROCCOLI – A healthy, tasty, and convenient vegetable option you probably always have in your freezer.

OLIVE OIL – Helps the broccoli roast to perfection and enhances the flavors of the other ingredients.

GARLIC POWDER – Adds a savory depth of flavor that elevates the dish.

ONION POWDER – Complements the garlic powder to give the broccoli a rich, full-bodied taste.

FRESH LEMON JUICE – Offers a tangy freshness that balances the savory flavors and brightens the overall dish.

GRATED PARMESAN CHEESE – Gives the dish a satisfying, salty finish and adds a layer of delicious complexity.

Toss frozen broccoli florets with extra virgin olive oil and spices in a big bowl. Spread the broccoli evenly on a sheet pan. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes, turning once halfway through. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of Parmesan. Roast for an additional 5 minutes, and then serve and enjoy!

TIP: Season last with salt and pepper. You might even find that the Parmesan cheese has enough flavor and skip salt and pepper altogether.

Recipe Success Tips

SPREAD IT OUT – Place the frozen broccoli pieces in a single layer on your baking sheet. Overlapping can lead to steaming rather than roasting.

USE OIL – Toss the frozen broccoli in oil before roasting. This aids in browning and crisping.

FLIP HALFWAY – Turn the broccoli pieces midway through cooking. It promotes even roasting and browning.

FINISH WITH CHEESE – Sprinkle cheese on the broccoli right after it comes out of the oven. The residual heat will melt the cheese perfectly.

Serving Ideas

AS A SIDE DISH – Pair this broccoli with almost any main course! It goes great with grilled chicken, steak, fish (like our super simple Broiled Salmon), pasta, or hearty grains like quinoa or brown rice.

PIZZA & FLATBREADS – Use the roasted broccoli as a nutritious topping for your homemade pizzas or flatbreads.

SANDWICHES OR WRAPS – Chop it up and use it as a filling for wraps or sandwiches. It pairs particularly well with melted cheese and a bit of hot sauce.

IN GRAIN BOWLS – Stack this broccoli in grain bowls along with other roasted vegetables, a protein like tofu or chicken, and a sauce that you love. If you live in or around New York, Connecticut, or Massachusetts – think DIG!!!

AS A SNACK: Enjoy this roasted broccoli on its own! Dip it in your favorite dip or dressing to make it even more delicious. Try dipping it in our Chipotle Mayo or homemade Ranch Dressing.

Leftovers and Storage

STORE – You can store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

FREEZE – This dish is best enjoyed fresh, and I don’t recommend freezing it due to texture changes.

REHEAT – Roast leftovers in a preheated oven at 350° Fahrenheit for about 8-10 minutes or until warm.

Roasted Frozen Broccoli Author: Maike Corbett Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Serving Size 4 Add a pop of flavor to your meals with this easy and delicious Oven-Roasted Frozen Broccoli that's guaranteed to impress! Ingredients ▢ 16 ounces frozen broccoli

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil extra virgin

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder

▢ ½ medium lemon juiced

▢ ¼ cup Parmesan grated Instructions Preheat your oven to 400° Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Take the frozen broccoli, separate any clumps, and put them in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil over the broccoli and sprinkle garlic powder and onion powder. Toss everything together until the broccoli is well-coated.

Spread out the seasoned broccoli evenly on the baking sheet.

Place the baking sheet in the oven and let the broccoli roast for about 20-25 minutes until it's golden brown and crispy. Turn the broccoli pieces halfway through the roasting process.

Once done, squeeze fresh lemon juice and sprinkle the grated Parmesan cheese. Roast for an additional 5 minutes. If desired, season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve it hot, and enjoy! Equipment 1 Half Sheet Baking Pan (13×18) Nutritional Disclaimer Calories: 131 Carbs: 9g Fat: 9g Protein: 6g Nutritional Disclaimer Cheerful Cook team members are not trained nutritionists or medical professionals. Calorie information and nutritional values are estimates. If you have nutritional concerns, we recommend using a nutritional calculator.