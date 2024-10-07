Roblox Axis Limitations (2024)

Contents 1 Roblox Axis Limits Wiki 1.1 (X/Y/Z: 32,768) 1.2 (X/Y/Z: 65,536) 1.3 (X/Y/Z: 131,072) 1.4 (X/Y/Z: 262,144) 1.5 (X/Y/Z: 524,288) 1.6 (X/Y/Z: 1,048,576) 1.7 (X/Y/Z: 2,097,152) 1.8 (X/Y/Z: 4,194,304) 1.9 (X/Y/Z: 8,388,608) 1.10 (X/Y/Z: 16,777,216) 1.11 (X/Y/Z: 33,554,432) 1.12 (X/Y/Z: 67,108,864) 1.13 (X/Y/Z: 134,217,728) 1.14 (X/Y/Z: 268,435,456) 1.15 (X/Y/Z: 536,870,912) 1.16 (X/Y/Z: 1,073,741,824) 1.17 (X/Y/Z: 2,147,483,648) 1.18 (X/Y/Z: 34,359,738,368) 1.19 (X/Y/Z: 9,223,372,036,854,775,808) 1.20 (X/Y/Z: 147,573,952,589,676,412,928) 1.21 (X/Y/Z: 340,282,366,920,938,463,463,374,607,431,768,211,456)



Roblox Axis Limits Wiki [ ]

Notes = (

This wiki is about Roblox limits including the null zone.

This is not Unnecessary.

There is not reason for deletion.

This is not breaking any rules.

Also this is for other people to read and enjoy and learn how ROBLOX truly works.

And also this is a work in progress anyone wanting to help can help this wiki article.

)

(X/Y/Z: 32,768) [ ]

At 32,768 blocks out any part in the game starts shaking. This is due to floating point issues and it get worse and worse the further u go.

(X/Y/Z: 65,536) [ ]

After 65,536 blocks out things start to break. at this point the character pixels break and the size of them come a little bit inaccurate and also any part stutters including the camera stutters a little bit this includes the position due to floating point issues.

(X/Y/Z: 131,072) [ ]

After 131,072 blocks out things start to break down it gets worse but it hard to notice but everything including position offsets and camera stuttering gets worse.

(X/Y/Z: 262,144) [ ]

After 262,144 blocks out things actually get noticeable first of all meshes and textures glitch and colors also get a little of anything on the character including parts stutters really badly and meshes don't get as accurate as they should be after this point the camera on axis sometimes break but this only applies when u turn it slow.

(X/Y/Z: 524,288) [ ]

After 524,288 the camera gets worse Ur character gets more pixelated and gets more inaccurate with position and size due to floating points issues trying to look up and turn the camera starts to not work well and this is the closest to the null zone u can get.

(X/Y/Z: 1,048,576) [ ]

After 1,048,576 blocks out U reach the null zone physics start getting freaky around here u get so pixelated that pixels noclip with other pixels and size and position gets really inaccurate this is the limit for teleportation with CFrames and Vectors but there is still a way to bypass that after this point walk speed gets inaccurate and slows the player down and also the camera stops working at points.

(X/Y/Z: 2,097,152) [ ]

After 2,097,152 blocks out you get even more pixelated the camera gets even more inaccurate with turning and the player itself gets so pixelated that parts that are on the player noclip into the player sometimes its hard to tell what the player looks like and the player gets even slower past this point due to floating point issues everything is inaccurate parts that spawn exactly at 1m blocks out not at 2,097,152 blocks out and a baseplate even stutters out this far any part in the game stutters when moved this far out.

(X/Y/Z: 4,194,304) [ ]

After 4,194,304 blocks out this is the first point of insanity past this point the avatar becomes completely pixelated no matter what angles and some parts are bunched up in other parts including meshes and accessories etc. but past this point shadows break and shadows turn into a huge circle and are extremely glitchy and past this point the camera is almost impossible to turn unless u put full energy into it.

(X/Y/Z: 8,388,608) [ ]

After 8,388,608 blocks out shadows get so bad that they almost cover a whole baseplate and also u get so pixelated when u stop Ur camera u still glitch out after this point turning Ur camera becomes almost impossible and Ur camera stutters on that axis angle.

(X/Y/Z: 16,777,216) [ ]

After 16,777,216 blocks out something called the stripe lands appear these make it so whenever a part exists or air is there is gets halved a block leaving empty spaces past this point on Ur axis moving the camera is impossible to move past this point except moving it up or down and looking down makes Ur character get flung on the Y and past this point Ur character becomes insanely pixelated walking Ur axis angle become impossible past this point but if Ur On the y axis it becomes to move around any axis at any point the only way to travel beyond this without teleportation is using higher speed values.

(X/Y/Z: 33,554,432) [ ]

After 33,554,432 blocks out Ur character becomes even more pixelated past this point everything part past this point gets halved again making a valid place every 4 blocks u travel its impossible to walk with normal speed past this point still and looking at Ur self at the angle of Ur axis that is really far turns Ur character into the line past this point Ur character is 2d.

(X/Y/Z: 67,108,864) [ ]

After 67,108,864 blocks out Ur character is actually a line and is still there but is just a line and it becomes possible to noclip through parts sometimes and looking down or up kills u instantly due to u being flung so far that u die instantly.

(X/Y/Z: 134,217,728) [ ]

After 134,217,728 blocks out the camera breaks the character still exists but it so hard to see u can only see it on one angle and past this point any part u touch u can noclip through in first person the camera breaks now only allows u to look on the x or z. past this point turning the camera can result into a part to come a little closer in view than normal for a second.

(X/Y/Z: 268,435,456) [ ]

After 268,435,456 blocks out shadows get so bad they cover a whole baseplate there are also lines in the shadow due to the stripe lands getting worser. the player still exists past this point they just are a wide line now. when leaving Ur camera still the shadows do not glitch out a lot at all they just freeze till u move Ur camera again.

(X/Y/Z: 536,870,912) [ ]

After 536,870,912 blocks out the player still exists but it so hard to see that u can't see it in most angles. shadows get worse and start flickering. but not much happens hear other wise the stripe lands getting even worse.

(X/Y/Z: 1,073,741,824) [ ]

After 1,073,741,824 blocks out camera angles start breaking so now instead of the positions of the camera breaking the angle rotation of the camera breaks which tilts everything past this point.

(X/Y/Z: 2,147,483,648) [ ]

After 2,147,483,648 blocks out everything breaks there is actually still stuff remaining parts at these coords still exist but it is almost impossible to zoom out u have to put lots of force and angles for the camera gets worse but parts still work past this point. this is known as the 32 bit integer limit the camera breaks completely u can not move the camera up anymore unless u get out of first person.

(X/Y/Z: 34,359,738,368) [ ]

After 34,359,738,368 blocks out the screen starts to flash black on a random axis. past this point Ur character is so stretched it is not visible for Ur eyes to see this started at about 1,073,741,824 blocks out.

(X/Y/Z: 9,223,372,036,854,775,808) [ ]

After 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 blocks out the screen starts flashing black a lot more again all what is left now is the player the sky.

(X/Y/Z: 147,573,952,589,676,412,928) [ ]

past this point the screen starts flashing black again past this coordinate it flashes even faster than at the 64 bit integer limit or 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 blocks out past this point Tho

(X/Y/Z: 340,282,366,920,938,463,463,374,607,431,768,211,456) [ ]

This is the true end of ROBLOX going past this point makes the player explode and die due to how old ROBLOX work back then around somewhere between 2007-2014 U can't go above this point and it is the true of ROBLOX.