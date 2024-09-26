Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (2024)

$1,275

3

2

100 Sq Ft

1108 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78701, USA

$1,275

Available:14/07/2024

Listed: 04/07/2024

1108 Nueces St, Austin, TX 78701, USA

Room

3

2

100 Sq Ft

Elevator

Balcony

Roof Deck

Dishwasher

Welcome to your new home in Downtown Austin. Offering private bedrooms in shared coliving spaces, Common Capitol is the perfect rental to find both privacy and community. Alongside shared areas in your coliving apartment, you will also find a handful...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (2)

$775

1

1

4612 Hawkhaven Lane, Austin, TX 78727, USA

$775

Available:Right Now

Listed: 04/07/2024

4612 Hawkhaven Lane, Austin, TX 78727, USA

Room

1

1

Private bedroom in a gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath Milwood home only minutes from the Apple campus. Step inside to two levels of light-filled and renovated space. The main level boasts an open floor plan with eco-friendly bamboo floors and stylishly designe...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (3)

$900

1

1

Hobby Lobby, 6600 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78749, USA

$900

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

Hobby Lobby, 6600 South Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78749, USA

Room

1

1

Hi,offering to find a roommate to share this bath area with me in north Austin. I'm a school teacher in the area and spend my work days here and most off days I'm out visiting family or spending time with my 7 yr old son. Due to this I will be sc...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (4)

$1,000

1

1

705 Dulwich Street, Austin, TX 78748, USA

$1,000

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

705 Dulwich Street, Austin, TX 78748, USA

Room

1

1

This is a fully furnished room in a 3 bedroom house with a shared bathroom. There is a large backyard with two decks, a cowboy pool and two fire pits. The rental rate is ABI, additionally, there is a refundable security deposit of half of a months re...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (5)

$875

1

1

1129 Salem Park Court, Austin, TX 78745, USA

$875

Available:Right Now

Listed: 07/07/2024

1129 Salem Park Court, Austin, TX 78745, USA

Room

1

1

Hi! The post is for one room available in South Austin by slaughter in a new home. Room with bills Included in price, all day security, part of a country club, washer and dryer, water softener installed in the house, mini garage gym ...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (6)

$1,000

1

1

Autumn Bird Trace, Travis County, TX 78610, USA

$1,000

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

Autumn Bird Trace, Travis County, TX 78610, USA

Room

1

1

I am moving in July th and am looking for roomates to live with. My bedroom will be downstairs and there are 3 bedrooms upstairs plus a loft landing area. I have a video of the house that I can send to you if you are interested. Also if you are i...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (7)

$525

1

1

6812 Broad Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78747, USA

$525

Available:Right Now

Listed: 04/07/2024

6812 Broad Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78747, USA

Room

1

1

Discover elevated living at HomeRoom – Austin's leading shared-living community!Step into a spacious, fully furnished shared house with modern amenities, including a Smart TV for entertainment and contemporary furniture. Your private room is your...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (8)

$960

1

1

unnamed road, Bee Cave, Travis County, TX 78738, USA

$960

Available:Right Now

Listed: 04/07/2024

unnamed road, Bee Cave, Travis County, TX 78738, USA

Room

1

1

Furnished

I’m looking for a young man of character with whom to share an apartment. I have been in this apartment for a year and am very happy with it. The apartment is bath, sq ft. The available bedroom is ,” and everything but the bedroom is furnished. The a...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (9)

$1,101

1

2.5

Austin, TX, US

$1,101

Available:Right Now

Listed: 08/07/2024

Austin, TX, US

Room

1

2.5

Parking

Student Friendly

Garage Parking

Warming Drawer

4b 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2 garage with backyard right in a quiet neighborhood in the belhaven community. Master on the first floor, 3B upstairs with game room & bath. It's about 25 minutes from U Austin and downtown, north east of downtown and very clos...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (10)

$625

1

1

17515 Gunnison Springs Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681, USA

$625

Available:Right Now

Listed: 07/07/2024

17515 Gunnison Springs Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681, USA

Room

1

1

Upgrade your living experience at HomeRoom - Round Rock's top co-living community!Step into a spacious, fully furnished shared house with modern amenities, including a Smart TV for entertainment and contemporary furniture. Your private room is yo...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (11)

$695

1

1

7352 Salt Springs Drive, Austin, TX 78744, USA

$695

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

7352 Salt Springs Drive, Austin, TX 78744, USA

Room

1

1

Description: This cozy and private living space is perfect for a renter looking for a comfortable and convenient place to stay. Enjoy your own entrance and bathroom, while sharing the kitchen, laundry room, and living room. The house is close to the ...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (12)

$825

1

1

1252 Sundrop Place, Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

$825

Available:Right Now

Listed: 04/07/2024

1252 Sundrop Place, Round Rock, TX 78665, USA

Room

1

1

Furnished

Room rental Available for June 1st or later.Single occupancy. Background check $Home located in Round Rock off Gattis School Rd near Cedar Ridge HS. One mile north of miles east of I. Downtown Austin less than minutes and Domain minute...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (13)

$950

1

1

9560 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX 78717, USA

$950

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

9560 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX 78717, USA

Room

1

1

I’m looking for someone to fill the master bedroom of my bath in North Austin, in the area. The bathrooms and closets are private, the unit has an in unit washer and dryer as well as dishwasher and balcony. The rent is $ per person including utilitie...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (14)

$610

1

1

7902 Eudora Lane, Austin, TX 78747, USA

$610

Available:Right Now

Listed: 04/07/2024

7902 Eudora Lane, Austin, TX 78747, USA

Room

1

1

Upgrade your living experience at HomeRoom - Austin's top co-living community!Discover a spacious shared living space tailored to meet all your needs. Personalize your unfurnished private bedroom with ample storage. The fully furnished common are...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (15)

$900

1

1

4377 Stromquist Street, Austin, TX 78723, USA

$900

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

4377 Stromquist Street, Austin, TX 78723, USA

Room

1

1

Furnished

[Offering]:1 bedroom w/ private bath located in Mueller. One of Austin's premiere centrally located neighborhoods. Safe, quiet, fun, and easy to park. [Status]:I live on the first floor. On the second floor is the living room, kit...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (16)

$499

1

1

13724 Merseyside Drive, Travis County, TX 78660, USA

$499

Available:Right Now

Listed: 07/07/2024

13724 Merseyside Drive, Travis County, TX 78660, USA

Room

1

1

Discover a new way of Living at HomeRoom - Pflugerville's top shared-living community!A spacious, fully furnished house with modern, up-to-date amenities, including a Smart TV for entertainment and beautiful contemporary furniture for comfortable...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (17)

$650

1

1

6812 Broad Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78747, USA

$650

Available:Right Now

Listed: 07/07/2024

6812 Broad Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78747, USA

Room

1

1

Discover elevated living at HomeRoom! Welcome to a meticulously updated spacious shared house designed for your comfort. Your unfurnished private bedroom, a blank canvas for personalization and storage, complements the fully furnished common area...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (18)

$900

1

1

Building 2, 1500 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741, USA

$900

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

Building 2, 1500 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741, USA

Room

1

1

Furnished

This place is in one of the hottest locations in Austin with direct access to Lady Bird Lake. Kayak and canoe racks are also available. Downtown is just a few minutes' walking distance. The apartment is fully furnished, with modern genuine leather fu...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (19)

$917

1

3

Round Rock, Mercer, TX, US

$917

Available:Right Now

Listed: 05/07/2024

Round Rock, Mercer, TX, US

Room

1

3

Student Friendly

Oven

Fridge

Stove

Enjoy living in a beautiful House. This cozy home is decorated with modern touches while providing the basic necessities. All that’s missing is you!The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, sink, oven, stovetop, as well as upgraded appliances. The s...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (20)

$986

1

1.5

Austin, Northridge Park, TX, US

$986

Available:Right Now

Listed: 06/07/2024

Austin, Northridge Park, TX, US

Room

1

1.5

Student Friendly

Fridge

Stove

Oven

Enjoy living in a newly-renovated House. This high-quality home is decorated with modern touches while providing the basic necessities. All that’s missing is you!The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, sink, oven, stovetop, as well as dishwasher. ...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (21)

$1,150

1

1

4805 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78741, USA

$1,150

Available:Right Now

Listed: 01/07/2024

4805 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78741, USA

Room

1

1

Furnished

Hello! I am renting out two rooms in my townhome on Riverside $ per each room. You will pay a flat $ (this includes utilities as well.)You will have your own room and share a bathroom with the other room mate. You will be staying with me and my dog P...

Rooms for rent in Austin, TX, USA - Rentberry (22)

$775

1

1

945 Hollow Trail Court, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA

$775

Available:Right Now

Listed: 04/07/2024

945 Hollow Trail Court, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA

Room

1

1

Experience elevated living at HomeRoom – Round Rock's premier shared-living destination!Step into a spacious, fully furnished shared house with modern amenities, including a Smart TV for entertainment and contemporary furniture. Your private room...

Amy Vachon - Women's Basketball Coach
Euro 2024: Germany United? West beats east 9-1 in host city domination
