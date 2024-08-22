RS3 8Y OPF and Cat Delete (2024)

boosted_8 said: @rs3_snowflake please don't misunderstand - My opinion and experience of running catless downpipes has no relation to the effectiveness of safety of your product. I'm certain there are happy customers doing such without issue. I just don't like the sound, smell or part throttle boost character personally. Click to expand...

First of all I would like to clarify that this is not my product, I purchased it but I don't produce it and I don't get paid to advertise it, I simply like it very much and recommend it.

Having said that, I really appreciate your experience and your opinion but I wouldn't want the wrong message to get across. What I write is the result of experience with the emulator in question and with the use of it, it is not based on past experiences or with other cars. I haven't found the problems you point out using this modification, the sound is the classic 5-cylinder one, the accelerator has the right grip (obviously there is turbo lag) but this guarantees that the car has excellent grip and that it doesn't it's just a drift game; the smell is normal, with or without the map by changing the dp you have it, there are cars that do it more and cars that do it less but it is inevitable by physically changing a component that usually filters the exhaust gases.

I would like this to be clear since I saw that the topic of the post was moving towards discrediting this type of solution. I would like to underline that by using this type of emulator you will not lose the warranty, I have personally been to Audi in do maintenance on the car and my warranty is still there. In the event of serious damage to the engine, simply disconnect it, fit the original DP and there are no changes to the car's control unit and the warranty remains active; which does NOT happen in the case of ECU mapping.