RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (2024)

Table of Contents
For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math. News and Events Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024! News and Events Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024! Our Programs Our Schedule Irvine Tuition Our Results What are others saying? Our Leadership Alla Korinevskaya - Principal Have a background in and passion for math? Frequently asked questions Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math? Where does your curriculum come from? How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio? How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long? How much homework should I expect? Who are your teachers? What is the best age to join? What is your tuition? Is your program right for my child? Will your program confuse my child in school? What does WASC accreditation mean? Irvine FAQs References

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (1)

See Class Schedule

For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math.

News and Events

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

Read more

Recently Featured

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (2)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (3)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (4)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (5)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (6)

News and Events

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

Read more

Our Programs

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

Elementary (K-2) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (7)
RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (8)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (9) Learn more

Elementary (3-5) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (10)
RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (11)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (12) Learn more

Middle School RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (13)
RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (14)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (15) Learn more

Competition RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (19)
RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (20)

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (21) Learn more

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (22)

Our Schedule

After-school math classes at RSM Irvine meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

View the Schedule

Irvine Tuition

Submit this form and we'll email you a PDF of tuition costs by grade. Questions? Please contact our office directly and we'll be happy to assist you.

Your request has been submitted

Our Results

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

A+

Our students experience soaring confidence and grades

6th

Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

4th

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

See Also
RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment

50k+

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

Read More

View All Results

What are others saying?

5/5

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (23) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (24) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (25) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (26) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (27) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (28)

Wonderful academic institution! The teachers are experienced, patient, and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend this school to anyone interested in advancing and/or improving their child's knowledge of mathematics and confidence in problem-solving.

Anna M.

Alumni

5/5

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (29) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (30) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (31) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (32) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (33) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (34)

RSM regrouped immediately and provided seamless transition to a virtual classroom. RSM’s online classes took nothing away from the “live” experience: real-time lively interaction with exchange of ideas and opportunity to have students’ questions answered.

Kristina J

Parent

5/5

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (35) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (36) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (37) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (38) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (39) RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (40)

Excellent school that promotes critical and analytical thinking through a thoroughly designed curriculum while instilling positive habits of persistence, commitment and grit.

Elena K.

Parent

Our Leadership

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (41)

Alla Korinevskaya - Principal

M.A., Education, UCLA, B.S. and M.S., Mathematics, Kiev National Pedagogical University California Single Subject Credential: Mathematics

Have a background in and passion for math?

Careers

Careers

Frequently asked questions

Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math?

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

Where does your curriculum come from?

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio?

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long?

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

How much homework should I expect?

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Who are your teachers?

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

What is the best age to join?

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

What is your tuition?

Please submit the tuition request form above and we will automatically email you a pdf with our tuition costs by grade.

Is your program right for my child?

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

Will your program confuse my child in school?

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

What does WASC accreditation mean?

Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) is a world-renowned accrediting association that serves as the foundation for quality education. Accreditation determines the school's credibility as a trustworthy institution and shows commitment to continuous improvement.

Contact Us

Irvine

3975A Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

(949) 551-1777 | admin@rsmirvine.com

Meet our principal and see our program first-hand

SCHEDULE AN EVALUATION

RSM Irvine, CA | Math Enrichment (2024)

FAQs

Is the Russian School of Mathematics worth it? ›

Parents may think it is helping their kids, but Harvard's Jon Star says there is no evidence that enrollment in RSM translates into better grades in schools or better standardized test scores. What's more, he takes issue with the idea that Russian math is somehow better than the math that's taught in public schools.

View Details
How much does the Russian School of Mathematics cost? ›

Mathnasium vs Russian Math cost
MathnasiumRussian Math
Evaluation and enrollment fees: $100 – $150Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month.
Academic coaching: $290 per month and up.$2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week.
2 more rows
Apr 20, 2024

Know More
How is Russian math different from American math? ›

A Different Approach to Math

Russian math is about teaching students to work independently.” Math education begins in pre-kindergarten and continues through 12th grade. There are no year-to-year benchmarks; students are on a continuous schedule that relies less on exams and more on classroom collaboration.

Continue Reading
What do they teach in RSM? ›

The focus of RSM is primary school mathematics. The high school level classes offer preparation for standardized tests such as the SAT, SAT II, and AP exams. Each class usually involves intensive reinforcement of topics using many examples and exercises.

Continue Reading
Is RSM better than kumon? ›

The main difference is that Kumon is a self-paced program that focuses on repetitive practice, while Russian Math is a more personalized program that focuses on conceptual understanding.

View Details
Why are Russians so good at math? ›

Many of these discoveries have advanced the understanding of Mathematics as a whole. So, what makes Russians so good at Maths? One of the main reasons is Russia's strong emphasis on mathematical education. Mathematics is introduced to students from an early age, with students learning basic arithmetic and geometry.

Show Me More
Is Russian school of math WASC accredited? ›

All RSM branches in Massachusetts and Washington and most branches in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia, and RSM Online are fully WASC-accredited.

Keep Reading
What is special about Russian math? ›

In a “Russian Math” curriculum—the first pillar of this approach—students are taught to think both on a concrete and abstract level, to employ reason, logic, and to utilize previous knowledge.

See More
Is mathnasium or Kumon better? ›

Which program is better for advanced math, Kumon or Mathnasium? Mathnasium is generally considered better for advanced math, as it provides personalized instruction and a customized curriculum that can be customized as per a student's individual needs and level of proficiency.

Learn More
Which country is strongest in math? ›

Singapore is the highest-performing country in mathematics, with a mean score of 564 points – more than 70 points above the OECD average. Three countries/economies – Hong Kong (China), Macao (China) and Chinese Taipei – perform below Singapore, but higher than any OECD country in PISA.

Tell Me More

Where does us rank in math in the world? ›

Among the 81 international school systems that participated in the PISA last year, the U.S. ranked 26th in math achievement, up from 29th among the same group of school systems in 2018.

Find Out More
What country teaches math the best? ›

According to the PISA report in 2018, mainland China takes the cake for first place in math achievement with an overall score of 591 points. Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea follow up in the rankings with scores ranging from 526 to 569 points.

View Details
What is RSM best known for? ›

RSM is a powerful Network of assurance, tax and consulting experts with offices all over the world.

Explore More
What is the highest salary in RSM? ›

The highest-paying job at RSM India is a Director with a salary of ₹54.5 Lakhs per year. The top 10% of employees earn more than ₹15.69 lakhs per year. The top 1% earn more than a whopping ₹45 lakhs per year.

See More
Does RSM teach calculus? ›

Our high school program builds on the foundation laid in years before to further deepen our students' knowledge of advanced algebraic and geometric concepts as well as calculus. We also ensure our students are well prepared for university entrance exams, APs, and math competitions.

Read More
Is the Russian school system good? ›

Russia has a long-standing tradition in high-quality education for all citizens. It probably has also one of the best mass-eduction systems in the world producing a literacy rate (98%) exceeding most Western European countries. Education is split into a compulsory Basic Education, and ongoing Higher Education.

View Details
What are the benefits of Russian math? ›

Russian Math's emphasis on abstract problem solving also prepares kids better for middle school, where algebraic concepts are usually first introduced in American school curriculums. Gershman says that leap is often difficult for kids who have never seen algebra before.

Read More
Is learning Russian worth it now? ›

Russian (for now at least, only time will tell over the coming decades) is still one of the world's select tier of world languages, and there are plenty of resources for it. Any language learning program supports it, there are loads of sites for learning it, and there are plenty of tutors. It's easy to find help on it.

Get More Info Here

References

Top Articles
The Richest Female Rappers in the World
New Arrivals for HBO and Max July 2024
Urine Specimens | Labcorp
Latest Posts
Is Bhad Bhabie dead or alive? Where is bhad bhabie now? What is Bhad Bhabie Doing Now?
Untold Secrets About Bhad Bhabie’s Parents: Meet Her Mom Barbara Ann Bregoli, and Dad Ira Peskowitz — Thedistin
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nathanial Hackett

Last Updated:

Views: 6329

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nathanial Hackett

Birthday: 1997-10-09

Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

Phone: +9752624861224

Job: Forward Technology Assistant

Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.