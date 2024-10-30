RSM Scarsdale, NY | Math Enrichment (2024)

For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math.
News and Events
Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!Read more icon.arrowRight.teal
Recently Featured
News and Events
Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!Read more icon.arrowRight.teal
Our Programs
With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.
Our Schedule
After-school math classes at RSM Scarsdale meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.
View the Schedule
Scarsdale Tuition
Submit this form and we'll email you a PDF of tuition costs by grade. Questions? Please contact our office directly and we'll be happy to assist you.
Your request has been submitted
Our Results
Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.
A+
Our students experience soaring confidence and grades RSM places 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament
6th
Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament
4th
Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!
50k+
RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world
Read More
View All Results
What are others saying?
5/5
RSM regrouped immediately and provided seamless transition to a virtual classroom. RSM’s online classes took nothing away from the “live” experience: real-time lively interaction with exchange of ideas and opportunity to have students’ questions answered.
Kristina J
Parent
5/5
Excellent school that promotes critical and analytical thinking through a thoroughly designed curriculum while instilling positive habits of persistence, commitment and grit.
Elena K.
Parent
5/5
Wonderful academic institution! The teachers are experienced, patient, and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend this school to anyone interested in advancing and/or improving their child's knowledge of mathematics and confidence in problem-solving.
Anna M.
Alumni
Our Leadership
Bing Schwaller - Regional Director
B.S. and MEng in Electrical Engineering, Cornell University; MBA, NYU
Anna Amariuti - Principal
B.A. in Mathematics Teacher, Novosibirsk Pedagogical University
Have a background in and passion for math?
Careers
Careers
Frequently asked questions
Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math?
The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.
Where does your curriculum come from?
We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.
How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio?
Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.
How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long?
Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.
How much homework should I expect?
The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.
Who are your teachers?
All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.
What is the best age to join?
It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.
What is your tuition?
Please submit the tuition request form above and we will automatically email you a pdf with our tuition costs by grade.
Is your program right for my child?
We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.
Will your program confuse my child in school?
The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.
Contact Us
Scarsdale
Scarsdale, NY 10583
914-257-3344 | scarsdale@mathschool.com
Meet our principal and see our program first-hand
SCHEDULE AN EVALUATION