RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (2024)

Table of Contents
For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math. News and Events Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024! News and Events Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024! Our Programs Our Schedule Stamford Tuition Our Results What are others saying? Our Leadership Bing Schwaller - Regional Director & Principal Anh Tang - Campus Principal Have a background in and passion for math? Frequently asked questions Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math? Where does your curriculum come from? How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio? How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long? How much homework should I expect? Who are your teachers? What is the best age to join? What is your tuition? Is your program right for my child? Will your program confuse my child in school? Stamford Location Specifics FAQs References

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (1)

See Class Schedule

For over twenty-six years, our award-winning K-12 after-school math program has delivered knowledge and abilities that empower our students to achieve excellence in math.

News and Events

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

Read more

Recently Featured

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (2)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (3)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (4)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (5)

News and Events

Math classes are now enrolling for Fall 2024!

Read more

Our Programs

With multiple levels for every grade as well as a selective competitions program, we are able to best serve each child’s development based on his or her knowledge and ability.

Elementary (K-2) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (6)
RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (7)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (8) Learn more

Elementary (3-5) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (9)
RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (10)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (11) Learn more

Middle School RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (12)
RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (13)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (14) Learn more

Competition RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (18)
RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (19)

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (20) Learn more

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (21)

Our Schedule

After-school math classes at RSM Stamford meet anywhere from 1.5 to 4 hours per week, depending on the grade level. Learn more about the classes RSM is offering for the 2024-2025 school year.

View the Schedule

Stamford Tuition

Submit this form and we'll email you a PDF of tuition costs by grade. Questions? Please contact our office directly and we'll be happy to assist you.

Your request has been submitted

Our Results

Our students post remarkable scores on math competitions, in school, and see a greater confidence in their math and learning abilities overall. Our alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world.

A+

Our students experience soaring confidence and grades

6th

Team RSM placed 6th out of 150 on the Harvard-MIT Math Tournament

4th

Every 4th RSM student who participated scored in the top 5% on the AMC8!

50k+

RSM alumni go on to attend the best universities in the world

See Also
RSM Factoria, WA | Math Enrichment

Read More

View All Results

What are others saying?

5/5

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (22) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (23) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (24) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (25) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (26) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (27)

RSM regrouped immediately and provided seamless transition to a virtual classroom. RSM’s online classes took nothing away from the “live” experience: real-time lively interaction with exchange of ideas and opportunity to have students’ questions answered.

Kristina J

Parent

5/5

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (28) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (29) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (30) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (31) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (32) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (33)

Wonderful academic institution! The teachers are experienced, patient, and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend this school to anyone interested in advancing and/or improving their child's knowledge of mathematics and confidence in problem-solving.

Anna M.

Alumni

5/5

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (34) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (35) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (36) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (37) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (38) RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (39)

Excellent school that promotes critical and analytical thinking through a thoroughly designed curriculum while instilling positive habits of persistence, commitment and grit.

Elena K.

Parent

Our Leadership

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (40)

Bing Schwaller - Regional Director & Principal

B.S. and MEng in Electrical Engineering, Cornell University; MBA, NYU

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (41)

Anh Tang - Campus Principal

B.A. in Finance, Boston University; MBA, Yale School of Management

Have a background in and passion for math?

Careers

Careers

Frequently asked questions

Why are you called the "Russian" School of Math?

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development. We teach math in a way that not only builds mathematical excellence, but also develops intellect and character.

Where does your curriculum come from?

We offer one continuous curriculum, from K-12. Our curriculum and methodology, perfected over 20 years by our team of gifted academics, is inspired by elite mathematical schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted for the American educational environment.

How big are your classes? What is the teacher to student ratio?

Our average class size is 12, and with three levels per grade we're able to ensure that each child is placed in a class that is appropriately challenging. Classrooms are an essential part of our methodology and curriculum as the environment enables students to verbalize and debate their ideas and exposes them to different ways of thinking.

How long are your classes? Can an elementary school child sit that long?

Our class-times vary depending on a child’s age. Starting anywhere from 1.5 hours for kindergarteners to 2-4 hours in high school. In the younger grades, we regularly mix activities and work with manipulatives to keep students engaged.

How much homework should I expect?

The goal of homework is to reinforce what was taught in class. Our teachers assign just enough to strengthen the skills developed in class. Homework is an excellent tool for you to gauge your child’s learning. It should take approximately half the length of your child’s lesson to complete. If the homework takes an unreasonably long or short amount of time, that may be a red flag indicating that your child is not in an appropriate level.

Who are your teachers?

All of our teachers have a background in mathematics or a related field and have a passion for the subject. They also go through extensive training to teach according to our specific methodology and curriculum.

What is the best age to join?

It takes many years to develop a deep mathematical foundation as well as the type of mindset we focus on building. With mathematics, as with a language or a sport, the earlier a child starts the better. Our students begin to reason with abstract concepts in elementary school, and by middle school they are not only familiar with essential elements of algebra but can easily apply them in problem solving.

What is your tuition?

Please submit the tuition request form above and we will automatically email you a pdf with our tuition costs by grade.

Is your program right for my child?

We have designed multiple levels for every grade specifically to be able to serve each child's development based on his or her knowledge and ability. We recommend scheduling a free evaluation, as these sessions enable us to get a sense of each child's needs and recommend a class that is best suited to him or her.

Will your program confuse my child in school?

The concepts that we cover are fundamental and we study them in depth. Children see concepts from a variety of different angles. This doesn’t lead to confusion but rather empowers students by deepening their understanding. Since our curriculum is generally ahead of public school, children will often first learn concepts at RSM. Once they master them, we find they can adapt to any school format.

Contact Us

Stamford

1100 High Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT 06905

(860) 952-2002 | stamford@mathschool.com

Location Specifics

Parking is at the rear of the building and entrance to the parking lot is off Dunn Ave.

Meet our principal and see our program first-hand

SCHEDULE AN EVALUATION

RSM Stamford, CT | Math Enrichment (2024)

FAQs

Is rsm better than Kumon? ›

Subject Needs: If the child requires targeted support in math or reading, Kumon's focused curriculum may be ideal¹. For a more comprehensive understanding of mathematics, Russian School of Math's curriculum, which is based on Russian teaching methods, might be more suitable.

Find Out More
Is the Russian School of Mathematics worth it? ›

What are others saying? Wonderful academic institution! The teachers are experienced, patient, and knowledgeable. I would strongly recommend this school to anyone interested in advancing and/or improving their child's knowledge of mathematics and confidence in problem-solving.

Discover More Details
How much does the Russian School of Mathematics cost? ›

Russian School of Mathematics (RSM) charges between $150 to $300 per month. Academic coaching: $290 per month and up. $2,000 a year when students attend the classes once a week.

Discover More
What is the Russian Math school method? ›

Students are required to think their way through logic problems that can be resolved only with creative use of the math they've learned. The idea is that students are capable of understanding complex mathematical concepts, making kids stretch their brains.

Read More
Is RSM top 5? ›

RSM US LLP on LinkedIn: Accounting Today Ranks RSM No. 5 on 2024 Top 100 Firms List.

Keep Reading
Is mathnasium better than rsm? ›

Russian School of Math and Mathnasium are both fine programs, but one is built on a teacher-student model and the other uses one-on-one tutoring. Neither provides the self-teaching skills needed for college and beyond.

Get More Info
Why are Russians so good at math? ›

The teachers also receive rigorous and challenging training before being allowed to teach Mathematics which is a very respected profession in Russia. Besides, there is a strong culture of Mathematics as it is highly regarded and mathematicians are often celebrated as heroes.

Explore More
Which country has the hardest math education? ›

Japan, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong have the most difficult high school math level. They make many test problems much more difficult and tricky. High school math in western countries are so much easier compared to high school math in east Asia.

Get More Info
Does RSM teach calculus? ›

Our high school program builds on the foundation laid in years before to further deepen our students' knowledge of advanced algebraic and geometric concepts as well as calculus. We also ensure our students are well prepared for university entrance exams, APs, and math competitions.

Read The Full Story
Which is better, Singapore math or Russian math? ›

Furthermore, Russian math challenges students with complex problems from the start, encouraging them to think deeply and critically. Singapore math, on the other hand, focuses on a step-by-step progression of skills, ensuring students master each concept before moving forward.

Read On

What is the difference between Russian math and American math? ›

While there is no one standard Russian math model, there are some features—like access learning— that make Russian math classrooms quite different from what American kids are accustomed to. “It's a completely different approach,” Popel says. “Russian math is about teaching students to work independently.”

Learn More Now
Why is it called Russian math? ›

The “Russian” comes from our approach - which is based on elite math schools in the former Soviet Union, adapted to the U.S. environment. According to Russian tradition - the study of mathematics is the pre-eminent tool of mental development.

Tell Me More
Who created RSM math? ›

The founder of RSM is Inessa Rifkin and the co-founder is Irina Khavinson. The focus of RSM is primary school mathematics. The high school level classes offer preparation for standardized tests such as the SAT, SAT II, and AP exams.

Show Me More
What does Russian Math look like? ›

“The simplest way to explain Russian Math is that we believe that the purpose of mathematics is that it is the best tool to shape how a child thinks.” To do this, the program focuses more on the “why” of math problems, as opposed to the “how.” And it is vigorously against any rote learning or drills—unlike Kumon, where ...

View Details
Is the Russian school system good? ›

Education System in Russia

Russia has a long-standing tradition in high-quality education for all citizens. It probably has also one of the best mass-eduction systems in the world producing a literacy rate (98%) exceeding most Western European countries.

Read The Full Story
What program is better than Kumon? ›

While Kumon offers only in-person tutoring services, Sylvan Learning Center offers both offline and online tutoring services. Both Kumon and Sylvan Learning Center are good platforms for kids, but the best choice depends on your child's specific needs and preferences.

Keep Reading
What is RSM ranking? ›

RSM US is the United States member firm of RSM International, the 6th largest accounting network in the world with $8 billion in revenue, 51,000 professionals in 123 countries.

Continue Reading
What is RSM best known for? ›

RSM is a powerful Network of assurance, tax and consulting experts with offices all over the world.

View Details
What is the highest level for Kumon? ›

The Kumon Mathematics Programme

This leads them to develop the ability to solve various problems that they will face in their adult life. The Kumon Mathematics Programme consists of 21 levels, from Level 6A through to Level O, and an elective course, which comprises five sub-levels.

Know More

References

Top Articles
Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com
Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com
Patel Brothers Sharonville Photos
What Time Does Walmart Auto Center Open
March 2016 Monthly Star Blast Horoscope
SIS 2.0 Login - Cleveland Brothers
The Powers Below Drop Rate
7136601450
Emily Rudd: Is One Piece Actress Married or Dating?
Milwaukee Brewers Color Codes Hex, RGB, and CMYK - Team Color Codes
Vincent d'Onofrio |Tomates podridos
Führerscheine - Landkreis Gießen
5 possible October surprises that could roil the Trump-Harris race
Sams Gas Price Brownsville Tx
mendocino co apartments / housing for rent "for rent" - craigslist
55 Savory and Sweet Halloween Food Ideas for a Scary Good Party
Solterra Garbage Holiday Schedule 2022
Understanding the Dangers of Running Inlets | Boating Safety
Nci New Ulm
Fajr Azan Time Today
Hot To The Touch (Silhouette Desire) - PDF Free Download
San Marcos, TX - Tortoise. Meet Torti a Pet for Adoption - AdoptaPet.com
Live updates: Hurricane Helene hits Florida as a Category 4 storm | CNN
Tanya O'rourke Ex Husband
Wow Rock Wall Locked
11 Taper Haircuts: Classic Examples & Styling Tips - Bald & Beards
UPS near me in Wesoła
Houses for Rent in Cape Coral, FL - 849 Rental Homes | Zumper
Girlsgettingsleepy Com
Philomath Wazzle
Dayton | Map, History, Population, & Facts
Lodge Guys Tattle
Fans queue up early to get their hands on Sally Rooney's Intermezzo
Kagtwt
Multiverse Of Madness Wikipedia
Wednesday Morning Gifs
Comenity parent company ADS changes name to Bread Financial
Bafang BBS01 Fehlercode 21 Speed sensor abnormality
Craigslist.orlando
Which Bannerlord faction should you choose?
Orioles Score Espn
Craigslist Avon Ct
Pch $10 Million Dollar Sweepstakes 2021
Ccga Address
Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress - PDFCOFFEE.COM
365 Escape Archives - Page 2 of 56 - Escape Fan
Forms - Red Folder Research
Google Sites Among Us
Denver’s green chile roadside roasters a cultural, culinary gift
CARLY WEEK OF OUTFITS 10.1.24
Neha Tandon Muckrack
Latest Posts
Mating parts with advanced mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com
Mating parts with Advanced Mates - SOLIDWORKS Video Tutorial | LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com
Article information

Author: Ouida Strosin DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6337

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ouida Strosin DO

Birthday: 1995-04-27

Address: Suite 927 930 Kilback Radial, Candidaville, TN 87795

Phone: +8561498978366

Job: Legacy Manufacturing Specialist

Hobby: Singing, Mountain biking, Water sports, Water sports, Taxidermy, Polo, Pet

Introduction: My name is Ouida Strosin DO, I am a precious, combative, spotless, modern, spotless, beautiful, precious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.