Ruby Franke, the mom YouTuber behind '8 Passengers,' sentenced to 4-30 years for child abuse (2024)

County prosecutor Eric Clarke described the torture inflicted on Ruby Franke’s children as a “concentration camp-like setting" during his opening statements in both Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt's sentencing hearings.

"The children were regularly denied food, water, beds to sleep in and virtually all forms of entertainment," said Clarke. "They were isolated from others and were hidden when people came to visit the house ... the children were forced to do physical tasks, like carrying ... boxes up and down stairs and wall sits or sitting against a wall without a chair or a stool for hours at a time."

Clarke added, "They were also forced to do manual labor outdoors and in the extreme summer heat, at times without shoes or socks. They were forced to stand outside on a cement patio in the summer heat for hours, and even days at a time. They were beaten ... both children had extensive physical injuries from the abuse that required hospitalization when they were found. The injuries from the binding to the 12-year-old are particularly awful."

"She's repeatedly claimed that she is the victim and the children are the perpetrators." County prosecutor Eric Clarke, on Jodi Hildebrandt

He described how the children were conditioned to believe that the abuse was their fault: "Had the older of the children not had the courage to run away and ask a neighbor to call the police, heaven only knows how much longer he could have survived in that situation."

Clarke saved his harshest words for Hildebrandt. While he said Franke had shown "considerable remorse" by agreeing to consecutive prison terms and being willing to cooperate with the state against Hildebrandt, he said Hildebrandt had "shown little to no remorse for her actions."

"In telephone conversations that will be provided in full to the Board of Pardons and Parole — and which she knew to be recorded — she's repeatedly claimed that she is the victim and the children are the perpetrators," Clarke said.

He added that he believes Hildebrandt is a "significant threat to the community."