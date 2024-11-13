Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

What to Know
Run, Fat Boy, Run features sporadic laughs, but is ultimately too formulaic and predictable.
Run Fat Boy Run
-
Director
-
David Schwimmer
-
Producer
-
Robert Jones , Sarah Curtis
-
Screenwriter
-
Michael Ian Black , Simon Pegg
-
Distributor
-
Picturehouse
-
Production Co
-
Material , Entertainment Films , Beech Hill Films
-
Rating
-
PG-13 (Nudity|Language|Smoking|Some Rude and Sexual Humor)
-
Genre
-
Romance , Comedy
-
Original Language
-
English
-
Release Date (Theaters)
-
Mar 28, 2008, Wide
-
Release Date (Streaming)
-
Jul 2, 2010
-
Box Office (Gross USA)
-
$6.0M
-
Runtime
-
1h 40m
-
Sound Mix
-
Dolby SRD , DTS , SDDS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Scope (2.35:1)