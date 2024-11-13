Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (2024)

Five years earlier, nervous bridegroom Dennis (Simon Pegg) leaves his pregnant girlfriend, Libby (Thandie Newton), at the altar. Now he realizes he made a big mistake and wants to win her back. Unfortunately, Libby is involved with a handsome, attentive and fit financier (Hank Azaria), who plans to run in a charity marathon. Out-of-shape Dennis enters the race -- hoping to impress Libby -- even though he only has three weeks to prepare.

Run, Fat Boy, Run features sporadic laughs, but is ultimately too formulaic and predictable.

Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Anil Sinanan Time Out The film jogs along uncertain whether it is aiming to be an episode of Friends or a Farrelly brothers farce. Overrun with fart jokes, it is fitfully funny and hamstrung by a sentimental and implausible plot. Oct 24, 2017 Full Review Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Alissa Wilkinson Paste Magazine Satisfyingly entertaining. Apr 12, 2016 Full Review Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Nell Minow Movie Mom Rated: C Feb 18, 2012 Full Review Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Mike Massie Gone With The Twins It comes as no surprise that the film is simply terrible. Rated: 3/10 Nov 28, 2020 Full Review Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Leigh Paatsch Herald Sun (Australia) A predictably puerile plod along a road we've all been down before. Runs out of puff well before the big race. Rated: 1.5/5 Nov 17, 2020 Full Review Run Fat Boy Run | Rotten Tomatoes (6) Debbie Lynn Elias Behind The Lens Meticulous, detailed, cohesive, comedic, charming, embraceable and entertaining. David Schwimmer has done Mom proud with this one. Nov 9, 2019 Full Review Read all reviews

Die Filmstarts-Kritik zu Run, Fatboy, Run

Jace E I am a bit higher on this movie than the general public. Everything about it is charming and endearing to me. The premise is straightforward but pretty relatable. Simon Pegg acts his heart out, which makes for more than a few tender moments. It's full of clichés, but I can look past that. Run, Fatboy, Run is underrated and a movie that I would gladly recommend. Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 09/17/24 Full Review erdene c cameraa movie worth watching again and again Rated 4.5/5 Stars • Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars 07/19/24 Full Review Bahad j The movie was a very exciting adventure from start to finish Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/18/24 Full Review Uynga U excellent movie love it Rated 5/5 Stars • Rated 5 out of 5 stars 07/18/24 Full Review Gareth v Average at best. A rather forgetable movie that lacks any real laughs as it meanders towards it's predictable conclusion. Rated 2.5/5 Stars • Rated 2.5 out of 5 stars 02/02/24 Full Review Audience Member Aye, it's alright. It's easy watching, good fun, with some laugh out loud moments… It's upbeat enough to make you smile Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 01/25/23 Full Review Read all reviews

Cast & Crew

David Schwimmer Director Simon Pegg Dennis Thandiwe Newton Libby Hank Azaria Whit Dylan Moran Gordon Harish Patel Mr. Goshdashtidar
Synopsis: Five years earlier, nervous bridegroom Dennis (Simon Pegg) leaves his pregnant girlfriend, Libby (Thandie Newton), at the altar. Now he realizes he made a big mistake and wants to win her back. Unfortunately, Libby is involved with a handsome, attentive and fit financier (Hank Azaria), who plans to run in a charity marathon. Out-of-shape Dennis enters the race -- hoping to impress Libby -- even though he only has three weeks to prepare.

David Schwimmer

Robert Jones, Sarah Curtis

Michael Ian Black, Simon Pegg

Picturehouse

Material, Entertainment Films, Beech Hill Films

PG-13 (Nudity|Language|Smoking|Some Rude and Sexual Humor)

Romance, Comedy

English

Mar 28, 2008, Wide

Jul 2, 2010

$6.0M

1h 40m

Dolby SRD, DTS, SDDS

Scope (2.35:1)
